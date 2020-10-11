A Conservative green policy

As a particular view of what is a green policy rests at the core of the globalists position, let us begin our exploration of the policy agenda with green matters.
I am a green enthusiast. I wish to live in a country with plenty of beautiful countryside, with clean water and air, where we fish and farm in a sustainable manner and pass on our soils and seas in good order to our children. As a Conservative I take the longer view, see our individual lives as leases , and our own presence here as part of a continuum from ancestors to successors. Families and nations act to sustain memories of what has happened and to support the hopes of the young for the future. We all have a stake in a common past and plans for a better general future.
The immediate task of alleviating undue human pressures on the natural world must rest with less population growth. I have no wish for government to try to limit family size. Rising prosperity and improving chances of survival are the main ways families and nations come to adopt self limitation on the numbers of children voluntarily. Here in the UK the birth rate is below the level of 2 children per woman to keep the population constant, which is a good outcome. Where in the world the birth rate is higher it usually accompanies poverty, disease and shorter life expectancy. We need to help low income nations rise from these tribulations , which we can do by promoting free trade, offering them help with fresh water supplies, medicines and emergency assistance, and ensuring the great technologies of the west are available for them to conquer the problems which hold them back.
Our UK green policy must start with proper control of net migration. We should aim for far fewer economic migrants than have come since Labour first changed our policies following their 1997 election win. The UK needs to train and retain our own skilled personnel, and to mechanise or pay more for the unskilled jobs where governments and business have too readily reached for cheap labour from abroad.
Once we have control of numbers, we can protect more of our countryside from development, and abate our growing appetite for various finite natural resources. Many of the troublesome issues which have arisen, from where to build thousands of extra homes to how to deal with overcrowding on our public transport systems fall away completely or are eased.
It is looking as though hospitals and care homes are the main breeding grounds for viral transmission. It would be informative to have the statistic of:
Deaths supposedly from Covid who had visited a hospital or care home in the month BEFORE symptoms or first testing positive versus those who hadn’t
We might then safely be able to say that avoiding these two places will statistically mean no chance of dying from Covid. Rather like MRSA.
Right now, I’m not concerned about ‘world poverty’. I’m concerned about British poverty and unemployment.
Same here. I’m very concerned that we have unlimited immigration with the government flying Muslim families in from Greece whilst locking us down
Green initiative all rely on public subsidy as the government trashes the economy.
We won’t be able to afford anything the way we’re going.
Sir John said,
And.
Sorry, Sir John but I find those two statements somewhat disingenuous.
The first mentions ‘net migration’ which is calculated difference between those entering and those leaving. I think you will find that we want immigration cut and only those that have skills we need and the means to support themselves and any family members.
The second the UK could always control. Non-EU immigration, which runs far higher than EU-immigration, could have been cut by any government of any hue but, you all chose to ignore it. Even EU-immigration could have been slowed as there was room in the treaties for National Governments to act if there was a risk to the host nation of being swamped. This would have mean the UK asking the EU Commission for permission to limit it. Something it never did.
The environment can be divided up in two parts – Local / national and international. Local environmental policies can work better as they are more focused and would greatly benefit all. International environmentalism can only be achieved is ALL nations abide, but few do. Currently China, Germany and India are building more and more coal fire power stations. How is that going to help the international environment ? Rain forests being chopped down and the UK being concreted over ! Again, how is that going to address environmental concerns ?
Population growth is used to drive GDP which gives a false positive, to use the new parlance, to what is really going on.
But as always, the government is not listening. Too far away until the next GE ?
The Fake govt cannot even accurately tell us the numbers! Nor does it want to. Animals can be checked rigidly, but not humans if we believe the Tories. Anyone convinced for Hancock/Dido Hardings track and trace!
Will all those hundreds of thousands illegal immigrants lost to May and Rudd be tracked and traced? Or those who run off the beach from boats?
‘ I have no wish for government to try to limit family size.’ I do. Government policy should have as an aim to encourage productive married couples to have three children and for unproductive married couples to have less than two. There, I said it. So how do we do that? Do away with Child Benefit and replace it with a tax-allowance for up to three children. The allowance for the third could be higher than that for the first two.
Well, that’s enough policyficating, I have a day to get on with.
no! Child allowance for firstborn to help cover the new costs, second child to also be financially helped – thereafter nothing! Announce withdrawal of payments above 6 children from next tax year, Withdraw payment for 6th & 5th the following year, and 4th the year after, 3rd following that.
Well said. Do away with child benefits and move to tax relief. People on benefits should not be thinking of having children they cannot support. Also great incentive for them to find gainful employment.
A canvas awaiting paint. What is the real picture. Where are you on power generation. What is the way forward for personal transport. What is the answer to the enormous amount of waste we create. There are sustainable answers arising in parts of the World we should pay heed to.
You are right on immigration, the first colour wash, but I think your reproduction aims are too high until we achieve a lower overall population figure. You will need to shame various religious imperatives.
At present your party are mouthing policies that head us in a fanciful green direction that is more rhetoric than practical. They contain nothing to inspire, nothing with engineering or scientific logic to it. The instruction to turn off the lights on leaving wil have been achieved by government and be the cause of leaving. You may as well promote the acquisition of two dry sticks of wood. You have three years till judgement day at the polls, start thinking beyond Covid and Brexit.
I understand that contraception is one of the most important factors preventing population growth. Parents can concentrate on raising small families and resources are targeted at their education.
Mass migration from warm countries to colder countries drives a huge demand for fuel to heat homes. Anybody who believes in the environment should believe in zero or even negative migration to colder countries.
Exactly, clean air and clean water please. There is nothing dirty about CO2 plant food. A little more atmospheric CO2 almost certainly does more good than harm in greening the planet and increasing food production on land and at sea.
Anyway the expensive, subsidised, intermittent renewable energy agenda makes little or no significant difference to overall co2 anyway even if we could get world agreement on it.
Most sensible scientists and physicists tend to think this way I find (unless they are looking for grant funding or scared of telling the truth).
It’s not below 2 for families who cannot afford to have them. People from high birth rate cultures are still having more children than prudent in work middle class Brits can afford.
So find a way to reward people for only having 1 child per adult.
From religiously inspired large families to generations on welfare there are lots of people having children other people’s taxes pay for.
How about making people pay for more than two children with of course exemptions for adoptions and natural multiple births.
Fully agree today Sir John. How unfortunate that your party and your Government, by their policies and their actions seem not to have your conservative view.
How many years have they spent doing precisely the opposite of JR’s rosy view?
And watch the rise of anti Tory hatred which will turn into a landslide ( if we still have elections) for the even further left Marxist Labour Party and the whole sorry cycle will start all over again.
Have MPs and local councillors been told to have no contact with their constituents?
High birth rates around the world are responsible for conflicts and mass migrations. So let’s not encourage people to bring the high birth rate culture here with free everything for as many children as people feel like having.
Your remarks make for excellent reading Sir John, and I agree wholeheartedly with your suggestion concerning reducing net migration, however I should not need to remind you that your party has held power for a long time, and nothing appears to have been done in this regard. Whilst I appreciate you have had little control over immigration from within the EU up till now, what has your party done to control immigration from outside the EU?
There is an obvious flaw in your thesis. A birth rate below 2.[something] results in an ageing population, and eventually there are not enough people of working age to support the elderly. This poses a problem that you don’t address. This country’s immigration policy has been bad in all kinds of ways, but at least the demographic has skewed younger as a result. Your proposal solves some problems, but creates at least one more bigger problem.
As for what you say on green issues, obviously you are in the wrong party. You can try and influence policy from your marginalised position, but you will have as much success as you’ve had in any and every other area. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you say, but rather what your party does. You are a Conservative MP, and so you are a supporter and enabler of Conservative policies, whether you like it or not.
The real question is why you remain in the Conservative Party. Given the direction of your party over the last three decades, and where your party currently stands, claiming that you are best placed to effect change for the better from within the Conservative Party is simply not credible. Farage has many faults and weaknesses, and he is not the leader this country needs, but, with respect, what he achieved from the outside dwarfs your own achievements.
Reply Conservative MPs secured the referendum on the EU by Parliamentary action and getting the party elected on a referendum ticket
Well, we ordinary folk don’t REALLY know what goes on behind closed doors.
But we do know that the last four years have been misery.
And now we have been stripped of our freedom, our jobs and our dignity.
Reply to reply the unanswered question is whether those same MPs would have secured the referendum, leaving and a new trade deal many many years ago as a cardinal part of a different party. It could still happen, 15 years too late.
Reply to Reply. I beg to differ. Conservative MP’s would NEVER have given us the referendum had they not been forced in that direction by Nigel Farage and UKIP. Following that, we might still have the appalling Mrs May and been sold out on Brexit were it not for Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party.
The last thing in the world that DC and his Government was prepared to allow this country was Brexit and he proved it with his resignation!
Reply Then you do not understand recent politics. I was in the room with the PM and two colleagues when he finally decided he had to switch to a wanting one, because he realised we were close to 150 Conservative MPs wanting one – do the maths. Mr Farage had no votes in the Commons nor in a Prime Minister/leadership election. This was a Tory war to secure the referendum.
Hopefully one of your near future posts will be an invitation for practical suggestions as to how to achieve balanced debate in the media on energy/climate. Without such balance the policies of this actual Conservative government render your aspirational approach redundant unfortunately.
Indeed the endless BBC, one sided, totally anti-scientific propaganda is a total outrage. But then all but a handful of MPs voted for Ed Milibands insane climate change act.
Good grief. You cannot blame a labour policy for the immigration debacle. The Conservatives have had years to change it. At the moment Ms Patel appears to be a toothless tiger. We can’t even stop the dinghies full of illegal immigrants let alone legal ones. There are no refugees landing at Dover so it should be simple. Open Dartmoor. The worst thing Labour and Blair did was to incorporate the Human Rights Act into domestic law which did nothing but protect criminals and those enemies of GB that wish to do us harm. It also provided an endless cash cow for all the lawyers with morals lower than a snakes belly. I see yet again the Supreme Court has overturned A decision by the HO to deport a drug dealer as yet again it has put the poor man’ right to family life above those lives he is destroying. They could offer to send his family with him.
I hear that part of any agreement with the EU will have us promise to stay in the ECHR. And there I was thinking that in the 1st Jan we would be repealing that act replacing it with a bill of rights linked to personal responsibilities. Immigration will never be solved whilst we are in the ECHR.
But politicians keep building and letting in a Birmingham’s worth of people every year!
John, well said, thanks
“Many of the troublesome issues which have arisen, from where to build thousands of extra homes to how to deal with overcrowding on our public transport systems fall away completely or are eased.”
Finally, at long last, an admission that we don’t need more house building. Perhaps now we can stop the special dispensation given to overseas bricklayers to work here because of the so-called shortage?
Of course. There never has been a housing crisis. It has always been a population crisis, caused by Government.
Difference is the essence of existence, and Numbers dictate every difference within it. Fast-growing numbers need self-control to survive exponential self-destruction.
Moderation maintains quality, enabling continuity in betterment for all. A zest for life starts with A. We need to look after ourselves first to be able to help others efficiently.
Whether we like it or not we must start to deal with world population control. We must also stop rewarding people for having large families. Personal responsibilities have disappeared in this regard as the state will pay. So as the State created this, the state needs to solve it.
Many people – the revered broadcaster David Attenborough included – would agree that the world’s population at ~ 9 billion is approaching the limit of sustainability.
The resulting pressure on the finite resources that our planet holds appears to be accelerating – the world’s economy and financial system operates on the principle of growth. An inovative solution to this issue is required if we are to prevent irreparable damage to the world that we live in.
I wonder where those dinosaurs who wish to continue with the status quo – burning the green lungs of our planet – imagine that the oxygen that we breathe is going to come from once the Amazon, the Congo basin, the Indonesian forests etc are reduced to ash blowing in the wind?
The world is indisputably heating up. The fabled North West Passage has opened up for five months of the year; this is exercising the Royal Navy. The Russian permafrost and tundra is now melting and spontaneusly catching fire, adding millions of tons of CO2 and methane to our atmosphere; this will accelerate climate change.
Many scientists, broadcasters and commentators, myself included, agree that we must firstly stabilise the world’s population and secondly, gradually reduce it. Time, however is short – if we do not achieve this ourselves, it may be that the world will enter the tipping point that many fear and a catastrophic and sudden reduction in the world’s population will be the result.
I agree with the majority of replies re lack of immigration control from outside of the EU. I fear that if your government does not address this matter during this tenure that I and many other conservative supporters will be looking to vote into power other parties which will undoubtedly arise
Yes – Of course, we must stop our country being flooded by immigrants — but otherwise there is plenty of empty space to go around — like all resources, it is all about willingness and management skills.
With the right level of innovation and a mind to do it, we could see humans living under the sea or up a mountain, without being a great burden on our world… Our planet is far from over-populated when you look at the vast areas untouched by mankind.
We have top get away from the insane idea that we couldn’t feed a larger population — twiddlesticks, it would just take the application of knowledge we already have to make the food supply chain better.
WE have been so indoctrinated by the BBC and other irrational environmentalists that we cannot think beyond the boundaries they have established… but we need to
Of course we want to enjoy our countryside and have access to real green spaces, but there is plenty of land outside where we currently live… If only we could use a little imagination to make it work for nature and for us.
Let’s forget the whole idea that any level of net immigration is advisable; by doing so we will make England a more attractive place to be for those who originated here, reducing the exodus. This may also attract families who presently live and work abroad to come back and bring their families. The influx of others is manifestly unsustainable.
We must also abandon all this globalist subversion about increasing diversity. That by its very nature destroys and is designed to destroy the indigenous culture, which by way of change must for the future be given precedence in all things.
In the UK one third of babies are born with one parent born outside the UK. The birth rate is higher where both parents were born outside the UK. Immigration has brought with it higher birth rates, need for schools, housing, jobs food and transport.
“must rest with less population growth. I have no wish for government to try to limit family size (emphases added).
First you write of necessity (“must”), then you write of your personal desire (“I have no wish”). I would like to know if you are prepared to state, as a matter of principle, that government must not try to limit family size.
Reply Yes
Makes sense, so why is it not happening ?
Not enough politicians thinking the same way.
Not enough politicians thinking things through.
Not enough politicians thinking.
Not enough politicians capable of independent thinking.
Hardly any thinking that way or indeed “thinking” at all in general.
I believe that the conservative party should come clean about its ‘green’ views and policies and publish a paper…and sooner the better
Also is the conservative green policy the same as the governments green policy ?
We don’t believe you
Sir John ‘Here in the UK the birth rate is below the level of 2 children per woman to keep the population constant’.
UK pop 1950 50.6m
1960 52.2m
1970 55.5m
1980 56.3m
1990 57.2m
2000 58.8m
2010 62.5m
2020 67.9m
Note the upward trend. And the often commented on illegals not included!
Reply Migrations has been running at a net gain of more than 250,000 a year this century!