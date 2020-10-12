More lock downs?

By johnredwood | Published: October 12, 2020

Today if the government proposes more lock downs it needs to answer these questions:

  1. Why have cases risen for so long in places already under local lock downs?
  2. What is the exit strategy from lock down, and how do you avoid growth in the virus again if lock downs work?
  3. Is there local buy in to the lock down, as it needs consent to work.
5 Comments

  1. Stephen Priest
    Posted October 12, 2020 at 5:23 am | Permalink

    No lockdown Sweden deaths (Worldometers) 7 day rolling average – 1 a day

    Lockdowns don’t work

  2. Iain Gill
    Posted October 12, 2020 at 5:24 am | Permalink

    4 what are we doing about the deaths from other causes that the NHS is neglecting.
    5 what about the poverty this is causing.
    6 what about the misery and suicides this will cause.
    7 nobody is going to put up with this.

  3. Stephen Priest
    Posted October 12, 2020 at 5:27 am | Permalink

    Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan from the Spectator
    What does the Covid data really tell us?
    11 October 2020, 8:00am

    Another week has passed with more restrictions piled on – but as lockdown measures become ever more restrictive, the demand for evidence grows. Sir Keir Starmer, for instance, has asked to see evidence for new lockdown measures. In mid-August, Andy Burnham called on the government not to put Oldham into lockdown as Sir Richard Leese, the lead for health in Greater Manchester, pointed out that there is ‘no evidence’ that additional lockdown measures would improve the chances of halting the virus.

    Tomorrow, we’re told, there will be more restrictions still. But on what grounds?

    More in the Spectator

  4. Stephen Priest
    Posted October 12, 2020 at 5:28 am | Permalink

    More juggling with the Covid figures
    By
    The Conservative Woman

    AN NHS surgeon has been checking the Covid-19 statistics and has made some interesting observations. ….

    More on Conservative Woman website

  5. Caterpillar
    Posted October 12, 2020 at 5:36 am | Permalink

    Sadly the Govt does not need to do anything. It is a dictatorship that only a handful of MPs have been brave enough to vote against.

