Today if the government proposes more lock downs it needs to answer these questions:
- Why have cases risen for so long in places already under local lock downs?
- What is the exit strategy from lock down, and how do you avoid growth in the virus again if lock downs work?
- Is there local buy in to the lock down, as it needs consent to work.
5 Comments
No lockdown Sweden deaths (Worldometers) 7 day rolling average – 1 a day
Lockdowns don’t work
Lockdowns don’t work
4 what are we doing about the deaths from other causes that the NHS is neglecting.
5 what about the poverty this is causing.
6 what about the misery and suicides this will cause.
7 nobody is going to put up with this.
Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan from the Spectator
What does the Covid data really tell us?
11 October 2020, 8:00am
Another week has passed with more restrictions piled on – but as lockdown measures become ever more restrictive, the demand for evidence grows. Sir Keir Starmer, for instance, has asked to see evidence for new lockdown measures. In mid-August, Andy Burnham called on the government not to put Oldham into lockdown as Sir Richard Leese, the lead for health in Greater Manchester, pointed out that there is ‘no evidence’ that additional lockdown measures would improve the chances of halting the virus.
Tomorrow, we’re told, there will be more restrictions still. But on what grounds?
More in the Spectator
More juggling with the Covid figures
By
The Conservative Woman
AN NHS surgeon has been checking the Covid-19 statistics and has made some interesting observations. ….
More on Conservative Woman website
Sadly the Govt does not need to do anything. It is a dictatorship that only a handful of MPs have been brave enough to vote against.