My intervention during the debate on the Internal Market Bill, 21 September 2020

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Will the Minister confirm that if the European Union kept its promise in the political declaration of a free trade agreement, many of the troublesome issues would drop away and all would work smoothly?

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland, The Minister of State, Northern Ireland Office (Mr Robin Walker): My right hon. Friend is of course right about that, and we still hope to strike a free trade agreement with the EU. I also point out that these issues can and should be resolved through the Joint Committee—I will come back to that.