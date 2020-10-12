My intervention during the debate on the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel And Veterans) Bill, 23 September 2020

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I think that this is an excellent set of proposals, which the Secretary of State has thought through with great enthusiasm and common sense. It is of course right that people should be investigated fully, and prosecuted if necessary, close to the event, but we want to avoid double, treble or quadruple jeopardy by money makers who should know better than undermining the reputation of our armed forces. I thank the Secretary of State very much for getting the balance right.

The Secretary of State for Defence (Mr Ben Wallace): I thank my right hon. Friend.