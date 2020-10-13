Mock greenery

There is a rogue element and an extreme element amongst the carbon campaigners. The rogue element trades in pardons and offers false reassurances that their goods and services are green. The extreme advocates demand lifestyle sacrifices well beyond what most people are prepared to consider, whilst often themselves disobeying their own strictures in order to attend another global conference or a City demo. They expect others to give up the foreign holiday in the sun and to abandon the family car, whilst they jet or drive to their important climate change events.
It is emerging that some people who claim to offer renewable energy in practice supply electricity from the general grid supply like everyone else, which still has a majority of power generated from non renewable sources. The attempts to hypothecate some renewable supply may entitle the renewable generator to earn a little more by offering a made from renewables certificate, but in most cases there is no dedicated cable to take that particular electricity to the end user.
The whole carbon trading scheme is designed to let companies that need to burn gas or oil to buy in or to be given permits to do so. The movement to “price carbon” can make things dearer and deprive more low income people of good products but it cannot transform the current state of technology or make people fall in love with green solutions they think are inferior. There is a danger that the richer people buy in to green theory in the knowledge they can still afford their petrol car and their jet flights whilst seeing the higher prices for carbon based travel or heating as the way to ration lower income families away from them.
The carbon revolution needs iconic and good products that people want to buy. Governments do not need to legislate or to subsidise to get people to buy smart phones and tablets. They do so because they like these products and the services they allow. Meanwhile in the UK many people will not even accept a smart meter offered with no specific charge to them for having one, such is the suspicion of the estabishment motives. We still do not see the iconic Mini or Beetle of the electric car world. Nor do we yet have the ubiquitous replacement for the domestic gas boiler that will take over our homes in the way tvs and washing machines did in the 1960s and 1970s. Revolutionaries need willing tidal waves of supporters which will only come from having superior products with something better more people want.
These Environmentalfundalmetalists (now there’s a big word for a Tuesday morning) are Watermelons. Green on the outside, Socialist Red on the inside. They use, just like BLM and XR mob, these causes to promote their extremist Leftist agenda.
As I always say – Show me a Socialist and I will show you a hypocrite .
Maybe not hypocrites…because they actually have an agenda as you say.
Which may be to bring down capitalism…but who would pay their benes?
Anyway their vile rubbish wrapped in pink cellophane ( rudely a polished t***) is destroying everything.
Yes…very nice word!
Oh, so socialists are not socialists then – none of them.
You’ve nothing to fear then, have you?
Have to wear a mask.
Can’t see whom I want to in the numbers I want to.
Much of ordinary family life is now criminalised.
Martin tells us to relax. It’s all OK.
Nothing to fear.
If you utilise long made-up words I guess this also gives you the latitude of spelling it howsoever you wish!
Indeed Mark and they have most of the media on their side.
There should be no surplus or luxury in a socialist’s life.
Yes Denis Skinner was the only real Socialist I have ever come across.
Sadly, a legitimate and necessary concern for the cleanliness and survival of the global environment has turned into a hysterical religious cause, and it seems to this cynical observer that this is a typical human behaviour trait.
In my lifetime, for example, I’ve seen it become effectively blasphemous to criticise the NHS; and public or previously private individuals have been viciously hounded via social media for remarks taken out of context or completely false sexual allegations.
Of course there’s nothing new in this, but what is particularly frightening is the way such hysteria is fed and encouraged by C21st technology.
Londoners of a certain age may remember a man who used to walk up and down Oxford St bearing large signs that said “The End Of The World Is Nigh”, and we used to laugh when we saw him. Nowadays, I have a certain sympathy with him.
But the point is that the world is still here and rotating, although maybe slightly off it’s axis. The green obsessives are the modern day man with the board except now its not allowed to criticise him.
The whole green scam is to make the general public poor in favour of the rich few.
It’s a wealth transfer scheme of humongous proportions.
How do you separate green electricity from ordinary electricity coming from the same transformer.
Windmills are environmentally unfriendly and each one takes hundreds of tonnes of concrete and copper plus they are generally manufactured overseas.
They are not lasting anything like the life projected and are a nightmare to recycle.
Still Boris wants to build more.
Yesterday they provided between 3 and 14% of power. Totally unreliable.
But bird mincing windmills make an awful lot of dosh for landowners etc.
If they’d ever worked (well) we would never have needed electricity?
Well said, Ian.
Just a reminder that I warned you about the traffic light system 3 weeks ago. Nothing to do with science, deaths or hospital admissions just the government planning project fear 2 to justify their failures.
Your hemorrhaging support due to the nonesense restrictions.
Tell me John, why does it start at medium risk which indicates that we can never relax social distancing or have more than a party of 6.
Don’t you think it is time we were allowed to make our own minds up.
Yesterdays deaths 71 out of a population of 70 million.
Covi 19 – follow the science – destroy the economy
Climate Change – follow the science – destroy the economy
Meanwhile the Global Elites fly by private jet to the World Economic Forum in snowy Davos and preach to us about Global Warming
The worm is turning.
Sir Patrick
Your brief points are well made. Some of us would like the freedom just to leave our county boroughs or in some cases our towns and cities.
The government’s latest attack on the north of England highlights the limit on freedom of movement. Soon they will all be able to sing from the same song sheet:
“We all live in a yellow submarine
A yellow submarine
A yellow submarine”
The only problem with that claim is that the science is “Settled” as far as Climate Change is concerned, yet the government can pick and choose which scientific claim they like in order to keep the country under lockdown (whether real or virtual). Note how muzzles were not recommend for general public use back in March, yet suddenly, they now are…
Yesterday’s deaths 50, down from 71 the day before. Covid found in 0.028% of population so we must all stay indoors.
0.004% of those catching covid die, quick shut down the country.
Who’s being had for mugs.
Agree complete hysteria – If we didn’t have the internet, we’d probably never even know there was a new virus and treated this as the normal flu
As I said yesterday, government could fix this by borrowing and building 10 large nuclear power plants. We could all move to heating our homes with the latest convector heaters if there was enough cheap power.
Or, perish the thought, we could burn coal and use carbon capture to make the process clean. Mass transport – cars – seem to be a problem. If the government made enough cheap, lean energy available- hydrogen would be the solution.
The government seems to be sitting on the sidelines – passing laws to create targets – and just hoping someone else will come up with a solution. Well this is one of the situations where governyactually needs to do things – seriously and for the long term.
One day the physicists will manage to contain a nuclear fusion process long enough to produce more energy than it takes in. Meanwhile, Rolls Royce should be encouraged to produce their small nuclear power plants as the already do for submarines.
The other area that should be worked on is a nuclear power plant run on thorium rather than uranium which, after all, was only chosen over thorium so that more weapons grade material could be produced as a ‘by product’. Thorium is a lot safer and, I believe, there is much more of it than uranium and any power plant can be shut down with a meltable plug as the bottom of the reactor that will operate immediately should the plant overheat.
Good post
Are the Indians and Chinese engaging in carbon capture in respect of their hundreds of coal-fired power stations? Is anyone anywhere doing carbon capture on an industrial scale? Where are they storing the CO2? The obvious purpose of the push for carbon capture and storage is to destroy the economic basis for fossil fuels.
Hydro power should be used as we are completely surrounded by water.We should build the stations using our materials, our labour and man them with British people.This would solve two problems.Firstly constant cheap,clean electricity and secondly helping our labour force.Its a win win situation and ultimately much more efficient way relying solely on nature without ever having to use windmills etc.
We could use home grown labour to carry the sea water up the cliffs and generate electricity as it comes down.
Are you planning to flood the Highlands with sea water to produce the upper reservoirs?
Mike W, We may have no choice – due to the CO2 denialists – but to go for Nuclear. In which case the Rolls-Royce small modular reactors seems to be the best route. But as I said U238 has a half life of 4.5bn years, so I’d much prefer to use Gas, which is clean and pollution free, whilst developing Thorium cycle Nuclear reactors (in my view much more practical – and likely – than Fusion).
Weren’t a lot of electric gadgets produced to simply sell electricity? And on the pretext of freeing up women ….to go to work!!
Then of course gadgets took over our lives because of their propensity for going wrong.
And two new industries were born… ie…repair followed by insure and maybe repair.
Almost organic.
Will this forced revolution be successful?
Do people want their lives further ruled by extreme tech when repair and customer satisfaction are things of the past?
And I doubt the powers that be really want any Volks Wagons! Just elite ones!!
As a woman, I have to say I’m very glad not to have had to trudge to a river 3 miles away to get drinking water and wash the family’s clothes. I’m very happy to have a vacuum cleaner rather than getting on my knees with a dustpan and brush to get the dogs’ hairs off the carpets. And I’m delighted to have electric mixers and blenders so that I can more easily feed family and friends.
Would you like to remove my right to vote as well?
Lol
You presume I am a man?
Talk about picking a fight.
Anyway I don’t think that our so called democracy has been a great success…do you?
Why not move closer to the river?
I didn’t take the comment like that, I felt that he is saying women have just swapped one sort of labour for another. As a career woman, I prefer to swap my freely provided home cleaning duties (with dustpan and brush and the washtub/board and dolly maid my Nan used to use) for paid labour as my husband does and share the earning and household work evenly between us using modern technology to speed things up and it’s amazing how when Men do get involved with cleaning they’re more encouraged to buy gadgets to help lol.
Yes all these modern labour saving devices are great…. Washing machines, tumble dryers, vacuum cleaners, escalators, TV remote control, electric window winders etc. We save thousands of calories which enable us to have time to purchase expensive gym memberships which enable us to burn off all those saved calories.
It is a strange world isn’t it.
Agreed, the government is pushing ahead of the research and development of sustainable, well designed, reliable product development.
Of course the Government need to encourage development of the above, but push too hard with too shorter lead in, and you end up with unreliable gimmick products, which do not do what they say on the packaging.
Remember the unreliable first release of condensing boilers, the understated emission readings of some car manufacturers, as well as the overstated miles per gallon, or charge in the case of electric.
The charging by recycling centres for some household/DIY waste which then ends up dumped in hedgerows, only to be cleared later (if at all) at great cost by Councils.
The carbon swap/storage fiasco, and many many other examples.
Encourage people by reducing taxes on so called green products, but do not offer subsidies which confuse the market.
Precisely. If the population think its sensible they will do the right thing. They don’t think electric cars are sensible so they don’t buy them. End of.
I doubt that recycling centres dump waste in the hedgerows Alan. More like cowboys who don’t want to pay to dispose of their rubbish.
Govt should tax only bad things; not good things like useful work.
Governments shouldn’t tax things because they’re good or bad , they should only tax because there is a need to collect revenue
e.g income tax to pay military salaries to protect the UK…..not environmental tax on petrol cars to social engineer people into using electric cars
Exactly! 10% max.
I wonder if the developers who wrote the auto correct software for phones ever realise it has faults and correct them. I thought I had typed ‘government actually’ and my phone decided I was typing ‘governyactually’. I thought I had typed ‘clean’ and my phone decided I had typed ‘lean’. ‘c’ and ‘l’ are nowhere near each other on a keyboard.
With respects, could you not turn off auto-text and auto-correct?
I’m getting fed up with this intervention too. The ‘programmers’ know few English words it seems and limit all of us by default. Levelling down!
We need to get Boris and his advisers away from the levers of power as an issue of national emergency. (Richard Littlejohn sums it up today.)
As for green.
Is it not enough that people are going to be too impoverished to spend or put the heating on ? Does Boris really need to pile on the pressure like he is ?
Re your last question, NLA, yes. Johnson is following UN Agenda 2030 which he/our government has signed us up to.
The sooner people realise that and actually read what UN Agenda 2030 actually entails they might just see what is going on, and it is not reassuring. In fact it is frightening. All quietly set in motion using feel good language of sustainability, social equity etc. to justify what seems to be a massive transformation and impoverishment of society and a wealth generating (trillions) mechanism for the globalist cabal.
Johnson was actually pictured wearing an Agenda 2030 badge on his lapel the other day.
Exactly so.
As I have said many times ….the potential result of every Covid measure dovetails precisely with this scary agenda.
It is there for anyone to read.
It is not a conspiracy theory!
Apparently the globalist cabal have already made ££££££s untold out of what is going on!
Are MPs really happy with all this?
The problem is when you are bust-in hock to the globalist financiers-as the West is,you do as you told.
The East-Russia,China,India,etc have created their own financial architecture-multilateral institutions,banks,payment mechanisms etc and are working outside the western framework to their own agendas.The West will become irrelevant.
All succinctly put Sir J and you rightly say ‘Meanwhile in the UK many people will not even accept a smart meter offered with no specific charge to them for having one, such is the suspicion of the establishment motives’. Indeed and with good cause, because each smart meter has an IP address and at its heart is a 100 Amp switch that can be remotely triggered to disconnect the house from the mains supply. Imagine what could happen if the provider software got hacked? The hacker could have a field day with disconnecting end users at random just for fun or some more sinister purpose. For those interested in monitoring their electrical consumption, just buy a cheap digital display monitoring advice where one simply, safely clamps a sender unit on the incoming cable. The device connects wirelessly to the to the display device. I have used one for 20 years now to monitor household consumption and have no intention of going anywhere near such a vulnerable device as a so-called smart meter!
Well Said, Martyn G.
What you said and;
Anyone remotely interested in energy efficiency will not need a ‘Smart Meter’.
The cost is being forced on consumers and please do not suggest that the cost is being absorbed by supply companies/government because there is no such thing as a free lunch. The main purpose is to save suppliers the cost of employing meter readers and to establish a form of remote control.
And when they start disconnecting one for the wrong political views!
Agreed! Me neither ++
Martyn
Just refused a second so called meter upgrade to “SMART” for similar reasons.
If I want to know my usage I just look at the meter numbers, or study the past invoices a little more closely.
I was forced to have one but it did not work! So it acts as an ordinary meter. Waste of money, energy company compensated me for wasting so much of my time.
It has become a racket.
Quite – special interests abound.
Like language and now health the environment has become a means of controlling those with whom they disagree.
If climate change is so important why do we not impose punitive tariffs on those who do not adopt the same measures as us?
Big time racket
We do need to call out those rogue elements with false green products, typified by a major UK oil producer who, some years ago, spent millions re-branding their company in a tastefull green colour with a new logo in the shape and colour of a sun.
I couldn’t agree more with your last paragraph. However, captalism has a habit of producing the right product at the right time. Many major car manufacturers, Toyota, BMW, Volkwagen, Nissan etc have EV’s in their product range and the numbers on our roads, particularly in cities, are gradually increasing. Worcester Bosch have a range of highly efficient electric boilers. For many years the construction industry has insulated new homes and office space to a high standard. Rolls Royce has a range of new, highly efficient aero engines – as well as a new, mini nuclear power station.
Maybe the government could let them build and install one as a demonstration plant at Wylfa, in place of the recently cancelled mega station?
About 11 small modular reactors would be needed to take the place of a Hinckley Point. As green hysterics would prevent any SMR from being built near a populated area, it would be a good idea to put them on existing nuke sites. As most of our nukes will be retired by 2030, we need to order some ASAP.
Mini nuclear power stations, similar to those in warships, are so obviously a good idea to trial fully.
The first Russian floating nuclear generating plant has been operational for some months now-I think it is stationed at Pevek on the extreme north-East coast of Siberia.Larry King on RT America had an interesting interview with the CEO of Rosatom,Russia’s state controlled nuclear energy giant (and the world’s biggest exporter of nuclear plants),a few weeks ago.
Just to identify VW(others may be similar) in your contribution, their cars are made in facilities powered by their own coal fired power stations. So is it the right product when in getting it to market it does more environmental damage than its life on the road.
Or is it a case the damage wasn’t in the UK, so it has no impact on the World. Like all green credentials created by the seller, they don’t even tell half the story.
There is a bumper bundle of C19 S.I. up for debate in the HoC today.
Revolution or Rubber stamp from our sovereign parliament? Check Hansard tomorrow.
The meek, compliant rubber stamp no doubt.
Economy and sanity can go hang!
I just found a gem on CW comments. This is what our Government defers to!
‘ The World Health Organisation. Lets put this “organisation” (and I use the term lightly) in perspective.
This is the same organisation that elected Robert Mugabe as it’s “goodwill ambassador”
Not even Hollywood’s finest could come up with a script like this.’
That’s pretty solid comment, I think John.
However, no doubt some of your commenters will caricature most sensible, moderate advocates of caution in environmental matters as belonging to the frauds or extremists that you identify, unfortunately.
Only outright rejection of the main body, of decades of climatology will satisfy them.
The climate may well be changing – it always has and always will. That is not the argument. The argument is whether humans are causing it. The extremists can, I think, reasonably be compared to religious zealots. They believe fervently that they are correct and that their interpretation of the evidence is absolutely correct and beyond question.
I have an open mind on the subject. I think it is sensible to embrace clean energy simply because it is clean. If that energy is renewable, that would be ideal.
In terms of the small effect the actions of a small country like ours might have on a global issue, I am sure if we could move to completely clean, renewable, sustainable energy, other countries woul follow. In the meantime, let’s build nuclear.
If something is wrong it is wrong. The fact that they will brook no argument and alternative views never get an airing says all you need to know – it is a weak argument. Unfortunately the green zealots are not sensible moderate advocates, they are obsessed and need to impose their views because sensible moderate people doubt them and they can’t stand that. A con is a con and you can believe it if you like. Some people at the heart of the anti carbon dioxide nonsense are making millions out of it.
Graham
And the quickest way to know if something is a con…is when no alternative opinion is allowed! Climate change, Covid ‘pandemic ‘…..
Climate/weather on this planet is cyclical for all timescales from a day to a millenium.
Societies that avoid the knee jerk reaction of trying to compensate for every uptick and downtick will come out ahead.
Martin, Yet you do not exercise the same caution in your own belief in CAGW, as you advocate others should do for failing to believe CAGW. This is part of the green hypocrisy.
As you infer the whole green business is largely hypocrisy. I am yet to be persuaded that carbon in all its forms is the devil as portrayed. If those who are concerned at the effect man is having on the planet actually identified the rectifiable, like all the detritus we put in the sea for instance, and lobbied to stop it, I would be more impressed. However they prefer to change the way we live by throwing us back to the dark ages. rather than encouraging science and engineering to solve the polluting problems.
Literally nobody is asking you to go back to the dark ages. Though, as an extreme Brexiteer, you have done a pretty good job of taking us there yourself.
And your second sentence is as absurd as the point you were replying in your first sentence. As I believe you have pointed out before, we have left the EU. No time travel so far.
Andy take away the electricity and you will soon be in a dark age!
As you keep reminding us Andy, we only voted to Leave. Therefore whether a Leave voter is ‘extreme’ or ‘non-extreme’ in your eyes has no bearing on what the Government actually does.
Do stop spouting your rubbish about Brexit Andy. You lost the vote so get used to it.
I am used to it. And I am still amused that you all think you won something. Lorry parks maybe.
Literally some people are demanding we (at least us peasants) go back to the dark ages, Andy. Everyone who demands we run on intermittents like Wind and Solar does, whether they realise it or not.
And right on cue – see my comment above.
Thanks for proving me right, A.
If only you were as cautious in your own pronouncements, Martin, as you demand other people should be who do not buy into your mock greenery.
In a nutshell, sir John!
This ‘green’ revolution is being forced upon us.
And it is needing to be forced upon us, because it’s not real. As you say, elites can happily agree to it for ‘the peasants’ safe in the knowledge they won’t have to change their lifestyle one jot!
Even during a ‘pandemic ‘ advantage has been taken to block roads and road lanes to be at first to allow for ‘social distancing ‘ but now a busy road in my area has developed cycle lane signs on the cordoned off bit.
The whole ‘green’ economy/agenda is utterly dishonest. Much like the ‘pandemic ‘. That was/is still built on with lies, fear mongering and false data!
Here in Horsham we have a cycle lane in the centre of the town – have yet to see it being used in say the last three weeks but the congestion is great. Who comes up with these ideas?
We are being compelled to change from gas heating in normal city houses to using an air source heat pump. These at best operate at 4 output for the electricity put in and the temperature is around 40C compared to a gas boiler at 80C. This makes it necessary to greatly increase the house insulation and to double the size of the radiators. The cost of the heat pump is, £6-8k.The insulation and other materials will cost st least £20k. The current cost of electricity, which has risen 46% in ten years owing to the cost of renewables, is five times the cost of gas pet kWh. Work it out Boris.
When I compared tariffs recently, electricity was almost 6 times the price of gas. I must admit to putting the thermostat up a notch. I have a brand new, nice and clean boiler.
Indeed the UK government do not do simple sums alas otherwise they would not be doing HS2 or subsidising green crap.
It seemS there is warning of UK electric car shortage in 2021 as big firms focus on EU sales due to new EU regulations pushing them in the EU. Good let them buy these expensive white elephants with their premature technology. Best to keep you old car in general anyway.
Plus heat pumps tend to take ages to warm up a cold house – so you have to keep it warm all the time. Thus wasting more energy as a result. Plus they use electricity so waste loads of heat at the power station and in the transmission wires.
Also radiators working at such a low temperature will rust out quicker. I have radiators that are 40 years old (I put the system in myself) and I have always run them at high temperature because it more efficiently heats the space as well. I have never replaced one whereas friends of mine who run their boilers at a low temperature have. Low background heat 24/7 will never be as comfortable as being able to set the temperature required when the heating is required. This is just going backwards just to do some virtue signaling, whilst making no difference at all to the planet.
Once you have got rid of the home gas boiler – then that leaves mainly electricity. With a Smart meter – that can charge you whatever they want whenever they want – I have heard that the power can be switched off remotely. No Gas, no Electricity – in Winter? Total Control – exactly what the govt want. Cashless society ( suddenly the very convenient virus can last 28 days on cash we are told ). Again Total Control. Glad I’m old – it is only going to get worse as this island is turned into a 3rd world hell.
Obviously very old and bitter. What absolute dystopian rubbish, have you actually been to a third world?
Oh yes! You just need to get off the tube at Tower Hamlets.
Cashless payments are third world? Do you think you may be being a bit of a drama queen?
I guess you do not know about third world cashless payments. They are very common, and done by phone.
I’m old too. Maybe we’ll miss the revolution when it comes. Mind you they make such a poor job of teaching history these days, maybe future generations won’t realise we used to be free.
+1
Sadly, sadly.
Yes.
@Bigneil ++
That is a perfectly valid point — With smart meters they will know too much about you, and you run the risk of becoming a non-person with health passports which would surely stretch to turning off your energy supply.
We have one chance, bigneil, and that is President Trump. I believe that he is going to expose the greenery for what it is, one giant scam.
I believe it is a massive wealth generating mechanism for the globalist cabal who have masterminded the UN Agenda 2030, an agenda which provides a powerful mechanism for establishing control of the populace and for impoverishing that populace. UN Agenda 2030 is frightening, and our government has signed up to it. That explains the green madness.
We need to stop it, not just for ourselves but for our descendants both living and yet to be born.
The global warming scam is run for the same reasons as the virus scam. Money and power. That is the reason that government, banks, big business and big media exist. To increase their power and wealth at everybody else’s expense.
With the big American investment banks at the heart of it-and supplying central bankers and finance ministers to the G7 nations .One of their CEOs even claimed to be “doing God’s work”a few years ago.Louis XIV had nothing on these people.
Revolution now!
They are selling Smart Meters on the basis of being able to watch your electrical usage . if I wanted to do that I could go and watch the spinning disc going round in my old meter. I don’t believe people are interested in watching how many Watts they are using , most wouldn’t know what it meant.
This claimed need is not a need , so there must be another reason they are pushing it, and that is minute by minute online pricing, their intention to make electricity so eye wateringly expensive you have to eek out how much you use, and as others have said being able to shut your electrical supplies down at the flick of their switch.
I have no wish to go down this route, I don’t trust the Greta groupies at the heart of the British establishment , and I will fight to keep my old meter in protest against this attempt to coral us into their green nightmare , and in keeping my old electric meter it blocks them from carrying out their grand objective.
If anything needs a referendum to instruct the Govt in what we we want them to do, decarbonisation is it. Let us all campaign for such a referendum for the people to decide if they want it or not and a new real actually Conservative Party could emerge. Abandoning domestic gas boilers and other internal combustion engine for most vehicles is practical and economic lunacy. Stopping all trading in Carbon futures, permits etc would also send a clear message that there is no money to be made in peddling the fake green religion of the closet socialists.
It’s a scam. Confidence tricksters from the PM down through all levels of authority and administration, and frightening and fooling ordinary innocent children.
Shame? They do not understand the meaning of the word.
1. I’ve never liked carbon trading, much prefer carbon tax with dividend and border adjustment (for the sake of argument accepting CO2 is bad).
2. Getting rid of legacy gas boilers is a big task. To fit wet underfloor heating, a heat pump, put back a hot water tank in that space that has been so useful since getting a combi, these are not easy transitions, they have a hassle barrier. It’s just not like buying a phone, even if I were convinced. Does a plug and play green replacement for a gas combi exist?
Carbon trading – biggest scam ever
Well I cannot understand the last sentence of the second paragraph (no dedicated cable). Does Sir John think that gas from BG, e-on, NPower, SSE … all available in the Wokingham area are distributed by company-dedicated set of pipes?
And BTW there is a e-Mini already available for £24,900 from UK Mini dealers, there will not be an electric Beetle but a VW e-MiniBus will hit the road in the States and Germany in 2022.
Brilliant assessment. As well as facts and theory, which men are generally good at assessing, you display a very rare quality in men, an understanding of what makes people tick. Only other political man I have ever known with that insight was EP.
An excellent post John. I have said for years that nobody gets green electricity. It’s all a mix. The way the suppliers advertise their energy makes people think they are receiving just green power and that’s wrong. Until we have faith in our whole power system people won’t want to buy electric cars. They are not reliable enough and are too expensive for Joe Bloggs. For many of us running a car is essential, not a luxury. People have all kinds of commitments these days which means they need transport which is convenient. We are all fed up of the so called elite telling us what we should be doing while they enjoy every luxury going. The government needs to give up on all these bicycle lanes and start working on roads which are fit for purpose and thinking seriously about where our power is going to come from in the future. Wind farms will not cut it.
Well said JR – Excellent points.
Of course we mistrust the ‘establishment’ – it has done nothing but make life worse for us, especially when it dictates to us. Our concerns are dismissed so easily, and they often are unable to provide any evidence that what they are demanding of us will help in any way.
If we are to have a bright green future then technology must drive it – NOT bombastic political pygmies that are waving the green flag for their own promotion.
There is only so much socialism we can take.
Slightly O/T (but the powers that be like to link Covid with climate change and green issues):
President Trump:
“The World Health Organization just admitted that I was right. Lockdowns are killing countries all over the world. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. Open up your states, Democrat governors. Open up New York. A long battle, but they (WHO) finally did the right thing!”
Facts:
as of 9.10/13th October.
23GW – UK demand for electricity.
Coal: 0GW. Nuclear 27 GW. Solar 0GW. Wind 6GW. Oil 26 GW.
Nuclear produces 27%, oil produces 26%, Wind 23%. Three quarter of our supply are not wind. Thank you Mr Johnson.
https://gridwatch.co.uk/?old=
Ouch! Wind 26GW!
Wind is a renewable is often reffered to as free energy and sustainable….so why aren’t our electric household energy bills cheaper
TODAY IS A CRUCIAL DAY FOR BREXIT — Boris must walk away on WTO terms
No further extension – No more concessions.
The French are very good at one thing – complaining – They now say that many French fishermen will lose their livelihoods if banned from British waters because they have over-fished French waters…………… Not a bit of consideration was given to British fishermen when the EU took over our fishing grounds, and so many British fishermen lost their livelihoods
Why don’t we just tell the French that they can fish in UK waters after paying for a licence, fishing to our quotas and landing it on our side for checking? Then they can sell it where they did before taking it by lorry or boat.
Absolutely, no consideration for British people. Ever.
Let science and engineering resolve our future. Government should only intervene to control any excesses and prevent people being ripped off. The future of the country should not be surrendered to the swamp dwellers.
Excellent piece – unfortunately the CP have fallen for this con hook, line and sinker.
Every group want a headline
I see saga yesterday being a bit selective, they kept on making comparisons with France quoting their relatively high numbers – they didn’t quote Germany with only 2 deaths nor Denmark with also only 2 deaths
Just like the media they went for the big headline and hysteria – that not science
You’re quite right to say that the desired end goal should be great clean products available at great prices. But they don’t currently exist. A carbon tax or similar system seems like a sensible way to reduce negative externalities in the short-term and to capture revenues that can be invested in better solutions for the medium-term.
“There is a danger that the richer people buy in to green theory in the knowledge they can still afford their petrol car and their jet flights.”
It is more than just that. Ask, who is making money from green energy? Who has the land to accommodate solar panels and wind turbines? Who earns a fortune travelling the World giving speeches or making documentaries using their elite born privilege? Who gets to travels across cities quicker because the poor are priced out of their cars?
Where is the condemnation from these people against the World’s biggest polluters? Where is their warning about the human population explosion?
It’s the old adage “Do as I say, not as I do”.
By the time the populace has woken up to this and see that they have been played, it will be too late. We will have lost our freedom and right to free speech.
The 1% dictating to the 99%
But that 1% includes MPs, the media and the green lobby
The only currently deasible way of making enough electricity to power all of this target-setting is through nuclear power. One could cancel HS2 and build 8 or 10 nuclear power staations instead.
SARS, Foot-and-Mouth, climate change, swine flu, Y2K, Covid19, global warming, bird flu, CJD… All these things about which I should be terrified enough to render myself unfree and overtaxed – they don’t turn up. (Note: most of the scares are to do with unprovables – climate and respiratory infections – against which is brought into play the specious drivel aka the Precautionary Principle.
hear hear – well said
Kill all tax payer subsidies and market rigging for green crap and renewables, people will buy this gear if and when is meets their needs at a sensible price. Sensible R&D makes sense and roll it out when it works and is cost effective.
The roll out of premature technology using subsidies is idiotic and economic lunacy.
Now thats a vote winning comment
Just wish I knew of a political party with those views
Well done for exposing the fraud of energy companies claiming 100% renewable electricity. How they have avoided the Advertising Standards Agency’ wrath is a mystery – or perhaps not. I complained to the ASA about the preposterous claims for smart meters that they “save polar bears” but it wasn’t upheld, though the ASA acknowledged there had been other complaints.
What does “renewable” mean? Clearly it doesn’t mean “green” or good for the environment as wind turbines, solar, burning wood pellets in power stations and electric cars are all harmful to the environment.
‘One must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy … One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore .’
Ottmar Edenhoffer, UN IPCC official, 2010
I have always thought it must be tempting to run a cable from the house next door and use it to claim a solar feed in tariff subsidy at double the cost. Not that I would of course – but some must surely be tempted? Or use natural gas to power a generator sell that back to the Gris and use the heat for heating the house.
Excellent article but can you make Boris & Co. sit up and take notice? They have tasted a level of control unprecedented in recent times and like it. They will not give it up easily.
Mock Tories. Mock Labour. These two stains on our nation have been betraying our decency and loyalty for far too long.
Stop endorsing the Tory-Labour stranglehold before it’s too late. They have wrapped and muzzled the decent majority in a web of oppressive laws while thugs and fascists from BLM and indeed Stonewall are endorsed by Johnson and Starmer
Are there any depths to which your party and that filth opposite will not sink?
Well said Sir John.
You are indeed a little light in the extreme darkness of your Government.
No doubt you can see by just what the writers are talking about, there is not much love for your party.
Far far to much Government, not only that but also too much utter rubbish from people with not the slightest Common sense
John, as an aside, do you support the Facts4EU three important points?
1. Repudiate the Withdrawal Treaty (including the Northern Ireland Protocol) on the grounds that the EU has acted in bad faith during the entirety of the negotiations.
2. Stand firm and refuse to compromise on any trade deal involving a watering down of the UK’s sovereignty and independence of action.
3. Start communicating effectively to the British public and to the rest of the world.
If indeed you do, what demonstrable activities are taking place to enforce these three imperceptives?
Thank you in advance
Reply I want us to end the talks today assuming no agreement on an FTA and claim bad faith, then move to create an independent UK