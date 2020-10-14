Clean water – and plenty of it

I never understand why it is fashionable establishment thinking to want to limit our use of water. Water is the commonest of substances on our planet. Here in the UK we have plenty of fresh water on top of the huge volumes of salt water all round our coast, alleviating the need to filter the salt out of what we use.
There is a water cycle where the winds pick up water from the sea, form clouds and then deposit a lot of it on our islands. All we have to do is to store it in lakes or reservoirs and draw on it as required, with suitable cleaning and filtering to ensure safety if we drink it. Our using it does not destroy it. We pass it out in used and dirty form, only for it to go round the cycle again and re-emerge as clean water to use again.
The UK industry is heavily regulated. The price control regulation builds in a strict restraint on providing more water capacity, as the regulator effectively controls how much capital can be applied. We have a strange system where there is a single supply to each home, so you need to use drinking standard water on flushing loos and hosing your garden instead of using grey water for these purposes. Maybe the way to go is to encourage more homes to collect their own rainwater for lower grade uses, cutting the outflow through the dirty water system and reducing demand for high quality water.
It would be good if the regulators would allow a bit more capacity to be available. We are vulnerable to drought periods, so we do not want a repeat of the mid 1970s hot 1976 summer which would stretch the system too much. We keep adding homes and people to the south east with no new reservoir capacity. It cannot go on like that. We should be building new reservoirs now. They can be attractive landscape features, and would be welcome as an alternative to a new housing estate in a given area under pressure of development.
High standards are essential for drinking water. On the whole the UK achieves this.The issues relate to water rationing and future needs. As we move to growing more of our own food at home we will need more water for crops. Richer societies want more water for everything from showers to car cleaning and garden maintenance. Let’s get on with catering for those demands from what should be a good growth business.
The water industry under its regulators has to tell people in the middle of a warm summer they should throttle back on water use, when they should be revelling in high demand. You do not hear the hot cross bun makers telling people at easter their buns are rationed because people want too many of them.
The government slavishly follows EU directives hence no more capacity over the last 10 years when the population has exploded.
Again it’s a matter of control, restrict access and keep the price high.
We have monopolies in watet supply and are being ripped off.
Good morning
It is all to do with investment and profit making. Many of our water companies are foreign owned which in my opinion should not be the case. Water is one of those items essential for life and good health. It should not be free but be free from profiteering.
One of the peculiarities of where I live is that water and waste are handled by two separate companies. With different management and staff. Why is this duplication allowed ? This is an extra cost that the consumer has to pay, we cannot survive without clean water.
Privatisation of this monopoly has not brought the benefits one would hope.
Roofs should be designed to route controlled levels of filtered rainwater through homes for use before pouring away.
Much washing and rinsing can be accomplished automatically in the flow. Pushing drinking water into the loft as now, for a similar purpose seems daft.
We didn’t have an Easter and it doesn’t look like we will get a Christmas now thanks to the current madness.
This island was blessed with a wonderful climate. Plenty of water for everyone.
So what did our politicians do?
They threw the doors open wide and let the world in.
Too many people = not enough to go round…of anything.
And being no expert on this it does appear that water is no longer managed properly (political probably like the Somerset Levels)…which will lead to trouble.
A silly post. We have plenty of water but it is in the wrong places. We need water in the south and east and it falls, far more often,
in the north and west.
But blaming foreigners is easier I guess.
The answer lies in the hands of the politicians in that they could pass the laws that introduce grey water storage on every new development. The surface water from the roads to be captured in depositors with over flow facilities to prevent flooding. The technology already exists. The developers will not want it as it will add to build costs whether it is water from roads or roofs. The water companies will lose revenue as it will only be potable water they will be metering as the grey water will be used for WCS, gardens,car washing etc. There is a very good chance this will never happen because it is not linked with saving the world from climate change. Get the government advisors to sell the idea it will help climate change then you will drag developers, planners and architects kicking and screaming to try and come up with a economic plan. Problem as always, who is going to pay? The normal answer as always , the tax payers.
Encouraging rationing in all areas is a political strategy and assists in the State’s agenda, for the State does have an agenda, in controlling how people respond physically and emotionally
It isn’t just the use of water that the State strategically encourages
The deliberate invocation of guilt, criminal responsibility and emotional blackmail in innocent persons is now endemic in the UK. Today, we see this across all areas of our lives.
A refusal to wear a mask is an act of deliberate harm to others. This is based on a falsehood but it serves a political purpose
Using ‘too much’ water is a crime against the environment and your neighbour as your overuse deprives your neighbour of capacity
Encouraging criminal responsibility and blame by dredging up carefully filtered and manicured version of history with the aim of demonising tens of millions of moral citizens, transferring blame and responsibility, smashing their freedoms and then demanding massive payments
Water, freedoms, food, mobility, cars. Encourage their limitations.
And this is what the average British voter votes for.
I am convinced the British people are either naive, plain stupid or simply captured by the State’s ‘free lunch’ culture strategy. They’ll pay a price for their ignorance. Indeed they are now paying that price for endorsing the moral equivalent of Caligula embodied by those who now rule over every aspect of our lives.
Yes we need greater storage capacity of rainwater and even more important a national distribution system. As a child I lived in a rural setting at a house my father built on about an acre of land. It was mostly wartime so we were almost self sufficient with fruit, vegetables and poultry. Water came as rain and was collected via the roof in two massive ex wine barrels. This served garden needs. Drinking water came from a well sunk in the back garden. A system that worked well and kept the extended family and friends nourished in difficult times. A psrt reversion to it to water the garden would not be amiss today. We have national distribution systems for electricity, gas, and aviation fuel, why was water left out. I can only conclude that government of all colours consider it unimportant. If you wish to avoid hosepipe bans, an open admission of failure, organise a grid whose main arteries could be laid down in our seas, as with oil and gas.
Boris’s concrete nightmare will not be conducive to agriculture.
So there will be no crops needing waster.
However, houses now have many bathrooms/en-suite/cloakrooms/shower rooms.
With all the millions of houses needed for politicians’ mass immigration habit
this could pose a problem. Change new build design?
Maybe one standpipe per new development? Or two developments sharing one tap? Or a pond even?
Sounds a bit third world doesn’t it?
I have been saying so about reservoirs on this blog for some while now.
It is clear that the political/administrative class LOATHES the British people and so pushes on with HS2 and immigration without any basic expansion of infrastructure and services. And I do wonder where the council tax money from all the new households goes – or are they not council tax payers ?
Within six months this country is going to explode.
The government is not going to be able to contain it. Just what the hell is going on ?
‘There is a water cycle where the winds pick up water from the sea, form clouds and then deposit a lot of it on our islands.’ There you go again, Sir John, using science and common-sense. How on earth will the eco-nuts understand any of that?
It’s considered a bit more sexy to announce HS2, or offshore wind turbines than a reservoir building program. Or, connected to water supply (no pun intended), improving the sewage system. No government PR people are going to salivate over the essential, overlooked, mundane things that make life more tolerable.
offshore wind turbines
That idea should be blown away immediately
The south east relies on aquifers a great deal. So by all means let’s have new reservoirs but instead of millions of new homes. A few years ago we were within days of a standpipe . I would have had to drive to one. I’m afraid most men have no clue about how much water running a home takes. It’s not optional, particularly now. Can you imagine adequate hand washing with bottled water?
Stop them building in the south east it’s absurd. Turn off population rise.
Where are these new reservoirs going? Is this more wildlife habitat destroyed, or farmland lost?
Rather than new reservoirs, how about less people? Why does London need 9m people? They aren’t farmers, so it’s not as if they do anything useful.
Collecting water is all very fine but water needs to be returned to the water cycle and it needs to be returned to the aquifers which take at least 10 years to re fill.
If only you had insisted on a reservoir instead of the thousands of houses built around Wokingham in the last 10 years.
The North and West of our country get a lot of rain and have vast sparsely populated areas. It’s a shame the money being wasted on HS2 is not being spent on reservoirs and pipe work to store the water and distribute it to where it is needed. If that happened future generations who, let’s face it, will be paying for HS2, will at least be paying for something useful.
There must be huge savings to the public purse available and massive opportunity to redeploy resources of people and capital to the productive economy (the bit where goods and services are supplied to people because they want them, and prices are determined by markets), by simply abolishing many of these quangos, regulators, busy bodies etc.
and from there the list of costly ideas that seem to only make things worse is endless.