I have no problem with the idea of building better or investing in a better future, but I do have problems with some of the agendas drawn up in the name of the Great Reset.
The problems of the past were not brought on by taxing enterprise too lightly or by being too generous to the self employed. We did not have too many large companies offering better new goods and services, and we did not have too many people working hard and investing their time, energy and capital in serving us better. We needed more of both, a need that has just been intensified by the damage done to both by the lockdown measures. Taxing work, enterprise and success more is a bad idea.
Many of the great advances in living standards and quality of life have come from the innovation and enterprise of the private sector. It was not government effort that launched billions of smart phones and electronic pads on the world. It was not government which provided the cars to liberate many more people with flexible personal transport, or supplied the great entertainments of stage, screen and events. It is important that as we build back from lock downs these gains are banked and enhanced, with broadening of reach to ever more people.
When the agenda proposes taxing and regulating the very products of the digital revolution and the transport revolution that have offered to the many the freedoms and advantages that used to be the preserve of the few I worry that build back better just becomes a cover for more state control over our lives.
What is the purpose of this:
Summary of the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill 2019-21
I am glad to hear it, I am no fan of the Great Reset either.
However, I did think it might be a taboo subject on here, along with the names of the individuals and the organisation that is promoting it.
I differ only on its object of ‘state control. I think it will knock out small to medium enterprises and give more power to global corporations and individuals who are already wealthy. State control, such as it is, will only be a front for this.
On a more pressing subject, it seems Boris will not hold to the October 15 Brexit deadline. This has now been reported by more than one one source. Some choose to spin it in his favour with the notion that he is being ‘tough’ by giving the EU until Friday.
The EU are happy to string him along. Continued failure to meet deadlines is a clear sign of weakness.
Sir John, but what is the alternative ? I can only think of reduction to public spending and we all know that that is not going to happen.
The government needs money and to keep in line with the EU and the Level Playing Field it is going to sign us up to it will follow suit.
10 Long years the Tories have been in power and in that time their only successes is to make things worse and not lose to Labour. The last despite trying really hard to.
A lot of these ideas have come from the big consultancies and outsourcers, which is why a common theme is destroying the small flexible one or two man band freelancers they are in competition with. Such destruction will make our economy a whole lot less flexible and competitive.
Exactly
Build back better is without doubt a cover for more state control over our lives though ever more red tape, health and safely and higher and more complex taxes. Climate alarmism perhaps the Governments best and most evil weapon.
We already have virtual state monopolies in health care, education, much of transport and hugely damaging state interference in energy, broadcasting and much else. Over recent years the govenment has made huge attacks on renting out property with endless red tape, OTT health and safely, LEA licencing and changes to landlord and tenant laws and evil changes to the tax system that tax “profits” you have not even made. It benefits neither tenants nor landlords. It restricts supply and increases rents and pushed people out of the business. Then they are even expected to compete with unfairly state subsidised competition.
The foolish lefty Michael Gove (who inflicted Theresa May on the nation and cost me my Boris wager) even wanted to entrench the state monopoly in schools even further by putting vat of private school fees. Osborne and Hammond increase IPT tax on insurance including medical insurance to 12% to kill further freedom and choice in health care. We see what dire state monopoly healthcare we have from these figures – Germany 117 deaths per 100,000 UK 635 (and the UK figures are actually about 60% higher that that in reality if you look at excess deaths) . We need freedom and choice and a level playing field almost everwhere.
We have a Competition and Markets Authority but they never look at the main sourse of unfair competion (in health care, energy, education, broadcasting, housing, transport …….)
which is the State and organisations subsidised by taxes taken of their competitors.
As will become obvious to even the most brainwashed the whole point of this fake pandemic is to increase state control and big corporate profits. This is a coup against freedom and we are very likely to see an awful future unfolding. I hope all the politicians get what they deserve for enabling this fraudulent theft of our freedom based on ridiculous fearmongering and craven cowardice.
Covid has made matters far worse. The state sector employees (largely overpaid and pensioned) are mainly sitting at home or “working” on full pay & pensions. Many in the more productive private sector sitting at home on 80% pay or often far less and told they cannot work.
The problem for this government is that tax increases (from the current hugely over taxed position) will not raise more revenue. Many businessses are also further indebted with Covid loans and deferred taxes and will stuggle to pay them let alone anything further.
The only way forwards is to cut the bloated State down to size. Much of it does nothing of value (or is of negative value) so it should not be difficult. So much fat could be cut. But Boris cannot even bring himself to cancel HS2 or all the green crap he seems totally deluded as does Sunak whose first move to to increase entrepreneurs relief to just 10% of what is was.
But you are in the Conservative Party! This, along with much (though not all) of what you write, sounds very much like that which critics of the Conservatives (and all the other big government parties) would write. You will get alot of comments saying ‘Well said’ and ‘Here here’ but it is not words but deeds that matter – and especially so when it’s the words of a backbencher set against the deeds of the government. Why not come out and say that the policies/agenda the government are pursuing are causing catastrophic damage to the country, and are either utterly idiotic, sinister, or both, and that you can no longer in good conscience support them?
My impression is that a majority of politicians are clueless about what it takes to create, build and sustain a business. Their careless attitude to the impact of the policies they legislate to tax and otherwise impede businesses provides plenty of evidence for this.
I see there is a warning from National Grid that electricity supplies are low due to low wind speeds and a problem with a couple of power stations. Well slap my thigh, who would have thought that wind on its own might fail and that without backup from another source we could experience power cuts? All those smart meters will come in handy. It doesn’t matter how many wind turbines we erect. If the wind don’t blow we don’t get power. Boris is putting his faith in turbines. Good luck with that.
Why is Matt Hancock pouring scorn on the Great Barrington Declaration?
It’s backed by some of the world’s greatest epidemiologists, I don’t profess any medical knowledge but even I’m able to comprehend that a lockdown doesn’t work because the virus isn’t going to go away and we should follow the course of previous pandemics, people will die, I’m at risk but I’m trying to live a normal life, masks don’t work the economy will probably never recover, totally bonkers strategy.