The EU is not negotiating in good faith. The PM should keep his promise and end the talks.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
47 Comments
Thank you Sir John. However loyal you may be towards your party, and leader, the time has come to bang the table top and say ‘enough! – goodbye!’
Publish the free trade agreement we are offering and walk away.
Then every producer who will be subject to tariffs and hold ups whose product is included in the FTA will see it is the EU who is costing them business.
Agreed. End the talks. That; or be removed from Office.
Or is the Tory Party still a Remainer Party?
Sir John. In an ideal world with you and like wise committed colleagues at the head of the govern.ent then the country irrespective of which way you voted would at least have the certain knowledge that despite all valiant efforts it would be the time to walk away from the table.
Our pm and his cabinet colleagues sadly are not meeting let alone exceeding our expectations. We are under their guidance remained the EU patsy totally at their back and call dispite all the huffing and puffing.
It all leads up to the question all of us ourselves every day ” who actually is it that is controlling and running this country”? For sure it ain’t our PM and his government.
If bottles out on this one he will leave the country dead in the water and a laughing stock internationally “as usual all talk no action”
Yes, it is rather difficult to see how the PM can do anything else now. To fail to do that next week would be to show such weakness in backtracking on a deadline that the EU would simply continue to wait for further concessions.
The political fallout of concessions now would not be pretty – the electorate are watching closely – and they’re much more savvy now than they have ever been – especially when it comes to Brexit sell-outs and anything that looks remotely like BRINO.
Time to walk away.
Agreed. 4 years wasted.
Walk away before 11.59 pm.
There will be time in the real outside world in which to negotiate a free trade agreement if we find we want one. But I don’t think we will, because the other side of the table have made it clear we can’t have one.
Without doubt the best post you’ve ever written Sir John….one I completely agree with
Indeed but why would anyone ever have expected the EU bureaucrats to negotiate in good faith? This given their record and their desire to décourager les autres? We saw how they gave Cameron his pathetic & worthless “thin gruel”. Which the foolish dope accepted and advised the voters to accept. Fortunately the voters showed more guts and more sense.
I certainly did not expect good faith from EU bureaucrats. Boris has alas mad it far worse by signing the appalling W/A handcuff treaty. This having be put in an appalling position by 9% May, Bercow, the Supreme Court and all the appalling Benn Act Traitors.
Agreed! Get on with it!
Our host and the other Leavers are now in blame-shifting finger-pointing mode. Of course it’s nothing to do with them. Many of us predicted that this would be how it ends.
They obstruct their own path.
We can go far more pleasant ways than wading through treacle just to reach closer to their nonsense.
Let’s walk away fresh, free and better.
Yes, 15th October is the line in the sand, final, absolute end of the full negotiation.
Walk away and you have 2.5 months to conclude mini deals with those EU countries who want to deal with us.
Italian wine and Czech cars seem pretty good these days.
As a fall back, Californian wine and Japanese cars not so bad either.
We have a choice-use it.
Agreed.
It is helpful that covid lockdown news has top spot in all the media and failure to apply Brexit deadline promises is subsidiary news. It reminds of the quote about ‘a good day to bury bad news’.
agreed just walk away, well said. and defend our fishermen who are being attacked at sea by the French.
How much of the WA do you you think we can get out of if the EU is breaking it by not negotiating, as agreed, in good faith?
None of this governments promises are being kept.
Lord Frost has tweeted “Disappointed by the #EUCO conclusions on UK/EU negotiations.
Surprised EU is no longer committed to working “intensively” to reach a future partnership as agreed with
@vonderleyen
on 3 October.
David Frost
@DavidGHFrost
·
3h
Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK. It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation.
David Frost
@DavidGHFrost
·
3h
3/3 PM
@BorisJohnson
PM @BorisJohnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of 7 September.
Most of us could have told him that years ago. Do we get to get on with being a success now
This appalling UK government has reneged on a treaty agreed only a few months ago, something my hero Maggie T would never have done. No surprise the EU is now being very wary, Cummings has shot this country in the foot
The difference between ‘espoused theory’ and ‘theory in use’.
We hold all the cards. We can do a deal over a cup of tea. Easiest deal in the world.
The German car industry will tell Angela Merkel….
How the mighty claims have crashed and burned.
Brexit is now about lorry parks and portaloos.
It really is going to be straightforward to overturn it.
But will he?
At least Andy Burnham mentioned the lack of help freelancers have been getting through all of this. Strange isn’t it natural Conservative voters and the only politician speaking up for them is Labour.
The lock downs are nonsense now. It’s clear that the ruling class are useless. I actively disobey from now on, as will most people.
Long past time to walk away.
But he won’t will he.
He’s in thrall to the globalist and will betray us.
Covid is the main thing now- transition talks have slipped down the agenda so I think they are just wrapping things up
Judging by the attitude on display at the EU Council meeting, I would say that further negotiation would be a waste of time and effort.
The only sensible course is to end the talks, repeal the 2020 Act and go to WTO rules.
It might be a good idea, in order to assist Australia (and irritate China) to import some of the Ausie coal that China doesn’t want. I think it’s about time that we increased our commitment to our English speaking friends.
If the PM bottles this, he will have lost my vote forever.
I’m afraid I feel the same way, and that’s after more than 40 years of voting Conservative and working (very hard) for them.
One of the best lessons we received as parents is not to threaten to do something with a child if you’re not prepared to follow through on it if things don’t go right. If Boris never intended to walk away he shouldn’t have threatened it. He really has no choice now but to walk away and get on with it.
Let’s face it nothings moving for a year anyway if not longer and we need to get more self-sufficient, finding out what is necessary and what we need to make or import from the rest of the World if the EU want to slam the door.
We should have ended the ‘talks’ a year ago. Offered the EU a ‘take it or leave it’ FTA and gone to WTO. It has always been obvious that the bitter EU will not contemplate any arrangement under which we might prosper, so the only way to prosper is in spite of them. It is a mystery why we have wasted all this time discussing fisheries and control by one party of the other’s industrial policy, since these form no part of trade deals elsewhere. Even if we made these concessions there are 27 EU members states, the EU Parliament and the ECJ, all with a veto to demand more concessions.
The PM needs not only to end the talks, but immediately to tear up the Withdrawal Agreement and the NI Protocol. He should also sack any Tory MPs who pretend to have ‘scruples’ about their fictional idea of international law – an agreement the foreign counterparty is clearly intending to abuse as an aggressive act against our country’s national independence does not meet any standards of international law.
Was it ever negotiating in good faith? Before January of this year, the negotiations seemed to be about thwarting the will of the UK public by keeping us in the EU. Since then, it has been about showing other members that leaving will be made as difficult and costly as possible.
That’s a great organisation to be a member of, isn’t it!
Do you make this point more widely – in Parliament, to whoever will listen to you that is senior in your party and to the media? As well as on this site.
Reply Of course and this site is public!
Agreed, and there’s certain things we should do on 1st January:
(1) Withdraw recognition of the unelected European Commission. Henceforth we would negotiate only with individual Member States – especially on fishing.
(2) Inform the European Commission that they must ensure that no delays are caused to UK exporters. We would reciprocate. If they fail, we would make no further payments to the EC and might scrap the entire Withdrawal Agreement.
(3) To achieve this happy outcome, what the EC would have to do is:
– Publish PDQ all tariffs and quotas that will apply from 1st January
– Specify the paperwork and data that they require from our exporters
– Move towards the concept of trusted traders
– Check in detail only a small percentage of lorry loads and containers coming from UK. My information is that only 2% of US containers coming through Rotterdam are inspected in detail. What’s good enough for America is good enough for us.
It concerns me that Mr Gove is planning to overcome EC bloody mindedness by paying a large fee for extra lorries. That’s the wrong approach. Rough wooing is what is required.
Absolutely, Sir John.
Cessation of talks should be announced today, with confirmation that, in the light of the EU’s utter lack of real intention to accept the UK as a sovereign independent nation, the WA and all that goes with it no longer applies.
Pominoz
Personally I couldn’t give a rat’s ass what Johnson does now, I shall ignore anything he does or says. His promise was broken yesterday. Time’s up.
It’s hardly a surprise that the EU is acting in this manner but Johnson knows this because he’s also acting in the same manner. I have no doubt the EU and Johnson are singing from the same hymn sheet but deliberately crafting the veneer of two opposing parties for domestic consumption. This PM is not batting for the UK, he’s batting for the EU by embracing their strategy
Of course Johnson’s not to be trusted. He never was Every Tory leader since MT has been utterly without substance or principle.
I have no doubt he will betray the aim of the Brexit campaign which was to secure our full departure from the EU and become once more a fully independent, self-governing and sovereign nation without outside interference from supra-national bodies of any kind
He showed his true colours in Summer by endorsing the Marxist thugs from the US and in so doing slandered tens of millions of our fellow citizens by playing the race card against them.
He’s just another London-centric, smug, slimy, two-faced, nasty progressive who despises white, working folk. What a total fraud. Worst than Blair, Brown and Corbyn and Starmer. At least we can see their hate and harmful intent against the majority population
DOM
Excellent +1
But he is not going to walk away, is he. Because people like you can shout from the sidelines with no responsibility for what’s coming. The PM has seen how dependent our trade is on a deal, and he knows he has to do one. But I know you don’t care, Mr Redwood, yet another Tory leader you’ve undermined with your fantasy that Britain (uniquely in the world except North Korea) doesn’t need trade deals, you must be so proud of yourself
The EU does not want a trade deal.
Want it wants is a treaty that we can never get out of that will always give them control.
Our trade is dependent only on consumer demand, as is that of every other nation, and your opinion if anyone wants it.
Too late, he’s already broken his promise.
The only hope you have is to replace him immediately by the likes of IDS, one of the very few who won’t take any sh*t from the french.
Even then it’s doubtful the conservatives would win the next general election. Nobody will forget how Mr De Pfeffel humiliated this country in front of his beloved french cousins.
Personally I think the conservatives are finished.
Don’t walk, but run as fast as you can away from the dreaded Eu, it’s fairly obvious to a blind man that the dreaded eu wants to drag the negotiations out even further so as to keep us connected one way or another, we voted out and that should mean out
Hello People of Wokingham – the Prime Minister has said and written a lot of things. He said a 2nd National lockdown would be catastrophic of the economy (as if the first one wasn’t). But he is pushing us into one for no goos reason.
Approximately 1500 people die a day in Britain – yesterday the recorded Covid deaths were 138
(died of any cause 28 days after a positive tests according to the Government own website)
Last 3 days 143, 137 , 138 death . For this we are killing the economy and freedom
Ivor Cummins has excellent analysis of the statistics on his You Tube channel.
By the way the Queen’s not wearing a mask.
A silent but subtle protest?
.and thus endeth the easiest negotiations ever …..
Should? Nice soft talk as usual.
Nothing assertive or determined of course, why not ‘must’?
That wouldn’t do would it, mustn’t sound demanding.