How the EU sought to make us dependent

As we exit the EU fully we need to be aware of just how far the EU had got in seeking our integration and submission to their system. They were always bitterly disappointed that the UK avoided joining the Euro, the main mechanism by which a fully integrated EU economy is being created. Greece and Italy have discovered the hard way that there are many policy choices they can no longer make as they are committed to the disciplines of the Euro.
Despite this they sought to ensnare us with various common policies. The Common Fishing policy took more and more of our fish to foreign ports, leaving us with one of the richest seas in the world to become net importers. The common energy policy got us to depend more on imports through interconnectors, making a country with plenty of its own energy partly dependent on a continental EU short of energy and committed to Russian gas. The common state procurement policy meant we bought more and more goods that the UK is quite capable of making from EU suppliers with continental factories. The Common Agricultural Policy led to a sharp decline in the proportion of our food we grow and rear for ourselves. The trade policy made us impose high tariffs on food products from outside the EU we could not grow ourselves. The animal welfare policy fell short of what we wanted, but we had to accept live movement of cattle and the standards the EU would accept for everything from chicken cages to sow tethers.
In future blogs I will be examining the scope there now is to improve so many things. The annoyance is the way the last Parliament and much of the UK establishment blocked preparatory work to grasp these many opportunities to do better more quickly.
The EUs zeal to dominate us went out of control, so they are losing it.
It isn’t the EU who has walked off in a huff.
It isn’t the UK which has changed the rules of the club.
JR, could you confirm or deny the below in relation to food supply lines from EU.
As we saw at the outset of this Chinese pandemic every EU country was for itself particularly Germany and France. Against EU treaties, rules and laws. Even though Italy was desperate and suffering.
We also saw France threaten food supply lines to U.K. unless Johnson changed his approach to have lock downs, Johnson buckled. France also embargoed face masks destined for U.K.!
We had the internal market bill because the EU threatened, again, food supply chains to U.K. It is not dramatic to say that is not an act of a friend or partner but war. Germany did the same with Atlantic convoys. Johnson should have walked at that stage not create law.
It appears the EU thinks the U.K., because it is in vassalage/transition of the WA, cannot agree or get food supply lines running outside the EU by the end of the year. The EU has the ability to strangle our food lines in the immediate future as we are under their control until 1st January.
On this date it does not have to trade unless a trade deal is in place. So food line supplies dry up immediately without any agreement from outside countries to buy food.
Suggest U.K. Govt gets businesses to start buying and establish all food products from outside EU immediately against EU laws, regs and WA. Otherwise the EU will think it holds all the cards to starve us into submission.
When will Johnson learn the ability to be disliked and tell the EU to eff off? All he has done is leave the door ajar.
Reply Silly scare. Many suppliers on the continent have contracts to supply next year which they will wish to meet and have by law to meet. There is also plenty of food outside the EU if we prefer.
Well, it’s not those who voted for Brexit who are in a huff.
Are we ‘exiting the EU fully’?
Boris said prepare to leave on Australia terms but not we are leaving on Australia terms. The lack of certainty at this stage is not helpful.
Boris did strike the right note with the ‘prepare for Australia terms’ speech.
However, it is all just so much theatre until we see what actually happens.
It would be fine if this was the final act and the curtain dropped.
The big fear is a last minute ‘breakthrough’.
‘Trade talks are over’ ?
Now revoke the Withdrawal Agreement for reasons outlined on the Brexit Facts site on the right hand side of the home page here.
Revoking the Withdrawal Agreement might be a suitable topic for our host to discuss soon.
Agree with all your comments today Peter
Yes, we’re at the stage where the European Union’s leaders are thinking of the English Tories “come on, punk, make my day”, probably.
Indeed but the blame really correctly lies with all the UK governments from the appalling Ted Heath’s to the equally appalling Theresa May (and all those in between even Thatcher’s).
Oh Adam – its the old:
“Fog in channel, Europe isolated”
again -:)
Who are ‘they’ supposed to be? The 27 nations who have made their trading bloc the world’s richest and most successful including its foremost civilisations?
Against what will soon be an English rump after Scotland and Ireland say ‘farewell’?
Only one of these 27 nations are what I would consider rich and that is the nation that lost the war, Germany
I did reply, Adam, but John’s courage to publish my comments seems to be at a low ebb these days.
Nonsense from start to finish. Far from being “bitterly disappointed” the EU gave us an opt out from the euro in the Treaty. As for fish, it’s not the EU that sold off our quotas to foreign boats, it’s successive Conservative governments of which you were a member. And as for dropping tariffs on imports of food, I look forward to you explaining to Welsh lamb farmers and west country dairy farmers how and why cheap imports have destroyed their livelihoods. The EU gave us economic security, what we have now is utter chaos
All Government in the UK from Ted Heath to Theresa May’s have made appalling and unforgivable errors in endlessly appeasing and giving further powers to the EU (this without even asking the authority of the population).
Even the signing the appalling Boris W/A agreement was clearly a mistake. Yet still Parliament and the Lords is stuffed with green crap pushing, big state, tax and regulate to death remoaners. Boris just put even more of them into the Lords.
You don’t see the real picture; the EU’s economic purpose is to be the defender of EU nation’s production, which means high tariffs on products from non-EU nations. This sounds not too bad, but the legislation put into force has given advantage to European mainland producers (their politicians were far more engaged than ours obtaining sectoral benefit) resulting in our production being at a disadvantage. The evidence is most clear from our trade deficit with the EU. Through ever higher taxation to support uncompetitive production, and associated corruption, will end as it always does.
PS, Boris and Co seem to be trying to replace individual commonsense and natural instinct for self preservation with government legislation; if he could do this we would indeed be in a utopian society…
The hunger here, among the regulars, to swallow uncritically whatever John writes in this vein is indeed quite notable.
I wonder just when, exactly, they will start to feel as silly as they should?
I think most of us have our critical faculties intact, thanks.
Our host wants a fully nationalised, socialised health service. Many of us would close the NHS down tomorrow save emergencies and move to an insurance-based system for all elective surgery.
Our host I believe wants devolved powers to be used. Many is us would close the devolved parliaments down.
Our host wants FPTP. Many here don’t.
I could continue.
Your second sentence is, I believe, wholly inaccurate.
1. The Euro opt-out is from phase 3 only (introduction of the physical currency) we are in phase 1 and 2 of the Euro. Ie we have to run our economy for the benefit of the EU and NOT for the benefit of the U.K.
2. The EU allocated quotas to our fishermen which were not financially viable, forcing them to sell their quota and boat to Continental fishermen. This is nasty, underhand graft so they could claim the Quota was sold by us.
3. The EU dumps food to destroy local businesses. Eg they dump Kerrygold butter in Africa at 1d per lb. Dumping is selling way below production cost to destroy competition. It is subsidised by taxpayers (intervention payments) and is an illegal and aggressive anti-capitalist activity to deliver a monopoly where prices can then go through the roof.
The EU reduced Britain to a shell, with no British citizens (we are all EU citizens), no Monarch, no Parliament, no control of our future – therefore a slave state.
I broadly agree.
Most people who have studied modern history will understand how and why the 1st and 2nd World Wars started so there is no need to rake over those old coals. Whatever the cause(s), the consequence was a drive by the originators of what is now called the EU to develop a European trading bloc. Yes, they could see the advantages of manipulating trade for the benefit of Europe and foster peace at the same time but it could only be achieved by suppressing pride in, and patriotism for the Nation State.
This made some sense in the early to mid 20th century when European Governments were blinkered by obsessions beyond their own borders but it doesn’t make sense now, particularly for an island nation that values it’s independence and Parliamentary Democracy so highly.
Security is anathema to success. I always remember the advice of a friend who ran a large national textile company, ” Always have a mortgage and a mistress you cannot quite afford, it drives you to greater endeavour”. Try talking EU economic security to Valencian orange growers this year, even more of their fruit will be left to rot. Even minus Covid 19 Valencians enjoy 20/25% un employment and their youth 40/45% the same. That is just the sort of economic security we do not need. It is a building block of political unrest we have not seen since the 1930’s
1 I haven’t heard farmers ever celebrate their joy from the fruits of the CAP and of being in the EU. The CAP is well known to have propped up inefficient French farms at other members’ costs. Your type celebrates not only propping up inefficiency but then handing out aid cash to those countries whose produce the EU puts enormous tariffs on to protect those inefficiencies.
2 The opt out was hard fought and undoubtedly won as a trade-off against other nasties which were foisted on us.
3 If economic security means being locked in a house with hostile inefficient “partners” who use their Power of Attorney when I’m still able to think for myself, count me out.
The reason successive governments have been able to take these actions is because it’s been advantageous for the EU so they’ve permitted it, whereas we’ve had no meaningful say in the matter. I suspect future governments will find themselves being a little more circumspect as to how they deal with such matters, or face annihilation at the ballot box. The issue with Welsh lamb, specifically, isn’t cheaper imports but its “luxury” branding, narrowing its market as few people can afford to eat it. It needs to be more competitive, but the pricing structure is notoriously opaque enabling someone, somewhere to accumulate huge profits………..it’s certainly not the farmers, is it?
As for “economic security”, ask the lovely people of Greece or Italy how secure their economic prosperity feels. The only thing that prospers in the EU are the fiefdoms of the unelected nestled in their ivory towers.
There’s even more to it than that.
The original CFP quotas were set based on actual catches by countries in the various fishing areas. At that time, much of the British fishing fleet was actually catching fish in what were, at the time (before the introduction of the 200 mile EEZs), international waters and outside of what is now the UK EEZ, and much of the fish being caught in the waters of the UK EEZ was being caught by non-British boats even back then.
It was the choice of the UK fishing fleet not to fish closer to home and the quotas reflected that choice.
Are we really leaving? There seems to be some ambiguity in the news after yesterday’s apparent show of bravery. Oh that Johnson were as afraid of his electorate as he is of Brussels.
It sounds as if the entire government spent 40 odd years as terrified vassals to the EU with no will or desire to do the best for the U.K. There seems to be some regret regarding this, with very good reason.
How strange then, that the government has slithered ( or has been slithering for some time) into an even worse hostage situation which offers seemingly worse draconian chains and obligations.
I have seen reports and articles suggesting that yesterday’s events were merely a continuation of the amateur dramatics intended to manipulate public opinion. But Boris John-Sunlit-uplands looks deadly serious to me. Furthermore, the further talks scheduled on Monday seem to me a very clever wheeze to maximise the EU’s humilation and deal a death blow to the European project. I can’t wait to see the look on Monsieur Barnier’s face when he turns up at Downing Street, knocks on No. 10 and is given not a Churchillian two-fingers but the Agincourt version. “Ali” Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been playing rope-a-dope all this time to exact the sweetest of revenges. Float like a butterfly, sting like a Boris.
Come to think of it, this rope-a-dope strategy could have multiple applications… The Virus doesn’t stand a chance!
We have left, months ago, old chap.
Farage, Hannan and their shower got their helpful shoves between the shoulders.
The Union flags have been taken down, and slung out along with the pasta, sauerkraut and boeuf bourguignon scrapings.
You have what you wanted, so own it, and enjoy it.
Some legislation must go through the House, housekeeping technicalities. So he has to say that the Invitation to the EU to propose a FTA is open. We all know they will never crawl in their belly on the world stage yo ask the U.K. for an FTA.
So it’s over.
Never dismiss the power of gentle words. ‘The meek (the gentle not the weak) shall inherit the earth.’ Only the strong can be meek and use gentle words, and the UK is strong!
Lynn
“The meek shall inherit the earth.”
…..yes but when ?
24.00 31st December 2020 We get the ground under our feet back! That’s good enough for me!
I woke up this morning to see us still paying into the EU, still following their rules and regulations…with the potential of a deal if either the UK or EU compromises
I so want us to go WTO and walk away from the negotiations ,,,,but all I saw yesterday was stage managed ranting – I fear that nothing has changed
Don’t hold your breath Everhopeful!
In my view we are clearly being “slithered” into the US elections.
The government Remainers are counting on a Biden victory, which will then provide an excuse for further fudging and appeals for extended “talks” when Obama tells (yes “tells”) Biden to put us at the back of the queue/line for trade deals.
Trump will win well.
Good morning.
Whilst it is encouraging to see that the UK Government and the PM is finally showing the Thatcher spirit and resolve, I reserve final judgement until the 1st January 2021.
I have always argued that Leaving the EU would not just be about the benefits to the UK but to other nations as well. The Single Market is a captive market where others get to make the rules to suit themselves. Rules that they in turn ignore but the British with their sense of fair play follow. Now, hopefully, we can start making rules that suit our own internal market and they will have to follow.
I would like to see better animal welfare and the ban from, too and transport through the UK of live animals. Animal Welfare can be a major policy area of this government and would give it a much needed image boost. This would also include the banning of ritual slaughter of animals.
The UK needs to engage with African and South American countries who have good produce to sell. Helping them to not only grow but process these goods would help them and their economies, provide jobs for people and so help stem the tide of economic migration. Teach a man to fish and all that.
Mark B. You have raised a very good point with your post today. You a right when you say that major improvments with animal welfare would give the government a boost. There are many of us who are sickened at the way animals are treated both before and at the slaughter stage. I am not a vegan but would love to see welfare standards raised and a complete ban on the import of fur from the rest of the world. I know I speak for many on this topic. Giving poorer countries a chance to better themselves and sell more to us would improve lives and also be yet another vote winner. It comes down to a question of morality and some of us haven’t lost that yet.
I’ve made a comprehensive list for you of how your Brexit improves our country.
List ends.
Andy is right, until we end the Transition Period without accepting ongoing EU control we cannot realise the Brexit dividend.
Andy
I’ve made a list of your intelligent contributions to this website.
List ends.
Good idea Andy! Hang on to it and start filling it out on 1st January and we can all read it this time next year. Keep up the good work of collecting real evidence.
You don’t surprise us, with the latest installment of your tedious campaign.
I’ve made a comprehensive list for you of how staying in the EU forever would improve our country.
List ends.
Because most of our problems were internal.
It’s obvious to see now.
Thank you for your enlightenment Andy sparing us your daily rants on behalf of the EU propaganda drivel. Head-bangers eventually give up as it hurts them more than others. Basic fact.
you got up before 5.50 to write that? Insomnia over telling the EU not to bother coming?
Andy, that must have been difficult for you at this time in the morning. Have a boiled egg and soldiers and you might do better later.
So what now is the government’s policy on the matter of energy security? Will it be ensuring that we produce enough energy for our needs, so that the inter-connectors, progressively, become just an added safety net? Will it push ahead with the Small Modular Reactor, which would be a better investment than HS2? And would it kindly consider tasking NS&I to establish a National Infrastructure Fund OEIC/unit trust that uses private investors’ money to buy large holdings in our listed utility companies, so that the dividends benefit our economy, and the companies’ attention remain wholly focused on the needs of the British economy and British shareholders? It would be nice if we could run a tap, switch on a light, or turn on a gas-hob without adding to our Balance of Payments woes.
11% of electricity being imported at 8.15 a.m.
NS&I to establish a National Infrastructure Fund – what would stop government blowing this on a Bridge to Ireland or over the Thames or HS2 to fill the gaping hole that we’ll suddenly be told is billions under budget without shareholders agreement. If business people are winning State contracts because they are under quoting then tough on them their job is to bring the project in on what they quoted, that’s how it works in the real world.
However if this was to buy back ‘water companies’ into UK stakeholders hands, build new Reactors as you suggest I feel there will be lots of takers. Isn’t this how the German’s buy shares in their airline?
Another day, another rant about the EU. You seem to be the only person who doesn’t know we have left. Stop pretending the EU is to blame for the catastrophic government of Johnson/ Cummings. You won, get over it.
How is it that we remain under EU law, pay EU tributes, and cannot conclude trade agreements for ourselves?
PS the EU is to blame for our catastrophic lack of quality MPs because for 47 years there has been no job in Westminster, so apart from the few who were there to fight, quality people declined to be a rubber stamp.
You will not see a massive upgrade in the quality and quantity of candidates of all political persuasions, thanks to our having overturned the Evil Empire on the Continent.
Correction – You will NOW see an upgrade…
ah but we haven’t yet freed ourselves from shackles imposed on us – that joy is in the wings.
Happy New Year!
JR
“……we need to be aware of just how far the EU had got in seeking our integration and submission to their system”
Good article JR, the first lines of which got my attention.
Firstly we can’t depend on the state broadcaster for anything relating to our leaving the EU.
Unless it is to broadcast pro EU propaganda, of course.
Government should have revoked the BBC’s broadcasting licence, on the grounds of broadcasting propaganda favourable to a foreign hostile power.
Secondly; The EU ‘seeking our submission’. That is not a good faith negotiation, and has been the EU strategy from the onset. The WA agreement should have been ripped up there and then.
On the point of dependency, well yes that is indeed an EU strategy, especially so in the case of NI. They, and their little Irish cohort sought to bring about the surrender of British territory.
But, as we all know, the appalling way this country has been treated is down to ungrateful Macron. The best thing to do with that little napoleon is to walk away and leave him alone in the room with Germany.
You can’t rely on the BBC for a balanced view of CV-19 either.
No mention of the 35000 doctors and scientists who have signed the anti-lockdown Barrington Declaration.
CV-19 is God’s gift to the Left, as Jane Fonda says. The Left lost all the votes. So they want to trash the West.
And when did BBC Radio 2 drive time become Woman’s Hour ? Yet again I’m having to listen to girly wittering about baby stuff on my way home from work.
NLA
“CV-19 is God’s gift to the Left, as Jane Fonda says. The Left lost all the votes. So they want to trash the West.”
…..yes, that is the new tactic of the left. I think trashing society should be made a terrorism offence.
“Yet again I’m having to listen to girly wittering about baby stuff on my way home from work.”
…….you think that’s bad, try R4 at midday.
… The EU do not want free trade or friendship.
Congratulations to Boris on finally accepting this and holding to his word.
Now uphold our borders, laws and internal market, rebuild our on-shore British owned industries and commerce for our benefit.
I think that is too much to expect of Boris. He has now done his bit. We need new blood to forge our way in 2021.
dixie
“Congratulations to Boris on finally accepting this and holding to his word.”
But he didn’t hold to his word. The 15th came and went, and even now he’s still leaving the door open to accommodate french demands that we sacrifice our sovereignty.
The Withdrawal Agreement should never have been agreed to. However I do understand how it came about, and how, at the time many Eurosceptics felt they had to “allow it to happen”, even if they disagreed with it and did not support it.
Assuming we do leave without a Free Trade Agreement, what status and validity does the exiting Withdrawal Agreement have ?. Can we “tear it up and start again” ? . ( I think we should ).
I have no concerns that “tearing up the Withdrawal Agreement” would seriously and permanently damage the UK’s reputation. On the contrary, I think that abiding by the Withdrawal Agreement would, in the longer term, be seen by the wider world as the UK being both incompetent and week.
Reply We need to legislate to end any residual EU obligations we do not accept
We’ve already left – and there will be a free trade agreement in place at the end of the transition or shortly thereafter.
The UK is not in a position to not have a trade deal. You either accept that now or you accept it sometime early next year when the terms will be even worse. Up to you.
We always had a lousy hand and it was played particularly poorly too.
Andy
“We’ve already left”
…who’s ‘we’ ?
In my best of all possible worlds, DC of UK is David Cameron seeking advice, at last, from an honest observer of the EU.
With this in mind, Sir John, why not simply revoke the Withdrawal Agreement Act, but adhere to those sections in which we see value, such as EU citizens’ rights, but without EU oversight?
Thoroughly agree with both of you.
Martin Howe QC wrote an article discussing the finer legalities: https://lawyersforbritain.org/the-eu-withdrawal-agreement-why-uk-law-must-prevail
As succinctly summarised. by JR’s reply!
The WA may be a bad treaty for us but it was the centre piece of the Tory election campaign, this was the often talked about “oven ready deal”. If you voted Tory or Brexit Party (who stood aside to help the Tories) then you have endorsed it and should not be talking about tearing it up 9 months after it was signed to great fanfare. There is a strong democratic mandate to follow the terms of the WA (sadly)
The highest priority is to ensure a full exit with complete trade freedom from 1 January 2021.
The second priority is to build stronger links with other countries around the world through mutually beneficial trade – not just slavish adoption of the EU’s exploitative protectionism (e.g. 4% tariffs on cocoa beans, 40% on processed chocolates)
The third priority is to tear up the Withdrawal Agreement and give the shreds to lawyers to deal with the EU’s reaction but waste no political attention or resources on it
Few countries will bother with you if you tear up the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Who wants to deal with a country and a government so dishonest that it reneges on its legally binding promises after 9 months?
It is only legally binding whilst it is enshrined in Domestic Legislation. Repeal the ‘Withdrawal Agreement Act 2020’ and the WA and NI Protocol no longer have any legal force.
You mean the EU promised to finalise a FTA in the Withdrawal Agreement and then trashed it? Wow, who would ever negotiate anything with them ever again?
It is genuinely silly to claim to EU ‘sought to make us dependent.’
The EU is a rules based club – and however much Tory Europhobes grumble about the rules or claim the rules don’t count – the fact is that the EU only works because its members follow the rules.
Trade is free and frictionless because the rules are the same. Kettles are made to the same standards in the UK as they are in Spain and Slovenia and Lithuania and dozens of other countries meaning you can sell your kettles in any of those countries knowing your rivals have followed the same rules.
These rules have opened up huge markets for British companies to access without any additional bureaucracy – and the Brexiteers, who promised to cut red tape, have now closed these markets off to everyone except those willing to get involved in masses of extra red tape.
It is the shared rules you hate which has facilitated the free and frictionless trade you claim to love. Ironic.
What’s so special about Spain and Slovenia? Why can’t I buy a kettle made to UK standards in the US?
Andy
“the fact is that the EU only works because its members follow the rules.”
Total rubbish. Go to France or Portugal and see who follows the rules.
“Kettles are made to the same standards in the UK as they are in Spain and Slovenia and Lithuania”
Which is why they don’t last.
“It is genuinely silly to claim to EU ‘sought to make us dependent”
It occurs to me that, actually, you know nothing.
The rules include a debt to GDP ratio of 60%. Italy’s is more than twice that, so where are the sanctions on them, as well as all the other countries that violate it?
The rules don’t extend to harmonisation of national minimum wage, so Eastern Europeans can be exploited on low wages and unfair competition on all the countries that pay decent wages, including ours. Level playing field please?
All kettles I see for sale are made in China.
Meanwhile the UK credit rating declines due to our idiotic government’s agenda of an ever bigger state, tax borrow and piss down the drain everywhere you look, expensive unreliable energy, absurdly high & complex taxes and & even more red tape and employment over regulation
George Osborne who gave us the absurd & unsustainable over taxation of landlords (and thus tenants) this on profits not even made also gave us this regional Mayors devolution agenda. Thus giving us even larger government, pathetic political posturing and even more government waste. Well done plonker Osborne!
Pray that he becomes chairman of the BBC, it will make defunding and destroying it so much easier.
This was the right decision, as long as Boris sticks to our red lines.
The fact that the 27 changed their draft communique during the summit, removing the commitment to further in-depth discussions and no compromises, tells us that Macron was more persuasive than Merkel. It was she who stated clearly that both sides would need to compromise further. Macron’s assertion that the EU would be prepared to trade some fishing rights in the North Sea as long as his own fishermen could continue to take 84% of the Cod in English channel waters was breathtakingly arrogant and cannot have gone down at all well with the countries that use the fishing grounds he was prepared to give up !
We might as well go for broke now : tariffs should hold no fear for us, after all, even with the tariff on cars at 10%, they would merely put the price of British-built cars back to slightly less than they were in Europe in 2016 thanks to the 12% drop in our exchange rate. Meanwhile, German, Italian and French cars will be 20% more expensive here than they were in 2016. Perhaps Jaguar and Land Rover and other manufacturers in the UK will see an increase in home sales at the expense of the EU manufacturers ?
Listening to David McAllister on Radio 4, he clearly cares nothing for the effect tariffs will have on German industry, stridently placing all the blame on the UK. Disgraceful, considering he is half-British and holds dual nationality.
The EU didn’t force us to have to rely on foreign gas and electricity. Our governments did that.
The EU didn’t force us to buy loads of goods, we did that all by ourselves.
The Blair government were talking in 1997 about the end of our nuclear reactors and coal fired stations but did nothing about it. Same for the Tories who followed, that’s why we depend on the EU for power. I guess they thought they could integrate us fully into a region of the EU with all the big decisions being made in Brussels while they played at being politicians. They had no conception that the people would one day want to be independent again. Don’t forget, the Tories are the party of the EU, they took us in on a lie, lied again in the 1975 referendum, forced Maastricht through parliament without consultation even though it changed our 1000 year old constitution. Don’t trust any of them until e see what happens in January, and indeed it may be much longer before we see if we are being sold out again.
Without serious change in the public sector we will continue to be dependent on the EU.
Having jaunts to continental factories at taxpayers expense is far more appealing than a trip to Barrow on a wet Monday.
I know from experience that French owned companies only offer French and German company cars. I took the allowance so i could buy my own.
There is a very anti British mindset in the civil service which Cummings must address.
Giles B
Facts4eu seem to agree with you.
“Trade talks are over,” says no.10, but where’s the statement revoking the Withdrawal Treaty?
The EU is now in de facto breach of the Withdrawal Treaty, which must be repudiated immediately.”
I agree with their comment – until that’s done, we’re still at great risk of being entangled under EU disingenuous wording contained in the WA.
> ….. need to be aware of just how far the EU had got in seeking our integration and submission to their system.
Indeed so. And they are still at it from their bunker in Brussels. Never budging a centimetre themselves but always demanding concessions and more compliance from UK.
> In future blogs I will be examining the scope there now is to improve so many things.
Something to look forward to …
Perhaps we can now revisit our foreign aid policy with trade and not aid as the way forward, to help developing countries move forward with their own efforts now being rewarded without huge tariffs on their goods.
O/T
If the economy has been crashed in order to “Save the NHS clap, clap, then why am I being bombarded with health terrorism on the TV, through the post and in pop ups on my IPad? “Are you at risk from this that and the other?”
How, if so pressed, will the NHS clap, clap even begin to deal with the resultant outpouringsof hypochondria?
Another one just dropped through the letterbox inviting me to screening.
How about the huge clap, clap backlog?
This nation is not leaving the EU in a manner that satisfies the most fundamental demands of national sovereignty and independence.
It is my belief that what we are seeing is an authoritarian, progressive socialist PM carefully constructing a veneer of a leader fighting for the UK interest when in fact he’s actually preparing for something quite different
Will we still be subject to ECJ rulings?
Will the British Parliament be able to pass laws that directly contradict all past EU-UK legislation
Will we be able to enter into FTAs with other sovereign nations like the US (assuming the US doesn’t elect the Trojan Horse Biden)?
What role with the EU play in the administration of British domestic and foreign policy?
Will a future Labour government be able to take us back into the EU?
I don’t trust Johnson nor any Tory since Thatcher after their total embrace of Labour’s politics of politicising human nature and their contempt for freedom of speech and freedom of thought.
The contemporary Tory party is an offence to all forms of decency, morality and trust. They are now lower than Labour. At least with Labour we can see their hate and intent to harm
Dom,
Unless Johnson gets rid of the WA and PD the U.K. is very much tied to EU rules and arbitration for years to come.
If you systematically strip away the legal powers of a government, in this case the UK government, you negate their ability to govern. This is exactly what the EU did, and what 17.4 million people voted to reverse. It had a side effect of slowly putting MPs to sleep. It suited many, eighty thousand a year and more without responsibility.
One of my concerns is the quality of the people we elect to govern. Can we seriously continue with individuals who know little about the subjects they have to deal with. No other career activity tolerates total ignorance and inexperience. They might be up to the eyeballs in the nuances of their chosen politics, but what use is that in all the situations that are screaming at us for rectification. All I can say is that I believe we can be a better country after bailing out our incompatible marriage to the EU.
I agree. Problem is we don’t really get to elect who we want in Parliament – we get a choice from the people put up by the big party hierarchy regardless of any lack of talent or experience. We then get a government where the PM has to give big jobs to the people he thinks he owes a favour to and the boot lickers who won’t pose any threat, which is how we end up with the likes of Hancock in charge of the NHS which he has no training for, nor any knowledge of. Hunt previously managed its decline after the re-organisation disaster of 2012. People like JR are forced to sit on he back benches. The system is rotten to the core.
So how is « we hold all the cards » prediction turning up ?
Bullies rarely win in the end.
Good article Sir John, now let’s get on with the necessary legislation. I was hugely relieved and delighted when I heard the PM.
Amongst the few EU reactions published by MSM, the most bizarre was from Macron who was alleged to have said “Johnson needs to make his mind up” (or words to that effect).
I couldn’t stop laughing.
The good thing if there is no deal is we will really find out which view is correct. Perhaps it will be the shrill hysterics of continuity remain, the eurozone will clearly outperform the U.K. economy and by the next election the public will be of the view that in retrospect we should have just stayed in.
Or perhaps JR and his colleagues will be proved correct and the U.K. will be able to take advantage of the freedoms of independence and people will either wonder what all the fuss was about, or even better, realise the remain hysteria was nonsense and we are well out of it.
The great thing is it will put massive pressure on the Conservative govt to implement radical policies to make sure Brexit is a success. There will be no time or scope for HS2 style gesture policies. The heat will be on starting Jan 1.
How can we take advantage of anything when we are “Locked Down”.
NB that term comes from PRISONS…it is done when the PRISONERS become recalcitrant.
Does the 3,4, 5 or whatever on earth it is,Tier System (!!) have a No Risk category? Don’t think so! When will we prisoners be released?
Yes I agree.
If there really is no deal we will clearly see who was right. Will we really be the great traiding nation, prosper etc.
Intresting experiment.
But actually not an experiment: it touches the life and livehood of millions of people and countless of businesses.
So if the otherside -remoaners – got it right that we get chaos, depression etc it will mean huge human suffering.
And maybe even the end of the country known as Great Britan.
Wait and see.
Doesn’t feel like we’ve left the EU yet, wasn’t mid October the cutoff point, where we’d announce no progress on talks and WTO here we come? I don’t watch the news so, genuinely, have I missed something?
And had we voted Remain you can guarantee that we would have been in the Euro in half the time that it has taken for us to Leave.
The referendum really wasn’t about Leave or Remain. It was about Leave or Hard Remain.
To Kill off the Eurosceptics and to go for full integration in double quick time.
If it normally takes a long time to cement trade deals, why have we been wasting so much of it focusing on concluding one with the EU?
Just think of all the deals we could have already signed with other countries and blocs by now if we had just walked away and left in 2016!
When you think of this and all the money squandered on “going into extra time” with the EU, then you get some idea of the immensity of the outrageous behaviour on the part of the British political class in keeping us dependent on the EU.
Politicians are there to serve US and NOT themselves and their EU puppeteers!
The positive stance made by Boris Johnson yesterday will be music to many ears and a death cry to Remoaners within all parties, Civil Service which has been very uncivil to the public they serve and the remainder of the Woke brigade that sought to thwart democratic decisions.
As Sir John accurately states, the last government under Teresa May have this laid squarely at its feet. May and her EU loving cohort Robbins in a different age would have received the terrible punishment for treason. How an elected Conservative MP, promoted to PM from within could act in such a way beggars belief. Obviously behind the scenes the Remoaners were at work to ensure her tenure. I worry that those same traitors are still in positions of influence and have undoubtedly been behind much of the MSM garbage.
Let’s hope we are finally on our way, but we must be aware of those who would do ANYTHING to stop our independence and return of full sovereignty.
The EU was built, and run, on deceit – they hid their real goals behind fancy sounding objectives.
Unless we do leave on WTO terms the EU will continue to take parts of us, to put under their control.
Considering how power hungry the EU is, we should do everything possible to drain it of any of ours, which might make them stop and think, but doubtful — I had thought that Boris might be the man to do that.
It’s time to go in for a good degree of protectionism. For decades now we have prostituted our nation. England has been ‘open for business’ which has meant anything and everything we have is for sale, and there can’t be much established that isn’t already sold.
The new businesses which we hear about must not be sold, the practise of the past that as soon as they became viable City spivs sold them away so they could pocket a nice fat profit must end, immediately.
Protectionism requires certain strengths, currently lacking in a relatively small economy with a very weak external trade position, lots of public sector debt and a political class unsuited to enforce the sort of austerity that protectionism, necessarily followed by tit-for-tat on the part of trade partners, would require.
There is a case for arguing that Grenfell was caused by using Eu approved cladding when British standards were much higher and could have prevented it (See Richard North’s blog). There is a strong suspicion that HS2 was created by compliance with DG MOVE – an EU plan to make one big railway system. Also the EU excludes a lot of African farming as well which is a pity.
Quite simply, I never thought it would be so difficult for a country to decide it wanted to be sovereign and make its own laws. Having other countries still deciding what we can and can’t do makes me sick. I’ve never had much time for the French and now I know why.
Mr Redwood,
As I stated several times during the past four years, there is a distinct and entrenched lack of trust between the EU and the UK (imo the UK being the more opportunistic partner). This can only lead to a very thin agreement, if at all. Most Continental government as well as the EU bureaucracy have given up trying to present alternatives they feel could (and should in a rational world, not necessarily Oakeshottian) be to the benefit of both parties, because they feel they cannot rely on the UK to adhere to whatever it has committed to do or not do. It remains implausible, but this looks like it will have very grave consequences for the UK economy.
Reply Leaving with no deal is a good outcome for the UK. The EU is now getting worried we mean it.
When I switched Sky news on yesterday it coincided with the PM’s statement on the EU negotiations after which the news presenter (framed between Adam Parsons, Europe correspondent and Sam Coates deputy political editor) asked for reactions from Brussels and London.
It was their facial expressions that got me as they both looked like to small boys who had just been told that their favourite gold fish had been flushed down the toilet!!!!!
Needless to say their reports were pretty flat and one sided
The Evil Empire is surely sowing the seeds of its own destruction with its integration and submission approach. Thank goodness we need now be no more than onlookers.