Why the single market damaged the UK economy

As a young man one of my first votes was in the original referendum on whether to stay in the EEC, misleadingly called the Common Market during the campaign. I was against the language in the Rome Treaty that warned us this was much more than a Common Market in the making, and disliked the Labour government’s lies about the nature and long term aims of the body. I also was asked to produce a decade forecast of the outlook for the UK if we stayed in by my employer.
As I drafted it five problems became clear. The first was the burden of our financial contributions was too high, and these would produce a nasty dent in our balance of payments as we sent that money away and it was converted into foreign currencies. I did not know or forecast Margaret Thatcher would become PM and negotiate a better deal, which limited the damage a bit – or that I would help her.
The second was the UK’s industry which had management and Union issues, some old capital stock and poor nationalised industries like steel and shipbuilding that were not cost effective. This meant it was going to have to face the full frontal assault of German and French competition with the full removal of tariffs before it was ready to withstand those pressures. My forecasts rightly assumed we would lose a lot of capacity in areas like steel, cars, foundries, ship building and textiles. Our car output halved in the first decade of membership.
The third was in the areas of services where the UK had a good competitive advantage the considerable barriers to trade were going to remain in place. As a result I reported a major and long lasting deterioration in our balance of payments as imports of foreign goods surged, exports of services were still limited and as we had to make new large payments away.
The fourth was the dreadful deal on fish, bound to damage our industry substantially.
The fifth was the complete removal of tariffs from EEC food, the imposition of tariffs on Commonwealth food, and the hugely damaging impact the EEC would have on areas like fruit and market garden produce.
Later policies as the EU emerged and increased its wide ranging legislative grip also drove us into importing everything from defence equipment to electricity. It was a great scheme for continental exporters. In those days running a balance of payments deficit required stringent credit and money control which slowed growth.
This is sounding more and more like the « stab in the back » theory of inter-war Germany.
What about the part where the City from a financial backwater became Europe’s leading financial centre with a contribution to the UK’s economy equal to the GDP of Belgium, a move that was accelerated by the creation of the euro ?
You have forgotten this one like the fact that UK’s market share in the EU energy market is 5 times the size of its fishing sector (including what other countries catch in its waters).
“German economic life is to be annihilated . . . It amounts to the denial of the people’s right to existence.” (German foreign minister Count Brockdorff-Rantzau’s response to the draft peace treaty, May 1919.)
Sound familiar?
Except our government is doing it to us now.
Never mind any old treaty!
Good morning
The Single Market is a captive market. Captive markets, or monopolies are never good. They destroy people’s ability to choose and to get the best value they can.
We went into those membership talks wanting to join at any price. So no wonder we got a bad deal. Now we are in danger of doing the same. We, or more importantly the political class, are desperate for a ‘deal’. Again this puts us in the weak position of wanting something.
The ‘deal’ is done. All that we are seeing is political and face saving posturing. This is not the BREXIT we voted for just another fudge to keep the two sides of the Tory Party together. But Mark my words, the Europhiles will not give up and will give more powers to the EU over time. This until they finally can rejoin.
I read that Mr Gove is claiming that “the door” will be or is “still open” for a deal.
Indeed I though exactly the same way at the time at a teenagage (too young to vote in that referendum). The arguments of Peter Shore, Tony Benn, E Powell, M Foot and the likes were largely rational whereas the arguments on the remain side were largely rather pathetic and irrational appeals to emotion.
It was largely the same in 2016. Four years getting on for the lengh of the WW2 yet still it is not sorted properly. Thanks to Cameron, the appalling T May and intransigent EU bureaucrats with their (personal) vested interest .
Of course there are very many home grown lunacies damaging the economy too.
Mainly the hugely bloated, largly inept and invariably misguided government, the endless government waste, mountains of pointless red tape, HS2, hugely over restrictive employment laws, expensive & unreliable energy, the dire NHS, the mad war on plant food and the likes, the 75% of degrees that are worthless (or almost worthless) and the massive debts incurred to get them, the generally second rate schools, the state funded BBC propaganda organisation (misguided on almost every issue), the woke lunacy and the likes.
Good to see the Bishop of York has been snubbed. I would kick all the Bishops out of the Lords (especially the CoE ones) – they never say anything sensible or rational.
Then again nor does about 90% of the Lords or indeed MPs.
Apparently the Cabinet Office employs 7,000 people!
And it is increasingly extending its reach by subsuming areas of competence eg bits of the MOD.
Like a dictatorship might do.
I sincerely hope that these imbalances will be addressed after we leave but I’m worried that so much of our infrastructure and industry is owned by EU domiciled countries nothing will change.
We need suitable tarrifs to ensure a level playing field.
You do realise it was the Tories who sold off all the infrastructure? It was not an EU rule that required them to do it. They just did it anyway. Most European countries still have state owned and run railways and airports and power companies. We don’t. Ours were sold off, by the Tories, and now make money for foreigners at our expense.
“It is now best for the future of Britain… that we remain in the Community”
Prime Minister Harold Wilson
There was a Labour Party conference in 1975 which voted 2 to 1 NOT to remain and the party was pretty split. Left Wing, Benn and Foot (including the young Blair) campaigned for No. Shirley Williams wanted to stay.
Someone must have shifted votes and propaganda like mad to get the vote to stay in the federation-bound EEC.
I understand money and power motives…but what a truly terrible thing to do to one’s country!
So basically we were lured into staying in the EEC by those who may have known the full long term plan and then, by gold-plating all the rules and NEVER speaking up for ourselves we ruined our economy for the greater good of France and Germany? Oh and all the lies!
I think that Heath won the Coudenhove-Kalergi European prize ( some £130,000) but honestly…what a WASTE of every second of our history and achievements. And all the deaths in battle. Rather than all that guff about the EU and peace they should have made every death count by building a nation to be proud of.
Maybe those who can lead are just not like us?
We did join, we have left so why not focus on the benefits for the future… maybe because there are not that many!