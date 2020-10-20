More home grown and reared food please

Yesterday in the Commons I raised again the issue of more home grown produce. The fresh food in supermarkets packaged with the UK flag is popular and usually of excellent quality. Many of us want to keep the food miles down, keep the standards up, and support UK agriculture.
I saw a film recently which said that tomatoes grown in modern greenhouses in carefully controlled environments can yield up to forty times the weight of product that a typical outdoors plant can achieve. It can also be much easier to pick. Modern methods of growing strawberries under polythene or glass can prolong the UK growing season, produce great fruit and simplify picking.
The same film reminded viewer of the how many orchards had to be grubbed up in the 1970s as a tidal wave of tariff free continental imports came into our market and offered cheaper product than the domestic fruit. Under the Common Agricultural Policy and the tariff free EU food regime we have seen a decline of around one fifth in domestically produced temperate food, whilst we have had at the same time to protect the EU growers from cheaper competition from outside the EU with tariffs against the most efficient world producers.
If the EU persists in denying the UK a Free Trade Agreement with no tariffs by insisting on there being a high price for such an obvious thing to grant, then there will be tariffs against EU food imports. We will presumably choose to lower our food tariffs compared to the high EU ones. As these tariffs come to apply to the EU it will give our own farmers a huge incentive to increase their capacity to supply us with much more home grown food, and to cut the food miles as they do so. It would be good to get back to the market share we had in 1970, and to think about restoring those orchards that were ripped out.
31 Comments
During the last world war people were encouraged to have a allotment if they didn’t have a big garden and grow your own, if we were able to survive then on what we grew in our climate I’m sure we will survive again without counting on special selective fruit and vegetables from Europe
Good morning
The EU cannot offer the UK a tariff free deal, one only gets that by being a member, and we voted to Leave.
Iceland has a successful strawberry industry. So I see no reason why the UK cannot grow more of its own food if needed.
But there is another area we have not covered, and that is importing food from other non-EU countries. Here is can be cheaper. The propaganda against American produce is, I suspect, from those who know that competition from America and others will drive down prices.
The UK has had a very bad deal from the EU for reasons I gave earlier. Time that changed.
I am a great fan on english apples not so much of greenhouse tomatoes which always seem rather tasteless to me. The extra weight is I suspect nearly all water rather than tomato.
Cheap reliable energy will be required for UK agriculture and the government is pushing expensive and unreliable energy as a policy.
Boris was right before he took on his new deluded greenish girlfriend.
With her degree in Art History and Theatre Studies (Warwick) she is perhaps not the best person to be influencing/driving the UK’s energy and climate policy in this back seat driver way.
Tomatoes (out of season) are perhaps best bought as passata or better still use the many vegetables that are in season or store well celeriac, parsnips, potatoes, garlic spears, cabbage, beetroot, chard, endives, sprouts, broccoli, carrots, swede, pulses and the likes. All rather inexpensive and much underrated in the UK I find.
PM (radio 4 get) more & more absurd by the day. This week they are going on with their mad climate alarmist propaganda. This led by the BBC’s Energy and Environment Analyst (a pleasant but deluded on this topic Catz English Graduate) and two other women described as collectively as three “experts”.
Just some of the very basic errors they made:-
Harrabin – Sensible climate realists have not “derided” the use of solar and wind just pointed out that they are not really competitive, they need subsidy and are intermittent and unreliable (so the electricity they produce is of far less value). When they can compete in economic and reliability terms (without market rigging) fine.
The problem of using batteries for aircraft is not that they are “not powerful enough” it is that they are very heavy, have a lower energy “capacity” and very expensive and often burst into flames too. Nothing to do with power (does this woman even know what power and powerful actually means)?
They said Hydrogen (a very inefficient and wasteful way of storing energy) might have a place in for example the steel industry.
This by making it even more uncompetitive in the UK and exporting all those few remaining jobs I assume!
Where do they get these fake experts from?
This item sandwiched between a rather silly discussion on why so many teachers are now female (clue to BBC dopes it fits in well with some women’s work life balance and childcare – so more women sensible choose to become teachers). Then a woman complaining at have to live at home (rent free) because she seemed to want to be a perpetual student in some subject (unspecified). She seemed to think other taxpayers should pay even more tax so she could have a nice flat while she did this. No challenge from the BBC on the logic of this of course.
All the lovely traditional strawberry and apple varieties such as Royal Sovereign and Cox’s Orange Pippin have been sacrificed because they don’t crop heavily enough….. whoever was responsible for the Golden Delicious…… the plastic tray that strawberries now come in probably has more flavour than the contents
Will this progressive Marxist PM revoke the Withdrawal Agreement or are we headed for an act of criminal deceit in which he spends most of his time desperately trying to create the idea that we have exited the EU when in fact we haven’t?
Most British people don’t really understand the issue here which of course assists this PM and other party leaders in their quest to create deliberate confusion on this and many other issues
Johnson voted for the WA. If he doesn’t act to revoke it then it’s no exit and a continuation of the enslavement we have experienced since we joined
Today, the enemy is in No.10, in our living room, on our doorstep, in Parliament and on our borders. We are surrounded where ever we look
And the produce Sir John wrote about?
If we fall back on WTO rules we will have ( for example ) a 46 % tariff on mozzarella, 40 % on beef, 21 % on tomatoes and 15.5 % on apples. 40% of lamb is exported from Wales and 90% is sold to Europe .After Brexit it will be subject to a 46% import tariff.
Under the WTO rules, the has to offer the same tariff to every member unless it has agreed a trade deal with them. So we will not be free to do what suits us.
Spanish tomatoes are grown under endless seas of polythene, their scale is a global wonder.
The idea this can be replicated in the UK is pure fantasy.
At least we will not have to import nuts , we have plenty of them
At present there are no tariffs collected on Tomatoes or Beef etc, even from outside the EU as those taxes are ceded to the EU. Therefore any tariff raised is an increase in tax so we can set tariffs for all countries at a much lower rate than those published by you above.
However 40% tariff on beef might make our home grown varieties more competitive as would 40% on lamb so we can eat what we produce here.
It might cost more but we will eat better and with a nose to tail attitude the cheaper cuts and offal can feed the poorer well and tastily.
I would like us the UK to emphasise quality in the food we produce apart from stretching the growing season, heavier cropping, and ease of mechanical harvesting. In terms of the growing seaon, climate change does us many favours apart from producing our own wine. Heavy cropping and mechanical harvesting respond to the mass market but with some crops they leave quality behind. It seems to work with strawberries, but for the past two years tomatoes from a grow bag on the patio far outstrip shop bought ones in flavour. A tip from living in Spain. Quality is enhanced and mileage reduced by buying seaonally. We could gain in the UK by dropping our demand for everything all year round. Asparagus is a classic. Enjoy the May June season and forego asparagus in December from thousands of miles away.
For the EU to play politics over an FTA is a most stupid act. The first thing the UK buyers will do is find alternative and cheaper sources. Customers lost are the hardest to regain. The EU are shooting their own producers in the foot.
For those who might mourn the loss of Brie I would suggest trying Waterloo and many of the high quality UK alternatives. The UK cheese industry has a magical counter.
When we do import, use it to promote trade rather than aid. Our Commonwealth is the grearest potential free trade area in the World, develope it.
David Attenborough’s new film (a life on our planet) contains a short scene, now available on youtube as well: Dutch greenhouse farmers, pressed for space, managed to raise their yield 10x in 2 generations, using less water, fewer pesticides, less fertilizer and emitting less CO2.
Being a competitive country, we always felt the EU as a useful tool instead of some hostile foreign power, which helped to make us now the world second largest exporter of food.
I’m sure that Britain, outside, could grow much more of its own food. Its climate conditions are not all that different.
The trouble with the sort of intensive production described is that the food is tasteless and you have no idea how many times the food has been sprayed with chemicals. That said, if the government insists on mass immigration and an ever increasing population, we have to accept cheap, tasteless and possibly dangerous food.
Perhaps best if we eat more seasonally and do not demand tomatoes, raspberries and stawberries all year. Lots of other equally and even more tasty alternatives all year. Or by preserving, processing or freezing produce.
Just make sure we leave completely on 31st December.
No ifs, no buts. We’ve all seen the contempt with how Brussels has treated us so no giving way now.
This is economically illiterate. You say you want lower tariffs payable by importers of produce into the UK. That lowering will apply to imports from the EU and from everywhere else in the world – that is the basic rule of the WTO. So our farmers will be undercut by producers with lower cost bases. The net result of your plan will be to put our farmers out of business.
The obvious question is.
How does growing more food, for a rising population chime with Build Build Build?
Conservative Concrete Crash!
The problem with tomatoes grown forty times as fast is that they have a fortieth of the taste. Some scientists need to find a to put the taste back in.
Best to eat seasonally I find or buy tomato passata, paste, tins, sun dried or puree out of season. This rather rather than eat the watery dutch or English ones. Better still get an allotment or big garden much better than jogging or going to the gym. Rather cheaper too usually and you get you free sunshine provided vitamin D while out there.
I’m looking forward to eating more haddock and chips.
P.S. We really should aim to become a world leader in agricultural automation. Are we doing enough in that area, Sir John?
Maybe the govt. will have to persuade people to remove all equipment of anti social noise making and start growing veg.
Bliss.
Farming has hardly been a priority for government for some time. Far more value in selling financial services rather than growing cheap food. Turn the countryside over to housing so UK people can spill out from the towns, to make room for the waves of immigrants coming in has been the policy.
Where are the farmhands going to live when all the surrounding property has been sold off for second homes and holiday lets?
If you put tariffs on EU products then, under WTO rules, you have to have those same tariffs for everyone else. As the U.K. has next to no notable trade deals in place this effectively means tariffs on everyone.
Helpfully the UK has published its tariffs guide already – and its tariffs on tomatoes will be 14%. About the same as the EU’s which is 14.4%. Of course the EU’s tariff only applies to countries with whom it does not have either a trade deal or other arrangements. Most African countries m, for example, are exempt from EU tariffs under development and partnership schemes. But Farage never told you that.
Under a WTO Brexit UK consumers would unquestionably pay more for tomatoes. Why? Because we would have to charge a 14% tariff on tomatoes imported from the EU – these imports are currently tariff free. And as 9 out of 10 of the countries which import tomatoes to the U.K. are EU countries it would be impossible to avoid price rises.
So well done. Brexit means more expensive tomatoes.
Yes, what a lot of problems Cameron’s silly General Election gimmick referendum offer has caused.
Hasn’t it?
We probably can’t replant the orchards Sir John as we have built over them to accommodate all the people we have also had to import.
The EU has offered the UK a free trade deal. But it has made clear if you want tariff and quota free access to the single market – and you do – then you have to commit to no dumping. That is an EU red line and it will not budge.
The internal markets Bill has also shown the EU – and the world – that the Brexiteers are dishonest and cannot be trusted. They negotiated an agreement in October, fought a general election campaign on it being ‘oven ready’ in December, voted it through as a legally binding international treaty in January, then started disowning it in July and then voted to break it less than a year later. How can the EU trust such charlatans?
With a €80 billion deficit in goods and services with the EU there is much scope to increase the amount of produce and other goods that we create in the UK which would make us all richer overall rather than the profits being shared among the few.
Unfortunately the reason for offshoring manufacture and growth in the first place is that it was cheaper.
I do not see our companies opting to make less profit in the future so English made goods will cost more than what we are used to purchasing made in the EU.
Some goods from outside the EU may be cheaper but I suspect that this will not fully offset the UK made increase.
Speaking purely about food, that means that our shopping basket will undoubtedly cost more, for other goods we may just have to learn to buy less tat, which would be a good thing.
The farms in Wokingham have become housing estates. Food security is a poorly understood concept and considered unimportant 😳