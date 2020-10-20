My intervention during the debate on the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill, 19 October 2020

By johnredwood | Published: October 20, 2020

Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Does the Minister accept that paying people from the local labour force better, and paying for their training, is a much cheaper solution than building lots of houses to invite migrants in, and a much more popular one?

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Home Department (Mr Kevin Foster): My right hon. Friend points out that in a time when we have large numbers of people affected by the current economic situation, we need to focus on our own UK-based workforce when it comes to filling needs.

This entry was posted in Debates, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

24 Comments

  1. Lynn Atkinson
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    I rather wish you were giving the answers! Great questions though. Thank you.

    Reply
  2. Lifelogic
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    Indeed. Get people back to work and incentivise companies with tax breaks to take them on and train them. Cut the red tape, go for easly hire and fire (for at least the first 50 years of employment), cut and simplify taxes and go for cheap energy. It is really very simple get rid of the deterrents to employment, Also get rid of the deterring to letting and building homes so as to increase the supply.

    Cull soft loans for duff degrees (75% or so & anyone with less than ABB at A level), HS2 and fire about 50% of civil servants who do little of value to pay for it all.

    All simple, obvious and would clearly work.

    Reply
  3. glen cullen
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 9:56 am | Permalink

    …and yet the boat people keep crossing the channel, in increasing numbers

    Reply
    • NickC
      Posted October 20, 2020 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

      That’s because they want to hear the natives singing pop tunes at them (as well as the topped up credit cards, and free housing, schooling, nhs, etc).

      Reply
  4. The Prangwizard
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    A dodge by Foster, not an answer at all. Why do we have to put up with that?

    Reply
  5. Alan Jutson
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 10:06 am | Permalink

    The simple questions are always the best.

    Shame the answer was not up to it.

    It has nothing to do with ” the current economic situation” it would be a sensible policy full stop, no matter what the situation is at any one time.

    Reply
  6. Ian Ross
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am | Permalink

    Well said Sir.

    Reply
  7. zorro
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 11:15 am | Permalink

    So what are Mr Foster’s plans?

    zorro

    Reply
  8. Ian Wragg
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    Then why are companies allowed to advertise abroad before advertising in this country.

    Reply
  9. DavidJ
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 11:47 am | Permalink

    Should be obvious but government has its collective eyes closed to the damage done by effectively inviting many whose values are wholly incompatible with our own and their intent is to overwhelm our country.

    We action to repatriate those alien to our British values and culture, not allow more of them in.

    Reply
  10. beresford
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 11:51 am | Permalink

    A very subtle question, along the lines of ‘Have you stopped beating your wife?’. The Government representative didn’t dispute that their policy is to build houses for migrants.

    Reply
  11. Martin in Cardiff
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    John’s question presupposes that the locals are in all cases a) willing and b) qualified to do the work that immigrants currently do.

    In the case of, say agricultural labour, a) generally does not apply.

    As for engineering, medicine, science and other spheres, b) often does not.

    Reply
    • Narrow Shoulders
      Posted October 20, 2020 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

      As a father of two I can take home £36K per year on universal credit (as can any European immigrant at present).

      I am qualified and able to perform agricultural work at that rate. I just can’t leave my current job to get on Universal Credit at the high rates it pays as that would disqualify me.

      There is no reason for anyone with a family who can get Universal Credit not to be working in a full time minimum wage job.

      Reply
    • NickC
      Posted October 20, 2020 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

      Martin, And how do you “know” this? Been listening to Vince Cable or the BBC have you?

      Reply
    • forthurst
      Posted October 20, 2020 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

      Agriculture began in 1973? Before then we were hunter-gatherers presumably?

      Reply
  12. Gail Anne Cawthorne
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

    WHY oh why was Sir John Redwood never made Prime Minister. Probably he wouldn’t tow the globalists diktat line.

    Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted October 20, 2020 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

      Never mind. He has a university building named after him here.

      Reply
  13. Caterpillar
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 12:48 pm | Permalink

    The answer needs an

    … and so …

    Reply
  14. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    Quite.

    We should welcome those who wish to come to our shores and contribute but if they need subsidising in any way then they shouldn’t be here.

    Subsidising immigrants puts up taxes and the cost of living for those already here.

    Reply
  15. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

    My wife’s settlement visa had “no recourse to public funds” stamped on it.

    We had to pay our own way and rightly so.

    Reply
  16. Everhopeful
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

    That would be a great idea.
    Let’s hope.
    I have my doubts..but….pigs might fly I guess.
    There are usually huge caveats with these schemes.
    I mean like that idea of training people to become plumbers etc. The big snag …no one with “A” levels or above can participate.
    What about those with totally useless degrees?

    Reply
  17. Diane
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    Unless there is going to be a cap on work permits to ensure UK workers & those who are already here are given a fair chance particularly during and after this crisis then things are not going to improve. So far we have 4 million applications from EU citizens to the UK’s Settlement Scheme, many having been granted settled status. We have many, many thousands of non EU citizens arriving legally and constantly and so presumably & hopefully, many are here to work. We have many thousands of illegally arrived persons & presumably most will stay & eventually will have the status to work. My understanding is that the government rule / requirement will be that jobs are advertised abroad rather than advertising here first in the UK. We are told that many trades & professions are to be open to global recruitment & scores of occupations will face greater competition from overseas. Doesn’t seem to be much in the way of levelling up. We need to get Back to Basics in this and so much more.

    Reply
  18. Bryan Harris
    Posted October 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    Excellent point

    Will it be acted upon?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page