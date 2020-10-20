My intervention during the debate on the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill, 19 October 2020

Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Does the Minister accept that paying people from the local labour force better, and paying for their training, is a much cheaper solution than building lots of houses to invite migrants in, and a much more popular one?
The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Home Department (Mr Kevin Foster): My right hon. Friend points out that in a time when we have large numbers of people affected by the current economic situation, we need to focus on our own UK-based workforce when it comes to filling needs.
24 Comments
I rather wish you were giving the answers! Great questions though. Thank you.
Indeed. Get people back to work and incentivise companies with tax breaks to take them on and train them. Cut the red tape, go for easly hire and fire (for at least the first 50 years of employment), cut and simplify taxes and go for cheap energy. It is really very simple get rid of the deterrents to employment, Also get rid of the deterring to letting and building homes so as to increase the supply.
Cull soft loans for duff degrees (75% or so & anyone with less than ABB at A level), HS2 and fire about 50% of civil servants who do little of value to pay for it all.
All simple, obvious and would clearly work.
…and yet the boat people keep crossing the channel, in increasing numbers
That’s because they want to hear the natives singing pop tunes at them (as well as the topped up credit cards, and free housing, schooling, nhs, etc).
A dodge by Foster, not an answer at all. Why do we have to put up with that?
The simple questions are always the best.
Shame the answer was not up to it.
It has nothing to do with ” the current economic situation” it would be a sensible policy full stop, no matter what the situation is at any one time.
Well said Sir.
So what are Mr Foster’s plans?
zorro
Then why are companies allowed to advertise abroad before advertising in this country.
Should be obvious but government has its collective eyes closed to the damage done by effectively inviting many whose values are wholly incompatible with our own and their intent is to overwhelm our country.
We action to repatriate those alien to our British values and culture, not allow more of them in.
A very subtle question, along the lines of ‘Have you stopped beating your wife?’. The Government representative didn’t dispute that their policy is to build houses for migrants.
John’s question presupposes that the locals are in all cases a) willing and b) qualified to do the work that immigrants currently do.
In the case of, say agricultural labour, a) generally does not apply.
As for engineering, medicine, science and other spheres, b) often does not.
As a father of two I can take home £36K per year on universal credit (as can any European immigrant at present).
I am qualified and able to perform agricultural work at that rate. I just can’t leave my current job to get on Universal Credit at the high rates it pays as that would disqualify me.
There is no reason for anyone with a family who can get Universal Credit not to be working in a full time minimum wage job.
Martin, And how do you “know” this? Been listening to Vince Cable or the BBC have you?
Agriculture began in 1973? Before then we were hunter-gatherers presumably?
WHY oh why was Sir John Redwood never made Prime Minister. Probably he wouldn’t tow the globalists diktat line.
Never mind. He has a university building named after him here.
The answer needs an
… and so …
Quite.
We should welcome those who wish to come to our shores and contribute but if they need subsidising in any way then they shouldn’t be here.
Subsidising immigrants puts up taxes and the cost of living for those already here.
Why?
My wife’s settlement visa had “no recourse to public funds” stamped on it.
We had to pay our own way and rightly so.
That would be a great idea.
Let’s hope.
I have my doubts..but….pigs might fly I guess.
There are usually huge caveats with these schemes.
I mean like that idea of training people to become plumbers etc. The big snag …no one with “A” levels or above can participate.
What about those with totally useless degrees?
Unless there is going to be a cap on work permits to ensure UK workers & those who are already here are given a fair chance particularly during and after this crisis then things are not going to improve. So far we have 4 million applications from EU citizens to the UK’s Settlement Scheme, many having been granted settled status. We have many, many thousands of non EU citizens arriving legally and constantly and so presumably & hopefully, many are here to work. We have many thousands of illegally arrived persons & presumably most will stay & eventually will have the status to work. My understanding is that the government rule / requirement will be that jobs are advertised abroad rather than advertising here first in the UK. We are told that many trades & professions are to be open to global recruitment & scores of occupations will face greater competition from overseas. Doesn’t seem to be much in the way of levelling up. We need to get Back to Basics in this and so much more.
Excellent point
Will it be acted upon?