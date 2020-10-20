My question during the Statement on EU Exit: Negotiations and the Joint Committee, 19 October 2020

Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Has my right hon. Friend seen how much popular and excellent quality fresh food there is in our supermarkets with the Union flag on the packaging? Will he confirm that if the EU insists on high tariffs on food trade, where it sells us massively more than we sell it, that would be a huge opportunity for our farmers to grow and rear more for the domestic market and get back the huge amounts of market share stolen from them under the common agricultural policy?
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office (Mr Michael Gove): My right hon. Friend makes three very important points. The first thing is that UK producers are doing a fantastic job in increasing production in a sustainable way. Championing the quality of UK produce is something that we should all do and recognise, whether it is Orkney cheddar or Welsh lamb, that the UK flag is a symbol that connects quality not just to our consumers but worldwide.
The second point that he makes, which is absolutely right, is that the common agricultural policy has been harmful, and our escape from it will ensure both that our farmers can prosper and that our environment can improve. His third point is that we should be confident not just that we can sell more excellent produce here in the UK but that, as we emerge into the world as a global free-trading nation, new opportunities to sell our excellent produce are available to our farmers, and he is absolutely right to be optimistic.
Indeed UK produce can indeed be excellent.
We need to educate people on how to shop and to cook again, to eat more seasonally, more sensibly and more cheaply. Revive more markets with real competiton and rather fewer super markets with on site monopolies.
Naturally no mention by Gove of anything English but we must rectify the failure to promote our food overseas. One of my daughters lives in Holland and when staying there I have done the usual weekly food shop. I checked to see if there was any English food – and as they say the cupboard was bare, except for potato crisps. But the brand is owned by Pepsico.
Two points :-
Many of the population eat a lot of processed food plus cheap takeaway items as a large part of their diet. Hence growing obesity levels.
Try buying carrots that don’t go soft or cucumbers that don’t turn to mush(a relatively new phenomenon) from a major supermarket. You will have more chance at the local fruit and veg markets but a lot of people don’t use them.
Yes, jolly up the hitherto Tory-voting farmers, John.
Now then, what about those European Union subsidies that you will have to replace to keep those votes?
Some of them seem to be a bit sullen, about the fact that they understand that those will apparently only be temporary?
If they require skills then let’s train them.
If they are unwilling then let’s adjust tax and benefit rules so it makes it worth their while.
Good to see you mention the value of the Union flag on the packaging of British food.
Perhaps you should send Tesco, Blackford and Sturgeon a copy of your question and Michael Gove’s reply ?
The latest anti-UK issue the SNP has been raising is a complaint that Aberdeen Angus beef is being marketed by Tesco with the Union flag on the packaging rather than the Saltire.
Tesco have responded by saying they would review the position.
I suspect that Tesco’s extensive market research has found that English shoppers would much prefer to buy food branded as “British” rather than “Scottish”. If this is the case, it takes very little imagination to realise where responsibility for this lies……………..
I’ve got to say this insenses me. I’ve tried to get supermarkets to display St George’s flag on English products. They treat me as if I am right wing fanatic.
If Sir John you wish to do something for England please write to Tesco and ask them why they don’t display our flag but clearly are happy to appease the Scots. Why should I be surprised though. Everyone else does right up to our PM.
JR, read Adrian Hill Con Woman. He is spot on as always. WA must be revoked by December. Merkel’s negotiating team were always hiding behind the French front man. All of them.
I do hope that concreting over and the ambition to grow and rear more food will not lead to some abomination like mega factory farming.
Is that what the “killer cow” stories in MSM are all about? Nudging us ( terrorising us) into seeing cows as dangerous animals that should be locked in huge hangars 24/7?
Disgusting.
It will be interesting to see what happens to our land and farmers once the CAP is withdrawn.
I do hope that what it is replaced with is more thoughtful
Indeed …
However, our response should be the same whether or the not EU insists on high tariffs on food trade….
Let’s avoid so much imported goods coming through Dover by growing our own.
We cannot become an independent, free-trading nation as long as we are tied to the EU by the WA. Gove’s announced in the Commons today that the government ‘would intensify discussions to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, primarily around [EU] citizens rights [in the UK] and the NI Protocol, and reiterated the government’s determination to uphold all our obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement and the Belfast Agreement’.
This statement tolls the death of UK independence, and guarantees the death of the Conservative Party.