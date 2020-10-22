How much rail capacity do we need?

The UK passenger railway had a big business running commuters into and out of cities for their work five days a week. Even after allowing for the discount element of the season ticket, these travellers were made to pay premium prices for their travel, as there was little by way of alternative for most of them. The roads were jammed and there were too few car parks at work to make the car an alternative for many.
The railway always complained that it was very costly having to provide so much rolling stock and so many staff for a couple of peak hours in the morning and another couple of peak hours in the evening. It was that peak volume which the railways said justified the high fares. In an attempt to fill the rolling stock the rest of the time and to pay staff wages for more than four hours a day the railway adopted heavily discounted fares to persuade people to undertake leisure, shopping and entertainment trips by train to use the empty carriages.
Today we still see a pattern of dear tickets at peak times, and cheap tickets at off peak across the network. If we take some longer journeys as examples we see
Standard single ticket London to Manchester off peak £33 peak £157
Standard single ticket London to Birmingham off peak £15.50 peak £74
The peak fare is around five times the off peak.
Today the talk is of a major change of future working even assuming an end to special CV 19 lock downs. Office workers look forward to going to the office two or three times a week instead of five times, and want to be offered flexible hours so they can switch to the old off peak. Many have discovered how much better off they are working from home and saving all that money on rail travel and expensive coffees.
If some of this comes to pass it requires revolution on the railways. It means a substantial reduction in numbers of travellers and a bigger reduction in fares revenue if charging policies are unaltered. The railway managements are talking about how their leisure business has picked up but this is largely heavily discounted tickets that come nowhere near paying the high fixed costs of the amount of rail travel beign offered. They say it is very green, but creating more journeys on trains that otherwise would not have happened is not green but the opposite.Trying to run a railway around heavily discounted leisure use will leave a huge hole in railway finances. We cannot carry on for much longer with the current system of running 90% of pre pandemic services for Maybe a third of the passenger numbers. It is unaffordable for taxpayers. When will the rail experts tell us what Level of demand they think they can recapture anD what fares they can charge in this new world.
105 Comments
Indeed, saving all that money (and indeed time and inconvenience). Not easy to work on a train if you cannot even get a seat in rush hour!
The fact that many trains are largely empty much of the time (plus the end link journeys to and from the stations often two way ones- wife drop off or taxi and track maintenance and staffing) is one of the main reasons why train are not very efficient in C02 terms either. This despite endless lies to the contrary from the BBC and Government.
Because UK railways are not very good and expensive, they have been in a slow downward spiral for some years – all through Anglo-American, right wing pressure group doctrine.
Look at e.g. France and Italy for how to do it better – good, affordable, and so rightly popular.
Nationalised UK railway services were even worse before privatisation.
I see you have a new conspiracy theory Martin.
Suddenly it is all the fault of right wing think tanks.
It started a few days ago.
Was there an article in the Guardian?
The only people who do regular long distance train travel in France are the retired, as they get a discount which makes it affordable. without that discount it’s cheaper to fly or drive.
Funny how a 2018 report by travel specialists noted that France’s rail system is falling apart, its stations are underused but cannot be closed because of local political pressures, and has an annual deficit of 3 billion Euros.
But both far more highly subsidised per passenger mile than in the UK.
France and Italy do everything so efficiently and well. One wonders why they are so poor!
Rubbish as usual from you, Martin. According to the ORR, rail passenger journeys have increased in every year except two in the period 1996-7 to 2019-20. Usage in Q1 2019-20 was 439 million compared with 192 million in 1996-7, an increase of 128%. Slow downward spiral? – you’re just an empty head propagandist.
Hugely subsidies and larger distances on the continent. Why should people who do not use trains pay for those who do anyway?
Trains in the rather smaller and densly populated UK only really make much sense for a few intercity journeys and some commuting where road are congested. Otherwise people generally prefer the door to door convenience, far greater flexibility and load/passenger carrying ability of cars. Rather cheaper too and do not need other to subsidise them.
Meanwhile talks are back on with the EU. I cannot see reason for this. There is no evidence of any massive change of heart by the EU .
I suspect a few days ago was as good as it was ever going to get. We may be on track now for a very theatrical last minute breakthrough.
I don’t know how it will play out but it is a lot easier to anticipate disappointment rather than wait in case it happens.
We were told by so.e here that we really have walked this time. I suppose they are the same people who really thought we walked last time.
Some never learn.
Every delay, every demand for compromise from the UK gives the Remainers the excuse to cede a little more ground in pursuit of this mythical deal.
They think they are so clever that no one knows what they are up to.
‘When will the rail experts tell us what Level of demand they think they can recapture anD what fares they can charge in this new world.’
That’s a big ask.
Firstly, they take account of the government’s ‘experts’ flawed coronavirus deaths and contagion risk prediction. Then the rail people have to second guess the government’s reaction to these statements. The reactions will be political, but may also be subject to frequent and unexpected change.
Meanwhile, it has just been announced that Wales has nationalised their rail service. There is a 95% drop in passenger numbers at the moment. I had thought Arriva were a really bad franchisee, but apparently the ones in charge for the last couple of years are even worse. When I say ‘nationalised’ I don’t know all the details, or whether it will be a properly joined up service as in the days of British Rail.
It seems the government’s (not admitted) chickenpox/Covid party inoculation strategy at UK Universities is working well. All the six people in my daughters student flat have tested positive. Non had any symptoms beyond mild cold ones some no symptoms at all. They we only tested as they were told to as one chaps girlfriend had tested positive. Should save £millions on vaccinations I suppose.
There is no evidence that infection confers lasting immunity.
And these infected people can only add to the spread, which will endanger older people etc. leading to the expected many thousands of further deaths.
The recklessness and cynicism are exactly as one would expect.
It’s rare, but I agree with you.
I speak as an older person. We’re all off sooner or later. I don’t want young people’s lives ruined on my behalf. If I’m worried I’ll isolate myself. Which is precisely what some of the many elderly people in my area are doing. My neighbours have barely left the house for 8 months. They must be going nuts in there.
If infection does not confer lasting immunity, will a vaccine be any better?
And while there’s no evidence infection confers lasting immunity, there’s equally no evidence it doesn’t.
The fact that the re-infection rate is zilch is a good indication though.
Well considering the virus is so newly discovered there scarcely could be any evidence could there?
Like the supremely stupidly named “Long COVID” aka “yuppy ‘flu”, post viral syndrome etc etc.
HOW CAN THEY POSSIBLY KNOW?
Martin, There is no evidence that infection does not confer immunity. Indeed the anti-body tests depend upon it. Moreover I have not met, or heard from, a single older person who wishes to trash the economy to protect old people.
The are two critical facts: 1) for months the death toll from covid19 has been below that for influenza and pneumonia; 2) the average age at death from covid19 is similar to the average age of death for the general population. Both those indicate that you and the government have over-reacted. That was understandable initially, but does not make sense now.
There is no evidence that infection confers lasting immunity.
Yes there is mate. Clearly it does give immunity in the short/medium term and this is very likely to last on past evidence. This is obvious from the lack of many new cases in areas highly infected areas in the first wave (in this tiny second ripple) which is now almost on the way out anyway.
Letting the young catch it will give earlier overall hurd imunity and will reduce the danger for the old and improve the economy too saving more lives – if you just think it through!
Good morning
Not everyone can sit and work from home. There are many people who have to be at work to do their job and, I think that it is only nonessential workers who will and can benefit from the changes. But will these changes last ? I am not too sure.
If it is recognised that rail transport is going to be less, and that more people will be working from home, I think it makes more sense to put the money we are spending on HS2 into high speed broadband ? It is time for the government to review its spending. But HS2 is more a political vanity project than an important and useful investment.
Sir John makes no mention of HS2. I think we can sadly assume that not even an hysterical reaction to a pandemic resulting in the squandering of enormous sums of taxpayer’s money, the borrowing of enormous sums of money, and the loss of econmic activity that cannot be regained is enough to thwart it. Perhaps we can add to cockroaches the men in hard hats and hi vis vests working on HS2 as the only surviors of a nuclear apocalypse. Speaking of which, Hinckley C…
Mark,
This govt flips flops like no other. Major policy changes every day.
EU Capitulation talks back on- how does business prepare! Last he allegedly walked away today they are capitulating.
Do these clowns- Johnson, Malthouse on TV today, Hancock, Shapps etc think business can afford to spend loads of money for nothing like they have with the Chinese flu flip flops? Go to work do not go work, allow millions in and then have a tiered policy in stark contradiction!
Low and middle paid workers take 80% welfare gets 100% and more! MPs get to become top earners- disgraceful.
Plenty of good ideas in rail magazine.
Lord Bamford (JCB) usually talks sense but on the Planet Normal podcast he seem to have fallen for the Wind to Electricity to Hydrogen, to compression to storage, to distribution to “petrol” stations, to vehicle tank, to heat, to motion (or to fuel cell to battery to electric motor to motion).
Does he realise just how much energy is wasted in this long process and what the cost of the motion will be? You are starting with very expensive electricity in the first place before all the waste of perhaps as much as 80% of it.
Does he realise how much C02 will be emitted when manufactuing the wind turbines, batteries, storage tanks and all the rest of the gear needed for this hugely inefficient process?
Also on this podcast it seems somone did 15 Covid tests on himself and got back results of 6 negative and 9 positive? Can this be true? Surely the test are not this bad are they. JR do you have any government figures for the true testing reliablity false positive and false negatives of these government tests. I cannot find any solid ones? They must surely know unless they are even more negligent than I think they are.
Indeed it could easily be even less than 20% of the energy from the wind farm that ends up as motion in the JCB or that silly hydrogen train the Transport Secretary was wasting taxpayers money on (and posing with) a week of two back.
Oh for some reality, some competent physicists and engineers to guide this moronic politicians and bureaucrats. A little more C02 plant food in the atmosphere is on balance a net positive anyway so they are fighting an idiotic war against a harmless gas – with tools that will not even work (significantly) in CO2 terms anyway.
As Richard Feynman put it:- “For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled.” Unlike idiotic politicians and bureaucrats – he might well have added under his breath.
Fighting it by tipping £ billions of taxpayers money down the climate alarmist drain.
+ 1
The agenda is positively satanic.
After all, getting rid of most of humanity and livestock and relying on AI would cut out a great deal of CO2!
The future is Greta.
God help us all.
Your last paragraph addresses a very important, in fact crucial matter, which needs to be settled before anyone can begin to be considered properly informed about the public health position here.
The foregoing has been thought through more carefully than you do here though, I surmise.
I assume the govenment know the real figures for false positives and false negatives for their tests – but I cannot find these reliably – are they a state secret?
Reply I have asked about this, no precise answers
But it is transportable and can be stored. Not forgetting it is the cheaper way to move over from gas boilers
I’m more surprised he got 15 results back (not 3 or 27) given that Public Health England is managing the testing.
Lifelogic, I was told by a senior ICU pharmacist that in her hospital they were getting about 30% false negatives even for patients that had been clinically diagnosed with covid19.
Dear Lifelogic–Yes the cost of the preliminaries are usually prohibitive. Anyway if we are going to fantasize maybe we should make a start on something worthwhile such as destroying sea water by electrolysis, converting the water to Hydrogen (compressed or for fuel cells) and Oxygen (keep the ventilators going). My point being that this ultimately might be a route to mitigate rising sea levels which must be a massive goal though I for one (totally uninvolved indeed ignorant) have never heard a word in that direction. One slight problem would be the huge cost of the electricity needed for the electrolysis not to mention for the distillation of the sea water in the first place to purify it so that the electrolysis would work. Maybe crazy but what else is there apart from sending rockets full of sea water to Mars? Maybe not so crazy once London New York etc underwater.
Good morning,
Here’s an idea: why not make the supply of rail services ‘demand led’ , rather than ‘supply led’ , and leave it to the market to decide service and prices!
WOW…. It might even be a totally private enterprise service again…. WOW ..again!
Current demand = zero railway
Even strppied down costs cannot be covered.
The Tories killed our pubs, restaraunts, cinemas, museums, theatres, clubs, shops and now railways and banking districts.
They have killed Britain.
At the risk of stating the obvious, you can’t just make railway lines and rolling stock suddenly appear when demand arises.
Oh are Revolutionary!
Dear Peter–End up like America with all railways shut down as I well remember. Indianapolis (old) railway station is one of the saddest places on earth. Very little commuting by train anywhere (small exception is Chicago but try Detroit). Cars cars cars and more cars. Yuk.
The sooner the govt recognises that covid is going to be be an endemic respiratory disease like many others, then the sooner will we be able to see the direction in which the country moves. While the current strategy continues, saying anything, whether passenger or freight, is tough.
anD what fares they can charge in this new world.
….
we don’t want this new world it is built on fear and lies
How is the financial justification for HS2 looking now with the reduction in passenger numbers?
Was it always the plan for it to be subsidised?
If allowed. Please.
A very comprehensive article re EU, HS2 and UK govt.
http://stophs2.org/news/17024-archives-so-hs2-driven-eu
Privatise the profits, socialise the losses.
Surely everyone knows that by now?
Cheaper hotels in cities (perhaps without 20% VAT surcharges and huge rates bills) can make much sense too. Perhaps work two or three days at the office staying over rather than than making four or six commuter journeys just make just two and have one or two nights in the hotels (or the new mini hotel rooms).
Connected, but off topic, LL, I’ve never understood why there isn’t a secure “Parliamentary Hotel” where MPs/Lords stay on the, sometimes, rare occasions they attend Parliament. £bs of our money has been redirected for the massive personal gains that come from their second homes and the advantageous tax arrangements they attract, when many taxpayers can’t even afford one property. Why?
Extremely good idea! Delivers more work hours, less stress, less danger, fills up the flagging hospitality sector. Maybe taking VAT off all hotel services would be an even better idea?
When the experts tell this government something I expect ministers to do the opposite – because the contempt the Tories show to experts is quite staggering. Despite the fact that this government is genuinely useless at actually governing.
One thing which is concerning is the incompetent blonde oaf’s war on London. Rail operators have been bailed out because passenger numbers have collapsed. The same has happened on the tubes and buses. Passengers have been told to stay at home and they are. TFLs revenue structure is – and always has been – based on fare income. Most of its money comes from passengers. Rightly so. But when there are no passengers it doesn’t have enough money to keep running services..
The Mayor of London – who conducts himself well, despite non stop abuse from many on the right – has asked for a bailout. In return the Tory pensioners have demanded the Congestion Charging zone be extended to the North and South Circular – and that free travel for school kids be scrapped. The pensioners also voted against school dinners in the holidays for the poorest children in our country. Disgrace.
Meanwhile actual pensioners get an inflation bust increase in their handouts – again – and the money for multi-million pound COVID related contracts to companies connected to Tory donors and Dominic Cummings’ mates keeps flowing fast. Despite the fact that these companies fail time and again. Still, as long a rich people are getting richer who cares about scummy poor kids, eh?
Khan’s behaviour has been a disgraceful absurdity. First telling people to use the tube when the virus was spreading, then cutting the service so those who had to use it were more crammed in. Freezing fares in an unsustainable way and then moaning that TfL was running out of money because the govt wouldn’t give it even more. He is a pathetically incompetent figure as mayor of London – a political nobody compared with his illustrious Conservative predecessor. His record on housing is abysmal and on crime nothing less than a tragedy.
Yet he serves a useful purpose – rather like the Welsh ‘government’ – a reminder to voters of what it’s like to actually have the Labour Party in power.
+1 Another jumped up little nobody who has too much influence and power. He has done much harm to our captial city.
He is serving the same purpose as Burnham.
A devolved city.
All in line with EU and NWO.
To break up the UK.
+1
“The Mayor of London who conducts himself well” you have to be joking. The man has been a complete disaster for London and he cannot even string a coherent sentence together. He spends much of his time mugging motorists and blocking the roads. A shame the Tories do not have a credible candidate to kick him out. Sean Bailey is pleasant enough but very boring and virtually invisible.
You complain about him “mugging motorists”, yet it is this Conservative government who are making it a condition of a baleout to extend the congestion charging zone out to the A406 and A205 from its current central area.
a useful idiot springs to mind.
A mayor promising to be “pleasant enough but very boring and virtually invisible” sounds just what London needs to me. A compelling phrase for a campaign slogan perhaps?
Indeed LL and Richard.
It is amazing how you know what pensioners voted for. Do you access to secret ballots? No? Then one can discount your hysterical rants.
As for ‘scummy poor kids’ (what’s ‘scummy’ about being poor), you have only yourself to blame. You insist on continuous immigration of unskilled people who compete for jobs and housing with the parents of the ‘scummy poor children’ you pretend to care about. Shame on you.
How do you explain the effectively 7 month lockdown then if it was not the tame Govt being lead by the nose by the ‘experts’?
Andy did you see this headline?
‘Britain the only country to meet the needs of world’s poorest during the pandemic, says World Bank‘
Seems we are still borrowing billions to give to the world at large. Seems the EU is not? How do you explain this considering they are so much more caring considerate, compassionate and successful than we are?
Rail. It’s over. We’ll all be in self-drive electric cars by 2030 won’t we ? That’s government policy.
I agree and driverless taxis could be very cheap indeed per mile without the costs of the driver.
But my cars are already self-drive or wife-drive – do you mean “driverless cars”?
Driverless cars (if well designed) could also electronically link up to form “virtual trains” on main roads for parts of the journey – reducing the road space needed and the energy used (due to the slipstreaming effect causing reduced wind resistance).
This with the cars all braking and accelerating simultaneously so as to retain the correct vehicle spacing.
Only the “lucky” ones I imagine! No transport for the 99%.
Oh…except cattle trucks maybe?
To take us to COVID camps.
One thing I would say, despite the brainwashing phrase, “the new normal”, surely we are experiencing a far from normal situation.
Surely once we can persuade the government to stop these unsuccessful lockdowns, now is not the time to make massive changes to the train system.
Once people are ‘allowed’ to return to a normal lifestyle, only in time will it appear how much the trains will be used.
I notice you use the phrase, ‘new world’. How do you know that in a few months time, a vast majority of people won’t return to normal? After the novelty wears off and realisation of isolation becomes a reality, you can’t know what workers will do with regards to the train and their usage.
And remember, this situation has been engineered by a government terrifying the electorate. Well, the electorate is turning – and demanding a return to normality. Let’s see shall we?
+1
I’m not sure the vast majority will return to normal. The businesses they worked for will have gone bust and they will have no job to go back to.
I endorse your comments, Sharon.
For now I have no intention of purchasing any rail tickets where there are ‘compliance’ stipulations.
‘Normal’ is not living in world of compliance to the wagged finger, the curtain twitched across the road, the barked commands of “Mask”, apps to trace one’s movements.
I am more than ready and eager to cast a vote against this appalling government and all its petty minions. Absolutely the worst in my long lifetime.
We do not need HS2.
Nor do we need to lose the £100 billion cost that could be spent far more sensibly in millions of different ways. HS2 made no sense even before Covid it make even less now.
It is either corruption by vested interests and corrupt people in government or Whitehall or their moronic stupidity & incompetence – no other explanation is possible is it?
No but we have been told we do!
By the EU or who?
Or maybe the powers that-should-not-be just can’t resist major waste and destruction?
You know, cause as much misery as possible?
Absolutely, if there is a need to bring the north and south closer by speeding up links then lets start with faster and more reliable broadband every where in the country. Why shouldn’t working from home mean working remotely in different regions.
HS2 is for the rich to use. So the govt will have it. WE are of no consequence, unless there is an election coming. Then they lie – as usual.
Sounds like a good time and excuse to save £100 billon by cancelling the HS2 vanity project.
Indeed and they have the perfect excuse to do so – so why are they not doing this?
Corruption or total stupidity and moronic group think?
Excellent idea
That £100bn would build a lot of houses for the new arrivals to live in.
How on earth is anyone expected to be able to answer those questions now? This from someone who regularly complains about forecasts being wrong.
I don’t think you have grasped the reality of the disastrous handling of the crisis at all for both lives and the economy.
The Treasury has said there is no point even attempting a spending review. If they can’t see more than a few months ahead how is a railway person expected to do so?
This is complete guesswork.
Let’s focus on getting out of the marsh where private sector businesses are slowly drowning rather than second guessing for these publicly funded gravy train services which don’t give a damn for the customer anyway.
This morning we learn that it’s dawned on the government that agency workers flitting from care home to care home might be seeding the virus. That was clear from the start, but the government would rather shut the town down than save old lives by stopping paying and encouraging agency workers to do that. A very simple measure. The argument that the care homes would be short of staff is just ridiculous with 3 or 4 million unemployed.
No one can estimate the scale of usage or shape of rail timetables post pandemic, but one thing is certain that it will not be anything like pre pandemic use.
This is an opportunity for the rail operators to be creative and find out from their passengers what they are likely to need and prepare possible timetables. This can illustrate where savings can be made and they can start saving cost instead of inflicting yet another huge bill on the tax payer.
The government can set an example and cancel HS2 right now.
While in this Covid 19 crisis we do not know, because we do not know the long term effects of working from home.
On pricing the railway companies lived on the back of those who had to commute at fixed times. Demand could be increased by widening commuter start/stop times and pricing to fill trains. However looking at the range of fares you quote, a hop on hop off airline network could devastate the rail business. I will be flying Alicante / Birmingham for about Euros 70 in January, a distance of around 1200 miles. Money would be better spent on expanding local airports than HS2. I would add that the rail network should be used for freight to a far greater extent than it is. It would seem that there is a lack of business vision re our internal transport systems, but amply balanced with HS2 type fantasy.
The ‘new normal’ seems to require the people to serve the services.
We die at home to ‘save’ the NHS; we travel on trains to ‘save’ network Rail.
This authoritarian experiment isn’t working, centralised government has never worked, the politicians and bureaucrats just aren’t smart enough.
Let’s just go back to normal normal.
…and yet the railways are quite happy to carry on with how things have worked out, ignoring the fact that their purpose in life was to get people to where they needed to be at appropriate times…. Certainly they took advantage of commuters
Why is it so hard for the railways to organize a split shift that happens elsewhere — There must be other things they can do to help commuters who are penalized because they are commuters. How about reducing fares to see if the commuting hours can attract more users and perhaps increase the time band. A wise man once said that doubling the problem often brings real solutions.
In any case, if we are to see a railway used and run for travellers, instead of just for profit, something needs to be done about the atrociously high fares.
Instead of spending billions on HS2 we should be opening up all the disused railways that were shut down years ago. They would now be useful in that many villages are no longer villages and have a lot of people having to commute to work. They use their cars as the railways are no long in operation. A classic example is the line from Southampton to Calmore where the very large Esso complex is situated. The area is awash with housing now and the road is very busy. If the line were reopened to public transport it would alleviate the congestion on the roads and free up parking in the city. It’s utter madness and must be happening all over the UK. Areas that were underpopulated are no more and more public transport is needed.
Former tree of the year felled to make way for HS2 in Warwickshire. An act of sheer vandalism. You should be feeding starving children during half term not spaffing money up the wall on vanity projects.
The triumph of China’s Covid spin offers a terrifying glimpse of the West’s future
Our singular failure to come up with an alternative to draconian lockdowns will have world-transforming consequences
SHERELLE JACOBS
DAILY TELEGRAPH COLUMNIST
If the prospect of a winter lockdown is nourishing your inner nihilist, I recommend bingeing on the latest Chinese blockbusters. Watching the films that have led Chinese studios to eclipse Hollywood sales for the first time in history is like staring into the Western abyss. Take The Wandering Earth – a sci-fi trending on Netflix about a mission to move our planet to a new galaxy after a spike in Jupiter’s gravity. It is Star Wars scrubbed of its limitless human progress and frontier spirit. In the peculiarly cyclical story – about protecting and reviving humanity on Earth rather than exploring the universe – the European linear conception of time is obsolete. (Unsurprising? Mandarin has neither a past or future tense, nor China a creation myth.)
‘When will the rail experts tell us what level of demand they think they can recapture and what fares they can charge in this new world [?]’
Would it not be a good idea to try asking them, Sir John? Though perhaps all they can say is: When the pandemic is declared over. And when that will be? The answer will come not from the health experts, but from you politicians, they may suggest. So please get on with it.
Reply I have asked, as they need to prepare budgets for the next few years I have asked them top think through likely post pandemic travel patterns.
BREXIT talks resume today…!!!
The EU has offered nothing but nice words and yet Boris allows time for more talking.
Can someone please tell Boris that we will easily benefit from a no-deal, which the EU do not want —He doesn’t need to fear the MSM, we know they will attack him for a no-deal, but surely he is stronger than that?
Time Boris really put his foot down and told the EU to get lost, or his feet will be taking him out of #10 very soon.
The deadline has passed so why are we back in talks with the EU today
We do not need HS2.
….
Hs2 is so MPs can get back to their constituencies 20 mins earlier with a nice view of green belt on the way. Many MPs think those 20 or so mins is worth the billions as their job is so important.
“Standard single ticket London to Manchester off peak £33 peak £157”
One trip to Manchester costs the same as the television licence for a whole year. Personally, I don’t think that is a lot of money to pay for a TV licence, compared with many other countries with vastly inferior programmes.
I wouldn’t object to paying that amount, if only the BBC would honour its OBLIGATION to be unbiased. But for the last “n” years they have not done so. Their news and politics reporting has been a disgrace. (Other programmes, science, arts etc. are on the whole very good).
But this discussion is not about TV licences (sorry about that) but about railways. Personally my experiences of rail travel in Britain have been pretty good and off-peak prices are OK. (Peak prices are not ..)
How much rail capacity do we need? You tell us, Sir John. It is your Party that has destroyed the previous railway operating model with its draconian Covid “pandemic” restrictions.
Railway “experts”? According to other “experts” we’re all dead or soon to be dead so what does it matter how many trains there are? As the drivers all expire from this phantom virus the trains will sit in their sheds not going anywhere. Or maybe they’re all wrong- again.
What we actually need is a free market for everything and a whole lot less experts and politicians who are universally wrong about everything.
In “Brave New World”Huxley warns that it is dangerous to give the state too much control over new technology.
Don’t we know it.
facts4eu this morning, Current UK policy is not to deliver Brexit, and they mention –
“This Withdrawal Agreement splits the United Kingdom, leaves it subject to EU law for generations to come, and involves a divorce bill so outrageous that neither the EU nor UK Government will currently admit how large it is.”
In the year to the end of March about, perhaps, the government will not count them, 720,000 people were let into this country, most of them of non-European origin. This government’s policy is no borders, the same as the EU.
So what should I do? My country is being destroyed. As facts4eu say, we are now a colony. In every aspect of government we are now governed by liars and traitors, who shove us in jail if we say something that strikes at the heart of their lies. If I stay, what I can pass on will be hammered by Inheritance Tax at 40%. Time to shove off.
A Tory MP has quit her government job after voting for a Labour motion to offer free school meals during holidays until Easter 2021. Caroline Ansell said vouchers were not a long-term solution – but they helped families struggling with the pandemic.
Footballer Marcus Rashford, who is leading a campaign on child hunger, urged MPs to “unite” and stop being influenced by “political affiliation”.
On Wednesday evening, MPs rejected the Labour motion by 322 votes to 261. Tories against numbered 300 including Sir John. The nasty party is alive and well.
The commuters are saying they refuse to return to the hell and expense of hours on a commuter train.
If, without the high commuter fares, the Railways are not viable, we must accept that and come up with an alternative.
Reducing the cost and running costs of cars (remove the outrageous taxes) would Solve most people’s problem. There are those who can’t, or still will be unable to afford to drive. We need to develop flexible, affordable, convenient on demand transport action for those people, door to door. I’m thinking a taxi service, cheaper because of the removal of the huge cost of The Blob (the State), would do the trick. Perhaps people could be part time taxi’s? Have a tota a bit like Dr’s do? Then those who want a few hours work and a little pocket-money earned, would also be content with the world.
In short the answer is more Freedom Rather than less, and fewer and lower taxes rather than more Tax-payer funded Government clodhopping.
Apparently the Home Secretary is banning serious criminals from the EU from entering Britain after January because of Brexit.
Of course, as EU members we always could bar serious criminals from Britain anyway but I guess it makes a good headline for the frothing right wingers.
Unfortunately, as we no longer have access to EU police databases – Brexit takes that away – we are now far less likely to know who the criminals are. Oops.
Plus, of course, the EU will fully reciprocate meaning lots of Brexit voting thugs are going to disappointed when they try to take their trips to Benidorm.
Sir John,
Can you please have a word with the world king, and advise him to drop the monstrous white elephant which is HS2. It is currently costed at £106 billion, but I now read that an extra £800 million is needed, and not a mile of rail has been laid yet. By the time it is finished it will obviously cost a multiple of the £106 billion. It may reach Birmingham, but I doubt if it will progress to the north. So much money wasted for so little.
Meanwhile, Transport for London is a disaster. Just take it off the useless mayor and have it run by a commissioner answerable to parliament. If the world king thinks it is a good idea to make the obnoxious congestion charge apply to all of London within the north and south circular roads, he is even more stupid than I thought. This idea will wipe out all Conservative support in London for a generation. Indeed, I foresee it leading to civil disobedience on a scale not seen since the poll tax riots. Remember the poll tax? That was the last time a hubristic Conservative government rammed through a hugely unpopular tax. How long were the Conservatives out of office after that little debacle?
Reply My opposition to HS2 is well known and oft repeated, but the government remains determined to press on
If passenger numbers are going to be shrinking over the longer term, then it would make sense to come up with ways to encourage more goods traffic onto the rails and off the roads.
I have no doubt that a diesel locomotive is much more efficient per ton moved than the multiple diesel lorries it could replace – and electrification of rail would be much less expensive that converting the UKs lorry fleet – and also help to reduce the number of foreign trucks on our roads too.
Fewer peak trains … maybe they will then run on time.
More flexible and cheaper peak tickets to reflect the new commuter.
More creative leisure tickets to increase the number of leisure travellers, hopefully this might mean there is no need to materially increase off peak ticket prices (whatever “off peak” might become)
Natural wastage and reduced working hours for rail staff so that staff costs more reflect a reduced overall train service. Possible voluntary redundancy packages.
Reduced footfall at stations likely to mean lower real estate values. Creative thinking needed for the future use of land ?