Saving the NHS

One of the main reasons given for the national lockdown earlier this year was to get the NHS ready to handle a wave of CV19 cases. They expanded the Intensive Care capacity substantially, putting in new Nightingale hospitals as part of the answer, increasing intensive care beds in existing hospitals and buying more ventilators.
To increase capacity further they cancelled all non urgent operations in main hospitals, took over the capacity of the private sector hospitals to undertake some non CV 19 work for them and were keen to move patients out of hospital as soon as possible after treatment.
Today some people are still worrying about NHS capacity. Of course we all pay tribute and say thanks to the dedicated staff who bore the brunt of the first wave of CV 19 in hospitals, gave diligent care and pioneered treatments to respond. By now I assume more have been trained to handle CV 19, and we see the good news that there are better treatments with the death rate falling substantially as a result
Today I would like to ask a crucial question.
What is now happening to NHS output for non CV 19 conditions? Ministers tell me the NHS is operating again as before for non pandemic conditions. Is it? What is your experience of access to non urgent treatments, and to treatments for serious conditions like heart attacks and cancer .
The NHS England/DHSS budget for 2020/21 was £148bn at the start of the year, up from £140bn the previous year by £8bn or 5.7%. The NHS had been offered an increase of £33bn by 2023/24 as part of a five year settlement to allow growth and improvement. Special money to handle CV 19 has now added an additional £31.9bn to this year’s total to provide protective clothing, to introduce Test and Trace, to buy in private sector capacity, increase ventilators and provide extra facilities in the Nightingales.
I am seeking information from government about how output in the NHS now compares with this time last year. We know there was a large dip in activity during the intense period of the CV 19 crisis in the spring. It would be good to know we are more than back to normal, given the backlog and the resource now being committed. It would also be good to know when we can stop paying for the private sector capacity as well.
But surely you must see that to remove the sick from hospital….( and I personally know three people who were) ….on a PREDICTION is just not how things should be done?
Why didn’t the entrails or runes or whatever tell the powers-that-should-not-be to prepare a SEPARATE isolation system?
If only the death rate and that of serious complications were just one order lower, then all these exhortations would be absolutely solidly grounded.
Sadly, the facts do not permit the actions urged.
I recently moved to St. Albans. My GP ordered a blood test and an ultrasound scan. I was surprised how quickly these were done, as it was not an urgent case.
I found the Staff to be efficient and friendly.
Based on this I think, the NHS is performing well. Others may not have had such a satisfactory experience in their area,
Sir John,
Even from here in Australia I know that the NHS is, in at least parts of the country, being badly affected by new waves of Covid and is certainly not “operating again as before for non pandemic conditions”.
My brother-in-law was due to have a knee reconstruction in a Nottingham hospital on 16th October, but, just two days before, he was contacted to say that the hospital had just been told, because of the upsurge in Covid in the area, to cancel all non-urgent surgery.
Is a knee reconstruction non-urgent? It probably is unless you are the one who has been suffering significant pain for a few years and increasingly intense pain in the more recent months.
The Nightingale Hospitals should be used for Covid, whilst other hospitals should be allowed to get on with what, for patients, is absolutely essential treatment.
Shortly off to a funeral service for someone whose lung cancer didn’t warrant any interest by the NHS, despite being caught at an early stage. Interest shown in her during the pandemic? Nil. I suspect that she was just too old for the NHS to care much. I really don’t want to hear another politician talking about ‘Saving the NHS’; it’s the job of the NHS to save us.
I remain appalled at the cost of Test & Trace. We need some MPs to start doing some vigorous interrogations of ministers, inside the Commons chamber.
You just can’t say what needs to be said and that’s why things will simply get worse
You (your party) are abusing the taxpayer to finance your own refusal to confront necessary reform for fear of being seen as Anti-NHS or the nasty party. It’s pathetic and infantile and the taxpayer is being hit for your lack of moral fibre
The NHS is bankrupt on all levels. It’s politicised and infected with waste and a desire to expand its influence and control.
It is my belief that at some point they will restrict or halt access to anyone who refuses to adhere or agree to a political statement of intent regarding race, gender or sexuality.
As we now see in education with the Marxist poison that is Critical Race Theory the NHS will also try to institute a similar culture against the indigenous population
Your party’s refusal to confront head-on NHS reform and its complete capitulation to Labour’s health provider has cost lives and billions of pounds.
It is shameful that you continue to pander to this now most powerful political player
We elected you to do a job. You’re not doing that job. Labour’s client state is out of control and you haven’t a clue how to stop them
The NHS should become a mixture of paid for and provided service. Everyone should have to pay a little extra when using it with the majority of cost being covered by the taxpayer.
The NHS should only receive funds for procedures and services delivered, not a block sum. Each trust should invoice the tax payer (and patient) for activity.
I’m supposed to have an annual check up each August/September for an eye condition (glaucoma – if untreated you go blind). No sign of any appointment yet.
Incidentally I initially missed last year’s appointment, because their letter inviting me to it arrived after the appointment day. You wonder why they can’t send these things by email.
Maybe JR feels a national tour coming on?
A fact finding exercise.
Armed with many masks and recording gear he could visit various hospitals and interview patients? Or his local ones at least.
I bet the police would stop him!!
Surely though there must be some clues from constituent mail/contact?
I certainly have not been offered a dental check-up despite enquiries.
A good topic nevertheless a waste of time. Inefficiency, no accountability, bureaucracy embedded so deep in the organisation there is nothing that can be done apart from fiddling round the edges for political purposes. Even more so when the politicians allegedly in charge have zero organisational or change management experience.
All we get is political jargon also known as bolleaux whilst ‘failures’ like Dido Harding glide serenely on without a care in the world.
I don’t know about “tribute” but we certainly all PAY!
Yet it wasn’t there when allegedly we all needed it so badly!
Sad little clap, clap 😷 !
If we had a competent Health Secretary you would not have needed to ask any of these questions. These things would have been done as a matter of course and probably months ago.
As we go into what looks like a very bad winter for the health of the country, the nation needs someone with experience of the NHS – and some management skills – to make the absolutely necessary reforms.
Nothing will improve with NHS Test and Trace until someone with experience of turning round failing call centres is appointed to sort things out. The taxpayer deserves better for the ~ £18b invested so far.
The only things we saved was a lot of very highly paid executives their jobs and union bosses their salaries