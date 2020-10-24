How should we live with and control CV 19?

Today I seek your views on how much economic sacrifice we should make to try to slow or delay the transmission of this disease.
It is clearly lethal for a minority who get the bad version of it, but no worse than flu or bad colds for many others. The Global death rate so far from it is 0.015% of the world population, and it seems to account for under 3% of deaths. Cardiovascular problems remain the prime killer. CV 19 is on track to kill a few more than road traffic accidents but ranks well below cancer and other lung infections.
It is good news that in its second wave in the Americas and Europe the death rate is much reduced. Treatments are better and maybe more younger people are getting it with much less risk of death.Some of the advisers think it is just a lag and deaths will rise as they did in the spring. That would every worrying.
So how much economic pain should we suffer to delay the spread of the disease? Is there a realistic exit through a vaccine to make the cost of delay a price worth paying, or will there just be another flare up as soon as we relax controls again?
I think the government needs to do more to save livelihoods and needs to remove those controls that have limited utility in defeating the virus but do considerable damage to jobs and business. Can we do more to help people most at risk protect themselves from it? Can we have isolation hospitals and high standards of infection control in all care homes and other health settings?
The PM has a big problem, his government is floundering around trying to secure us from CV19; this is a fools errand. All he is managing to do is irritate the population and lose support. Leave the management of CV19 to the local communities, give them the funds and provide Covid ONLY hospitals.
The PM can turn his failure into success with a ‘Brexit’ big win; hold firm to a free and independent UK; do NOT relent on fisheries – it is symbolic of Brexit. Get that right and he’ll be remembered for it.
The Burnham problem of last week shows us that local government is incompetently led. Whitehall must take the lead.
It is charming that you still think there is any sort of win from Brexit. Perhaps you are one of those rare souls who like lorry parks and masses of pointless bureaucracy – because it turns out that’s what you voted for.
An accurate assessment, so long as the local authorities themselves have a clue about pandemics or statistics. This is doubtful. Many of their council taxpayers have far more nouse, so leave it to them.
Well, he’s trying to save you the irritation of queueing for hours in the non-European Union/EEA files at continental airports, by comically asking that UK subjects be allowed to use the European Union citizens’ gates.
What a woolly scarf eh?
This is not a plague of biblical proportions. It is, however an interesting example of mass hysteria on a world wide scale.
The virus will be with us for a long time and we need to return to normal now before more damage is caused by lockdowns.
This is being used by the Western governments to bring about change of epic proportions.
Locking people up so they will accept the new normal with grace.
Common purpose post democracy thinking.
Let’s just hope Trump gets in to expose the whole nonesense.
It seems that the only point of lockdowns is the delay the spread, not stop the spread. The is according to (less than) SAGE. So why on earth would anyone want to delay the spread into the winter when it will be colder and darker?
Meanwhile Sweden average 1-2 Covid deaths a day – check Worldometer.
Logic and common sense died in March.
In the Daily Telegraph:
Flu deaths fall as ONS says many who were vulnerable may have died in first Covid wave
Biggest change in September mortality rates has been in flu and pneumonia, now far lower than five-year average.
Also in the Telegraph
Senior Government ministers are increasingly concerned that working from home is leading to less productivity in the economy, The Telegraph understands.
There is growing Government alarm over the long-term effect on the economy of the prolonged shift to home working brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Business leaders have warned that it is harming productivity amid concerns that jobs will be relocated abroad if there is a long-term shift away from the office.
This was predicted by Peter Hitchen months ago: Jobs will be relocated abroad if there is a long-term shift away from the office.
How often does panic lead to unintended consequences?
Whatever else is done, Boris must not even think about following the insane, dictatorial example of lock down now being used in Wales. Almost overnight the devolved Welsh assembly has become a dictatorship, against which the people are powerless. Naturally, of course England will be expected to bale out Wales for the ensuing costs of their draconian jumble of lock down regulations.
Launch a campaign teaching the nation how to nourish themselves correctly and how to cook, but first ditch the ‘eat well plate’ and replace it with‘Nourishing Traditions’ by Sally Fallon Morell. Follow Dr Zoe Harcombe PhD in public health nutrition. Eating nutrient dense food will build the immune system and protect against illness. We urgently need to get this message across. We have far too many unhealthy people in our country who are at risk, and cost us a fortune in more ways than one.
Sorry but I still can’t see why you denied children school meals. Why not vote for it and deduct the cost from child benefit? Then it’s cost neutral.
The title is premised on the defeatist, fatalist, useless position, that we have no choice but to live with the virus.
More rational, existentialist countries, such as New Zealand, Japan, and many others, have decided that there is a choice – for practical purposes, eradicate it.
Sadly, at a global level, dissolute, irresolute countries, such as the US and the UK undermine the work of the heroic.
I don’t see how you can do more to “protect the vulnerable”, any more than has ever been done for all other infections. Locking them in a closet trying to prevent death is not the answer, as many unvisited and lonely elderly in care homes will probably agree.
The hysteria over this virus has been shocking. Vaccines that have been cobbled together and only briefly tested, along with a craftily-timed flare of publicity, are more likely to cause further illness and complications than the original disease. When is government going to realise that they can’t defeat Nature? Let her run her course. Lift all the restrictions, for pity’s sake, otherwise there will be no country left …or maybe that’s the plan?
Let the young, fit and healthy return to normality. The elderly and unwell need to take responsibility for their own safety. Shield yourself if it is appropriate to you.
Once Covid has passed through the young, fit and healthy (with little or no consequence) herd immunity will be achieved.
How can this help? If there is a virus surely the first port of call should be the borders?
You know, as in “the virus” spreads, jumps and hops into mouths and all orifices to the point where we must be masked and separate. MOST unfair to bring people here to catch it!
From today’s Telegraph regarding latest Tory scam.
“Mehmet, the chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: “This is quite outrageous. It will weaken immigration control further and risks helping drive settlement beyond even the record highs of a decade ago. It will also reduce the incentive for employers to train British workers.”