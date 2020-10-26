Time for Plan B

The decision of the Welsh devolved government to impose a wider ranging lockdown on an already scarred and weakened Welsh economy has made the contradictions and absurdities of too many controls more obvious. The supermarkets are told to tape up their shelves and fence off their aisles for so called non essentials. The devolved government stumbles over what is an essential. They defend their decision by saying that as they have closed non food specialist shops it would be unfair to let the supermarkets sell items the specialist shops cannot offer. There is no good answer when people point out that the policy will just lead to many more people buying the banned items on line, losing business not only to the specialist High Street shops but to the food shops of the high Street as well. How is that sensible?
The idea is that stopping more shopping will abate the spread of the disease, which then will allow relaxation of controls which on their analysis of course will lead to a further spread of the disease. How does that help? Why should the virus wait until after Christmas before it builds up again, if the plan is to relax a bit for Christmas. What proof is there that shopping spreads the disease anyway? People do not spend much time in the company of another person from outside their household in a supermarket. Air flows through stores of course need to help control the disease, and can do so.
As I argued in Parliament and put to the government, trying to change behaviour to contain the virus requires consent and co-operation from the public. There is no longer enough buy in to the detailed rules nor to Test and trace. The even more complex and wide ranging Welsh rules have met with a hostile response from many Welsh people, showing that the devolved government is losing support for these measures.
The U.K. government needs to learn from the Welsh experience. More needs to be done to encourage a business and jobs revival. There are many things that are being done and can be done to limit deaths. Improving treatments, safeguarding the vulnerable, improving ventilation and air flow in public buildings and improving infection control in health settings, can all help to get the death rate down. There are limits to how many detailed rules and controls government should seek to place on people generally, as government has reached the end of tolerance for the current degree of control let alone for tightening. People now want explanations of why and how a control will help or is necessary, and why it should continue.
It is time to put economic recovery higher up the priority list, and to go out to save many more livelihoods. There needs to be another drive to get more non CV 19 medical problems treated. We have to live with the virus, and do all we can to lower the death rates from CV 19 and from other killer medical problems without shutting down the economy or seeking to control everyone’s social life and shopping habits..
Sir John,
Indeed total insanity from Mark Drakeford as one would expect – needless to say he supported Corbyn for leader. Thank goodness that Boris (for all his recent HS2 & climate alarmist insanity) did at least rescue us from the appalling Theresa 9% May and from then from Corbyn.
Drakeford is the sort of person who will doubtless look after anyone who works for the state (or some large unions) at the expense of everyone else who will have to carry these mainly overpaid, over pensioned and generally fairly unproductive workers. This while destroying the economy until he runs out of money and fails everyone. Blair’s devolution arrangements are a complete disaster for the English the Welsh and the Scots.
We could pay for free school meals by getting rid of every diversity officer in the public sector
In the 1980s Mrs Thatcher’s government abolished the wrecking communist-controlled Greater London Council. The Welsh devolved government should be abolished for the same reason as should the London Mayoralty. Both are determined to weaken, impoverish and then destroy what remains of our free country.
For the same reason this grotesque, false, treacherous, laughably-named Conservative government should be got rid of. I must get back to my unconscious bias lesson.
I agree with some of your sentiments but a move to de-devolve in Wales would play straight into the hands of the SNP. Better, perhaps, to let dissatisfaction with Cardiff lead to WELSH calls to do away with the devolved administration.
The London problem is easier, politically. The Conservatives could go into the next general election with a commitment to do away with the London mayoralty, putting most of his powers inside Whitehall and passing the others down to the boroughs.
Oh, how you shrieked, about the “centralisation” of the European Union.
You just don’t do irony, do you?
Safeguarding the vulnerable would mean locking away too many people including a lot of MPs. Why not talk about and telling people about new tests which are less invasive, new treatments including those to use in the community,and of course the vaccines.
Shopping needs to be mainly online and that could have included children’s clothing.
Encourage supermarkets to provide more online slots. That keeps things going while minimising risk.
I am in very much agreement with our kind host.
The government has probably done, more by accident than judgement, a great services in getting us back to REAL NORMAL than at any other time by offloading responsibility, as always, onto someone else. In this case, the Welsh Assembly. Finally we have an administration even more out of touch and willing to show off its authoritarian credentials than the UK Government. And boy, are the people finally getting a bit peed off. Perhaps this is the start of the ‘kickback’ that will finally change government policy ? Here’s hoping.
Christmas is not far away and soon the unemployment figures will begin to rise. People cannot spend on that which they do not have and this will have a serious knock on effect into the new year. Markets will begin to be concerned if the UK can meet its debts and interest and / or bond rates might begin to rise, spelling the end to cheap money. No good printing, that will just make imports more expensive. And no good bringing more new arrivals if there are no jobs.
It’s what always should have happened. This half way house can never work. Tell the Scottish and Welsh what to do and if they don’t like it let them hang themselves making their own decisions with their own funding.
‘The UK government must learn…’
And where is England’s government? The English don’t have one. Who speaks only for England? NO-ONE.
Every English constituency returns an MP to speak for them, the country is called the U.K. and we do not want to be sliced into 4 or more to present a disunited front and easy picking for the predatory empires. The solution is to reunite, not to play into their hands and further divide.
That’s why I support Scottish independence. It brings an English Gov. one significant step closer.
Stupidity from Drake ford beyond belief. I just hope Boris isn’t going to do another U turn on a lockdown in England. It’s getting us nowhere.
Hopefully the socialist Welsh experiment in centralised planning will lift the scales from many people’s eyes.
Goodness knows our quasi-capitalism is screwed up at the moment, but anyone who thinks a centralised command economy would be better is seriously deluded.
Or alternatively a 3 month complete England shutdown, close all borders, stop all work, stop all shipments of goods across the border, to be paid for by the Welsh and Scottish populations who will go back to work earlier from their successful lockdowns.
By and large – but that is by no means a claim to totality – the people here accept the sincerity of Mark Drakeford, even if some may question whether his decisions are the wisest.
That trust means that more is possible here than in England, where Johnson has demonstrated admirably and repeatedly that he is not a man of his word.
In particular, any restrictions on freedom imposed by someone who is not trusted give rise to a feeling of being subject to authoritarianism.
For a crystal clear example of the importance of trust, and what can be achieved with it, see New Zealand on the other hand.