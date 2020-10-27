Over the long campaign so far I have kept off the topic of the Presidential election. I strongly believe that politicians and commentators from another country should keep out of other people’s elections. Today I do not break my silence so far to recommend one of the candidates. US voters do not need another UK MP or commentator telling them how to vote. I was appalled by President Obama’s clumsy and ill judged intervention in the UK EU referendum, though I soon realised he had if anything helped the Brexit cause he wished to damage.
I write today to make two main points. Many of us follow the debates and stories of the election because the USA is still the leader of the democratic world. The person, policies and team the voters choose matters to us all. We need a USA that is strong in the defence of freedom, a good ally and friend, who respects us and our different democratic views and decisions. This election is particularly important, because the USA has before it two champions of very different world views and policy prescriptions that mirror the debates this side of the Atlantic and have read across to us.
I will leave aside the candidates other than Mr Biden and Mr Trump, as practically all UK and European media do as if they do not exist. I accept the polls and past history suggests the two main party candidates will command well over 90% of the vote between them and only those two have any chance of winning.
I will also leave aside all the character and behaviour issues which are part of the US debate because both sides have chosen to make character a big issue. Chance and often unfortunate or unpleasant remarks are in the USA as in the UK treated with undue fascination with extreme reactions to words, when what matters more for US voters and the wider world is what use would either man make of the large powers of the office of President if elected.
The essence of the debate between the two revolves around two major disagreements. The first is rooted in the immediate background. Mr Trump stands for livelihoods and Mr Biden for lives. The President argues fear of CV 19 is overdone and there are limits to what government can do to grant people immunity so he favours getting the USA fully back to work and a more normal life. Mr Biden believes the virus needs strong state powers to block social contact and shut down business that thrives on it to stop the spread and so bring the death rate down. Damage to jobs is a price worth paying to stop or delay infection. These two contrasting views are also very prevalent in our own country.
The second is their attitude to world government and the so called international rules based order. Mr Biden for example agrees with the fashionable consensus that climate change is the most crucial problem besetting our world, and wishes the USA to tread the EU and UN route to closing down the oil, gas and coal industries and forcing a rapid transition to electrical power at home and in transport. Mr Trump backs cheap energy and defends all the jobs dependent today on fossil fuels and fossil fuel using vehicles and machines. He sees that as part of the prosperity machine he sought to unleash.
I will look in a later post at some of the other big differences, especially in foreign policy, their attitude to military intervention and different approaches to the Middle East, terrorism and borders. Be in no doubt this is a big moment in the history of the advanced world and in its impact of the democracies on world politics.
94 Comments
Sir John,
You wisely avoid favouring one candidate over the other.
What a shame the mainstream media and internet platforms in the USA, the UK and the rest of the world do not do he same.
+1
I will be very disapointed if Biden wins. Trump (for all his many faults) is right on the economy, right on energy and right on the absurd climate alarmism exaggerations. He is right that fear of CV 19 is rather overdone too. Also there are severe limits as to what governments can do on Covid.
Biden would be bad for the USA and bad for the World in my view. Probably even worse than (BBC favourite) Obama was. I do not think I will be betting on Trump this time though. The 4:1 I took last time was very hard to resist but currently it is 17/10 for Trump and 1/2 Biden. It will be a great shame if Covid gives make the USA suffer Biden. One can only hope that if he wins he will not do all the foolish and damaging things he is promising to do. Indeed he will propably not be able to do them.
The politics of envy, instigating fear and identity politics are evil to my mind.
Biden Says “You Ain’t Black” If You Vote For Trump rather says it all!
If Trump does win (and I think he still might – just about) it will really annoy the appalling “BBC/Guardian think” lefty climate alarmist fools, and these dopes richly deserve this.
Oh, come on.
“Cancel Culture” and Identity Politics are meat and drink to the Right. They have their own strictly-policed politically correct language too.
Even poor old Jeremy Clarkson has been trashed and dumped by them for voting Remain, and how many times do we hear the identity tags of Englishness, whiteness, and working class membership raised by them?
Can you give us some examples of people who have been sacked in response to hysteria from a self-righteous mob for holding ‘left wing’ views? Of people who have had book contracts or academic qualifications or acting roles withdrawn after a ‘right wing’ Twitter storm? Of people who have been forced to leave the country due to threats to their family from ‘right wingers’?
I think the Democrats should fund the BBC. As with Nobama they rubbish Trump at every news bulletin.
Trump is 100% correct with his cheap energy policies and Covid strategy.
The BBC likes to quote deaths in the USA but never mentions the fact that their population is 5 times more than the UK.
The countries with the worst lockdowns seem to have the most deaths.
I’m rooting for Trump.
I agree.
But why do you feel you must add ”with all his faults” as if everyone else in the world isn’t beset with ”faults”? It’s as though everyone has to excuse themselves if they believe that Mr T just may be the best thing that’s ever happened to the US, just because he doesn’t actually PRETEND to be anything but what he is?
No-one in any walk of high profile life is going to appear faultless – we wouldn’t trust them if they did.
You say:- “Mr Biden for example agrees with the fashionable consensus that climate change is the most crucial problem besetting our world”.
Does he really? Or does he just think there are votes in pretending to believe this religion?
or indeed in other older religions.
Boris used to be fairly sound on this issue but has now (perhaps due to the mother of his latest child or just opinion polling) has got it completely wrong.
Perhaps the endless one sided drivel from the BBC/Greta/Attenbrough types on this issue has formed public opinion and the politicians feel they have to follow. The BBC yesterday was in total overdrive on free school dinner vouchers for “Winterval”. Will Boris cave in on this too. Makes a change from their usual “epidemic of childhood obesity agenda” I suppose.
We await the design of the No 10 Christmas card with interest.
Indeed.
Will he copy the dire Trudeau?
But our Biden, favouring ‘lives’, says there will be no Christmas!
Where is our Trump?
This is the point. There is no debate between the two parties here as to how to tackle the virus. Nor indeed is there any debate generally. Both parties are tax and spend, government-knows-better, and supranational organisations know best of all. In the end, differences between Johnson and Starmer, or Redwood and Abbot, are merely confected, apparent and insubstantial.
I disagree regarding Redwood, and I never Think of his politics in the same breath as those of Dianne Abbot.
I think Redwood is our Trump but the difference between the USA and the U.K. is that the Yanks had the guts to force him on their rubbish Republican Party and then return him (twice?). Where are our Conservatives who put conservative politics above party and force a Conservative into the Leadership of this lost and pathetic party of which we are all ashamed – we are NOT ashamed of Conservative politics.
Who wins the US election is not the point – US politics and governance will remain as corrupt as ever, probably more.
I heard on the radio the voice of new appt. to the Supreme Court this morning – she is older than 8 isn’t she? Even that court is corrupt needing political view to be counted.
Redwood talks sense.
I don’t know about the other three.
Boris seems to be turning into a big government, green crap pushing, HS2 pushing socialist – if he keeps going he will become another Trudeau!
He has a good majority and did thank goodness save us from May and Corbyn. He just need to revert to being a small government, red tape slashing, cheap reliable energy, pro business, free market conservative. Now that the Covid issue is clearly almost over he need to get everone back to work. Except those civil servants who do little of value. These people should be released to get real jobs or start businesses with their pay offs.
Would even this govt. be stupid enough to destroy the fake “Christmas” which was designed with the sole purpose of selling stuff?
It has always raked in a lot of dosh.
I thought they liked all that commercialism?
Don’t think a “Greencrap Christmas” would go down all that well.
Nut roast…or if you must have meat..roadkill roast ( yes really!) followed by home grown stewed fruit. A few Fair Trade choccy locust as a treat maybe?
As for No 10’s card. Reindeer will be a no no…too much methane etc. And Father Christmas will be masked and on a bike!
Martin Lewis has been suggesting people cancel the present buying Christmas for years. Perhaps this is just another reset this year.
I see Amazon are doing a big discount push this month, a month early to gather all the business from all the closed down shops in Scotland and Wales no doubt, is this all a bit of a trial? We’re told Amazon don’t pay UK taxes, local shops are clobbered with VAT, Business Rates and other town costs like waste collection, street decoration suggested parking discount schemes, toilet facilities etc. Yet is Drakeford stopping Amazon from discounting in Wales whilst the lockdown is on to not disadvantage the businesses who will be stripped of trade. Radio advertising is telling us all today to buy Christmas Shopping early – how can people buy when the politicians have told tier 3 shops to close and tier 2 people are avoiding?
+1
As I said yesterday, Drakeford has been nominated as Amazon employee of the month.
Appalling to see Tesco’s has banned the sale of women’s sanitary products in Wales as they are deemed none essential. It can only be a man who has made this decision. We are living in a world of utter madness. The on-line retailers must be rubbing their hands in glee.
Plus we have all the climate alarmist propaganda pushed out by schools (and in the GCSE and A levels) that has done so much to “educate” so many children into abject stupidity (especially on climate alarmism) over so many years.
Many politicians then feel they have to respond to this scientific stupidity.
…to this unscientific stupidity’
The leaders (whoever they turn out to be) in this er…”advanced” world had better get down on their knees and pray to God that their policies will work out ok.
They have stirred up a wasps’ nest with such vigour that it is hard to imagine any good outcome.
Nothing ever changes for the better. Trump promised a lot but the USA has got a great deal worse and the Democrats have seemed to achieved the impossible. They have stripped the President of any meaningful power while he is actually in office.
I just don’t think I can bear to follow this election.
Such nonsense. Look at the list of Trump achievements. He has a Republican approval rating above 90% (yes Mrs May, just a ‘0’ in it!) and an overall approval rating over 50%. Mrs Thatchers great landslide was on 42%. Black Americans are flocking to Trump a the North flocked to Brexit Boris!
Trump was doing fine until Covid shut down the US economy. Elsewhere also he has done well.
I continue to be utterly amazed that in a country the size of the USA, neither the Republicans nor the Democrats could come up with Presidential candidates who could inspire respect both at home and abroad, and who were of a suitable age to take on what must surely be one of the most demanding jobs in the world.
Indeed.
But few sensible people would actually want the job of a politician let alone that of US President?
Trump policies are hugely preferable though.
You are wrong. You suffer under the South African all encompassing Communist diatribe.
One of the candidates is immensely successful. Politicians around the world hate him because he has shown them up for what they are: weak, unthinking, war-mongering frontmen who could not Successfully negotiate with a two year old.
In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is DANGEROUS!
They probably could find a worthy candidate, but such a person would evoke such envy amongst his peers, he wouldn’t be allowed to get anywhere (or she of course). Just like the UK.
😂😂our contributions ‘crossed’ – see above. They had not banked on the sheer strength of the Trump personality.
Biden yesterday announced he wanted to stop “four more years of George.”
George who?
George – W Bush?
George = HW Bush?
George – Washington?
George III?
More than a little disturbing then, when we realise that Mr Biden stands to be placed in charge of the button that controls the weaponry comprising America’s nuclear response.
He promptly corrected himself.
It was hardly a “Princess David” or “herd mentality [immunity]” moment, was it?
I watched the whole clip. Biden was actually addressing the host of the event, who was called George – though he got his words muddled. It is interested though that this shows how fake news spreads.
Surely not Formby – we could do with more of him.
Apparently the first thing Mr Biden wants to do if elected is to impose a three month complete Lockdown.
We all know how successful that will be!
Well I guess for a front man to Marxists it WILL be a success! Out of chaos…BUILD BACK BETTER etc.
Apparently, in America they are already destroying produce ( like in Africa) probably the better to stimulate the famine predicted by the UN!
I was disappointed to see reporting that HMG was putting out panicky feelers to the Biden camp, suspecting he would win. I can think that that would have annoyed Trump no end, to our short-term disadvantage.
P.S. I think that Trump is going to win – and having seen the key points of his manifesto, that victory should please the hearts of all proper Conservatives here.
+1
I would agree with most of this interesting post – except that in America, renewable energy is so cheap Trump has attempted to force states with many gigawatts of renewables to raise the price of the electricity produced – so that it will cost the same as energy produced from burning fossil fuels.
In my view Trump has abused the power of the presidency to help his supporters in the oil, gas and coal industries. Starting with withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.
The market is distorted by huge subsidies for renewables.
Over $100 billion in total.
If renewable energy in the USA is so cheap, why do we have to subsidise it everywhere else? Why is it not the same cheap price here?
What you say is absolute bunkum, but that is the only way anyone can attack Trumps record, by changing the ‘science’ and the ‘facts’.
I would suggest renewable energy is so comparatively cheap at the point of supply because of a) the huge subsidies that go into setting it up, and b) the different climate.
I have been to the solar power plants outside California, which are ideally situated to take advantage of the climate, lack of clouds, hot arid conditions, and wide flat expanses of their locations, for example, the Mojave Desert. Britain has a different climate, very limited building space, and lacks large deserts, so expecting the same cheap prices to apply in this country is unwise.
We have wind and water and sea.
If solar power was the answer Africa would not be in the dark! Blackout regularly even in advanced SA – I mean on a daily basis.
Also, most of the wind turbines in the US are on land and this costs half as much as Boris’s wonderful windmills out in the stormy sea. At present these are costing customers around three times that of gas. In the US, like the UK, the variable output of wind relies on gas backup and the cost of running the stations up and down has to be paid for.
One thing that does seem clear is that, for all their claims to occupying the moral highground, the Democrats are still engaging in some kind of 21st century equivalent of book-burning by attempting to prevent the public from consuming information in the media that they would prefer not to reach the public domain.
Not only this, but the Democrats are the go-to party for Marxist iconoclasts who want to bring down public statues by mob rule, just as the Taliban have in the past crudely dynamited Buddhist figures.
As for policies, these are few and thin on the ground, and they appear to think it is okay just to stand there and inflame the passions of the wilder elements by weakly calling President Trump a racist, which he is most certainly not.
For all their pi-jaw, underneath their virtuous veneer lurks an extremely unwholesome and manipulative assemblage of control freaks who care not one jot for the voting public when the chips are down.
I just hope the American electorate has the good sense not to vote for, er, what was his name again? Obama’s puppet I mean.
‘We are hurtling in the direction of dystopia and armageddon, (population control and nuclear confrontation) and the powerful elites in the driver’s seat have made it abundantly clear that they have no intention of swerving from this trajectory. We cannot use democracy to turn this ship away from the iceberg because the “democracy” we’ve been given is a fake child’s steering wheel given to a toddler to play with so they can pretend they’re driving. Even direct revolutionary action is completely barred from us as long as we are being successfully propagandized into consenting to the status quo by the manipulations of mainstream and social media corporations.’
Thanks to Caitlin Johnson for this.
An alarming feature of current US politics appears to be the increasing intolerance of each side for the other or for their opinions. That alarm is reinforced by reports of record gun and ammunition sales. I have no idea how the election will play out or who will win. But I hope that it is conducted peaceably and that the result is uncontaminated by charges of vote rigging and cheating. The potential for mayhem seems real.
There is no doubt some of Trump’s utterances and tone have done real damage, as it’s whipped up more hatred resentment and hysteria in a society which is already divided. As president he is head of state and it is very unfortunate that someone in that position sometimes behaves with such lack of dignity. The president, to the extent possible when an elected politician, should be a unifying figure.
That said, he had a good economic recovery going before the Wuhan virus struck. His foreign policy has been very successful, completely contrary to expectations, with the Middle East accords and the the crushing of ISIS. He has been right to face up to the Chinese communist party’s trade and IP cheating, human rights abuses, climate humbug and threats to Hong Kong and Taiwan. And Trump, not the EU and the U.K., are right on Iran and the threat from that terrorist regime. He’s taken a tough line with the ghastly socialist regime in Venezuela and at least had a crack at a solution with North Korea – which looked like it was heading for a war 4 years ago.
In the US it is the states not the federal govt which mostly control the policy on lockdown or not. There is no evidence the lockdown states – generally Democrat like NY and California – have done better than the non-lockdown states. So trump is probably right on that as well.
Difficult choice. Biden is the more attractive individual but Trump almost certainly the better president.
Trump is the Marmite President, people either love him or hate him – no in-between.
He is also often his own worst enemy when he opens his mouth or tweets but I do some times wonder how much of what is reported is manipulated by the media – who clearly dislike him with a vengeance.
However, if he loses, I will miss him – if only because he winds these folk up so much, which I’m afraid to admit I quite enjoy.
unfortunately the coverage is either that he is great and does no wrong or terrible and does no right. the truth, as ever, is more nuanced.
The disgusting regime change effort in democratic Bolivia(nothing to do with it’s vast lithium reserves and close relations with China and Russia;perish the thought!) has collapsed with Evo Morales’s party voted back into power.
I did check a lot of articles before posting re blocking out sun to cool planet.
It really doesn’t seem like a conspiracy theory.
But considering present madness it is a very dangerous possibility I would say.
Politicians should be aware.
If you can ignore the personalities then it seems clear to me which of the candidates has achieved more for their supporters and (arguably) for the rest of the electorate over the course of their political careers. That is Trump, despite the continual attempts to undermine and unseat him and the fact that he’s been in politics a tenth of the time that Biden has. Economy, Charter Schools, troop withdrawals, better deals with NATO and others, etc. Black lives were improving under his tenure, if that is a yardstick by which to measure success.
It’s also clear the Dems have a world view closer to the EU and Silicon Valley and the Woke movement than most Brits and certainly most Conservatives. This could harm our democracy. They are not afraid to use leverage either – look at the promise to push us to the back of any trade negotiations in order to punish us for the Brexit.
I would not want to invite Trump to dinner because he comes across as such a bore, but I’d prefer him to win this election and be President for another 4 years, whether I was in the USA or this side of the Atlantic.
Spot on. Ignore the personality, consider the policies.
We have Boris ‘because he is such an engaging personality’. He’s killing us! Give me a bore who created peace rather than wars, wealth rather than poverty any day of the week.
Indeed.
Sir John
Agree with your thoughts
The warning to the UK is that the US as a democracy fired a shot across the bows in the last election to basically say, the concept of a political establishment is in itself anti-democratic. No one won but the establishment lost.
The thoughts on this election, the greatness of the USA is being undermined by the lack of a proper candidate for the top job. As an outsider but and admirer of the system and its people – really is this the best you can come up with?
The saving grace for the people, the checks and balances in place means that other than declaring war the White House doesn’t have real power.
As outsiders to the event our interest should be in the impact the result might have on the UK/USA relationship. I leave it at believing that we would have a better relationship were Trump to retain the White House. Said based on what they have said and done and what their parties have said and done in the past.
I look forward to the piece on international policy. The Trump Administration’s progress on normalising Israel in the M.E., which may rely on the Administration’s policy towards Iran is gradually becoming successful (though some axiomatically define it as a failure).
I also think the Administration’s (pre-Covid) success in helping the lower socio-economic groups has been remarkable; the opportunity zones policy, the funding of HBCUs (none of Obama’s Ivy League bias), the wage growth and employment numbers etc. Even the wish (though not yet implemented) to control low income immigration is a consistent position to aid the social mobility of those already in the USA in the lower socio-economic groups*. And of course, the Administration recognises the need for law and order so that the successes don’t get burned to the ground.
I hope that when Biden and the Democrats win they do not throw away the ‘on the ground’ progress that has happened in the past few years, just for the sake of virtue signalling.
(*Something Patel and the Conservatives do not care about in the U.K. as the so called income threshold shows.)
Iran is being absorbed into the Sino-Russian bloc.Their foreign minister has made three visits to Moscow and at least one to Beijing during the travel ban/lockdown-clearly what they are discussing is too sensitive to be done remotely.
I heard last week that Iran is replacing Erikson in it’s telecom networks with Huawei and I believe that the international arms embargo will shortly lapse and they may have Russian weaponry on their shopping list.
It seems clear that Mr Biden does not have the mental capacity to undertake the responsibilities of President of the USA, regardless of his policies. The media here and in the USA have indulged in 4 years of Trump bashing and have ignored most of his achievements wwhwilst studiously avoiding reporting the numerous alleged improprietries about the Biden family and other Democrats. Mr Trump is not a traditional politician and to me that makes him a more attractive candidate as do his policies.
The US election has , again, exposed the political bias of our media. If a laptop from a Trump family member had been found Sopel would have been giving us minute by minute revelations from the lawns of the White House, as it is , just like Facebook and Twitter, our MSM has censored it . Shameful , utterly shameful, you might have thought that after Brexit they would be on their best behavior , but no, they don’t care, and that should be a warning to the Tories, do something about it or suffer the consequences in the next election. Their reporting on Covid and Schools meals here is also a warning.
+1 Biden mental capacity is reflected in his politics.
Its worrying that the largest world economy, and possibly the most influential, is likely to be led by two totally inadequate personalities. One too arrogant and self serving and one too old and void. I find Trump an awful man, yet I would still vote for him in front of Biden, I am scared of what the world will look like in 4 years if Biden wins, no one tries to escape from a capitalist country to get to a socialist one.
See the 3 -4 million EU citizens in the U.K. opting-in to our clean Brexit.
Trump’s biggest advantage is his not being a career politician with little experience of the real world.
“Mr. Biden [stands] for lives.”
There is an argument to be made that the most important thing in American politics is “control of the Supreme Court”; that one of the most, if not the most, consistent topics that leading Democrats bring up in this context is Roe v. Wade; and that, therefore, one of the most, if not the most, important topics for those Democrats is abortion. At time of writing, I do not believe that Mr. Biden has confirmed whether or not he desires to increase the number of Supreme Court justices subsequent to Mrs. Barrett’s confirmation; nevertheless, in the context of this particular argument, I suspect it would be strongly disputed by many Americans that the Biden-Harris ticket stands “for lives”.
Interesting that in New Zealand the PM, a woman, has legislated for abortion up to the time of birth! So killing is now legal in ‘caring’ NZ, the only discussion is the age limit.
Thought you might cover, climate change, Diesel SUVs and cyclists today Sir John.
#hypocrites
I would sum it up by saying that Trump represents everything decent about America, while Biden is 10 times more destructive of society than the socialist candidates for PM we have had in this country combined, from Foot to Corbyn.
Look beyond the headlines, because the US MSM want Biden to win, and just like our BBC they offer snippets of innuendo against Trump constantly.
Trump is right about CV-19 as well as all the other issues, but do not expect any honest debate from his opposition
A NYTIMES article about Biden’s son was banned across facebook and other social media websites, but You can say anything bad you like about Trump without any fact-checking.
If Biden gets in our world, as we know it, will perish in a most painful way. Should Trump win, there is just a chance that he can get control of the NWO cabal that is out to take us back to the dark ages.
It would seem from what you say that our present Government will be very comfortable with a Biden victory, despite its leader’s friendship with Mr Trump. I think we would benefit far more from a second term for the latter.
‘Wise not to comment’ – in your position, how true, Sir John!
But I’m sure you’re aware that if the ‘Dems’ win (Biden/Kamala Harris), this already wobbly world will jolt sharply on its political axis, to the extent that you can forget Brexit. The unborn (ironically, especially the black unborn) will be even less safe: as will Jews and Christians worldwide (i.e. back to the norm for the latter, though they are as secure as ever). Teheran (among notable others) will rejoice, and the whole globalist programme will be accelerated. As for the state of Israel, the ‘Anti’, albeit subtly, will be ‘upped’.
This is not a clash of personalities, but rather the Old World Order versus the New. And don’t the erstwhile powers that be know it!
Its Trump for me everytime. He’s for industry, America, less war mongering, wants to protect their borders and respects the fact that the UK wants to be a sovereign nation. Good luck Trump.
Indeed and he is almost among alone (among politicians) in being right on cheap reliable energy and the climate alarmism exaggerations!
The future of the UK is dependent on this result.
Johnson is delaying decisions until this result is known.
If Trump wins they will implement The Great Barrington Declaration, and the rest of the West will soon follow – this CV19 panic will be over. If Biden wins then you will get continuing Lockdown, The Great Reset and the Green New Deal.
If Trump wins, we will leave the EU (and hopefully rescind the WA/PD) fairly shortly. We will be offered a decent trade deal fairly quickly. If Biden wins we will get BRINO, and be ‘back of the queue’ for a US trade deal.
If Trump wins, there will be pressure on us to not adopt 5G, and not to let our infrastructure (defence, power, water, telecommunications, transport etcetera) fall into the hands of China. Not so with Biden.
Johnson is a ‘globalist’, and he and his Remainer cabinet are hoping for a Biden win.
It has never been more important for the independence and economic success of this country (and in my opinion, for the free world) that, this time, the Republicans win.
And maybe 5 years ago I use to think that I was from the left! With the way our country has been turned into a dystopian police state this year, and with no kickback from our politicians or media, I’m even beginning to have understanding for the American view of ‘the right to bear arms’.
For those seduced by the herd immunity fallacy, consider this.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54696873
And remember that – if you are lucky – you get old.
You have already left the EU. Don’t you remember that Farage had a poorly attended party in Parliament Square – to celebrate the introduction of what he called the second worst deal in history – and Mark Francois failed to ring Big Ben.
The withdrawal agreement is also a legally binding international treaty. And the Democrats have told you if you break it there is no US trade deal. And, in the US, Congress has to vote to approve trade deals. And the Democrats are all but certain to retain the House. So even if Trump wins you ain’t getting a trade deal if you rip up the WA.
+1. Literally 1 man stands against the destruction of the western world – literally Hercules.
+1
+ 1
When this country elected Boris we thought we were getting a Trump but we ended up with a Biden
I expect Trump to lose – and then declare himself a candidate for the 2024 election. (Remember where you heard this first!)
I disagree about Biden being for lives. How many people are dying due to lockdowns. Funny how nobody dips tracking and talking about those numbers daily. Record number of suicides of teens in Wisconsin ! Young people that could survive covid.
After seeing footage of the police violence on Saturday towards lockdown protestors – the sight of these masked, uniformed thugs piling in and bashing civilians’ skulls is terrifying and something out of a dystopian novel
Who is giving the police the order to bash lockdown protesters on their heads presumably for health and safety?
You start off by saying that you do not endorse one side over the other then you launch into a diatribe so that anyone knowing your form from before can see straight through.
So why not give it a rest- anything we say here matters little now and anyhow it’s too late in the day to make a difference- In another week or so we’ll have a better idea and so will the EU and Boris- so sit back and enjoy
You make a false distinction when you claim that P Trump is for livelihoods and Biden is for lives. This represents a very grave misrepresentation of P Trump and I would ask that you withdraw it.
P Trump is for BOTH livelihoods and lives and no individual has done more to enable the swift development and procurement of cures and vaccines and equipment, including ventilators, in order to save lives than P Trump.
After he had been given the successful Regeneron treatment, he went on air to advise people that he was working for swift emergency authorisation of the medication that he had, as he wanted all the people in America to benefit from what he had. He is turning big pharma on its head, and over the next few years expect to see new cures for serious diseases from big pharma which was previously apparently focused on making money from treating conditions, rather than working on cures (which by their nature would stop the huge need for drugs to treat the conditions, and thereby the revenue coming in).
Off topic.
Imagine one of the world’s greatest sportsmen. A sportsman who has been at the top of his profession for more than a decade. A sportsman who breaks records week after week. A sportsman who is a global icon, a fashion icon, a moral icon and a great humanitarian. Imagine also that such a sportsman was British.
It would seem impossible to me that such a person would not have a knighthood. But Lewis Hamilton does not have one. And I wonder why. If he was a posh white boy from Eton he would have been knighted years ago. But he isn’t so he has been ignored.
I look at the list of MPs with knighthoods. Including my local MP who is particularly useless. Few have achieved anything of note beyond blind loyalty to their party. Most would not be widely recognised beyond Westminster. So why does the honours system reward them and not the person who is, arguably, our country’s greatest ever sportsman?
If only all our elected politicians had fought together to get the UK an exit from the EU four years ago we might now have a trade deal with the USA. Instead, many have fought to undermine the voters’ wishes. Trump may come across sometimes as childish and arrogant but it is clear he loves the USA and the UK. Biden on the other hand will side with the EU to cause as much damage as he can to our country. I hope all you Remainers’ out there realise the damage you have done to our country in trying to thwart the democratically made decision to leave the EU. You should hang your heads in shame.
I do not know what the presidential result will be but my worry is that voter fraud will be rife and will swing the result Biden’s way. As in this country, they also have a skewed media that covers up and manipulates the truth.
People are incredible.
Talented and skilful beyond imagination.
Watch them on YouTube.They can make or mend just about anything.
Yet rather than allow all this wonder to flourish and blossom, our politicians choose to screw up every single thing on the planet!
God help the world if Biden is elected.