The EU believes in tariffs

There is a double irony in the Remain position on trade. They say a free trade agreement with the EU is crucial, whilst doing everything in their power to stop us having free trade agreements with all those other non EU countries who would like one . They pose as free traders, claiming tariffs are harmful, yet they fully support EU trade policy which makes use of very high tariffs on agricultural and food products to protect domestic farming and the food industry, and seeks to use a 10% tariff on non EU cars to help single market producers.
So which is it? Is free trade essential to our future? Or do selective tariffs do good and protect domestic industries sensibly?
The theory of free trade tells us that a country is better off with free trade than with tariffs. If, however, you take this to the logical conclusion that you might as well surrender all your tariffs with no reciprocation from overseas you may well find domestic industries damaged by aggressive overseas competition, to be followed by price hikes once the domestic industry has been demolished. Arguably the West has been too generous to China, offering low or no tariffs under WTO rules whilst allowing China to maintain big protectionist barriers of various kinds.UK industry lost out badly when we went to zero tariffs against German and other continental steel, car and and textile manufacturers in the 1970s.
I favour bilateral or multilateral reduction of tariffs and other barriers. As we leave the EU’s single market and customs union we are free to choose tariffs or no tariffs, and to decide how high they should be,. The only proviso is we need to impose the same tariff on all WTO members, unless they have a Free Trade Agreement with us. In the case of food it means we can lower tariffs on non EU countries whilst imposing some tariff on EU food, which will act as a stimulus to recapture market share for domestic producers lost over our years in the CAP and Customs Union.
So let us once and for all get rid of the silly lies put around about trade
1 We can trade well and grow our trade without a Free Trade Agreement, as we have done during our time in the EU with non EU countries
2 Tariff free does not guarantee good trade growth, as have seen in recent years within the tariff free single market in the EU
3, Most Free Trade Agreements are useful and can add a bit to trade.
4. Lop sided trade agreements can be damaging, as our EU has been to our farming and fishing industries.
It is not a FTA with the EU they seek, but a new EU Membership. One that replicates the old minus representation in the EU Parliament. Can’t have the likes of NF spoiling their little cosy club.
It is clear that the Remainers will not give up and will continue to work against the will of the people. We have seen that once all the government institutions are placed under the spotlight, they fail. Having someone else to blame (e.g. the EU) is a great way of maintaining ones well paid job with little work to do other than just rubber stamp and implement the latest EU Directive.
Here in the UK, as was touched upon by so many yesterday, we need to deal with the ‘Chumocracy’ that has developed. Getting out of the EU proper would deal a blow to the ‘Chumocracy’ and would go someway to stop the rot.
Yes everything is about control, control and rule. The EU respects UK sovereignty as long as they the EU stay in charge and the UK jumps to their tune. In that they have broken the so-called WA agreement.
Meanwhile another murder in a French church.
While we continue to allow illegal entrants, based in France, to penetrate our borders.
Mark, correct. JR fails to mention IDS article where he makes the point the FTA is about goods not services as the EU refuses to discuss. IDS points out Goods alone is no good to the UK but only hella tne EU lopsided trade defict!
Both should be discussed at the same time or nothing at all. Why help German led EU exports.
This was NEVER about a trade deal. Just as joining was not about economics. It was and is a con.
May’s WA and NIP was a bridge and trap back to full EU membership. Both gave the EU no incentive to agree a trade deal because the U.K. would be trapped. Hence why May so angry in parliament with Internal Market Bill disapplying some of her trap! For the U.K. to implement the IMB demonstrates quite graphically the threat by the EU was more than act of bad faith.
The question ought to be: why is the U.K. Still talking and not walking based on what JR says above?
Another example this is not about trade is security, data sharing etc etc. This should be totally separate discussion not linked whatsoever with trade.
It was clear from May’s dishonest behaviour at Chequers and sneaking off to Ireland that she had no intention of implementing the public mandate to leave the EU. Article 50 did not require a WA or NIP deal to leave.
Johnson is betraying the nation what is going on is theatre.
Not a good time to drone in about the “Will of the People “. YouGov polled 1,623 British adults in September and found that 50% now believe Britain was wrong to leave the E U the highest figure recorded. Only 39% back leaving .
What people are you talking about ?
You spent more than 40 years campaigning against the pro-European will of the people – as expressed in the 1975 referendum and the 8 subsequent general elections. All of which returned massive majorities of pro-Europe MPs from a pro-Europe electorate.
Having made promises you have spectacularly failed to keep in 2016 it is no wonder that there is, again, a pro-European majority in this country.
I bet you a few dozen lorry parks, 50,000 pointless Brexit pen pushers, price hikes, an ETIAS visa waiver and missed opportunities for your children and grandchildren that your Brexit will be undone pretty swiftly.
Mark B, As our capacity to make real things has diminished, the “chumocracy” has expanded. One result is that almost everything has been politicised, from how children are brought up to what views we are allowed to have on pain of being ostracised or losing your job. To the BBC and their clones on here, unthinkingly, the EU empire is commendable but a democratic vote to Leave is derided as “populism” exercised only by the thick and uninformed.
Completely agree – wise words, the only level playing field is to leave first then negotiate as equals
Indeed glen; May’s intent was clearly that of effectively keeping us in without any corresponding influence.
‘Arguably the West has been too generous to China, offering low or no tariffs under WTO rules whilst allowing China to maintain big protectionist barriers of various kinds.’ This sentence didn’t need the first word.
Sea Warrior, Both Germany and China have benefited from mercantilism. If their currencies more accurately reflected their economies their export prices would be higher and their exports would be less successful. Certainly some countries treat trade as war. And most countries are a sight more nationalistic than we are.
You write: “I favour bilateral or multilateral reduction of tariffs and other barriers.” But you obviously don’t. In the EU there are zero tariffs. The EU makes up almost half of our export trade, but your Brexit will bring about massive increases in tariffs because we will no longer benefit from the tariff-free trade enjoyed by EU members. Can we make up for that by cutting tariffs with the rest of the world? No, because in most areas EU tariffs are already very low – they are zero for trade with the world’s poorest countries – and where they are not low, eg for agriculture, they exist to protect farmers – and if you plan to slash tariffs on food after Brexit, I’d love to see you explain that to British farmers put out of business by cut-price imports. So as ever you simply do not understand the economics, and you are running scared from the politics.
I’d love to see you explain why the British taxpayer should have subsidised inefficient French farmers for decades.
We pay 20 billion a year for the privilege of “free trade” with the EU, more than we would pay net of tariffs.
Tariff free trade with the EU is one way to see it however, I feel our trade with the EU was not taffif free, we just paid the tariffs upfront in the form of membership fees.
Let’s summarise your post: ‘it’s essential to retain zero tariffs with the EU but essential we don’t have zero tariffs with any other countries (unless the EU says we should)’.
Your basic argument is both contradictory and foolish.
If “in most areas EU tariffs are already very low” how can “Brexit will bring about massive increases in tariffs because we will no longer benefit from the tariff-free trade enjoyed by EU members”?
Make your mind up!
If EU tariffs are low, why would there be ‘massive’ increases in tariffs for our trade with the EU? I believe WTO rules prevent discriminatory tariffs unless there is a pressing national justification, and ‘punishing Britain for leaving’ doesn’t meet that criterion.
John flatters, amplifies, and perpetuates the prejudices and misunderstandings of Tory voters where he can, I think, whatever his own factual knowledge might be.
How would be far from the first too.
The total cost of all the tariffs we would face from the EU is £5 billion. We currently pay £10 billion or more into the EU coffers — so we’re paying £10 billion to save £5 billion.
WHO says a free trade agreement with the EU is crucial, whilst doing everything in their power to stop us having free trade agreements with all those other non EU countries who would like one ? WHO? In reality no one says this. Anyone who understand this wants the UK to have a FTA with the EU and with as many other countries as we possibly can. This is because trading with no FTA (“WTO rules”) is the stone age. It’s why Australia is desperately trying to do a deal with the EU and it’s why we should do the same
We seem to be doing OK trading under “stone age” rules with the rest of the world, our exports to the world exceeds our exports to the EU. I don’t see any desperation from Australia ? Enthusiasm to deal with the UK on equal terms, yes.
Remainers, including Johnson, say… then make an fta unattainable so they can fall back on ‘the only alternative’ – which is REJOIN (and accept the Euro – those are the Rules).
They seem to think we came down with the last shower of rain! Their posturing are predictable and childish, the equal of the competence of the other branches of the state ‘world beating’ 😂😂
In the Stone Age we did not engage in ‘world trade’. We grew our own food and made our own goods. This ‘world trade’ that everyone is obsessed about is bad for us, as a country, and bad for the environment.
‘Desperately’ eh? You need contribute to the Daily Express. Garland. The Daily Express loves hyperbole.
The tariff debate is a sideshow.
The real issue is will this Socialist PM who has embraced all that Marxist Labour has pushed for betray the Brexit mandate by signing a deal with the EU which inevitably will involve compromise?
I like many others on this board have been saying that Johnson, like May, like Cameron and all the other EU adherents will sell this nation’s sovereignty down the river. It’s what Johnson does.
To date this posturing racketeer has shown his true colours. I try to focus on what politicians NEVER SAY as opposed to what they do say. It reveals a lot about who they are and what their true intentions are.
For example, the feminist response to Rotherham. Johnson’s appalling, snivelling response to Marxist thuggery and violence over the summer and the promotion of cultural destruction and woke fascism since then almost as if it’s all part of a grand plan. And his chilling words straight out of the progressive handbook of terms ‘there’s much more to do’. That sent a shiver down my spine
Playing the jingoistic Churchillian hero before the GE only to revert to type after becoming PM
I hope Johnson does betray Brexit voters. I hope Marxist Labour do get in at the next GE and finish off what the Socialist Tories have started with their woke agenda to indoctrinate and crush the spirit. Maybe then millions will wake up and realise that voting for the two main parties that died decades ago is an act of subjugation leading to subordination and ending in demonisation
Fortunately everyone I knew has a more sanguine and balanced view.
Oh dear yes exactly. I knew he was a liberal bully but I didn’t think it would be this bad!
Why, how did the party choose him?
Was he really in sight right from the Gove debacle? Specially chosen to not do Brexit and to impose fascism/communism?
yes Labour and the socialist got to trash the Tory party, by infiltration. A bit like the BBC I suppose
We need the “King of Europe” more than ever. BXP will be back and winning here next time.
Millions have woken up. These lockdowns have seen to that. We don’t need to put ourselves through the hell of destroying both parties, we need only replace Johnson with a brilliant, lifelong Tory. We have one to hand.
Parliament has to enact Johnson’s proposals, make sure your MP knows he is signing his own death warrant if he betrays Brexit!
Indeed Lynn.
Totally agree Dom. And then hopefully a true Conservative party, not one in name only, will arise from the ashes.
Dom/Dominic/Duncan and any of your other aliases
” I hope Johnson does betray Brexit voters. I hope Marxist Labour do get in at the next GE….”
Presumably you are in the sunset years of your life thus wishing to inflict such misery upon the rest of us. You should feel ashamed writing such garbage particularly as you and others like you inflicted Theresa May upon us at a previous General Election!
Some truth in this but I am rather more optimistic that Boris will perhaps come back to reality or be forced back to reality. He does alas (perhaps due to the greenish mother of his latest child) seem to have fallen fully for the climate alarmist, carbon neutral lunacy, expensive energy lunacy.
There never was any need to get any permission from the EU to Leave. As said ad nauseam the A50 letter should have been sent 24/6/16 with the offer of a FTA but no alimony, no Irish border, no fishing deal, no ECJ, no state aid controls etc.
The three Conservative Governments have failed criminally to implement the will of the people.
Some level of sell out is inevitable and always was.
The tariff debate is a sideshow.
Correct while it will do the most immediate visible damage it is of small importance compared to the huge costs of Non Tariff Barriers . John Redwood does not understand Passporting security because its complicated .
Stick to fish. .”Pull out of water and sell ” its about 0.1% of the eco0nomny but lets talk fish fish fish
Nothing short of all-out war with the civilised world will satisfy you.
You will simply have to remain the angry, bitter, confused person that your posts strongly suggest you to be.
Indeed. What are we not allowed to talk about and whom may we not criticise upon pain of imprisonment?
You are right, Dom. However, we have a chance, and that will come if P Trump wins the US election. Choices will be presented in very stark terms and Johnson has to decide/reveal exactly what side he is on: the globalists or a free sovereign UK.
I believe that they (Downing Street et al) are relying on, and fervently wishing for, a Biden win. It would allow them to relax back into globalist/one world government mode again.
They will go happily into their subjugation whilst the brass band plays. Look at how people are behaving over a virus ?!?!
Alas I do not hold out much hope.
Really..it seems so surreal discussing Brexit when we have just been taken prisoner!
Utter despair.
France under “indefinite lockdown”.
Do we really believe that Johnson won’t follow?
From what I can see (probably not much), one of the biggest impediments to free trade is one’s own government.
Tax (often described as excise) is applied at punishing rates to many fuels and products of all sorts of description, and many are fundamental to any associated market.
This also applies to government supplied services, like just about anything to do with health care, along with anything to do with the supply of utilities or the nature of how those utilities are produced.
And then there is VAT…
Trade requires balance and reciprocation by both sides, so that both sides benefit. Protection/tariffs are only required when it gets out of balance. I feel very positive as to the opportunities for the UK after January 2021.
Double speak and double itony.
Tariff-free trade but only between select members.
Equality and diversity but only if you’re within the EU fortress.
Save the NHS but for what?
Test and trace but tests are often false and tracing doesn’t work.
Build back better but we don’t need more houses if past immigration targets had been met.
It’s all basically lies and people are sick of it.
Meanwhile very good news.
We see that new positive tests in the last 7 days were only 14% up on the week before which was 22% up on the week before that and 39% on the week before that. The rate of increase is slowing very nicely indeed (as I expected as more areas get closer to herd immunity levels).
There really is no second wave at all – just ripples from the first wave going through areas that had largely avoided the infection earlier.
From todays Express (I know, a bit suspect)
“The UK and EU have also moved closer to deciding essential aspects of how any accord will be enforced”
WILL BE ENFORCED – they still don’t get it. Democracy doesn’t work that way, mutual respect doesn’t work that way. That is EU code for obey, do as we dictate and never forget who is in control
I think after four years the country is sick to death of this deadline after deadline, threat after threat. Businesses not knowing which way to turn after four long years, involving serious treacherous anti democratic behaviour by our parliamentarians.
Sir John is anybody able to confirm we will be a sovereign nation on the 1st Jan. What I believe we voted for. Not answerable to the ECJ or level playing field. Or are we just going to cave in. If we do it will be the ultimate betrayal.
It is surely a waste of time trying to argue these details with remoaners … They go along with that phrase: “Never mind the quality, feel the width” when it comes to the EU.
Look at how the EU trade with African nation, how they take advantage… Trade is just another element that the EU use to twist things in their favour.
I fear that if Boris accepts any compromises with the EU that they will be very bad for us — Please tell him from me that we’ve had enough of EU shenanigans — He must simply walk away with no deal…. That would be the best for the UK, and would give us more flexibility afterwards.
In what way do Remain supporters do “everything in their power to stop free trade with non EU countries”? In your list of supposed hard facts at the end, you forgot to add that leaving an almost seamless single market with no trade agreement imposes new barriers to trade which will add cost and bureaucracy for British industry
Only those who have mastered a subject can explain complexity in simple terms. There was a time when MPs we not allowed to read their speeches, thus ensuring they had mastered the argument. Few achieve that now and if ‘Reading’ was shouted, there would be hardly any speeches on the floor of the House.
JR is a master, in particular, of political economy and economics. Every word of this post screams so. This is a major consideration when one is think of the requirements needed to be First Lord of the Treasury. Boris, an economic illiterate, demonstrates the danger daily.
No doubt many will still not understand. But then not all have the wherewithal.
The constant obsession with trade and tariffs baffles me.
Surely it would be better if:
we grew all our own food, importing only that which won’t grow here
we created our own energy
we made our own goods, importing only raw materials we don’t have
Why don’t you focus on this instead of tariffs? Have you learnt nothing? Outsourcing manufacturing has led to a low paid service economy with people on zero hours contracts delivering food on bikes. Do you want our farmers to go broke the same as countless factories have over the last 50 years.
London Ambulance Service been tweeting about the significant increase is suicides.
If nothing else tells you about the failure of the Covid response by the state, then that should be it.
Interesting article in the Daily Mail today. It claims that Germany, which invited the Third World migrants into Europe, is now adopting a robust policy of deportation, expelling anyone who isn’t a genuine refugee. Apparently there are night-time raids and migrants disappear onto deportation flights, drugged if necessary. There must be no lawyers in Germany. The migrants are responding by heading for the Channel coast, where getting a boat to soft-touch Britain is ‘like buying a bus ticket’. As things kick off in France I can see things going the same way there. Our Government’s aim of population replacement could be achieved sooner than they think.
UK industry lost out badly when we went to zero tariffs against German and other continental steel, car and and textile manufacturers in the 1970s.
No it did not . The UK had been growing and levels below our partners prior to our joining and subsequently outperformed them. If John Redwood feels that forcing us all to buy awful
expensive British Leyland cars forever was a recipe for prosperity he is out on his own as usual.
Reply More lies. Our car output halved in our first ten years in the EEC
The only proviso is we need to impose the same tariff on all WTO members, unless they have a Free Trade Agreement with us. In the case of food it means we can lower tariffs on non EU countries whilst imposing some tariff on EU food
The EU is a WTO member so we cannot lower any tariff preferentially to anyone without also lowering it to the EU . We can enter into negotiations to create Bi Lateral trade deals but it will be a very long time before we have replaced all the existing EU trade deals that we have lost. Thus far we have succeeded in begging Japan to give us the same terms we had anyway and we are all supposed to applaud .
Soy sauce costs the same as it it did yesterday ..put out the bunting !
Reply We lower our food tariffs but levy them on the EU. Do try and follow the argument.
Good points John and more ammo to use against Remainers.
The European Commission (EC) does not want an FTA with the UK because :
1) The UK must be seen to have been punished for holding and then implementing a vote on EU membership.
2) The EC continues to be told by the UK’s EU supporters that if they continue a hard punishment policy with the UK then it gives them (the UK’s EU supporting establishment elites) the excuse they’re looking for to initiate a coup and overturn the democratic decision made by the referendum and 2 GEs.
3) The EC benefits financially because they receive directly 80% of import duties and they need this money to make up for the UK taxpayers’ contributions to their budget which has now been lost as a result of Brexit.
So let us once and for all get rid of the silly lies put around about trade
The silly idea that when your commodities face tariffs so the price is higher then you sell, less ?John I`m sure I remember covering supply demand and pricing when I was about 13 years old – did you miss the lesson ?
Reply You sell more at home
There is a key error in your post Mr Redwood.
You say: “In the case of food it means we can lower tariffs on non EU countries whilst imposing some tariff on EU food.”
This is not true.
The UK is seeking a tariff and quota free trade deal with the EU. If we get one there will be no tariffs on EU food imports. If we do not get one we will be trading with the EU on WTO terms – in which case tariffs we impose on EU food will have to be imposed on every other country with whom we do not have a trade deal. We cannot treat the EU differently to everyone else. That is WTO rules.
So it is a nonsense to say we can lower tariffs for some countries but raise them for the EU. We lower them for everyone or no one.
This is one of the reasons why your Brexit will go wrong.
ReplyTry Reading what I write. If we go to WTO rules I propose lowering our tariffs on food, which would also then be levied on EUropean food as well so EU tariffs go up from the current zero. Do try anD follow what I say before rushing out your angry and often foolish rebuttals.
There are maddening speeches being made in the House of Lords demanding we don’t even have free trade within our own country. It seems to me they are contriving a way of getting us back into the EU through the back door by breaking us up into lots of little left wing remainiac regions, lots of little SNPlands.
Its all academic the UK/EU deal has been finalised, just awaiting announcement mid November – the best deal under the circumstances, the best deal for both sides, the best deal which satisfies the leave referendum etc etc
The conservatives are lost
China has maintained its developing nation status under WTO and thus benefits from asymmetric tariffs and special status. China is the second largest economy in the world!?
Why has the WTO and the UK allowed this to continue? This is making China tens of billions.
There is a strong whiff of something going on here, and free trade it is not.
EU has not helped our engineering or manufacturing industries either
Javelin – exactly.
BBC news at 1pm today – order of headlines
1st Covid-19 and the number of people catching it
2nd The EHRC report into the Labour Party
3rd Women gets head chopped off in ‘’alleged’’ Islamic attack in France
Islamic terror attack is only the 3rd story – something is really wrong at the BBC