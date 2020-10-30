Letter to the Home Secretary

The tragic loss of life at sea near France this week has highlighted again the need to change policy in tackling illegal migration.
You have rightly condemned the actions of people smugglers. They take profit to put people at risk on dangerous boats and encourage them to break the law of the country they wish to enter. It would be good to know what more can be done to find and prosecute the people in France responsible for organising this vile trade.
The UK needs to reinforce your clear view that people should not attempt illegal entry through dangerous crossings in boats or by illegal and dangerous use of trucks and road vehicles with or without the knowledge of the drivers. To do so the courts need a new instruction from an Act of Parliament to help ensure there is no incitement to try the dangerous sea route or back of the lorry method with smugglers. No-one should be paying a people smuggler to evade the law and no-one should be funding and organising dangerous journeys for children.
The message has to go out that it is possible to become a refugee or economic migrant legally and safely. The UK should not accept any attempted illegal entry. The last thing we want to do is to send out a message that attempting illegal entry is likely to work as that would be an incentive to put more lives at risk. Too many have died at sea or in or on lorries already. Let’s take action to save lives.
Sir John,
Tony Abbot has ben appointed as an official trade adviser for the UK. Boris and the Home Secretary should be encouraged to talk details with him and benefit from his highly effective measures to protect Australia from illegal boat migrants.
A very hard line must be taken. I hope Boris and his ministers are up to it.
France is a safe country. People murdered there two days ago by a migrant boat person who entered Italy three weeks before!
Patel last Thursday made it easier for all types of immigration when your new mass immigration policy was sneaked in under cover of Chinese Flu lock downs!
JR, stop patronising everyone. Your govt ha no intention on delivering a proper legal or illegal immigration policy. We had ten years of lies, spin and false policy announcements. Highest historical figures on every type of immigration!
WE DO NOT BELIEVE YOU!
Capitulation on trade and Security now fully underway. I guess they are trying out all sorts of spin to make it sound reasonable or a compromise was made. No it will be a sell out.
‘The message has to go out that it is possible to become a refugee or economic migrant legally and safely’
I disagree.
The country should not accept ANY refugees, asylum seekers, or whatever they want to call themselves.
A FTA with the EU, while we’re heading into a national total lockdown.. forget it! It’s now time to tear-up the terrible WA and tell the redoubtable Lord Frost to come home.
PREPARE for a smaller economy, stockpile and preserve. Look to the non EU nations for necessary imports.
Good one. Difficult to find evidence they are ‘up to’ anything.
Pominoz,
Oh please. Johnson is vehemently opposed to stopping it. He advocates amnesty to illegals, back tracking on manifesto on several issues.
How many hundreds of thousands lost to Home Office system? HO on record to losing 250,000 under May, 56,000 under Rudd alone.
Fake Tory party signed up to UN. Migrant pact. A choice not forced to, not I accord with public mandate on immigration. Ten years of lies and spin.
It is never illegal to seek asylum, and it is shameful of you to pretend otherwise. Stop picking on the planet’s most vulnerable
These aren’t the planet’s most vulnerable, they have money to pay people smugglers. The real vulnerable are the elderly, poor and sick of the failed states who are stuck with their lot.
Actually, many of them are middle class and well educated Iranians trying to get away from a corrupt and repressive regime. They could become welcome assets to the British economy just as were the Ugandan Asians expelled by the wretched Idi Amin.
SG what nonsense. These are economic migrants in the vast majority of cases. If they were refugees they could stop at safe Italy, Greece, Turkey, France or anywhere along the European trail. There should be no boats leaving France that has a legitimate claim to asylum. They should be made in France.
Germany invited them- at the moment it is reported Merkel deporting them by the plane load at night and some drugged to do so!
Oh yes I forgot. They are all fleeing war torn France aren’t they.
I reckon they soon will be.
And where will that leave us?
It is not illegal to seek asylum but it is illegal to attempt to sneak into the UK from a safe country, e.g. France, pretending to be an asylum seeker. Section 21(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 1971: ‘A person who is not a British citizen shall be guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction with a fine . . . or with imprisonment … or with both . . . if contrary to this Act he knowingly enters the United Kingdom in breach of a deportation order or without leave.’ Article 31 of the 1951 Refugee Convention states that refugees must come ‘directly’ from the territory where life or freedom was threatened or they may be liable for ‘penalties, on account of their illegal entry or presence’.
The sympathy narrative does not work when the illegals are paying large sums to transit. That is not necessary fleeing of persecution that is choosing to move internationally to improve one’s lot.
The are legal processes to apply to do that. If these are not followed it is the opposite of legal i.e illegal.
Once a criminal, always a criminal
French Christians in Nice were the vulnerable ones yesterday. Killed by an Islamic immigrant.
Shaun Gray.
Please behave and get a life. Every penny of British taxpayers revenues spent on them is a penny for our native old and infirm, destitute children, and the 100s of ex servicemen and women sleeping rough on our streets. We are not talking pennies here are we it is millions of pounds.
The social consequences of the 10% increase in UK’s population this century are being magnified by Covid. The sacred NHS was unsustainable previously. Adult Social and Mental Health services are woeful. Your approach denies the real possibility of Western democratic collapse.
They’re queue jumpers, they’ll use any illegal means, pay off and bribe officials, work with gangsters, endanger everyone else including children, rob small boats and encourage other to do the same often entrapping young girls into prostitution
Illegal entry needs to be stopped today by the full force of our police and military and those caught returned immediately to France, and I mean returned not processed not checked but returned that same day
You seem to be saying as long as there is anyone anywhere in the world worse off than a British person, they must come here. That would be the vast majority of the third world’s population, then.
It needs some “tough love”, you have to be prepared to give new arrivals using this method a very tough time to discourage any other following in their footsteps. When you give them better care than the native population, in many cases, then of course the incentives are there for others to follow.
We should modify our policy on “refugees” we are a small country, and cannot continue to accept disproportionate numbers of refugees from every small war zone around the world for all time. We have already had way more than our fair share. Help them find a safe haven sure, not necessarily in the UK.
We need a joined up, pragmatic, immigration policy where what we say is actually enforced, and we follow through the rhetoric. So other aspects like work visas which are far too easy to get, dished out like confetti for skills already in oversupply, and given way too many tax perks versus the local population, and so on, all need doing properly, instead of the nonsense imposed by our political class on the advice of the big consultancies who stand to make the most money from them.
What an absolutely appalling comment. What we actually need is to get tough on elderly bigots.
Asylum claims in 2019:
UK: 35,500
Germany: 142,200
France: 119,900
Spain: 115,200
Greece: 74,900
Given the size of the UK, yes, this is disproportionate. Disproportionately low.
If the UK government wants to discourage people from attempting to make a claim by a dangerous and illegal route, there is one simple solution – provide a safe and legal mechanism for that claim to be made.
First save haven – everything else is economic
This really is a global problem, isn’t it, but I’m too much of an old cynic to believe there is the slightest chance of a global solution.
Take the recent occurrence of the Nigerian stowaways on a cargo ship off the Isle of Wight – they could be classed as economic migrants, since Nigeria apparently has one of the highest poverty ratings in the world, or as refugees from constant outbreaks of religion-based internecine warfare.
So what will be done with them? Will they be returned – or would Nigeria refuse to accept them back? Or will UK lawyers defend their attempt to stay on the grounds that repatriation would risk harsh punishment?
Just like the Afghans some years ago, who hijacked an aeroplane to land here. The Nigerian boat hijackers will soon be living here.
SM, UN migrant pact signed up by current Fake Tory govt. It wants illegal migrants made legal and treated as such by giving them homes health care etc.
UK Govt committed to mass migration on a global scale. Only Western leader against Donald Trump.
They’re in the system – they’ll never be sent back…weak government
Oh don’t worry about them.
Nigerian totally unpoliced demos in London…even with COVID “raging” .
Nigerian restaurants advertised on TV.
They have a nice “kermoonity” here in tolerant-land all ready and waiting!
If the seven Nigerians are not returned immediately, more tankers will be hijacked. The crew this time were lucky that no one amongst their number died.
Sadly, it seems that deaths have to take place before governments take action.
Witness the response to the sad loss of the family of five Kurds, duped into giving their life savings to people-smugglers. Had they come into the UK legally and safely, they may well have made a valuable future contribution to our society.
People smugglers really are the scum of the earth. If we don’t properly address this route of illegal immigration, it has to be deduced that we are complicit.
They have been let out on bail.
It seems strange that the daily diktats from the Government don’t extend to returning the illegal immigrants back to France immediately.
Sir John
Dr Mike Yeadon (Former CSO & VP Allergy Respiratory Research Pfizer Global R&D) mentioned in his conversation with Anna Brees on YouTube stated that since that Second World War enforced vaccinations and medical treatment havew been against international law.
Would you be able to get 100% confirmation that any vaccinations will be voluntary without any coercion or bribing in any way?
SP
They only do what they want to do and for years all this handwringing has kept us quiet.
Everything they have done is done on purpose.
They are not inefficient but they are cowards. They have never shared their plans with us!
They want immigrants either for GDP, cheap Labour or a race war. ( See Macron stoking up trouble in France).
+1
That is the simplest way to do it and I have advocated it here. The government don’t want to do it so either they are going to sell us out on Brexit so they can stay under rules preventing it or they want it to happen to undermine the country which is seen by some as ‘too white’.
Meanwhile whilst we fiddle as Rome burns, Germany has seen the error of Merkel and is sending thousands back where they came from. We can’t even send vile criminals back. Pathetic.
99% of other world countries return illegal immigrants immediately, no courts, no arguments, no discussion – your illegal your going back today ….we have weak government
Good morning
If you want to address MASS IMMIGRATION, people smuggling and illegal entry into my country, then you will have to address both the push and the pull factors. We also have to recognise that many of the international agreements we have entered into need revisiting and revising. They being out of date in a world of MASS COMMUNICATION and MASS TRANSPORTATION.
We need to make the UK a less attractive place for people to illegally come to. If they arrive in the UK illegally, they are arrested, charged, put on trial and, if found guilty, sentenced to prison. We can look at their claim for asylum after they have done their time. Alternatively, we can build holding camps on remote Scottish Islands until they are ready to be processed. Australia did something similar and it worked !
Next the push factor. People are coming here for a better life. They do not have what we have and want it for themselves. Would it be better through trade and other initiatives that do not involve us handing over money for nothing in return. Trade creates business which creates kind which creates wealth. We need to remove as many trade barriers to developing countries as possible. I have long argued that the UK free from the EU Customs Union would facilitate this.
We also need to stop exploiting these countries, their natural wealth and their people. Pay them a fair price for what they have to offer.
The UK can find a new international role in the world as a champion of free trade, law and high regulatory standards. We can also use this to promote peace which is always a good way to develop more wealth and betterment.
Britain has a new role outside the EU and internationally. We just need the right people to believe in ourselves once again
Mark,
One start would be to put them in detention centres to be processed properly rather than four star hotels where they disappear from! We are not safe under the current idiotic govt. scheme.
Javid when HS announced that such people ought not go to detention centres. Failed claims held in mention centres if they can be found. Buckland allowed out those in such detention centres after exhausting all legal routes to be deported!
Were are they now? Are we safe from them? If the govt cannot confirm their age why allow them in education with vulnerable children! Tory Clown govt for you.
While agreeing that we should try to help pull these countries up, even though research shows that it INCREASES illegal migration as people get the wherewithal to pay smugglers, what do we do about the tribal customs and religions that make these countries unsuccessful? How do we stop them from increasing their populations beyond the numbers supportable by their country?
Why on earth should we put these people in prison in the UK; we already have one of the largest prison populations in Europe. And what about the expense? I understand that it costs more per annum to keep someone in prison in the UK that it does to send a child to a public school.
Just deport them to the last safe country that they were in, usually France, as this is the correct procedure.
Excellent piece.
The smugglers wouldn’t be there if someone wasn’t paying them. And nor would their customers if they knew that attempting illegal entry was pointless.
It’s not quite as simple as that. Like all businesses the smugglers advertise to drum up custom, and they have agents in migrant countries lieing to potential customers. At the height of the Mediterranean crossings there were adverts claiming that the journey would be made in what looked like a cruise liner. Australia spent money advertising to PREVENT migrants setting out.
Succinct and correct
A combination of military drones searching the seas in the Channel and one of our new Offshore Patrol Vessels ought to sort this problem out.
The migrant’s vessels could then be intercepted before they sink, saving lives and the migrants returned to France, who should have stopped them from leaving in the first place.
Just a thought experiment, SG – if there were many similar people in the UK who had no right to be here, and who wanted to be in France instead, then how effective would you want the measures taken by the UK – in order to prevent them from leaving for France – to be?
as usual divert the subject when you have nothing worthwhile to argue.
Oh it is down to us Martin, absolutely. Moaning about France not doing this or that is pointless. Few here are arguing for that, even if our unbelievable government does.
You have set up a false dichotomy.
Individuals fleeing oppression should be welcomed as asylum seekers in both the UK and France. Illegal migrants should be returned whence they came by both UK and French authorities.
By permitting illegal onward migration efforts by economic migrants France actually encourages more migrants to go there. This “beggar my neighbour” approach is both widespread across Europe and the EU and foolish.
It would depend on whether France wanted them or not. If France wanted them no problem, they are free to travel. However if France did not want them, and in the light of some current migrant behaviour in France plus a compelling desire to leave the UK there are many other potential destinations in the World.
Good point, MinC, but try another thought experiment. Just imagine the Tory Party in government actually lived up to the promise it made at the last election and brought in an Australia-style system for migration. Then those people with no right to be here would not be in the UK in the first place.
Hard to imagine, I know.
Why do they want to leave France and your civilised EU ?
We don’t see dinghies going the other way.
I agree. We should be flattered so many want to come here rather than stay in the EU. It’s a trickle compared to the hundreds of thousands coming in under New Labour when Jack Straw amended the previous Tory government’s asylum rules only to then massage the figures by giving the incomers work permits. This is a government lacking any real vision so there probably won’t be any material change to immigration rules.
Who, apart from you and Andy want to be in France instead anyway?
There are no boats going the other way or demand for it. There are hundreds of thousands here illegally who are not paying traffickers to get them out, unlike those wanting to leave the wonderful EU. ‘Thought experiment’ – wasting time on hypothetical nonsense that does not exist. Why not try to think of a solution instead of airy fairy nonsense.
Of course ,legal migration should be allowed back to the EU.
Other returning migration back to the EU from the UK? I would think its a very small problem presently. It seems fair to allow a return journey, they already used outward leg.
However i expect the EU has much larger problems on its Southern borders and its failure to prevent illegal immigration through its area of competence.
Don’t forget the duplicity of the perfidious French, who, if truth be told, have no love of the British. It all dates back to their capitulation in WWII, and that self-important odd-ball de Gaulle, who resented the British.We are already giving them a substantial amount of money to strength their northern coast line. They claim that this is inadequate, as they have such a long length of coast to patrol, but 95% of the transits are from the Calais region. It’s just an excuse to bleed more and more money from the UK. I don’t believe that they really have any interest in stopping this illegal method of entry into the UK.
The issue is that we never send them back
It needs realism about mental health for those coming from Muslim countries and cultures. There is little to no Psychiatry even in wealthy Muslim countries and no understanding of it in Muslim culture currently. Young males particularly BAME young males do not seek out mental health services and that’s before covid made it especially difficult to get.
Migrants come with health issues .
Trauma is inter generational and it could be trauma suffered by women who then become Mothers and pass it on. It could be trauma which is normalised in some countries but is still a trauma .
There is no reason for beheading people in church. It’s probably a voice in his head telling him to do it.
Who put the voice into their heads. Perhaps while they are very young and immature. Perhaps in some religious school or at religious indoctrination services or from parents who were perhaps indoctrinated themselves.
Should such indoctrination be encouraged as it often is? Or should it perhaps be considered child abuse? Should such believes be protected by law?
The Offshore Patrol Vessels should not help them to get here. They should escort them back to Fance. Government policy needs to be amended. Currently it stinks.
Are you for real?
We are not the asylum for the world’s mental health sufferers.
Exactly they come here illegally only because the UK system clearly encourages them to do so. It is what I would do in their position I do not blame them. Few are ever returned and many understand this perfectly well. Meanwhile similar people who apply legally have far less chance of being accepted. The blame for the deaths clearly lies with the system that the left & the many lefty lawyers, politicians, charities and judges support, have put in place and retain.
Being compassionate does not make you a ‘lefty’.
Your own PM and Home Secretary have both instructed the RN and RNLI to pick up illegal entries from the sea. This act alone encourages further attempts if they know our navy will provide them with such assistance.
For adults to try and cross this channel of water with children is utterly beyond belief. These migrants are leaving France. Hardly Somalia.
Let’s be honest here. Labour celebrate mass immigration primarily because those who come here end up voting Labour en masse, en bloc. Oh, and their physical presence gives them a reason to call for oppressive laws against the indigenous population for invented crimes like Hate, unconscious bias, racial bigotry and ‘institutional racism’. And then they can take control of various State bodies under the guise of ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’. All Marxist strategies of divide and conquer
While your useless, hopeless pathetic party reject mass immigration but won’t do anything about it simply because you’re petrified of having the fascist left slander you with the political weapon namely the race card, bigot and nasty.
So, we the people and the taxpayer must pick up the cost of Labour’s plan to change the fundamental nature of the UK for party political gain and also absorb the cost of your party’s abdication of its responsibilities and your decision to capitulate to all the left’s demands
I bet the political tool that is diversity, inclusion and tolerance aren’t practised in India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, Oman, Botswana, Morocco etc etc.
Marxists are using mass immigration as a political weapon to divide and take and control using the oppressed-oppressor narrative and your party’s fear over race (The Tories Achilles Heel) has aided and abetted them. Indeed your fear of this entire issue will destroy this nation as we now know it
As we can see it Scotland today. The State can now tell people what they can and cannot say in their own homes and it’s all thanks to importing people who look different from the indigenous population. No wonder politicians adore mass immigration. A reason to crush freedom of expression and an embedded bloc vote that keeps them in power for generations
I feel sick when I stand back and see what politicians have deliberately done to the UK not out of concern for people but for political gain
I think you may have nailed it.
Not at all helped by people like Baroness Sayeeda Warsi. Why on earth did Cameron appoint her to be Chairman of the Conservative party? And then elevate her to the Lords so she can endlessly accuse the party of Islamaphobia and accuse Matt Hancock of ‘whitesplaining’ – whatever that might be.
Whitemansplaining too which, I assume, must be even worse still.
And for Andy. Oldwhitemansplaining worst of all.
It’s called ‘Stockholm syndrome’, but of course Johnson’s grandfather could recite the Koran. Nuff sed.
+1
+1
+1
I too feel sick and ill and soooooooooooo bloody fed up.
And I can not understand, and never have why politicians do not feel the same.
Things are so bad now that they too must be affected surely?
Do they think they really will be spaceshipped up to a habitable Mars or something?
I read recently that The Law Society are looking at hate crime laws in England, and what they are considering looked very much like the one in Scotland!
So you are happy that women and children drown in the Channel. What a charmer.
Interesting that the Labour party which you have identified as encouraging this for its own purposes has the least diverse leadership of all parties bar the Lib Dems and Greens.
They are happy to flood the state bodies with diverse personnel but hold onto power at the top for the whites to protect their own positions.
And then they walked on two legs.
Don’t be so sure that the Conservative party (or at least some of it) reject mass immigration. Destroying the power of working people by breaking up their communities and undercutting them is a great way of rolling back history and putting them back in their box.
DOM
Hard to argue against that. Truth hurts.
Very well put, but we do need steps to almost close the door, or put another way to reverse the malicious acts of intellectually corrupt politicians.
Well said Dom.
Well said… and the problems which have come from that of depressed wages of people on low incomes, high cost of living because of the shortage of homes, and the devastation of our countryside as the Government concrets over England to cope with their overpopulation policy.
+1 +1
Immigration promised to the tens of thousands – it would appear to be nothing of the sort for decades. Another broken promise. With looming unemployment what cost immigration. We do not need the invasion particularly of an alien culture some with their own agenda.
Correct
Immigration is a hot potato like brexit, the people want immigration stopped, they’ve voted in the last 10 years to stop it – once again, like brexit, it’s the politicians that have let us down
The best way to reduce economic migrants (and refugees) is to improve the economies in the less developed economies. This is best done by enabling entrepreneurs to create value-adding jobs, not by stealing their raw materials at depressed prices
The EU’s tariffs go exactly against entrepreneurialism in LDCs.
As I said yesterday:
EU tariffs are not zero for trade with the world’s poorest countries.
They have a reduced rate for raw materials only. So for raw cocoa beans the rate is reduced from the already low 4%. But for finished chocolates the tariff remains at 40%. This is to protect the fat chocolatiers in Belgium and Germany.
And then because the LDCs can’t move up the value-added chain, the EU offers them morsels of Aid, which go largely to the corrupt politicians, and come with unwanted demands to advance the EU’s social engineering agenda.
Genuinely low tariffs for finished goods would enable entrepreneurs to flourish creating jobs and opportunities galore for the LDCs without government interference.
While I agree that the First World should be helping to improve the domestic economies of the Third, surely what is also a VERY significant factor in migration is the violence of both Government regimes and rebels in so many countries across the world?
Afghanistan, Iran, Sudan, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Lebanon, Bolivia……..etcetera ad infinitum.
And how are we, an insignificant little country, supposed to improve life in their home countries? We can’t even improve life for many people in this country.
improving the economies of the ‘poorest countries’.. now whose responsibility is that?
You open a can of worms; should they not be able to manage themselves? Look what China has/is doing with Belt and Road. The politicians are getting richer and the countries are loading up on debt. Perhaps a non-political civil service implemented by an outside force…
I quite agree.
It would also help if the US/NATO did not have a deliberate strategy of destroying countries they do not like.They are so brazen they even provide us with lists of their targets.
For those of you who insist NATO is a defensive alliance,get real!!It is and has always been an instrument of globalism,like the IMF ,World Bank,etc
We’ve been developing these countries for 50+ years – I’ll always remember a delegation from South Africa telling the UN to stop giving it Aid – it stops their own internal and organic growth
We ignored them
EXACTLY !!!
I see that Oxford is now being locked down too. I had assumed that students (most of whom could very easily have worked from home) were being sent back to university so as to get a free Covid vaccine from catching Covid. This to get the population closer to herd immunity. So why the lockdown is the policy that they should catch it or not? What is the governments plan. All the figure now suggest most areas are rather close to herd immunity.
From my daughters experience at Uni someone needs to tell track and trace that when six people in a flat all test positive for Covid you do not need to call all of them five or six times each for long 40 minute calls! No wonder many choose not to answer the pointless calls, texts etc.
Yes it is clear that this virus will seep through the population. We should be just using Tier 1 2 or 3 as high or low risk areas, where people make their own choice whether they venture out and about or not. Students will indeed venture out and 85 year olds with co-morbidities wouldn’t, if they had the salient facts about risk level to hand.
Lifelogic
Like many others I see from the photographs on most of the front pages of the news media today, that Mr Corbyn does not seem to know how to wear a mask or face covering properly (nose completely exposed)
A usual example of, do what I say, not as I do, and a sad example of an out of touch politician
+1
Dear Lifelogic–“All the figure[s] now suggest”?? The articles I have read in last day or two said something like “We are miles away from herd immunity”
A teacher friend is, and all her colleagues are wishing for the call from T&T so they can get a month off work (on full pay)
Perhaps the most damning figures for the rather appalling NHS:- Of the circa 70,000 excess deaths (that the UK has had since the first Covid deaths started) only about 10,000 excess deaths were in hospital. 60,000 of the excess died at home or in care homes. Most with little medical intervention or even any palliative care. The one person I know who has died of it caught it in hospital following a minor steoke, was then (appallingly negligently) sent untested to a care home, then home then back to hospital, where he was finally tested and died the next day of it. Doubtless he was not treated much as they seem to have had an over 80 forget it mate policy.
Protect the NHS die at home without even palliative care mate!
Protect the NHS jobs – die at home.
Yes a sad game of musical chairs between hospitals and care homes. If we treated illegal migrants like that the do-gooders would be screaming and wailing. It;s our own people so what the hell.
To link your comment to the article..one word.
Replacement.
Lifelogic, we are at the end of civilization.
“Protect the NHS die at home without even palliative care mate!” – a good summary of what is expected of us.
There are shown-to-work treatments available although efficacy is a function of early application. It is criminally negligent of the NHS not to offer these.
The people smugglers are acting with the tacit approval of both UK and French governments and are assisted by the border forces of both countries. To express shock or even mild surprise when people die because of that is hypocrisy at an epic level. Governments have no difficulty locking up a nation and breaking their own laws whenever it suits them, if they are then unable to stop dinghys crossing the most watched waterway in the world in plain sight then, well, let’s just say it is unbelievable.
+1
+1
In days of yore, investigative journalists would have posed as migrants and written up an expose of the smugglers.
Nowadays that is off message, its more important to criticise the government for being inhospitable to our ‘guests’.
Yeah, the Journos are not made of the right stuff any more. How relevant is the press if it fails to do the job it claims essential when at times threatened.
Very few investigative journalists around now and journalists in general seem very poorly trained. Most seem to be desk jockeys gleaning their information from news wires and of course they toe the line of their employers.
It would be cost effective for France itself to subsidise the smugglers if migrants can’t afford their fees. I wonder…..
I think that horse has bolted a long time ago.
The fact is that once these illegals are in a boat in the Channel they know that they will not be sent back and have “made it” to the promised land.
The only way it stops is if they know that if they enter illegally they will be returned without appeal.
That is not going to happen. There is no will and the fears of being tagged a racist will mean heads are kept below the parapet.
Soon we will have more incidents as happened in France yesterday and the handwringing and lighting of candles will start all over again.
+1
Agreed. Our host can expect a reply full of meaningless platitudes whilst no action will be taken to reverse the increasing flow – we don’t even know the true extent of illegal immigration. We have been let down yet again by Dictator Johnson’s government.
+1
Indeed – there is just no political will – just hot air – but they do nothing. Though I see that the migrants accommodated in a hotel in Priti Patel’s constituency got moved on to someone else’s fairly quickly. So they can act sometimes it seems if it suits them.
😂😂’heads kept below the parapet’ – I wonder if they will keep their heads at all? Perhaps we will become accustomed to much more beheading and no mind.
JR’s comment -‘The last thing we want to do is to send out a message that attempting illegal entry is likely to work ..’ Ha, ha – the message that has been sent out for decades is ‘yes it is 99.9% sure for an illegal immigrant to stay in the UK.’
“There is no will and the fears of being tagged a racist will mean heads are kept below the parapet.”
Or is it globalist policy?
The Royal Navy and Special Forces should not have to deal with the Nave Andromeda oil tanker and other potential “Nutcase incidents” ! This is beyond parody in 2020.
I fail to understand why we don’t have an identity card with biometric validation and absolutely draconian fines for anyone (business person or private individual) who employs someone without checking their card.
Oh, correct that. They might give the job to a firm like the ones doing track and trace or running prisons.
The traffickers are only one side of the coin, and focusing on them misses the cardinal point. People are willingly taking boats and pay for them. They are not “forced”by traffickers – they pay traffickers.
Sanctions really need to be applied to the perpetrators themselves in two ways:
1 put them in a worse position than if they hadn’t tried in enter illegally the first place
2 if they arrive here, life has to be more difficult for them than the land of milk and honey they have been promised and see on TV. Four star hotels and free meals shouldn’t be an option. Clearly they want to come here because we are far “nicer” than any other country on their path, and that has to change if you want to change the numbers.
This will never change while the UK is seen as a soft touch.
It is not illegal to cross the Channel. There is nothing unlawful in what these people are attempting. You should know this.
You are accusing innocent people of committing an illegal act. it is perfectly legal to cross the Channel via unauthorised routes to claim asylum.
Dear Home Secretary,
Please make a stand for liberty.
Explain to the P.M. and Health Secretary that England needs to swap to largely voluntary guidance w.r.t. Covid19. Explain to the Chancellor that he should only agree to direct resources at health capacity, protection of vulnerable, and micro interventions on R.
Home Secretary, please fight for democracy.
We know our hands are tied at present by EU rules and because we are not completely free until 1st January it would be helpful to know what changes to the law we have made and what changes we can make in 2 months time.
Can you Sir John, or someone else, direct me to a web site where this information should be?
Nobody needs to find anyone in France.
They just need to rediscover borders and fill in the Channel Tunnel.
Wouldn’t even dream of that though would they?
“Everything under heaven is in utter chaos; the situation is excellent.”
― mao tse-tung
And we all know how Boris just loves a bit of chaos theory! Nixonesque “madman theory “ which appears to have fooled no one!
And actually…how IS he going to put this country back together again?
What of the fortune spent by businesses on COVID compliance?
And now more business destroying “lockdowns”.
Stupidly named Furlough(!!) is stopping.
Murder by slow strangulation!
No non-British person who enters or tries to enter our country illegally should be allowed to stay here unless we are the first safe country of entry for a genuine refugee. No economic migrants who have not applied and been accepted for legitimate entry before coming here. No exceptions.
More hand wringing . Let’s have a grown up debate, let’s discuss the problems of illegals, let’s talk about it, let’s look at the issues, let’s highlight this and that, let’s think about possible solutions, let’s have Border Farce provide a free ferry service, let’s put people entering the country illegally into hotels and tuck them into bed each evening, etc etc.
Why do politicians not get off their backsides and take action, proper full blown action, you know, actually do something rather than talk about it.
O/T. A friend who works in the NHS tells me the spike in deaths is due to including seasonal flu and pneumonia. Could you get the government to confirm this.
If it’s true it’s a national scandal.
The disgusting and third world Calais camps have been and are a Gallic shrug to the problem. The French authorities should hold and process these migrants in habitable centres with three outcomes:
1. Apply for French domicile
2. Apply for UK domicile
3. Deport from France – the nationality of those without papers surely can be identified.
The EU, even Merkel, are waking up to the unrest coming.
Seven Nigerian “stowaways” released on bail – beam me up Scotty.
Of course if we hadn’t attacked Iraq Afghanistan Libya and other places and stirred it all up most of these illegals would still be at home
Off topic, Labour’s Emily Thornberry (Q: is she to remain in the Labour Party, she was a strong supporter of and apologist for Jeremy Corbyn?) has challenged Liz Truss over the Japan trade deal. Ms Thornberry says it isn’t good news as incremental imports from Japan will be greater than incremental exports from the U.K. (Displaying the normal ignorant mercantilism of the left whenever they talk about trade at all). If this is what she thinks, why was Ms Thornberry ever in favour of EU membership and of remaining in the EU’s customs union?
Citing people smugglers as the issue is to fail to understand the problem, or more likely it is a displacement activity, you have an idea of the problem but dare not go there.
People smugglers are there because of the pull factors Parliament has created in making us signatories to the UN refugee convention and the Human Rights Act , which means once here they will never get removed.
Are you prepared to do something about that?
John, give it up mate, your party fools no-one.
Everyone I know says Boarder Force is a government water service.
Make seeking or acquiring services of smugglers an offence also.
I would like to tell you about a prophecy a 100-year-old blind lady told me years ago.
Foreigners coming to UK will be persecuted horrendously. The air will be bad in the rich countries and people will wear masks, they will try to flee to the poor countries where the air is good. This is Gods punishment.
You are quite right to say “The UK should not accept any attempted illegal entry” so one wonders why it does to the point of encouragement.
Why are not illegal entrants DNA profiled(to facilitate future assured identification) and told that as a consequence of their illegal attempt they never will be permitted entry to the U.K. in future and face immediate, no appeal, deportation with costs if ever found here?
Sir John you have again highlighted another non -PC topic.
The real question is why would anyone risk their children in a small dinghy to cross the English Channel. Are they fleeing from persecution in France or any other part of Europe? So why come to the UK, England in particular, at such risk. The legality issue and cost etc. are only by-products of the problem.
The accepted, and PC reason – for a better life. So what aspects of life are better here than in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece ? I won’t mention the B word,
In or out of the EU we cannot stop financial support to our friends across the Channel to assist with this European problem as we have always done over the past hundred years or so.
Clearly, in the interests of the people tempted to make the crossing, it must be made absolutely clear that any attempt to enter the UK illegally will automatically disqualify them from being allowed to settle here.
The government should provide transport for the people wishing to make the journey across the channel and process their applications immediately they land here.
All of which is pointless if people who do make it here disappear into the black economy. This could be stopped easily with identity cards and draconian fines for anyone (business or individual) who employs anyone without verifying their identity first.
Finally, the government must put a practical limit on numbers. We simply cannot accommodate everyone who would like to live in this country. I think Remainers might want to think about relocating to the continent to make room here.
So when these people arrive, they get treated like honoured guests, and we have to feel sorry for others when they fail to get here safely.
Yet we seem to be unable to welcome into our country Commonwealth veterans who try to take the honourable and legal route to residency.
John, what the heck are your government “Dominic Raab hinting” the country will be going into tier 4 in two weeks time? How truly pathetic is this? If you want to lock down do it this weekend and get it over with for goodness sakes, if Blackburn has been locked down for 13 weeks and the cases aren’t stopping then what is the blimin point of this!
If London is predicted to need to lockdown why two weeks? Stop the school children going back next week and then they all have two weeks out of school and thus any virus would have been killed off by then. Only have children back that have no symptoms. Why do we have to follow France and Germany two weeks later what is this dance we’re being led along with. Can’t your government just think for themselves.
It’s all very laudable to wish to save lives, a plea that will get plaudits but the life savings ought to be done by the French; they have plenty of time to bring the dingies back to their shore.
Our priority must be to protect our land from foreign invasion but dangerously the thinking in government and elsewhere is driven by a political globalist no-borders ideology which means the indigenous English are to be ridden all over.
The 7 Nigerian suspected hijacking the tanker ‘’Nave Andromeda’’ have been given bail by Hampshire Police
Their free to walk the streets of the UK and only report to the police every 24hrs, something is wrong here…we’re being let down