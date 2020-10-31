Letter to BBC

Dear Director General
Congratulations on your appointment. I am glad you are reviewing the extent to which the BBC delivers the impartiality and public service content Licence fee payers pay for.
As someone who seeks to make a contribution to the main arguments over public policy, specialising in economic and constitutional matters, I find the BBC output is often biased against discussion and thoughtful consideration of views and attitudes that disagree with the conventional wisdom of the large corporations, civil service and international quango establishment. As examples I have in the past been denied access or time to explain the case against the ERM and features of the Euro which duly went on to do considerable economic damage, the case against so called independent central banks when they were in recession creating mode, to consider the opportunities given to nationalisms by devolution or to make the case to rescue industrial and agricultural market share lost during our years in the EU single market. I have written and published on these and other themes extensively and wish to discuss them in a true Reithian spirit of independent enquiry. Instead I have to listen to a propaganda channel which just assumes the establishment view of Euro policy, thinks the single market is always a net gain which we must not lose, that Central Banks are wise and right and the errors of economic policy are all the fault of governments, and favours lop sided devolution which must be encouraged. There is a reverence towards so called independent experts who are often political in their judgements and sometimes not even good experts in their fields with poor track records at forecasting.
I do not think the BBC reveal party political bias between Labour and the Conservatives. The interviewers are usually rightly tough on both parties. There is however systematic bias against England, with many voices representing Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and liberal reporting of the devolved governments with never any consideration of the views of England where most Licence fee payers live. There is no English radio or tv channel to redress the balance, unlike the other nations in the Union which have their own channels. No-one is ever allowed to speak for England. We are endlessly told Scotland voted to stay in the EU but never told England voted decisively to leave. The BBC follows the EU agenda of trying to break England into regional and city area governments, whilst leaving Scotland whole despite the anti Edinburgh tensions in places like the Shetlands and the differences between the Highlands and the main cities. I would appreciate the opportunity to have a conversation with you about global establishment bias throughout BBC output, which has left the BBC finding it very difficult to report sensibly on Brexit or Trump or other populist movements. I think the BBC needs to do a lot more to foster intelligent debate about these economic and constitutional matters, as it misses out on many of the conversations listeners and viewers are having on social media in frustration with their state Broadcaster.
The bias is also reflected in the way so called populist politicians and parties in office overseas are reported. I am neutral on the US election, as UK politicians should stay out of foreign elections and be willing to work with any democratically elected government that emerges in an ally. Listening and watching BBC output it regularly frames the election as the Democrats would wish, concentrating plenty of hostile fire on Trump and his supporters but never doing the same to Biden and his. Coverage of continental parties in government that are sceptical of EU policy is also usually more hostile in tone than coverage of pro EU parties. I look forward to meeting.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
“I look forward to meeting” – hopefully broadcast!
Sadly the BBC is not the only institution where an enquiry based approach is not permitted. If enquiry does not a priori support a result, it is shut down and those involved cancelled.
What will wake the Prime Minister wake up?
All back bench MPs threatening to resign their seats force about 100 by elections?
Boris Johnson is just on big bloated disaster.
Vote Conservate get Chinese Communism
China pursues Leninist State Capitalism ;it’s certainly not textbook “communist”.Messrs Johnson and Cummings clearly would like to form a Leninist vanguard but their execution owes more to Harpo Marx than Karl Marx.
A delight – thank you!
Incidentally, regarding this ineptitude, I replied to one mocking Mark Drakeford’s recent actions with the words “just wait”.
So here we are – Johnson now apes his wisers and betters, but too late – yet again.
What a curious last sentence – of course if enquiry, on analysis by reason alone, i.e. “a priori” will not lead to a result, then further resources will not be wasted on it.
Sir John, I hope you will advise us of Mr Davie’s response – even if it’s just a polite brush-off!
An excellent diary entry!
I cancelled my tv licence 19 months ago.
I cancelled mine around that time, too. Haven’t regretted it for a moment.
Sensible. I bet you don’t miss BBC TV either.
All the other TV channels are free on ‘catch up’services anyway. Even some of the BBC stuff is available free elsewhere.
Streaming services offer far better advert-free entertainment at lower cost.
We have been BBC-free for about fifteen years now and have not regretted it for a second. In fact, it has been a great relief and very freeing. I say that as someone who used to be a telly addict.
Indeed. The BBC is clearly a pure propaganda channel. Worse still they are consistently wrong on almost everything. They are pro EU, pro climate alarmism, were pro the EURO and ERM, pro an ever larger state and ever higher taxes, pro expensive and unreliable renewable energy, pro ever more red tape and over regulation, anti-business, anti-landlord, pro the politics of envy and grievance, vehemently anti-Trump and pro the damaging war on plant and tree food, pro the evil identity politics and all the woke lunacy.
Largely staffed by fairly dim, deluded art graduates with little grasp of logic and almost zero understanding of competitive business, real economics, engineering or science.
Why does the BBC persist in employing mainly third-rate Oxbridge graduates?
Well they always used to advertise in the Guardian I think. Perhaps that explains it. With all those use public sector jobs for diversity officers and the likes.
An interesting letter. Speaking as one who does admire the BBC, I am unconvinced by allegations of bias, but I hope the new DG does give you an opportunity to put your views across.
As a left wing remainer, obviously you don’t agree with John.
Samara Gold
Glad you admire them it is nice to know that they have got one disciple.
you admire but do you listen and watch BBC varied output?
Possibly a Radio 4 and BBC 1 drama fan?
“between 2005 and 2015, only 132 (3.2 per cent) were supporters of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU! This when 52% of the public did (and this despite all this BBC propaganda dripped on them)” and sensible scientists (who are almost always climate realists though some dare not admit it for grant/job reasons) are clearly banned completely by the BBC.
What would it take to convince you of the BBC’s appalling & endless bias?
The politics of grievance. You’ve got your Brexit, your party has been in power for over ten years now, and still you want to revel in playing the victim. How petty. How sad.
You mean the Brexiters achieved all of that despite the BBC? So now they should simply ignore the bias?
+1 and we still do not have a proper Brexit clean yet.
Their vile output has given succour to the EU in thinking that the UK regrets its decision and will now rejoin (alongside output from Sir Starmer, the Libdems and various other antidemocratic groups). D Miliband and Osborne on Any Questions still saying it was a mistake and we will regret not following their wise musings at the time. Nobody on board from the 52% to counter this.
Sad for you Charles that you spin this against SJR.
You sound like the BBC – coincidence?
The BBC featured Nigel Farage more than any other politician during the run-up to the referendum.
His preposterous assertions were usually never challenged either, because he sprang them on the listener at the very end of his allotted ninety second slot or whatever, and the stopwatch rules in live broadcasting, as he and others are only too aware.
An excellent letter Sir J, which covers the main points without, very sensibly in my view, touching on the licence fee problems and the expensive and dubious enforcement processes carried out by a manifestly incompetent contractor.
excellent points.
What is the problem. Ban the licence fee and make them charge. Then they will have to respond to customer demand rather than bombard them with idiotic BBC think propaganda.
Daily newpaper circulation figures below. So why do the BBC have to ape the Guardian which almost nobody reads or buys? If people paid the BBC it would have to respond to their customers. This rather than dripping left wing, woke, lunacy over them every day.
Metro 1,419,614
The Sun 1,206,595
Daily Mail 1,134,184
Evening Standard 787,447
Daily Mirror 441,934
The Times 359,960
Daily Telegraph 318,000
Daily Express 289,679
Daily Star 274,808
i 215,932
Financial Times 155,009
The Guardian 126,879
Daily Record 103,222
City A.M. 85,738
Thank you for those stats – they explain exactly why the country is in the risible and contemptible – in equal measure – position that it is.
Much talk of a new lockdown which would be insane. Daily new “cases” are now hardly increasing at all. The rate of increase has declined significantly already. In another week or so new “cases” are likely to be declining if you look at the trend.
This despite the fact that they are testing hundred of thousands everyday and perhaps as many a 1/3 of the positives are false positives (the government are not giving us the true false positive figures). They are not really “cases” either as many do not even show symptoms.
Coming back to the BBC On Any Questions and Question Time this week of the 9 guests only one seemed to be a Trump supporter and she was also the only one who remotely to the right of centre politically. Of 4,275 guests talking about the EU on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme between 2005 and 2015, only 132 (3.2 per cent) were supporters of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU! This when 52% of the public did (and this despite all this BBC propaganda).
LL,
First paragraph +1.
The deaths are a combination of Covid, Flu and Pneumonia.
It’s a con to justify harsher measures.
Look up the graph on flu deaths 2020 and you will see they have vanished.
So Boris is considering a other ruinous loxkdown. Who else thinks this is cover for selling out on Brexit.
Good article in the Atlantic about the 80/20 Pareto’s rule applying to Coronavirus. Basically 20% ish of infected folk do 80%of the spreading, so finding those 20% and ignoring the 80% is a route to solving the problem. Backward tracing does more to help than forward tracing. It also means just cutting the numbers who they (or crudely anyone) can meet in those few days contributes hugely to solving the problem.
Without data on who is catching this and where they are catching it, it is difficult to justify wholesale measures on the population.
Lockdownsceptics.org has the new “cases” adjusted by specimen date which show an even more positive message than just reported cases.
“the reality on the ground is that daily positive tests by specimen date have not risen since October 19th, 11 days ago. Where is the “doubling”? The rolling average hasn’t doubled since the start of the month”
What on earth are Sage and the Government on about a new lockdown for?
Excellent sense on Covid from Prof. David Livermore (UEA) today on Andrew Castle – LBC today about 12 mins in. He is spot on.
And I thought the University and East Anglia was just a hotbed of climate alarmist lies, propaganda, lunacy and distortions. Good to see there is still some sense up in Norwich – at least in the Medical Department anyway.
It would be interesting to know where in the country these “hundreds of thousands” are being tested. From what I’ve seen and heard from other forums, these test centres are like ghost buildings; a few yellow-jacketed officials and very few if any people. And we are going to maybe lock down England for nothing, again, with the BBC spreading doom, gloom and propaganda. I haven’t watched a tv set since 2007 and am thankful for it. It is disgusting what the Beeb has turned into.
Well put, lets see what he has to say on your letter. He has just defined the scope of employees political excursions effectively saying no more posting on line. Some of them have revolted publicly. It will be interesting to see if they are replaced by more Reithian seekers of truth, and where he advertises for replacements. His start at least suggests he understands the problem. I see it as a last chance saloon measure, failure of which will see the BBC working to a different financial model in the future.
Good luck with that, JR.
I thought non – payment of the licence fee was to be decriminalised, why has this not happened ?
Why has it not been banned – not just decriminalised?
Make they charge and see how many are prepared to pay for it. Make them compete fairly with other broadcasters.
Good morning, and thank you Sir John for raising a number of issues.
The BBC will not change. It is irreversibly Left Wing and bias. The only solution is to simply defund it and leave it to wither on the vine. Yes, a lot of independents will go down too but, that is their fault for not fighting their own corner and changing to suit the way people now view their entertainment.
Youtube, Netflix, Curiosity Stream and others are all producing good content. This morning I watched individual YT’s who produced well researched and produced content mad on their own PC’s in their own homes or, in one case, from a man who lives and travels on a narrowboat on the English Canals.
So screw the BBC ! Keep you woke diversity and politically bias crap ! I’m watching real TV.
I would imagine the BBC is pretty safe.
It is and always has been the propaganda machine of the govt.
And since liblabcon is a reality the BBC has never had to change its agenda.
Nudging us towards communism.
Nearly there too!
The government loves and adores it!
And we poor saps thought it was there for us!
The BBC promotes the Tory Govts cultural Marxism despite any fake outward criticism. It is clear to everyone if the govt was serious it would have acted by now. We had promises since Cameron, nothing has changed. Perhaps, like immigration, in private they are not serious about changing the BBC.
Like all politicians BBC does not mention England. Cameron promised to address the Lothian question years ago. Nothing of substance to date.
I think you’re correct.
Our host is rather prone to encourage evolution of these organisations, when they need revolution. Exception granted is the EU, where he’s happy to walk away and wave goodbye. Several of our other organisations from the BBC to the NHS deserve a similar approach.
Well said. There’s great content out there, a lot of it is free. Since cancelling my TV licence I’ve realised I what a waste of money it was. So glad I’m not funding the BBC any more, too.
There is so much news and comment available on the BBC website that I am begining to wonder why I bother to buy a newspaper every day. Until recently, and maybe this is still the case, I could even find the rules of rugby there … and much else.
Isn’t it time that the BBC gave the dailys a break?
A boy called Sue.
We have much to thank the BBC for. By perpetuating the conduct of our political parties, in effect pissing on our heads and telling us repeatedly it is raining, they annoyed a sufficient proportion of the population out of stupor into actually voting.
Had they stopped sneering long enough to listen, the result could well have gone the other way.
Simple instruction for would be BBC reporters get a degree in English or Social Sciences or Media Studies learn no maths, physics, engineering, economics,logic or business. Be a member of some disadvantages group (as visibly as possible). Remember raw emotion wins every time over reason and logic.
Good news is reported thus: Despite, Trump, Brexit, Farage, Populism, Climate Change, Boris, the extreme right …….. Bad news thus. Due to Trump, Brexit, Farage, Populism, Climate Change Deniers, Boris, unscrupulous Landlords and profit seeking businesses ……..
And always remember that to the BBC the state monopoly NHS that kills competition is “the envy of the world”. This no many how many people is kills and fails or how badly it performs in international comparisons.
Spot on, and now most sub-45 year olds have been fed this diet since early adolescence. Without a veritable revolution this stodge ball of an organisation combined with all the other “progressive” (double speak) organisations run by arts graduates will run us all into the ground.
Translates as “BBC output is insufficiently biased in favour of right wing so-called think tank doctrine, as propagated by several obscurely-financed groups sharing an address in Tufton Street”.
The usual knee jerk indicating you haven’t read the letter in its entirety, maybe if you are looking for a ‘one eyed’ agenda you should look in the mirror.
Nigl – excellent response to MIC or rather Martin in Denial midgit robot.
Just watch their faces and the output when Trump or Biden wins and it will tell you all you need to know. You are denying the bleedin’ obvious.
Once again I have to say, “Well Said”. I look forward to your report on your meeting with the DG.
Dear Director General
We are abolishing the license fee. The BBC will have no access to public funds. We have finally realised that it is impossible for any broadcaster to be free from bias. There is therefore no legitimate rationale for a state broadcaster.
Yours, etc.
Sir John, perhaps if you’d spent less time crafting a letter on an issue that is decades old you might have had time to comment on the continuation and escalation of government policy AGAINST the people it is supposed to serve. Or perhaps your silence on the matter indicates support for government policy now that the virus is (apparently, according to dodgy government data) increasingly virulent?
There is, however, absolutely every reason for the Establishment to control a state broadcaster, and for them to convince a large part of the public that it is reasonably impartial.
I would disagree wholly with most of John’s followers about who the Establishment are, however.
It certainly does not include the Labour Party, Greens, SNP, Sinn Fein, the Co-Operative Society, mutuals, and even a handful of lawyers and judges these days.
It does very much include John’s party, however.
Simeone
Well said ..second that
No legitimate rational and worse it is unfair competition to other providers to have this tax payer subsidised propaganda outfit that has no need to respond to its listeners/watchers/customers. Indeed it treats them with compete contempt. Rather like much of the NHS in many ways and for the same reasons. They have your money already anyway.
That would get my vote
Coverage of Covid 19 seems perpetually gloom-laden with emphasis on dire predictions from Sage and Neil Ferguson (why does anyone still listen to him?) Rarely do we hear the more optimistic voices of Professors Sunetra Gupta and Carl Heneghan.
On climate the BBC are disgracefully one-sided. In 2019 I heard not one mention on news bulletins of the 500 (now 800) scientists who signed a statement that there is no climate emergency whereas a month later they ran as lead story a declaration by self-proclaimed “scientists” including Professor Micky Mouse and experts on snake preservation, whatever that means, who issues the usual unscientific predictions that we are about to fry.
Ian Wilson
And that is only the 800 who are prepared to sign not the millions of others who feel they had better keep their head down (for grant, job or personal reasons).
Stop press – I have just read an excellent piece by Professor Gupta in the Daily Mail outlining the hostility and censorship she is facing. Inter alia she relates how she was invited to give a radio interview (I must point out she doesn’t actually name the BBC) but was told minutes before she would be forbidden from mentioning the Great Barrington Declaration due to orders from senior level. Who is pulling the strings here in this lamentable killing of free speech and proper scientific practice?
Tim Davie read English at Selwyn – Better slightly than PPE I suppose but does not inspire much confidence. He almost certainly will not be able to grasp the Climate Alarmist lunacy of the BBC, it’s political bias or to address the huge, bloated inefficiency of the organisation. He is essentially a sales and marketing man given his business experience.
The BBC, on top of being a blatant propaganda outfit, unfair competition and very poor value for money – has policies that actively and blatantly discriminate against people who do not belong to certain “disadvantaged” groups. This with their evil quota agenda. They judge not by your character or ability but by your skin colour, accent, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, sex, wokeness or (preferably visible or audible) disability.
I guess you applied for another top job being the most qualified but were not selected. Easier to sit at home repeating the same stuff endlessly rather than being out there making a difference?
The last time I applied for a job was when I was about 19 and I got it. I have worked for myself since I was about 24.
LL – exactly – – they must have statisticians that categorise all people in the UK. Then ensure all are present in the job groups. End result being a ridiculous majority of minorities rather than true representations of the population.
A sort of flower arranging for the TV screen. The trouble is that they then end up with far less able people (as they have not been chosen on ability) so this totally backfires. People then start to think x and y are idiots and conclude they are clearly only there for “diversity” reasons not ability.
Ps. Many of the license payers would like to know why you feel the need to pay eye watering salaries, beyond their wildest dreams, to people like Mr Lineker for doing not much more than reading an autocue and confirmation that the people responsible for the Cliff Richard and others scandal and subsequent payment of damages and costs, again paid for by the public, are not now employed.
If they remain with the Corporation, the public deserve to know why.
It beggars belief why this man should be paid ca. £1.8 million pa. I really don’t know what he does, apart from chairing the occasional discusion between a panel of ex-footballers.
Very good letter as ever.
I do hope these letters are actually sent? Do the recipients take much notice?
Well they can’t can they or things would have changed.
I seem to remember much sabre rattling re BBC when Johnson slithered into number 10.
Nothing much has come of that!
Yet the rapid response gang have apparently decreed another immediate lockdown…what a field day the BBC will have with that today. 🤮
Reply Of course they are sent!
Reply to reply.
Oh good. I thought we could trust JR.
Well they are excellent letters, requiring a lot of hard work no doubt and I hope they hit home!!
I would add that Talk Radio is a channel that is willing to hear and discuss both sides of a discussion. It is speaking up for both Brexit and challenging ministers and Sages’ decisions about the virus.
And they allow the public an opinion,
Have you ever been asked on Talk Radio John?
Reply Yes, quite often
You should put a link to the talk radio posts when you’re on I’d never heard of it.
Yes, I am increasingly listening to Talk Radio. It’s very good
John, are you personally acquainted with DG Tim Davie, from his time as deputy Chair of the Hammersmith and Fulham Conservative Party in the 1990s?
Not sure why anyone would want a radio or tv station for England. We already have regional radio at a decent level of granularity, i.e radio Berkshire covering topics of local interest.
The BBC license fee is also excellent value for money with superior entertainment programs compared with the likes of Sky which we had for years at many times the cost of BBC but have now cancelled.
Both left and right see bias. Bias against Trump is imagined though. He is presented as he is, an incoherent petulant narcissist.
Would you please write to the Channel For Filth too.
Fully agreed. I’ve more or less given up with the BBC including even Radio 4. There’s much better and more informative broadcasting available through podcasts and other sources these days.
The BBC suffers from acute Brexit and Trump derangement syndrome. Only this week we have a second rate Eastenders actor telling us how wrong we all are, then we have jug ears the crisp man openly slagging us off.
I don’t subscribe to the Marxist organisation and I believe millions of others have taken the same position.
It’s time it was a subscription channel then we would see how popular it really is.
Sir john
Brilliant. But (always a but) will they take notice. Hopefully a new brush will sweep clean but nobody will be holding their breath.
A good review as always.
Which ever way it is framed the BBC is taxpayer funded, but the taxpayer has no ability to challenge, have changed, reviewed or remove their Political views, Wokeness and Cancel Culture. The People have no voice, a selective view starting from bias is not a voice. The BBC clearly has an agenda and will use their unique taxpayer funded advantage over all other views to push it. That surely cant be allowed in a free democracy – then again the have shown they are against that as well.
Off topic
Just seen Boris is to announce a national lockdown to maybe start as soon as Wednesday!
I’m not going to say anything more such is my fury and frustration at the total idiocy of the situation!
Excellent summary of the disease with which the BBC is riddled. As an aside, they also fail to use grammatical English. However I’m afraid it’s all too late, the people have lost faith, we no longer want to pay or listen. Had the Government acted more promptly, they could have saved the national broadcaster, but as ever dither and indecision leads to disaster.
Lynn, your first “sentence” does not contain an active verb.
Hallelujah Sir John, you said what needed saying. The BBC has morphed into an Orwellian construct quite unrecognisable from the useful services that it previously provided. A ‘state’ broadcaster is no longer needed, if it ever was. In particular we should be free to choose which (if any) broadcasting services we wish to watch or listen to, and not forced to pay for one that spouts biased nonsense with which we profoundly disagree.
The BBC has always been a broadcaster of state propaganda. The BBC is the Ministry of Truth and newspeak has always been its language.
There once was a British Prime Minister,
Who contracted a virus most sinister.
It addled his brain and drove him insane…
So he made all the UK his prisoner!
For ever!
.
…………….. Nicely put — Do please keep us informed of any response.
I would still say there is little hope of the BBC reforming, and should be closed down.
My observation of their “Points of View” programme is that the BBC is not open for criticism. Should the presenter of that programme actually interview a responsible BBC official, she offers no challenge to their view. More often that not, she just reads a statement of denial that the group prepare.
I recall the programme used to be better, when members of the public could skewer an editor, but now they just hide behind their defensive wall.
It’s so irritating, I only watch it by accident.
Wooo! 11,000 comments re Lockdown proposal in DM.
Readers not happy. Not remotely happy!
What are the ( anti commie coup) Tory backbenchers going to do about this?
There will be a vote on it I hope?
I see that the London Ambulance Service tweeted out a couple of days ago that suicides they deal with are up by over 50%. I hope the government are proud of themselves, with the result of these silly games they are playing with the public’s lives.
A vote? You jest.
Sir John
You are wasting your time.
Roger
I very much hope that the proposed meeting actually takes place. The big question is whether the new Director General understands the need for change and reform, and if so, whether he has the character and determination to make it happen. He will be up against a colossal vested interest in maintaining the staus quo.
Not before time, and thank you for your voice of sweet reason this morning.
Are we to understand, did you understand, that these “documents” were shown to the broadcasters before the PM?
Brilliant letter John. Let’s hope you at least get an interview. Many of my elderly friends are not paying the licence fee now and instead have opted for Netflix and firesticks. We are considering going the same way as we are fed up financing BBC luvvies to go on luxury jaunts around the world whilst sending back biased reporting and having to listen to the likes of Linekar who along with others are paid a ridiculous salary.
Biased and marxist the BBC certainly are and yet they are supporting the same totalitarian anti human agenda being pursued by your government Mr Redwood. It makes me think that all the grandstanding and posturing over BBC bias, Brexit, BLM etc is merely a stage show and that the ruling class are our real enemy and always have been.
Off topic, but nevertheless of concern:
According to a report quoted in today’s Daily Telegraph, our friend the Archbishop of Canterbury and his fellow clerics claim that 31% of children in England today are living below the breadline. Can we really believe this in this country today? Do they mean living in relative poverty? Even that stretches my credulity. Are we really no better than third-world country or has England’s top cleric, not for the first time, got his facts wrong?
Well said Sir, there is a BBC Scotland, a BBC Northern Ireland, a BBC Wales, there is even a ….. BBC Asian Network, but there is no BBC England , England doesn’t deserve an identity or voice on the BBC
90% of tax payers live in England, don’t they?
“ England doesn’t deserve an identity or voice on the BBC“
Or within a UK Tory Government either it would seem.
I see no reason for the State to provide us Pop music, dancing competitions or soft pornography . The market will do that (sadly ). The BBC sucks the life out of a free media. Combined with a closed shop democratic system we end up with the fetid public life in which Sir John Redwood thrives.
A small BBC would suit me nicely . Sir John is welcome to appear between the stair lift adverts on channel 350 if they will have him.
God !
*guffawing*
Sir John, like many of your readers, I open my online information search each morning by making your Diary my first stop.
Once more your cogent contribution shows why this is so.
Even when it is clear that you are fired up by an issue the calm exposition of your considered opinion and analysis is never over ridden by ill-judged or intemperate language or expression. You add greatly to the quality of debate by this fact alone.
The quality of your reason deserves a wider airing which the BBC should take pride in providing.
Excellent letter. Thankyou Sir John, for being valiant for the truth, even though some will ask: ‘Can a leopard change its spots?’
Basic common sense Sir John as you explain it so well as usual modestly and sincerely. Britain owes you a great debt on your valuable contributions over decades steering us away from hidden dangers that few give a second thought to.
You deserve so much better from the arrogant ignorant propaganda robotic machine so-called “national broadcaster” outputting spin 24/7 365.
“Licence fee payers pay for.” – – HAVE TO pay for – even if they don’t watch the BBC.
Yes. Another question from Sir JR. ‘When will you introduce a license fee opt out for the people that do not want your services?’
I HAVE TO pay for your pension. Even though it is zero benefit to me.
That’s not true Andy – as a participant paying into in the scheme the benefit is you will be able to draw from it in due course. Surprised that didn’t occur to you.
An excellent precis of the situation with one or two exceptions :
The Today Programme is most certainly guilty of bias in its interview technique.
Conservative ministers and MPs are frequently and aggressively interupted while Labour figures, particularly women, are given a very easy time. Husain is by far the worst culprit as was Sarah Montague before she took her dark talents to the World at One.
Much has been said about Newsnight which, since Jeremy Paxman left, has become an hotbed of anti-Conservativism and Brexit by staff both in front and behind the cameras. Emily Maitlis has been heavily criticised and rightly so.
Interestingly feedback suggests the Left feel that they get the rough end and that the Beeb is right wing. It shows that politicos at both ends are not interested in listening, especially to alternative views from their own.
It’s this silly self righteous nonsense that has us in the predicament we are in with the EU talks- also have you ever thought why they won’t give you or your other ERG friends the access you would like? maybe they, the BBC editorial staff, maybe they consider you to be a crank- a little OTT?
Then for instance what does it matter what our home grown BBC pundits commentators say about the US elections? whatever difference will it make to the result?
How rude. Your first paragraph is just a series of insults. Have you ever considered a job with the BBC?
As to your second, it matters because the BBC’ s charter says it has a duty to be impartial. Propaganda always ‘matters’ .
Sir John, that is an excellent letter.
Please let us know the response.
I gave up complaining years ago both the to BBC and OfCom so I hope you have more luck.
Would my life change if the BBC was privatised, and sold off like british gas etc….NO
A reason given for not making BBC TV a subscription service is Freeview does not have the technology to remove unwanted channels. This falls into “the dog ate my homework” category. Even if the difficulties are equivalent to a Mars landing then tough on Freeview dissenters why should the rest of us have to pay for an unwanted service.
Sir John, Well said!
Balance – If there’s a black history month, shouldn’t there be an asia history month, a white history month ?
A second national lockdown – has this government and your fellow MPs completely lost the plot
The government are punishing the BBC by only briefing lockdown details to a bunch of newspapers instead. By-passing Parliament, their own MPs, you John, and in defiance of the Speaker’s warning last time. If now a national lockdown is government policy then Starmer was right wasn’t he ?
For those who don’t know, the websites ‘Biased BBC’ and ‘News-Watch’ quantify this.
Sweden is never mentioned by the BBC and every street interview is a person happy with masks and who wants lock down.
The BBC is bent.
Thank you sir John for an excellent article. Just don’t expect the BBC to listen whilst they are funded by a compulsory licence fee which we pay whether we want to hear their views or not.
What Johnson is doing bears a good comparison to the draining of the Aral Sea.
I bet the scientists said that the “science was settled” about that!
Communism never ends well and always in total disaster!
It is being widely reported that next week Boris will place healthy people under house arrest again for up to four weeks, destroying more businesses and costing tens of thousands of jobs. But the places where we know the virus spreads, schools and workplaces, will remain open and so there may be negligible effect on the infection rate. In which case how are we going to get out of lockdown? Also, is there any truth in the rumour that the Government are deliberately inflating the covid stats by including deaths due to pneumonia and seasonal flu?
H0w dare the BBC run that advertisement about how they don’t wish to steer viewers one way or the other regarding the US elections?
I would frankly feel less insulted if one of the presenters stepped out of the TV and hit me full in the face, which would at least be more honest!
A huge thank you to our host for sending this letter to them on our behalf.
Don’t know why you are all complaining about the BBC I think it a well run institution with good balanced news and editorial content. That and the daily read of Guardian newspaper keeps me going.
Excellent!
. The odds are on Boris Johnson, in his address to the nation at 5pm tonight, pushing England into a Full Lock-down
Time to replace SAGE scientists with someone that can actually achieve something.
We no longer have any faith in the alleged experts that are ruining our economy…!
It’s looking good in swing states for Donald J Trump who almost certainly will be re-elected President of the United States !
Polly