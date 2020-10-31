Letter to BBC

By johnredwood | Published: October 31, 2020

Dear Director General

         Congratulations on your appointment. I am glad you are reviewing the extent to which the BBC delivers the impartiality and public service content Licence fee payers pay for.

        As someone who seeks to make a  contribution to the main arguments over public policy, specialising in economic and constitutional matters, I find the BBC output is often biased against discussion and thoughtful  consideration of  views and attitudes that disagree with the conventional wisdom of the large corporations, civil service and international quango establishment. As examples  I have in the past  been denied access or time to explain  the case against the ERM and features of the Euro which duly went on to do considerable economic damage, the case against so called independent central banks when they were in recession creating mode,  to consider the opportunities given to nationalisms by devolution or to make the case to rescue industrial and agricultural market share lost during our years in the EU single market. I have written and published on these and other themes extensively and wish to discuss them in a true Reithian spirit of independent enquiry. Instead I have to listen to a propaganda channel which just assumes the establishment view of Euro policy,  thinks the single market is always a net gain which we must not lose, that  Central Banks are wise and right and the errors of economic policy are all the fault of governments, and favours lop sided devolution  which must be  encouraged. There is a reverence towards so called independent experts who are often political in their judgements and sometimes not even good experts in their fields with poor track records at forecasting.

          I do not think the BBC reveal party political bias between Labour and the Conservatives. The interviewers are usually rightly tough on both parties. There is however systematic  bias against England, with many voices representing Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and liberal reporting of the devolved governments  with never any consideration of the views of England where  most Licence fee payers live.   There is  no English radio or tv channel to redress the balance, unlike the other nations in  the Union which have their own channels. No-one is ever allowed to speak for England. We are endlessly told Scotland voted to stay in  the EU but never told England voted decisively to leave. The BBC follows the EU agenda of trying to break England into regional and city area governments, whilst leaving Scotland whole despite the anti Edinburgh tensions in  places like the Shetlands and the differences between the Highlands and the main cities.  I would appreciate the opportunity to have a conversation with you about global  establishment bias throughout BBC output, which has left the BBC finding it very difficult to report sensibly on Brexit or Trump or other populist movements. I think the BBC needs to do a lot more to foster intelligent debate about these economic and constitutional matters, as it misses out on many of the conversations listeners and viewers are having on social media in frustration with their state Broadcaster.

           The bias is also reflected in the way so called populist politicians and parties in office overseas are reported. I am neutral on the US election, as UK politicians should stay out of foreign elections and be willing to work with any democratically elected government that emerges in an ally. Listening and watching BBC output it regularly frames the election as the Democrats would wish, concentrating plenty of hostile fire on Trump and  his supporters but never doing the same to Biden and his. Coverage of continental parties in government that are sceptical of EU policy is also usually more hostile in tone than coverage of pro EU parties. I look forward to meeting.

Yours sincerely

John Redwood

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

144 Comments

  1. Caterpillar
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 5:14 am | Permalink

    “I look forward to meeting” – hopefully broadcast!

    Sadly the BBC is not the only institution where an enquiry based approach is not permitted. If enquiry does not a priori support a result, it is shut down and those involved cancelled.

    Reply
    • Stephen Priest
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:09 am | Permalink

      What will wake the Prime Minister wake up?

      All back bench MPs threatening to resign their seats force about 100 by elections?

      Boris Johnson is just on big bloated disaster.

      Vote Conservate get Chinese Communism

      Reply
      • glen cullen
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:24 am | Permalink

        +1

        Reply
      • Mitchel
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:25 am | Permalink

        China pursues Leninist State Capitalism ;it’s certainly not textbook “communist”.Messrs Johnson and Cummings clearly would like to form a Leninist vanguard but their execution owes more to Harpo Marx than Karl Marx.

        Reply
        • Martin in Cardiff
          Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

          A delight – thank you!

          Incidentally, regarding this ineptitude, I replied to one mocking Mark Drakeford’s recent actions with the words “just wait”.

          So here we are – Johnson now apes his wisers and betters, but too late – yet again.

          Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

      What a curious last sentence – of course if enquiry, on analysis by reason alone, i.e. “a priori” will not lead to a result, then further resources will not be wasted on it.

      Reply
  2. SM
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 5:55 am | Permalink

    Sir John, I hope you will advise us of Mr Davie’s response – even if it’s just a polite brush-off!

    Reply
  3. Radar
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:09 am | Permalink

    An excellent diary entry!
    I cancelled my tv licence 19 months ago.

    Reply
    • BeebTax
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:19 am | Permalink

      I cancelled mine around that time, too. Haven’t regretted it for a moment.

      Reply
    • Peter
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:47 am | Permalink

      Sensible. I bet you don’t miss BBC TV either.

      All the other TV channels are free on ‘catch up’services anyway. Even some of the BBC stuff is available free elsewhere.

      Streaming services offer far better advert-free entertainment at lower cost.

      Reply
    • Barbara
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:41 pm | Permalink

      We have been BBC-free for about fifteen years now and have not regretted it for a second. In fact, it has been a great relief and very freeing. I say that as someone who used to be a telly addict.

      Reply
  4. Lifelogic
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:19 am | Permalink

    Indeed. The BBC is clearly a pure propaganda channel. Worse still they are consistently wrong on almost everything. They are pro EU, pro climate alarmism, were pro the EURO and ERM, pro an ever larger state and ever higher taxes, pro expensive and unreliable renewable energy, pro ever more red tape and over regulation, anti-business, anti-landlord, pro the politics of envy and grievance, vehemently anti-Trump and pro the damaging war on plant and tree food, pro the evil identity politics and all the woke lunacy.

    Largely staffed by fairly dim, deluded art graduates with little grasp of logic and almost zero understanding of competitive business, real economics, engineering or science.

    Reply
    • Ian @Barkham
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:57 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • fedupsoutherner
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:21 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • Qubus
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:02 am | Permalink

      Why does the BBC persist in employing mainly third-rate Oxbridge graduates?

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

        Well they always used to advertise in the Guardian I think. Perhaps that explains it. With all those use public sector jobs for diversity officers and the likes.

        Reply
    • ukretired123
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:17 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
  5. Sakara Gold
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:20 am | Permalink

    An interesting letter. Speaking as one who does admire the BBC, I am unconvinced by allegations of bias, but I hope the new DG does give you an opportunity to put your views across.

    Reply
    • Ian Wragg
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:03 am | Permalink

      As a left wing remainer, obviously you don’t agree with John.

      Reply
    • turboterrier
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:15 am | Permalink

      Samara Gold
      Glad you admire them it is nice to know that they have got one disciple.

      Reply
    • Fred H
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:19 am | Permalink

      you admire but do you listen and watch BBC varied output?
      Possibly a Radio 4 and BBC 1 drama fan?

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:46 am | Permalink

      “between 2005 and 2015, only 132 (3.2 per cent) were supporters of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU! This when 52% of the public did (and this despite all this BBC propaganda dripped on them)” and sensible scientists (who are almost always climate realists though some dare not admit it for grant/job reasons) are clearly banned completely by the BBC.

      What would it take to convince you of the BBC’s appalling & endless bias?

      Reply
  6. Charles
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:24 am | Permalink

    The politics of grievance. You’ve got your Brexit, your party has been in power for over ten years now, and still you want to revel in playing the victim. How petty. How sad.

    Reply
    • matthu
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:14 am | Permalink

      You mean the Brexiters achieved all of that despite the BBC? So now they should simply ignore the bias?

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

        +1 and we still do not have a proper Brexit clean yet.

        Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:08 am | Permalink

      Their vile output has given succour to the EU in thinking that the UK regrets its decision and will now rejoin (alongside output from Sir Starmer, the Libdems and various other antidemocratic groups). D Miliband and Osborne on Any Questions still saying it was a mistake and we will regret not following their wise musings at the time. Nobody on board from the 52% to counter this.

      Reply
    • ukretired123
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:21 am | Permalink

      Sad for you Charles that you spin this against SJR.
      You sound like the BBC – coincidence?

      Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

      The BBC featured Nigel Farage more than any other politician during the run-up to the referendum.

      His preposterous assertions were usually never challenged either, because he sprang them on the listener at the very end of his allotted ninety second slot or whatever, and the stopwatch rules in live broadcasting, as he and others are only too aware.

      Reply
  7. Martyn G
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:38 am | Permalink

    An excellent letter Sir J, which covers the main points without, very sensibly in my view, touching on the licence fee problems and the expensive and dubious enforcement processes carried out by a manifestly incompetent contractor.

    Reply
    • Fred H
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:19 am | Permalink

      excellent points.

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:49 am | Permalink

      What is the problem. Ban the licence fee and make them charge. Then they will have to respond to customer demand rather than bombard them with idiotic BBC think propaganda.

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:32 am | Permalink

        Daily newpaper circulation figures below. So why do the BBC have to ape the Guardian which almost nobody reads or buys? If people paid the BBC it would have to respond to their customers. This rather than dripping left wing, woke, lunacy over them every day.

        Metro 1,419,614
        The Sun 1,206,595
        Daily Mail 1,134,184
        Evening Standard 787,447
        Daily Mirror 441,934
        The Times 359,960
        Daily Telegraph 318,000
        Daily Express 289,679
        Daily Star 274,808
        i 215,932
        Financial Times 155,009
        The Guardian 126,879
        Daily Record 103,222
        City A.M. 85,738

        Reply
        • Martin in Cardiff
          Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

          Thank you for those stats – they explain exactly why the country is in the risible and contemptible – in equal measure – position that it is.

          Reply
  8. Lifelogic
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:40 am | Permalink

    Much talk of a new lockdown which would be insane. Daily new “cases” are now hardly increasing at all. The rate of increase has declined significantly already. In another week or so new “cases” are likely to be declining if you look at the trend.

    This despite the fact that they are testing hundred of thousands everyday and perhaps as many a 1/3 of the positives are false positives (the government are not giving us the true false positive figures). They are not really “cases” either as many do not even show symptoms.

    Coming back to the BBC On Any Questions and Question Time this week of the 9 guests only one seemed to be a Trump supporter and she was also the only one who remotely to the right of centre politically. Of 4,275 guests talking about the EU on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme between 2005 and 2015, only 132 (3.2 per cent) were supporters of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU! This when 52% of the public did (and this despite all this BBC propaganda).

    Reply
    • Caterpillar
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:43 am | Permalink

      LL,

      First paragraph +1.

      Reply
    • Ian Wragg
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:05 am | Permalink

      The deaths are a combination of Covid, Flu and Pneumonia.
      It’s a con to justify harsher measures.
      Look up the graph on flu deaths 2020 and you will see they have vanished.

      Reply
      • Ian Wragg
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:34 am | Permalink

        So Boris is considering a other ruinous loxkdown. Who else thinks this is cover for selling out on Brexit.

        Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:24 am | Permalink

      Good article in the Atlantic about the 80/20 Pareto’s rule applying to Coronavirus. Basically 20% ish of infected folk do 80%of the spreading, so finding those 20% and ignoring the 80% is a route to solving the problem. Backward tracing does more to help than forward tracing. It also means just cutting the numbers who they (or crudely anyone) can meet in those few days contributes hugely to solving the problem.

      Without data on who is catching this and where they are catching it, it is difficult to justify wholesale measures on the population.

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:34 am | Permalink

      Lockdownsceptics.org has the new “cases” adjusted by specimen date which show an even more positive message than just reported cases.

      “the reality on the ground is that daily positive tests by specimen date have not risen since October 19th, 11 days ago. Where is the “doubling”? The rolling average hasn’t doubled since the start of the month”

      What on earth are Sage and the Government on about a new lockdown for?

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:07 am | Permalink

        Excellent sense on Covid from Prof. David Livermore (UEA) today on Andrew Castle – LBC today about 12 mins in. He is spot on.

        And I thought the University and East Anglia was just a hotbed of climate alarmist lies, propaganda, lunacy and distortions. Good to see there is still some sense up in Norwich – at least in the Medical Department anyway.

        Reply
    • Chris Dark
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:47 am | Permalink

      It would be interesting to know where in the country these “hundreds of thousands” are being tested. From what I’ve seen and heard from other forums, these test centres are like ghost buildings; a few yellow-jacketed officials and very few if any people. And we are going to maybe lock down England for nothing, again, with the BBC spreading doom, gloom and propaganda. I haven’t watched a tv set since 2007 and am thankful for it. It is disgusting what the Beeb has turned into.

      Reply
  9. agricola
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:43 am | Permalink

    Well put, lets see what he has to say on your letter. He has just defined the scope of employees political excursions effectively saying no more posting on line. Some of them have revolted publicly. It will be interesting to see if they are replaced by more Reithian seekers of truth, and where he advertises for replacements. His start at least suggests he understands the problem. I see it as a last chance saloon measure, failure of which will see the BBC working to a different financial model in the future.

    Reply
  10. steve
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:49 am | Permalink

    Good luck with that, JR.

    I thought non – payment of the licence fee was to be decriminalised, why has this not happened ?

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:51 am | Permalink

      Why has it not been banned – not just decriminalised?

      Make they charge and see how many are prepared to pay for it. Make them compete fairly with other broadcasters.

      Reply
  11. Mark B
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:55 am | Permalink

    Good morning, and thank you Sir John for raising a number of issues.

    The BBC will not change. It is irreversibly Left Wing and bias. The only solution is to simply defund it and leave it to wither on the vine. Yes, a lot of independents will go down too but, that is their fault for not fighting their own corner and changing to suit the way people now view their entertainment.

    Youtube, Netflix, Curiosity Stream and others are all producing good content. This morning I watched individual YT’s who produced well researched and produced content mad on their own PC’s in their own homes or, in one case, from a man who lives and travels on a narrowboat on the English Canals.

    So screw the BBC ! Keep you woke diversity and politically bias crap ! I’m watching real TV.

    Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:41 am | Permalink

      I would imagine the BBC is pretty safe.
      It is and always has been the propaganda machine of the govt.
      And since liblabcon is a reality the BBC has never had to change its agenda.
      Nudging us towards communism.
      Nearly there too!
      The government loves and adores it!
      And we poor saps thought it was there for us!

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:30 am | Permalink

        +1

        Reply
      • Hope
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:07 am | Permalink

        The BBC promotes the Tory Govts cultural Marxism despite any fake outward criticism. It is clear to everyone if the govt was serious it would have acted by now. We had promises since Cameron, nothing has changed. Perhaps, like immigration, in private they are not serious about changing the BBC.

        Like all politicians BBC does not mention England. Cameron promised to address the Lothian question years ago. Nothing of substance to date.

        Reply
        • Original Chris
          Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

          +1, Hope.

          Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:47 am | Permalink

      I think you’re correct.
      Our host is rather prone to encourage evolution of these organisations, when they need revolution. Exception granted is the EU, where he’s happy to walk away and wave goodbye. Several of our other organisations from the BBC to the NHS deserve a similar approach.

      Reply
    • BeebTax
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:27 am | Permalink

      Well said. There’s great content out there, a lot of it is free. Since cancelling my TV licence I’ve realised I what a waste of money it was. So glad I’m not funding the BBC any more, too.

      Reply
    • Qubus
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      There is so much news and comment available on the BBC website that I am begining to wonder why I bother to buy a newspaper every day. Until recently, and maybe this is still the case, I could even find the rules of rugby there … and much else.
      Isn’t it time that the BBC gave the dailys a break?

      Reply
    • Fishknife
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:27 am | Permalink

      A boy called Sue.
      We have much to thank the BBC for. By perpetuating the conduct of our political parties, in effect pissing on our heads and telling us repeatedly it is raining, they annoyed a sufficient proportion of the population out of stupor into actually voting.
      Had they stopped sneering long enough to listen, the result could well have gone the other way.

      Reply
  12. Lifelogic
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:55 am | Permalink

    Simple instruction for would be BBC reporters get a degree in English or Social Sciences or Media Studies learn no maths, physics, engineering, economics,logic or business. Be a member of some disadvantages group (as visibly as possible). Remember raw emotion wins every time over reason and logic.

    Good news is reported thus: Despite, Trump, Brexit, Farage, Populism, Climate Change, Boris, the extreme right …….. Bad news thus. Due to Trump, Brexit, Farage, Populism, Climate Change Deniers, Boris, unscrupulous Landlords and profit seeking businesses ……..

    And always remember that to the BBC the state monopoly NHS that kills competition is “the envy of the world”. This no many how many people is kills and fails or how badly it performs in international comparisons.

    Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:59 am | Permalink

      Spot on, and now most sub-45 year olds have been fed this diet since early adolescence. Without a veritable revolution this stodge ball of an organisation combined with all the other “progressive” (double speak) organisations run by arts graduates will run us all into the ground.

      Reply
  13. Martin in Cardiff
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 6:56 am | Permalink

    Translates as “BBC output is insufficiently biased in favour of right wing so-called think tank doctrine, as propagated by several obscurely-financed groups sharing an address in Tufton Street”.

    Reply
    • Nigl
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:32 am | Permalink

      The usual knee jerk indicating you haven’t read the letter in its entirety, maybe if you are looking for a ‘one eyed’ agenda you should look in the mirror.

      Reply
      • Bryan Harris
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:41 am | Permalink

        +++

        Reply
      • ukretired123
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:16 am | Permalink

        Nigl – excellent response to MIC or rather Martin in Denial midgit robot.

        Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:01 am | Permalink

      Just watch their faces and the output when Trump or Biden wins and it will tell you all you need to know. You are denying the bleedin’ obvious.

      Reply
  14. PB
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:00 am | Permalink

    Once again I have to say, “Well Said”. I look forward to your report on your meeting with the DG.

    Reply
  15. Simeon
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:03 am | Permalink

    Dear Director General

    We are abolishing the license fee. The BBC will have no access to public funds. We have finally realised that it is impossible for any broadcaster to be free from bias. There is therefore no legitimate rationale for a state broadcaster.

    Yours, etc.

    Reply
    • Simeon
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:16 am | Permalink

      Sir John, perhaps if you’d spent less time crafting a letter on an issue that is decades old you might have had time to comment on the continuation and escalation of government policy AGAINST the people it is supposed to serve. Or perhaps your silence on the matter indicates support for government policy now that the virus is (apparently, according to dodgy government data) increasingly virulent?

      Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:35 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:47 am | Permalink

      There is, however, absolutely every reason for the Establishment to control a state broadcaster, and for them to convince a large part of the public that it is reasonably impartial.

      I would disagree wholly with most of John’s followers about who the Establishment are, however.

      It certainly does not include the Labour Party, Greens, SNP, Sinn Fein, the Co-Operative Society, mutuals, and even a handful of lawyers and judges these days.

      It does very much include John’s party, however.

      Reply
    • Ian @Barkham
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:57 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • turboterrier
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:08 am | Permalink

      Simeone
      Well said ..second that

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:37 am | Permalink

      No legitimate rational and worse it is unfair competition to other providers to have this tax payer subsidised propaganda outfit that has no need to respond to its listeners/watchers/customers. Indeed it treats them with compete contempt. Rather like much of the NHS in many ways and for the same reasons. They have your money already anyway.

      Reply
    • glen cullen
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:29 am | Permalink

      That would get my vote

      Reply
  16. Ian Wilson
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:16 am | Permalink

    Coverage of Covid 19 seems perpetually gloom-laden with emphasis on dire predictions from Sage and Neil Ferguson (why does anyone still listen to him?) Rarely do we hear the more optimistic voices of Professors Sunetra Gupta and Carl Heneghan.

    On climate the BBC are disgracefully one-sided. In 2019 I heard not one mention on news bulletins of the 500 (now 800) scientists who signed a statement that there is no climate emergency whereas a month later they ran as lead story a declaration by self-proclaimed “scientists” including Professor Micky Mouse and experts on snake preservation, whatever that means, who issues the usual unscientific predictions that we are about to fry.

    Reply
    • turboterrier
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:07 am | Permalink

      Ian Wilson

      +1

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:38 am | Permalink

      And that is only the 800 who are prepared to sign not the millions of others who feel they had better keep their head down (for grant, job or personal reasons).

      Reply
    • Ian Wilson
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:40 am | Permalink

      Stop press – I have just read an excellent piece by Professor Gupta in the Daily Mail outlining the hostility and censorship she is facing. Inter alia she relates how she was invited to give a radio interview (I must point out she doesn’t actually name the BBC) but was told minutes before she would be forbidden from mentioning the Great Barrington Declaration due to orders from senior level. Who is pulling the strings here in this lamentable killing of free speech and proper scientific practice?

      Reply
  17. Lifelogic
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:16 am | Permalink

    Tim Davie read English at Selwyn – Better slightly than PPE I suppose but does not inspire much confidence. He almost certainly will not be able to grasp the Climate Alarmist lunacy of the BBC, it’s political bias or to address the huge, bloated inefficiency of the organisation. He is essentially a sales and marketing man given his business experience.

    The BBC, on top of being a blatant propaganda outfit, unfair competition and very poor value for money – has policies that actively and blatantly discriminate against people who do not belong to certain “disadvantaged” groups. This with their evil quota agenda. They judge not by your character or ability but by your skin colour, accent, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, sex, wokeness or (preferably visible or audible) disability.

    Reply
    • Nigl
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:14 am | Permalink

      I guess you applied for another top job being the most qualified but were not selected. Easier to sit at home repeating the same stuff endlessly rather than being out there making a difference?

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:47 am | Permalink

        The last time I applied for a job was when I was about 19 and I got it. I have worked for myself since I was about 24.

        Reply
    • Fred H
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:33 am | Permalink

      LL – exactly – – they must have statisticians that categorise all people in the UK. Then ensure all are present in the job groups. End result being a ridiculous majority of minorities rather than true representations of the population.

      Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:43 am | Permalink

      A sort of flower arranging for the TV screen. The trouble is that they then end up with far less able people (as they have not been chosen on ability) so this totally backfires. People then start to think x and y are idiots and conclude they are clearly only there for “diversity” reasons not ability.

      Reply
  18. Nigl
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:29 am | Permalink

    Ps. Many of the license payers would like to know why you feel the need to pay eye watering salaries, beyond their wildest dreams, to people like Mr Lineker for doing not much more than reading an autocue and confirmation that the people responsible for the Cliff Richard and others scandal and subsequent payment of damages and costs, again paid for by the public, are not now employed.

    If they remain with the Corporation, the public deserve to know why.

    Reply
    • Qubus
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:55 am | Permalink

      It beggars belief why this man should be paid ca. £1.8 million pa. I really don’t know what he does, apart from chairing the occasional discusion between a panel of ex-footballers.

      Reply
  19. Everhopeful
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Very good letter as ever.
    I do hope these letters are actually sent? Do the recipients take much notice?
    Well they can’t can they or things would have changed.
    I seem to remember much sabre rattling re BBC when Johnson slithered into number 10.
    Nothing much has come of that!

    Yet the rapid response gang have apparently decreed another immediate lockdown…what a field day the BBC will have with that today. 🤮

    Reply Of course they are sent!

    Reply
    • Everhopeful
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:32 am | Permalink

      Reply to reply.
      Oh good. I thought we could trust JR.
      Well they are excellent letters, requiring a lot of hard work no doubt and I hope they hit home!!

      Reply
  20. Sharon
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    I would add that Talk Radio is a channel that is willing to hear and discuss both sides of a discussion. It is speaking up for both Brexit and challenging ministers and Sages’ decisions about the virus.

    And they allow the public an opinion,

    Reply
    • a-tracy
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:28 am | Permalink

      Have you ever been asked on Talk Radio John?

      Reply Yes, quite often

      Reply
      • a-tracy
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

        You should put a link to the talk radio posts when you’re on I’d never heard of it.

        Reply
    • Kenneth
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:35 am | Permalink

      Yes, I am increasingly listening to Talk Radio. It’s very good

      Reply
  21. Martin in Cardiff
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    John, are you personally acquainted with DG Tim Davie, from his time as deputy Chair of the Hammersmith and Fulham Conservative Party in the 1990s?

    Reply
  22. RichardM
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Not sure why anyone would want a radio or tv station for England. We already have regional radio at a decent level of granularity, i.e radio Berkshire covering topics of local interest.
    The BBC license fee is also excellent value for money with superior entertainment programs compared with the likes of Sky which we had for years at many times the cost of BBC but have now cancelled.
    Both left and right see bias. Bias against Trump is imagined though. He is presented as he is, an incoherent petulant narcissist.

    Reply
  23. Sea_Warrior
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 7:59 am | Permalink

    Would you please write to the Channel For Filth too.

    Reply
  24. Richard1
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:00 am | Permalink

    Fully agreed. I’ve more or less given up with the BBC including even Radio 4. There’s much better and more informative broadcasting available through podcasts and other sources these days.

    Reply
  25. Ian Wragg
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:01 am | Permalink

    The BBC suffers from acute Brexit and Trump derangement syndrome. Only this week we have a second rate Eastenders actor telling us how wrong we all are, then we have jug ears the crisp man openly slagging us off.
    I don’t subscribe to the Marxist organisation and I believe millions of others have taken the same position.
    It’s time it was a subscription channel then we would see how popular it really is.

    Reply
  26. turboterrier
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    Sir john

    Brilliant. But (always a but) will they take notice. Hopefully a new brush will sweep clean but nobody will be holding their breath.

    Reply
  27. Ian @Barkham
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    A good review as always.

    Which ever way it is framed the BBC is taxpayer funded, but the taxpayer has no ability to challenge, have changed, reviewed or remove their Political views, Wokeness and Cancel Culture. The People have no voice, a selective view starting from bias is not a voice. The BBC clearly has an agenda and will use their unique taxpayer funded advantage over all other views to push it. That surely cant be allowed in a free democracy – then again the have shown they are against that as well.

    Reply
  28. Sharon
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    Off topic

    Just seen Boris is to announce a national lockdown to maybe start as soon as Wednesday!

    I’m not going to say anything more such is my fury and frustration at the total idiocy of the situation!

    Reply
  29. Lynn Atkinson
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Excellent summary of the disease with which the BBC is riddled. As an aside, they also fail to use grammatical English. However I’m afraid it’s all too late, the people have lost faith, we no longer want to pay or listen. Had the Government acted more promptly, they could have saved the national broadcaster, but as ever dither and indecision leads to disaster.

    Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

      Lynn, your first “sentence” does not contain an active verb.

      Reply
  30. James1
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:24 am | Permalink

    Hallelujah Sir John, you said what needed saying. The BBC has morphed into an Orwellian construct quite unrecognisable from the useful services that it previously provided. A ‘state’ broadcaster is no longer needed, if it ever was. In particular we should be free to choose which (if any) broadcasting services we wish to watch or listen to, and not forced to pay for one that spouts biased nonsense with which we profoundly disagree.

    Reply
    • forthurst
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

      The BBC has always been a broadcaster of state propaganda. The BBC is the Ministry of Truth and newspeak has always been its language.

      Reply
  31. Everhopeful
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    There once was a British Prime Minister,
    Who contracted a virus most sinister.
    It addled his brain and drove him insane…
    So he made all the UK his prisoner!

    For ever!

    Reply
  32. Bryan Harris
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    .
    …………….. Nicely put — Do please keep us informed of any response.

    I would still say there is little hope of the BBC reforming, and should be closed down.

    Reply
  33. Dave Andrews
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    My observation of their “Points of View” programme is that the BBC is not open for criticism. Should the presenter of that programme actually interview a responsible BBC official, she offers no challenge to their view. More often that not, she just reads a statement of denial that the group prepare.
    I recall the programme used to be better, when members of the public could skewer an editor, but now they just hide behind their defensive wall.
    It’s so irritating, I only watch it by accident.

    Reply
  34. Everhopeful
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:08 am | Permalink

    Wooo! 11,000 comments re Lockdown proposal in DM.
    Readers not happy. Not remotely happy!
    What are the ( anti commie coup) Tory backbenchers going to do about this?
    There will be a vote on it I hope?

    Reply
    • glen cullen
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:30 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • Barbara
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

      I see that the London Ambulance Service tweeted out a couple of days ago that suicides they deal with are up by over 50%. I hope the government are proud of themselves, with the result of these silly games they are playing with the public’s lives.

      Reply
    • Bill B.
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:04 pm | Permalink

      A vote? You jest.

      Reply
  35. Roger W Carradice
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:11 am | Permalink

    Sir John
    You are wasting your time.
    Roger

    Reply
  36. William Long
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:17 am | Permalink

    I very much hope that the proposed meeting actually takes place. The big question is whether the new Director General understands the need for change and reform, and if so, whether he has the character and determination to make it happen. He will be up against a colossal vested interest in maintaining the staus quo.

    Reply
  37. rose
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    Not before time, and thank you for your voice of sweet reason this morning.

    Are we to understand, did you understand, that these “documents” were shown to the broadcasters before the PM?

    Reply
  38. fedupsoutherner
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    Brilliant letter John. Let’s hope you at least get an interview. Many of my elderly friends are not paying the licence fee now and instead have opted for Netflix and firesticks. We are considering going the same way as we are fed up financing BBC luvvies to go on luxury jaunts around the world whilst sending back biased reporting and having to listen to the likes of Linekar who along with others are paid a ridiculous salary.

    Reply
  39. Harry
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:38 am | Permalink

    Biased and marxist the BBC certainly are and yet they are supporting the same totalitarian anti human agenda being pursued by your government Mr Redwood. It makes me think that all the grandstanding and posturing over BBC bias, Brexit, BLM etc is merely a stage show and that the ruling class are our real enemy and always have been.

    Reply
  40. Qubus
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:39 am | Permalink

    Off topic, but nevertheless of concern:

    According to a report quoted in today’s Daily Telegraph, our friend the Archbishop of Canterbury and his fellow clerics claim that 31% of children in England today are living below the breadline. Can we really believe this in this country today? Do they mean living in relative poverty? Even that stretches my credulity. Are we really no better than third-world country or has England’s top cleric, not for the first time, got his facts wrong?

    Reply
  41. Iain Moore
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:42 am | Permalink

    Well said Sir, there is a BBC Scotland, a BBC Northern Ireland, a BBC Wales, there is even a ….. BBC Asian Network, but there is no BBC England , England doesn’t deserve an identity or voice on the BBC

    Reply
    • rose
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

      90% of tax payers live in England, don’t they?

      Reply
    • JoolsB
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:31 pm | Permalink

      “ England doesn’t deserve an identity or voice on the BBC“

      Or within a UK Tory Government either it would seem.

      Reply
  42. Newmania
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    I see no reason for the State to provide us Pop music, dancing competitions or soft pornography . The market will do that (sadly ). The BBC sucks the life out of a free media. Combined with a closed shop democratic system we end up with the fetid public life in which Sir John Redwood thrives.
    A small BBC would suit me nicely . Sir John is welcome to appear between the stair lift adverts on channel 350 if they will have him.

    Reply
    • No longer Anonymous
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

      God !

      *guffawing*

      Reply
  43. Jim Whitehead
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    Sir John, like many of your readers, I open my online information search each morning by making your Diary my first stop.
    Once more your cogent contribution shows why this is so.
    Even when it is clear that you are fired up by an issue the calm exposition of your considered opinion and analysis is never over ridden by ill-judged or intemperate language or expression. You add greatly to the quality of debate by this fact alone.
    The quality of your reason deserves a wider airing which the BBC should take pride in providing.

    Reply
  44. Norman
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 9:52 am | Permalink

    Excellent letter. Thankyou Sir John, for being valiant for the truth, even though some will ask: ‘Can a leopard change its spots?’

    Reply
  45. ukretired123
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Basic common sense Sir John as you explain it so well as usual modestly and sincerely. Britain owes you a great debt on your valuable contributions over decades steering us away from hidden dangers that few give a second thought to.
    You deserve so much better from the arrogant ignorant propaganda robotic machine so-called “national broadcaster” outputting spin 24/7 365.

    Reply
  46. bigneil(newercomp)
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:17 am | Permalink

    “Licence fee payers pay for.” – – HAVE TO pay for – even if they don’t watch the BBC.

    Reply
    • Nigl
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:12 am | Permalink

      Yes. Another question from Sir JR. ‘When will you introduce a license fee opt out for the people that do not want your services?’

      Reply
    • Andy
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:19 am | Permalink

      I HAVE TO pay for your pension. Even though it is zero benefit to me.

      Reply
      • Roy Grainger
        Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

        That’s not true Andy – as a participant paying into in the scheme the benefit is you will be able to draw from it in due course. Surprised that didn’t occur to you.

        Reply
  47. ChrisS
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    An excellent precis of the situation with one or two exceptions :

    The Today Programme is most certainly guilty of bias in its interview technique.

    Conservative ministers and MPs are frequently and aggressively interupted while Labour figures, particularly women, are given a very easy time. Husain is by far the worst culprit as was Sarah Montague before she took her dark talents to the World at One.

    Much has been said about Newsnight which, since Jeremy Paxman left, has become an hotbed of anti-Conservativism and Brexit by staff both in front and behind the cameras. Emily Maitlis has been heavily criticised and rightly so.

    Reply
    • Nigl
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:15 am | Permalink

      Interestingly feedback suggests the Left feel that they get the rough end and that the Beeb is right wing. It shows that politicos at both ends are not interested in listening, especially to alternative views from their own.

      Reply
  48. harvey
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    It’s this silly self righteous nonsense that has us in the predicament we are in with the EU talks- also have you ever thought why they won’t give you or your other ERG friends the access you would like? maybe they, the BBC editorial staff, maybe they consider you to be a crank- a little OTT?

    Then for instance what does it matter what our home grown BBC pundits commentators say about the US elections? whatever difference will it make to the result?

    Reply
    • Barbara
      Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

      How rude. Your first paragraph is just a series of insults. Have you ever considered a job with the BBC?

      As to your second, it matters because the BBC’ s charter says it has a duty to be impartial. Propaganda always ‘matters’ .

      Reply
  49. Kenneth
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 10:34 am | Permalink

    Sir John, that is an excellent letter.

    Please let us know the response.

    I gave up complaining years ago both the to BBC and OfCom so I hope you have more luck.

    Reply
  50. glen cullen
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    Would my life change if the BBC was privatised, and sold off like british gas etc….NO

    Reply
  51. A.Sedgwick
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    A reason given for not making BBC TV a subscription service is Freeview does not have the technology to remove unwanted channels. This falls into “the dog ate my homework” category. Even if the difficulties are equivalent to a Mars landing then tough on Freeview dissenters why should the rest of us have to pay for an unwanted service.

    Reply
  52. TROD
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    Sir John, Well said!

    Reply
  53. glen cullen
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:55 am | Permalink

    Balance – If there’s a black history month, shouldn’t there be an asia history month, a white history month ?

    Reply
  54. glen cullen
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 11:59 am | Permalink

    A second national lockdown – has this government and your fellow MPs completely lost the plot

    Reply
  55. Roy Grainger
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    The government are punishing the BBC by only briefing lockdown details to a bunch of newspapers instead. By-passing Parliament, their own MPs, you John, and in defiance of the Speaker’s warning last time. If now a national lockdown is government policy then Starmer was right wasn’t he ?

    Reply
  56. Barbara
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

    For those who don’t know, the websites ‘Biased BBC’ and ‘News-Watch’ quantify this.

    Reply
  57. No longer Anonymous
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    Sweden is never mentioned by the BBC and every street interview is a person happy with masks and who wants lock down.

    The BBC is bent.

    Reply
  58. DavidJ
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

    Thank you sir John for an excellent article. Just don’t expect the BBC to listen whilst they are funded by a compulsory licence fee which we pay whether we want to hear their views or not.

    Reply
  59. Everhopeful
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

    What Johnson is doing bears a good comparison to the draining of the Aral Sea.
    I bet the scientists said that the “science was settled” about that!
    Communism never ends well and always in total disaster!

    Reply
  60. beresford
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    It is being widely reported that next week Boris will place healthy people under house arrest again for up to four weeks, destroying more businesses and costing tens of thousands of jobs. But the places where we know the virus spreads, schools and workplaces, will remain open and so there may be negligible effect on the infection rate. In which case how are we going to get out of lockdown? Also, is there any truth in the rumour that the Government are deliberately inflating the covid stats by including deaths due to pneumonia and seasonal flu?

    Reply
  61. Jack Falstaff
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    H0w dare the BBC run that advertisement about how they don’t wish to steer viewers one way or the other regarding the US elections?
    I would frankly feel less insulted if one of the presenters stepped out of the TV and hit me full in the face, which would at least be more honest!
    A huge thank you to our host for sending this letter to them on our behalf.

    Reply
  62. Grant
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    Don’t know why you are all complaining about the BBC I think it a well run institution with good balanced news and editorial content. That and the daily read of Guardian newspaper keeps me going.

    Reply
  63. Sarah Tun
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

    Excellent!

    Reply
  64. Bryan Harris
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    +

    . The odds are on Boris Johnson, in his address to the nation at 5pm tonight, pushing England into a Full Lock-down

    Time to replace SAGE scientists with someone that can actually achieve something.

    We no longer have any faith in the alleged experts that are ruining our economy…!

    Reply
  65. Polly
    Posted October 31, 2020 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    It’s looking good in swing states for Donald J Trump who almost certainly will be re-elected President of the United States !

    Polly

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page