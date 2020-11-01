“What is the point of a lock down?”

The first national lock down was said to be for one main reason – to save the NHS. The NHS was short of Intensive care beds and breathing systems at a time when that was thought to be the only treatment for bad cases of CV 19. This time the government advisers say hospital admissions may stay below the April peak which was handled, or may be three times that level. What is the use of such massive ranges as forecasts?
The time of that lockdown was used to procure many more ventilators, to put in four large new Nightingale hospitals and to expand ICU capacity in existing hospitals. More nurses and doctors were hired, and recently retired qualified staff were tempted back to help with the crisis. The peak demand in April was comfortably accommodated by the NHS. Serious cases came down, though some argued the peak had been reached at or before the lock down started. As we went into summer with more Ultra violet light and warmer temperatures which both damage the virus case numbers stayed relatively low.
The lock down also gave the medical and scientific establishments more time to research the virus, to understand more about its transmission and its impact on infected people. As a result we now know than some steroids, anti virals and clot busting drugs can make a difference to serious cases and can save some lives.
Today we are told there needs to be an extensive “circuit breaker”. It’s a strange analogy, because of course a circuit breaker immediately cancels all dangerous power in a system, whereas a lock down does not immediately turn the virus off. When you put a circuit breaker back on full power is restored immediately, but what I assume these scientists want to do is to use a period of lock down to bring virus spread down, before resuming some relaxation which on their analysis will allow some drift back up. How does this help? How much relaxation would they allow and how much extra virus circulation would they find acceptable? Why are we not given measurable targets in advance so we can see what they are trying to achieve?
The advisers rightly warn us there may be no magic bullet or solution early next year in the form of a vaccine which offers full protection.This means the true question to answer is how do we live with this virus? What is the right mix of policy to keep the spread down, to protect the vulnerable, but to allow more jobs and activity than we currently enjoy?
It is no good the government imposing a whole new raft of controls over people’s daily lives if there is insufficient buy in by the public. To work people have to be persuaded it is necessary to follow the rules, and the rules have to be the minimum to keep virus spread down sensibly . What controls do you think are necessary?
Sir John,
This is a prime example of political cowardice. The virus is already widely spread and, whatever is done, it will not be eliminated. No-one really knows how many people have, or have had, Covid, but experience in treating it, coupled with the fact that, to a large extent, those which were most vulnerable, have probably already succumbed, means that the death rate will continue to decline and become insignificant.
The reason for the current lockdown is simply that the ‘experts’ (a questionable term) and the politicians they advise, cannot possibly be seen to abandon caution as that would expose the fact that they were probably wrong the first time.
The sooner the virus is allowed to run its course, the sooner its effects will diminish and, in all probability, effectively disappear. The economy is the priority at this time.
I am afraid that Boris, in whom so many placed their faith, is increasingly, in the context of Covid, Brexit, immigration, climate and loads of other areas, demonstrating that he is a political mouse. If he now concedes ground to the EU, he will have totally failed to provide the leadership which the country needed and he should be encouraged by those with more backbone that he should go.
All they are doing is dragging out the agony.
Supermarket workers continue to have miraculous immunity from this disease.
The vast majority of Conservative MPs are spineless sycophants
The root cause of the ‘political cowardice’ is the PM’s aversion to being disliked. It’s a fatal flaw in a leader. He has to go!
New tests are being developed that are quick and non invasive. We need tests to do at home and financial support for those who isolate.
New treatments are being developed. We need treatments in the community so it becomes just another illness.
Increase the testing? Regardless of how many false positives are thrown up, regardless of whether the people you are testing are symptomatic or not, regardless of how disruptive this approach is to the rest of the country?
This is what you do if you intend to collapse the economy, collapse the currency, collapse the backbone of the people.
Still not sacked Dido Harding though have they, for making a complete mess of things.
Still carrying on with incompetents in charge.
Some people will have to die so that others can live.
Some people will have to die so that democracy and liberty can survive.
These are words that the P.M. is incapable of speaking, ideas that he refuses to recognise. They are real. I do not want people to die from Covid 19. I see risk to family, friends, Sir John, others and myself, but I recognise the greater risk in the future due to actions taken and not taken.
The P.M. has given to much credence to the fourth rate advisers of SAGE, the CMO, DCMOs, CSA, Hancock and Sunak. They are the visible threat that should be avoided. The total failure of the ‘follow the science’ dogma is clear, it has narrowed vision to the level of blindness.
The ‘follow the science’ dogma means that when models forecast an additional 10,000 to 100,000 deaths, the cost-benefit calculations of lockdown are not carried out, the Govt does not plan how to maximize the NHS or the economy in such a scenario. The ‘follow the science’ dogma demands no targets and so no judgements.
The ‘follow the science’ dogma means to extend a 3 week Spring lockdown throughout the Summer so as to delay infection until Autumn and Winter , possibly allowing immunity levels to wane, concentrating rather than spreading the load on the NHS.
The ‘follow the science’ dogma declares the practical problems of how to protect the vulnerable impossible, but claims the immunological problems always have a solution just on the horizon.
The ‘follow the science’ dogma means that infectious events remain not understood, case studies are not made, Covid-secure design is not improved, masks aren’t made effective, air flows aren’t engineered, HEPA+UVA air purifiers aren’t rolled out, satisficing quick tests are rejected, micronutrient & prophylaxis studies are delayed
The ‘follow the science’ dogma has wasted the Summer, left the NHS unprepared and prohibited problem solving. The ‘follow the science’ dogma has heavily discounted the future and completely discounted democracy.
The ‘follow the science’ dogma has ensured that not all data is transparently released (the dashboard remains partial, propaganda not information), instead new fear stories can be rolled out whenever. The ‘follow the science’ dogma does not directly measure the susceptible population, it does not admit the infectious fatality ratios. The ‘follow the science’ dogma means to ignore the history of 1970s and much of the 1990s when each year there were large flu deaths but the economy was not closed.
This country cannot wait 4 years to reject the P.M. that has followed such dogma, it is up to the Conservatives to eject him now. A defender of democracy, liberty, society and the economy is needed. But we have a tyrannical P.M. and naive Chancellor that wipe our memory of these things; destroy the U.K., destroy Enlightenment, destroy the economy’s ability to respond, destroy futures. A leader not destroyer is needed.
Boris out now.
Even the Chinese did not take such a reprehensible position.
Your terrible assertions are untrue.
In that country, only around five thousand out of one-and-a-half BILLION people have had to pay the price which you dismiss so appallingly cheaply.
The facts are, that in the UK scores of thousands have died and will continue to die, because of decades of Small State but highly centralised Conservative dogma, which leave the country literally unable to do a blind thing to save its life.
An excellent analysis, thank you. I don’t recall the country shutting down in 1968 when 80,000 died of flu – it ran its course and died out on its own accord when immunity was reached, as some scientists just as qualified if not more so than Sage believe is imminent. There has been no real trend in infections or deaths for 4 -5 days which is admittedly too short to rely on but might point to the gloom being overdone.
Perhaps due to the rise of modern communications it seems hysteria easily builds up now, remarkably similar patterns being seen in both climate and Covid 19 with excessive reliance on computer modelling. grossly exaggerated projections on dangers and vicious attacks on anyone expressing alternative views. We are losing free speech as well as the economy. This new lockdown and zero carbon will both achieve little except wreak economic suicide.
I understand the flu and pneumonia deaths stats have dropped like a stone. Ever since the States decision on 5th October to group these deaths with covid-19 and call them all covid deaths. Along with heart attacks and traffic accidents, if the person had been tested less than 28 days before.
According to the ONS the deaths are also still well within the 5-year average for this time of the year.
Good morning.
Where is the science and a proven example where a so called, ‘Circuit Breaker Lockdown’ works ? If there is none, then all I can assume is that the government is not being led by the so called science, but by the President of France. We did not vote last year for President Macron to be in charge, we voted for a Conservative Government led by, Alexander Johnson MP. If the PM cannot run this country then it is time for him to go !
at least the president of France is fighting for free speech, and is prepared to use his military against terrorists who seek to stop it.
Sir John,
Thank you for your measured assessment of the past few months. I would guess that many like myself turn to your Diary for a dose of uplifting sanity in the dystopian world we’re living in at the moment.
Very, very disappointing to read in the papers this morning that Steve Baker caved (again).
Mary M.
only a few MP’s openly talking sense now
If Johnson had done this six weeks ago – as he was advised to – we would now be coming out of it. As. I said in a previous post, the government is consistently behind the curve.
There was no mention of closing the borders or resolving the problems with the test and trace scheme By allowing travellers to fly in from anywhere without being tested on arrival or being required to submit to enforced quarantine – thus preventing local outbreaks – we will only have to lockdown again, probably over Xmas.
Johnson’s latest bunch of half measures will solve nothing except give us a short breathing space.
wrong, a lockdown then would have solved nothing as much as a lockdown now will solve nothing. kicking the can down the road for a few weeks does not fix anything.
Sign the petition: ‘Do not implement a second national lockdown or other restrictions this winter’.
10,852 signatures as I write.
A petition takes too long to gather support and is too easily brushed aside. On the other hand, what other avenue do we have.
Dear Mary–I disagree–Too much of the anti Lockdown argument is simply pure sentiment about the desire to preserve Xmas or grannies wanting to hug their granchildren. Nothing wrong with such sentiments but in comparison with the likely tsunami of deaths from carrying on ISQ they have to be treated as the pure emotion that they are. To me it is an obvious case of TINA. As one of my old bosses used to say, one has to distil the emotion out of it.
The second lockdown has always been planned as I pointed out here 5 weeks ago.
No doubt it will be usef as a cover for selling out Brexit.
The first one didn’t work and neither will this, we all know it won’t end on 2nd December.
The only people in favour are the public sector and selfish pensioners whos income is guaranteed.
Peter Hitchens
This is much more serious than that, Sir John. This is a political revolution and Parliament has been elbowed aside with ministers ruling by decree. A state police officer with 5 GCSEs can now bankrupt you with an arbitrary £10k fixed penalty ticket for doing something that was perfectly normal and healthy 7 months ago. But taking things at face value:
The “circuit breaker” implies that businesses can just be switched back on. It is called such by people with no fear for their own livelihoods or pensions, no understanding of business nor any idea how to start one and nurture it and with a fervent belief in the magic money tree.
It is also called such by people with much more malign intent – and as Lord Sumption says (in the best speech I have heard throughout this crisis) despots take over not with armies, but by telling the people that it’s for their own good.
I came here to apologise for my intemperate comments last night but even in hour before dawn I cannot bring myself to do it.
We are in serious peril and I’m not sure we can get out of it.
This, as everyone surely must suspect is an attempted coup of some sort! ( Obviously not fully understood by those not in the know). It has nothing to do with a virus.
Surely JR you MUST SEE that to let people die from untreated diseases to save us from a unicorn virus PROVES that there is another agenda?? What is the DEATH TOLL from suicide and stopped treatments etc??
This “coup” has been tried before with the same method but it didn’t work then because MSM was not so lying and the internet not so censored.
THIS is why they have been working so hard to stop free speech.
THIS is also why people have been warning and warning government to STOP caving into the Left wing. But would they listen?
Stop the handwringing ( IDS too) and DO SOMETHING!
This has all gone too far!
I have said before…the Hard Left ( and I know this) have not been so happy in a very long time!
You make many powerful points. At the heart of the government’s response is its mantra “Save the NHS”. The NHS has been elevated to the status of the national sacred cow – above all else and every other consideration. It’s worship will destroy this country and its economy on which it and everything else depends. It has already failed those it is supposed to serve – the old shipped to care homes, the many thousands denied the treatments and operations that have been jettisoned since the first lockdown. We are now offered more of the same, a repetition of the measures that got us into the mess we are now in. The Johnson government is unfit for purpose.
No Longer Anonymous
For God’s sake be intemperate!
Someone needs to be.
No one is saying the virus will be eliminated. It is my understanding that this lockdown is intended to bring the virus under control in order that people may be able to see their families for Christmas.
In my opinion, it doesn’t help for the Media to keep ‘banging on’ about Christmas being ‘cancelled’ and such rubbish. It sometimes seems as if they are deliberately stoking people’s fears, and thoroughly enjoying it. I find it hard to watch the BBC and Channel 4 particularly, sitting in their comfortable studios on their very large salaries, pontificating on what the Government is doing wrong. I’m sure they are keen for a Labour Government, but I wouldn’t wish having to address Covid on my worst enemy!
John,
Well said.
Also the estimates of deaths from the lockdown are not being shown. The extra poverty will cause a lot of deaths, the NHS reducing care for other conditions will cause a lot of extra deaths, the misery will cause a lot of extra suicides, etc.
This new lockdown does not help, when it is eventually lifted the virus will continue where it left off. The country cannot stay in lockdown for ever.
Other important issues:
1 Gyms and swimming pools should be allowed to stay open, as Lucy Allan has tweeted “Essential we enable people to stay active and healthy during lockdown. We must keep gyms and exercise studios open. People, particularly older people, don’t tend exercise outdoors in rain, cold and dark”. It is completely counter productive to stop people excercising.
2 A lot of recently retired doctors re-registered to help during Covid, and the NHS has used precisely zero of them. Which blows apart this idea that the number of docs is the limiting factor on NHS capacity.
3 Far too many families are in gaps in the supposed “help” the government has been giving, still nothing has been done to help them.
I have a close friend in intensive care with Covid, I know very well how serious it is, but destroying the economy and people with more complete lockdowns is not the way to handle this.
I am staggered at the obvious low quality of our supposed senior scientists, and our politicians who are allowing this to happen.
If nothing else we should make universal credit payable regardless of savings now, we have helped out many permanent staff regardless of savings, this minimal safety net should now be available to all without spending their modest lifetime savings.
Disgusted and upset
I gather from the BBC that this new lockdown is to allow the NHS to cope. With all due respect to those in the medical profession who are working hard, the reports I have from UK friends in need of GP/clinic/hospital services is the ‘same old, same old’ NHS management incompetency.
eg: A friend with diabetes + cardiac condition takes a daily anti-coagulant; after months of delays and mistakes on the part of GP and hospital, he was finally diagnosed as urgently requiring an operation for skin cancer. For this he needs to visit the anti-coagulant clinic to be properly and briefly weaned off the anticoagulant. This clinic cannot see him urgently as (and I quote directly) “it is very busy dealing with sick people”. His wife, who is herself in very frequent need of medical care, is trying to deal with contacting the various branches of the NHS to juggle these essential matters.
All of this could be dealt with far more quickly, benefiting both sides, if there were admin officers who could co-ordinate such matters directly on behalf of patients from within the system itself. Instead, it is left to the sick, the tired, the bewildered and often frightened patient/carer themselves to negotiate the endless unanswered telephone and email processes, the incompatible appointment allocations or the receptionists who often seem to delight in announcing that there are no nurses or doctors on the premises.
I get the overwhelming impression these lockdowns are not so much about protecting, but controlling the ‘little people’. Lord Acton was correct “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”
I also get the overwhelming impression the reason for this behaviour is evidenced by Johnson’s own mantra of “build back better” and “the great reset”.
These statements come directly from the World Economic Forum, which is pushing global governance. When do we vote for them? Why hasn’t Johnson come clean and admit the real reason behind why he says this?
The UN’s agenda 2030 makes it clear in its 17 goals. “no poverty” and “zero hunger”. Fine words, but how do they propose to achieve this?
It is unlikely all the billionaires, millionaires and corporatists who attend these global forums are going to be giving their wealth away for the ‘common good’. However, by removing everyone else’s wealth (including SME’s) and the ability to be entrepreneurial, and denying the right to self determination, which is what these lockdowns are doing, you forcing those who work in the private sector down to the same level. i.e. supermarkets have stayed open throughout, yet these are the lowest paid in society.
Has that sneaky ditto Osbourne created in 2014 that gives HMRC the power to invade your bank account been retracted?
And I suppose you all know that NGOs are now demanding we fully open our borders?
Based on the drowning of people brought here BY NGOs! There is apparently footage of unwilling refugees being forced into boats by NGOs…but no notice is taken of that!
No doubt the govt. will agree to now openly allow all to enter?
“What is the point of a lock down?”
I fully agree, what is the point? Everyone forced into this one size fits all, including those who have had the virus with no symptoms and those who have had symptoms.
About a month ago my son felt poorly and went along to A&E, where he was treated as though he had Bubonic Plague. Tested him, told him he was probably positive, promptly discharged him,told him to isolate and all those he had been in contact with.
When I went to collect him I was also treated as though I had the plague as well, I couldn’t even wait in the empty waiting room. When I asked what medication they had prescribed, the response was he can take some paracetamol! Some deadly virus.
It is worth mentioning my son has a very poor immune system and catches everything that going around. Needless to say he got over it and is now back in work. But, how long for?
Oh, and he never received the results of the test for this ‘deadly’ virus.
Am I convinced lock downs are necessary? Not in the slightest.
A good analysis of where we are Sir John. I assume you will be voting against the legislation on Wednesday.
I feel there is a lot of opposition to these latest restrictions, apparently within the cabinet as well. The SAGE predictions really show how incompetent these ‘scientists’ are and as we have already proved lockdowns do nothing to the virus but totally wreck the economy and the life we have enjoyed so much in the past.
EVERYONE should watch or read Lord Sumption’s speech regarding this whole charade.
We are being taken for complete mugs!
And soon, one way or another, we will have NOTHING!
This can not all be by accident.
Supposing Hitchens is right and Johnson is actually out of his depth then I think that my (deleted) comment about Rat and Badger taking Toad ( Wind in the Willows) in hand is most apposite.
I suspect something far more sinister though. Hope I’m wrong.
What do I know? I’m only a life-long tax payer whose ancestors funded, built and died for this country.
I say this reluctantly but many of the comments here arise from a lack of knowledge of the actual situation we are already in.
A close member of my family works in the ‘hot’ ward of a leading hospital and has no choice but to risk infection by this disease. The hospital is already at breaking point.
We are on the cusp of better clinical treatments and vaccines for covid in the coming weeks.
Boris is clearly right to impose lockdown to contain the outbreak and reduce the death toll this winter until we can get these measures in place.
Sweden.
There will be no money left to pay for the NHS after this.
You will recall that while Jeremy Hunt was Health Secretary, PHE and the NHS were advised to fully prepare for a possible pandemic, but they didn’t.
For decades, medical services have practiced emergency procedures for major disasters, yet despite recent disease outbreaks in the UK this century, the PHE/NHS grandees did not see fit to follow the pandemic advice, which would also have given other Govt depts a chance to consider the social and economic knock-on effects – why not?
Pat
“Boris is clearly right to impose lockdown to contain the outbreak and reduce the death toll this winter until we can get these measures in place.”
But it is not lockdown, since schools and universities are allowed to remain open.
Only the pubs are to close, basically. Why not just say; ‘pubs to close’ ? Why use the word ‘lockdown’ ? Answer – to create another round of greed buying in the supermarkets.
The new lockdown seems to ignore the data presented last night. In particular the drivers for growth in the virus.
1 rapid growth of covid in the young drives feed through into older groups
2 covid infections remained flat after opening of hospitality and none essential retail with growth only kicking off on return of Schools and universities.
So why close the things which were not driving infections whilst keeping schools and universities open with no action to tackle the spread in these groups meaning it will just continue to burn.
JR
“….to protect the vulnerable”
When you say vulnerable, do you include self-induced morbid obesity and other conditions of poor health where people have abused their own bodies by living a stupid, selfish and glutenous lazy lifestyle ?
“The advisers rightly warn us….etc”
Advisers ? Come off it Sir Redwood. They’re a collective of mal-intent, and your leader is in it up to his neck.
Public buy – in. You have that much right at least. No, we don’t buy it.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Article 9. No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.
Article 13.
(1) Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state.
(2) Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.
If I have to travel extra mileage to acquire bread and other essentials……Johnson will personally be paying my fuel costs.
Sir John
Boris reluctantly slipped out that there is to be a Parliamentary vote this coming Wednesday. I would very strongly urge you to vote against this madness. Graham Brady’s previous intervention was mere pussy footing around. We need votes against. We are looking to the Tory backbenchers to provide opposition as Labour has been utterly captured by the SAGE narrative.
I enjoyed a great breakfast yesterday in an up-market supermarket restaurant in SW England, where there are many retired folk. The mawkish behaviour of people coming in, queuing in the rain, even walking the streets all masked-up, was a pitiful sight. Whilst many of us smell a rat, it’s clear the vast majority are happy to believe the experts. The free world is in self-destruct mode. They will not listen, until its all too late. Yesterday I quoted from the prophet Jeremiah (‘Valiant for truth’ and ‘can a leopard change its spots?’). Today, I will quote him from Lamentations 3:24-26:
“The Lord is my portion, saith my soul;
therefore will I hope in him.
The Lord is good unto them that wait for him,
to the soul that seeketh him.
It is good that a man should both hope
and quietly wait for the salvation of the Lord.”
Hebrews 6:19: “which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast, and which entereth into that within the veil;” .
“What controls do you think are necessary?”
Controls on government.
If the Conservative Party leadership sees fit to repeat itself in this manner, then I can only repeat this comment from June:
“If the first ‘lockdown’ is over, a general election should be called as soon as possible to reaffirm that it is the people who are in charge, and not the politicians.”
and this one from August:
“The U.S. presidential election happens to be taking place in 2020, giving Americans the chance to pass judgment on the candidates’ respective positions with regard to the virus. England, meanwhile, will have had practically a full parliamentary term of Mr. Johnson’s ‘pandemic government’, even though the Conservative Party received its mandate before this extraordinary turn of events. I had hoped that, as a point of honour, Mr. Johnson would self-impose a term limit on his personal exercise of the power he has wielded this year, but that does not look like happening.”
I don’t believe there is any point to the lockdown other than knowingly destroy the economy, people’s livelihoods, health and futures.
It feels like the country is being held to ransom by a mad despot!
“ If we keep testing, we will find more and more cases to justify our actions. We’ve got it down to a tee, every single test – even on the same person – is a new case; don’t worry if the booked- in patient doesn’t actually get tested, send them a positive result anyway; don’t worry if anyone is actually ill…. it all looks wonderfully dreadful….my precious!”
Absolute insanity- is it remainers who want to prove that Brexit was a bad idea and shove the country back to post WWII days? Is it the globalists agenda being enacted? China? Big Pharma- after all UK has invested $billions in a the vaccine!
Someone, is pulling the strings backstage- Whitty and Valance are contradicting themselves since March…just a matter of who is pulling the strings.
This could be the death knoll for the conservative…and the country!
Even when the PM eventually finds the right policy – and it was regional as opposed to national lockdowns – he has allowed himself to be forced to ditch it, in favour of a damaging one-size-fits-all approach.
Prior to COVID, I had three ‘locals’. One was destroyed by the first lockdown and now shows no signs of life. I visited the second – a country pub/restaurant – on Friday. It probably had enough custom to pay the business’s bills and wages for fifteen staff. Anti-COVID measures were very good. It will now have to close for a month. This morning, I will visit the third, to read my paper and have a coffee or two. It’s in exactly the same position as the second case I mentioned – and will be financially weakened by a further month of inactivity.
I’m a lifelong Conservative but I am now beyond disgusted by the rank incompetence of the shambolic Johnson government. He needs to retire. There also needs to be a clear-out of the Cabinet, with at least three big names being permanently banished to obscure perches on the back-benches. And there needs to be a clear-out of the Spads, with any Marxists and Anarchists first out through the door.
Never have we been as badly led as we are today.
P.S. I suppose the golf courses – a source of fresh air and Vitamin D – will be shut too!