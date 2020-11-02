The economic damage of lock down

Whilst the official advisers seem to find forecasting the possible incidence of the virus and trends in future cases of the disease difficult, there is considerable agreement amongst economic forecasters that the anti virus measures are very damaging to jobs, output and incomes.
The latest proposed England lock down, allied to the lock downs already in force in other parts of the UK are particularly bad news for jobs and businesses in entertainment, hospitality, tourism, leisure, sport , travel and shop retail. Around one quarter of our economy will be subject to bans on trading altogether or will be trading in very restricted circumstances to comply with anti CV 19 requirements.
The damage will be mitigated by the extension of the Furlough scheme for another month, allowing 80% of the wages of people employed in affected sectors to be paid by taxpayers rather than by employers. There will also need to be more easy terms loans for struggling businesses losing some or all their cash flow owing to bans and controls.
The need for an Exit Plan is however paramount. We all need this to have something to look forward to. Businesses need it to know it is worthwhile borrowing, making do and bridging over a further period of lockdown. They need reasonable certainty that come next year they will be able to trade well, so keeping together expensive teams of people and maintaining plant and properties is worthwhile because they will trade again as they used to.
The immediate task is to seek to ameliorate the rules and controls, given the Opposition’s intention to support the lock down on any vote we might get. The questions include
Can outdoor sporting facilities be used rather than all closed? The changing rooms and club houses could be shut to avoid larger gatherings indoors.
Can pubs and bars run an off licence trade with home delivery so they have some drinks turnover, as well as being allowed to sell take away food?
Can specialist shops which sell home items be allowed to open to compete with the multi purpose food led supermarkets?
Can Garden Centres be allowed to keep open their outdoors areas with the sale of a range of items for growing food, food, home care and gardening with allowance of some trading under awnings or with plenty of through fresh air flow? Their stock is perishable.
When will the government press further with advice to allow adaptation of buildings to extract air rapidly to allow more indoor use with low risk of concentrated and infected stale air harming people?
The large increased costs to taxpayers of the railways and other public services, allied to the large subsidies needed for private sector business and individuals banned from working, cannot be sustained indefinitely. I am all for spending enough whilst the controls last, but there does have to be a recognition that we cannot go on like this through more cycles of relaxation and lockdown. It also needs to be understood that with this second national lock down we will lose more jobs and businesses permanently. In more cases their debts become too high and their owners will lose confidence in the longer term viability of businesses gravely damaged by these policies.
I remain critical of the wild ranges of the official forecasts and the highly selective and variable data being used to justify this policy.
Sir John,
An exit plan is not at all necessary – a majority of MPs simply need to use basic common sense and vote against the lockdown on Wednesday.
I take it from your article today, however, that you do not believe there are sufficient members of the House with an IQ high enough to understand the folly of what is now proposed.
I was a Boris enthusiast, but everything that is nowhappening suggests that he has lost the plot. He needs to grow a pair as failure to do so will see the Conservatives out of office for decades, particularly if Lawrence Fox and Nigel Farage collude to form a ‘proper’ conservative-thinking party to chalenge at the next election.
This will be very soon.
Forget about the next general election.
Those to be made unemployed will make sure that this country is ungovernable.
BLM will be a tea party by comparison.
Boris will use the virus to renege on Brexit.
Its god given for him to back track.
There was always going to be a lockdown and he’s delayed it as long as possible so he can keep us indoors under control after 31st December.
Heed my words.
Pom the idea of a new party emerging really excites me. It is sorely needed.
Dear Pom–Hathaway is or was great but I am not so sure about Fox
But why aren’t you questioning the secrecy of the dossier which forced this decision ?
This is a disease. Not an intelligent enemy with a secret service that we have to worry about walls with ears.
Oh. I get it. It’s we who they’re worried about seeing the dossier.
Is it acceptable in any way that four men should be making this decision in private ?
Why do you seem to have accepted this lockdown and finally…
“Very damaging to jobs…” has to be the underestimation of the century.
This is civilisation threatening stuff and we have a buffoon in charge who (as emanated from a certain abode) is ‘spoilt’ can’t control how he spends his money, how he raises his kids, how he keeps his willy in his pants, what he puts in his mouth nor what comes out of it*.
U turn after bloody U turn.
*In his own words Boris said that a second lockdown would be economically catastrophic. That was only two weeks ago.
Sweden and Japan have shown the way without lockdowns.
The usual cliched response. Why pick on only two countries to make your point rather than the umpteen going the other way? I guess you think it proves your point because it doesn’t, as ever with so many of the contributions, too simplistic.
Have you considered why, of course not easier to churn this stuff out.
It could be cultural differences and social responsibility. Certainly Japan is a highly structured and disciplined community and to a lesser extent Sweden, a very mature country.
Maybe you should look closer to home and instead of blaming your pet hates, blame the lack of personal responsibility in the U.K. people ignoring distancing and face mask rules?
No one I know has had this thing because they have been careful. If everyone had done the same, we would not be in the mess we are in.
The same economic forecasters who predict severe long term problems from Covid have – and still do – also predict severe long term problems from your Brexit.
Why are you all so bothered about what they are saying now when you have spent the last four years insulting their expertise and insisting they are wrong?
This is nothing less than Marxism writ large. A huge expansion of State control over all life both public and private.
I suspect there are more laws to come in England targeting freedom of expression as we now see in Scotland and no doubt a national basic income to generate state dependency and control
There is a huge opportunity here for a libertarian party to come to the fore and build for the next GE and expose the Tory-Labour-union authoritarian construct that is now taking full control of our lives
The English are yearning to be free of the fascist left and the cultural Marxist attacks on this nation using their various odious abuse of human and religious identity
You have cavved.
Conservatives are toast now, it’s a zombie government.
Good morning.
You would have thought that they would have had one by now ? But I seriously doubt it and I am not going to hold out for one.
It is becoming more and more obvious that someone else is pulling the strings, otherwise, why just blindly follow the same policy that clearly does not work ?
If someone else is pulling the strings, who and why ? Alexander Johnson MP does not seem capable of holding the ‘thin red line’ as he clearly lacks both nerve and conviction. He’s all over the place on everything and simply cannot be relied upon. Clearly not a man you need by your side in a crisis. I think the time has come to look for a successor.
I am amazed that the government is prepared to go to such length to fight a virus (its Falklands), yet is not prepared to fight the common cold, flu, cancer and even homelessness. Indebt a nation. Destroy businesses and lives. I seriously cannot believe what I am both seeing and hearing. The world has gone mad.
The public are totally demoralised with your party John and Boris has been a terrible let down. We desperately need a better test and trace system so that we can get on with living our lives. The future looks grim for all. All ages of the population will feel the brunt of these measures but isn’t it time the public sector bore some of the pain too? Many are doing virtually nothing while on full pay and with no concerns whilst the private sector gets decimated.
Sir John,
It seems to me that the PM is caving in on this lockdown in order to preserve every ounce of political capital in order to prevent a final anti-Brexit cross-party coalition from forcing some sort of no-confidence vote at the 11th hour. If that’s the case he’s playing a very risky game and I assume we could therefore expect a serious reshuffle in January.
Anyone with an iota of emotional intelligence could see that Boris’ announcement was against his wishes and better judgement and that he was under pressure to do this. Unfortunately it looks like he’s playing into the hands of the Labour leader’s plan to bugger the economy completely.
The above is speculation of course, but if any of it’s correct it means the 80 seat majority is a lot less solid than it seems – given the fixed term parliament act, what can he do to make sure his majority means something? Thatcher kept her troops in line until the end – you need to help the PM in my opinion but this lockdown is going to create serious social problems as well as economic and health-related.
498 responses to yesterday’s post. That surely must be a record. It shows how strongly people feel about this John. Your government must listen to the people whose lives are being ruined. Something is terribly wrong here.
