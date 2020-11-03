Dear Constituent

I am seeking changes to the way the government responds to the pandemic. I wish them to do all a government can to save lives, and to help the vulnerable find the protection they need and want from the disease. I also wish to see the government avoid measures which do substantial damage to jobs and livelihoods.
I am urging the government to work closely with medics and pharmaceutical researchers to identify more treatments to cut the death rates. There are various steroids, anti virals, clot busters and antibody treatments that have now been found to help or may emerge from trials as useful additions to treatment. Health professionals have also now discovered using non invasive ways of administering extra oxygen are often best. There are also issues about whether Vitamin D and zinc supplements can help. I have urged more emphasis on seeking new ways of treating and preventing.
I have been very critical of the data and forecasts used by government advisers to urge Ministers into adopting lock downs. The basis of defining a death has been changed several times during the pandemic and there are issues about whether CV 19 deaths have been overstated whilst understating other lung infections and serious co morbidities in the mainly elderly people dying. The latest forecasts for cases and deaths take the form of very wide ranges where the upper figure is three times the lower figure, making them meaningless as planning forecasts. There is an absence of reliable published data on hospital bed occupancy which seems to be the main worry of NHS management and the scientific advisers. We must not close the economy down to save the NHS if it can now cope thanks to building the Nightingales, greatly expanding intensive care facilities and recruiting many more staff.
I am pressing for substantial changes to lock down plans. I see no need to close outdoor sports facilities. I think a range of specialist retailers should stay open with suitable measures to cut risks of infection spreading.Pubs and restaurants should be allowed to sell drink as well as food for take away. Government should work with business and offer help to improve air extraction so more can function safely indoors.
I do support the schools staying open as this is important to the development and future prospects of children and Teenagers.This disease is usually very mild in young people. I have urged the resumption of non CV 19 work by the NHS, as many more people die of causes other than CV19 every day.
If you are suffering particular problems with your job or business from the proposed lock down please let me know as I am pressing for change from Ministers. Without serious change to this policy I am unable to support it in a vote.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
20 Comments
Thank you for another excellent analysis. I find Boris’ statement “there is no alternative” nauseating when 40,000 scientists and doctors have offered one, and you have suggested other ways to alleviate the effects of the virus too.
You are right to question the statistics used for decision-making – they make no sense at all. I note that yesterdays’s recorded number of infections is the lowest for a couple of weeks and while that is far too short to claim a trend and weekend figures tend to be haywire it does make one wonder about the dire forecasts of doom.
The data isn’t a driver of the policy but a cover for it. It is not the state scientists that are in control. They’re not the ones with the money and the power! They are serving an agenda. I suspect Johnson, gormless as he is, is following the state scientists, but the state scientists themselves are following a wider and deeper agenda.
What is interesting is that dissenters amongst scientists have the opportunity to speak. Those behind what is going on evidently do not have total control. At least not yet.
Thanks John
It needs more than that too
PS. It’s clearly madness to support Johnson in any circumstances.
Whether it’s C-19, Net Zero or “Build Back Better”, his crazy ideas will wreck the UK.
Polly
Seconded. He’s been found out. Decision-making by this government is shambolic. Sir John and his fellow back-benchers need to dig down and find the roots of the chaos.
Smacks of personal animus rather than objective evidence. Unless of course if can see into the future. Can you? Of course not.
The bigger picture is using void as camouflage to sell out on Brexit.
This has been planned for some time with the objective of pursuing the so called Big Reset.
Farage understands this and once again will do what is necessary to thwart what is the Labour Lite tory party.
We are once again being ruled by the opposition which we didn’t vote for.
Prepare for a dramatic backlash against these totally stupid measures.
I’m 75 and have no intention of being locked in the house.
Your not doing this in my name.
Covid
Good man.
Whilst understanding your frustration, with respect, Brexit is an irrelevance in the context of the UK government seeking to control its population, relieving them of basic freedoms. What is the point of being a sovereign nation if our government is going to treat us this way? Without a radical change in how we are goverened, Brexit – even a clean and proper Brexit – would change nothing for ordinary people.
Boris has to go and we are in grave danger so long as he and his advisers are in power.
As I say in my comment below, Johnson isn’t the cause of the problem, he is a symptom. It is the Conservative Party that has to go. But we are at the mercy of MPs, having surrendered our sovereignty for five years. So, four more years of this, unless MPs bring down the party from within.
Will Sir John and others resign and attempt to force a General Election? If they did (big, big ‘if’), would the remaining Tories form a government of national unity (in the circumstances, a contemptible notion) with Labour and the rest? At least that might open the eyes of more people to what is really going on. If Sir John understands the severity of the situation, he really has nothing to lose from resigning the whip. As a bare minimum, he would release himself from culpability. Better late than never.
You’re fighting a losing battle fella.
Most know on here know you’re a decent human being but the party you belong to and those who lead to it are now and have been for many years utterly abhorrent, insincere and duplicitous in their aims and objectives to reposition this once great party towards that which embraces globalist and authoritarian politics
We have passed the stage where most consent to these Marxist impositions and have now entered a stage in which most now know that what we are seeing is something other than a State focused not on protecting human life from this clinical event but creating a nation exposed to suppressing and containing human life
In effect both parties are now engaged with Labour’s authoritarian client State (including the BBC and the politicised NHS) to recreate hell on earth by using fear and a disease to take away our liberty and impose Socialist ideals that will last for generations and cause great hardship
It is now about political power over individual freedom and the consequences will be catastrophic
And did I see a pink elephant just float by?
I said most of this yesterday in half the space, but it fell to the moderators axe. I wonder why.
‘I see no need to close outdoor sports facilities.’ Good. I won’t bore you again about golf – you dislike repetition as much as the late, great Nicholas Parsons – but I’ll register my disgust that outdoor tennis is now deemed more unhealthy than staying indoors in front of a TV. There is a strong measure of lunacy in the government’s plans. Just who is responsible for drawing them up? Politicians? Civil servants? Scientists? Spads? We need to know who.
Sir John,
If you want government to do the right things, then first you need a new government. A new government would only be new if comprised of representatives of a new party. I think you know what you need to do, but will you do it? Anything less is utterly ineffectual.
(Merely voting against the government in protest is not enough. Rebellion is not enough. Mutiny is not enough, for the leader is not the cause of the disease but a symptom.)
I would like you as my MP. At least you are active but you’d have more luck talking to Farage than Boris. He seems to have lost his way since becoming PM. Good luck John.
Good morning
A good Constituency MP at work, looking after everyone irrespective of whether they voted for him or not. Pity that the government are hell bent on doing the opposite.
There is absolutely nothing in your blog post that normal human beings haven’t been saying for months now. We need to know who is responsible for drawing up all these plans. Name these faceless and nameless people. Meanwhile, Shinfield View Care Home, a care home on your patch, has an outbreak of Covid. How did that happen?