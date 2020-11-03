The hard questions that must be asked about forecasts, numbers, data and treatments

I am reproducing this article which was published earlier today on ConservativeHome:
Throughout this pandemic, I have been dismayed by the poor data and the misleading forecasts produced by some of the official advisers to the government.
On Saturday evening, like many people, I was left trying to read graphs purporting to give the reasons to justify a major curtailment of personal and business freedom, only to be unable to see the varying scales, the sources of the data or the relevant dates. There were as often glaring omissions. Why, for example, are we never given up to date figures of bed occupancies for the NHS either nationally or regionally?
Over the last six months, we have been shown some gloomy forecasts that proved wrong, regular changes in the way figures like the numbers of deaths are computed, misleading international comparisons with countries that compile data differently and a refusal by the advisers to engage in public with legitimate professional concerns of other medical and scientific experts who take a different view.
We hear a stupid mantra that we must follow the science. There is no single agreed scientific view of this disease because it is new and talented scientists and medics are wrestling to understand it and to work out how best to treat it. There are healthy disagreements between them as they seek better knowledge.
It is the worst kind of talking down to tell us there is one perfect settled scientific view which leads to one simple policy prescription of lock down. When I asked about the forecast of four thousand future daily deaths and the huge range in estimates for both deaths and cases into December, there was no convincing answer. The truth is that the government advisers do not know how many cases or deaths there will be next week or month. It turns out the 4000 forecast was based on out of date data, and the forecast build up towards 4000 has already been shown to produce figures that were far too high.
I fully accept that for a minority this is a dangerous and potentially lethal disease. For most, it is at worst a flu-like illness; for others, there are no symptoms at all. I am seeking changes to the way that the government responds to the pandemic. I wish them to do all that a government can to save lives, and to help the vulnerable find the protection they need and want from the disease.
I also wish to see the Government avoid measures which do substantial damage to jobs and livelihoods. As we saw, the last national lockdown was unable to stop the virus spreading again come the autumn. The Government’s own advisers who think the lockdown itself brought down case numbers and deaths substantially accept that a tough national lockdown does not solve the problem. They recommend continuing with various lockdown measures as long as we have no cure or preventative vaccine. Others think the virus had peaked at the point where the lockdown was imposed, and maybe the weather and other factors played a part in its temporary demise.
I am urging the government to work closely with medics and pharmaceutical researchers to identify more treatments to cut the death rates. There are various steroids, anti-virals, clot busters and antibody treatments that have now been found to help, or may emerge from trials as useful additions to treatment.
Health professionals have also now discovered using non invasive ways of administering extra oxygen are often best. There are also issues about whether Vitamin D and zinc supplements can help. I have urged more emphasis on qualified people seeking new ways of treating and preventing. There is much medical and pharmaceutical talent in the UK, and it may well make more breakthroughs, as it did with the introduction of steroid treatment.
I have urged better data. The basis of defining a death has been changed several times during the pandemic, and there are issues about whether Covid-19 deaths have been overstated whilst understating other lung infections and serious co morbidities in the mainly elderly people dying. In the early stages, the authorities boosted death numbers from Covid-19 by directing its inclusion on a death certificate even if there was no confirmatory test for its presence, based on reported symptoms.
There was also a wish to ascribe all deaths to Covid-19 where it was present, even though the elderly person concerned may have died from one or more of several other bad conditions they had. Some of the most common tests for the disease may also report false positives, which needs to be taken into account when examining figures for deaths and cases. The latest forecasts for cases and deaths take the form of very wide ranges where the upper figure is three times the lower figure, making them meaningless as planning forecasts.
There is an absence of reliable public data on hospital bed occupancy, which seems to be the main worry of NHS management and the scientific advisers. We must not close the economy down to save the NHS if it can now cope thanks to the building of the Nightingales, to greatly expanded intensive care facilities and recruitment of many more staff. Why are we not using some hospitals as isolation hospitals specialising in Covid-19, and leaving the rest of the system free of the disease to reassure patients needing many other treatments?
What we do know is a lockdown is very damaging to jobs and business. The first national lock down took around a quarter off our national income and output – an unprecedented fall. We cannot afford to do that again, as government rightly spent a fortune on subsidising public services and private sector employment to cushion the blow.
I am pressing for substantial changes to lockdown plans. I see no need to close outdoor sports facilities. I think a range of specialist retailers should stay open with suitable measures to cut risks of infection spreading. Pubs and restaurants should be allowed to sell drink as well as food for take away. Government should work with business and offer help to improve air extraction so more can function safely indoors.
I do support the schools staying open as this is important to the development and future prospects of children and teenagers. This disease is usually very mild in young people. I have urged the resumption of non Covid-19 work by the NHS as Ministers seek, as many more people die of causes other than Covid-19 every day.
In order to reduce the spread of the virus everyone needs to reduce the number of social contacts they have in enclosed spaces with poor air. This requires buy-in by the public. There is no agreed set of laws and controls on our everyday movements that will guarantee success. Government needs to persuade people to reduce social contacts rather than try to find a set of laws they can enforce against the wishes of a significant minority. It could also help by assisting more people and businesses to live with the virus for all the time we have no cures and vaccines.
Can we have more UV sanitising systems deployed in public places? Can we have more assistance to adapt air systems in commercial premises to extract dirty air promptly to make them safer? Can we have some better understanding from government that we need all the small businesses that serve us, and they are the ones that are in danger of being hounded out of work by clumsy generalised lockdowns.
We can adapt our lives to living with the virus by many small steps of a practical nature. This battle cannot be won by taking too many liberties away, and lecturing people to stop their social and business lives. My constituents want the government to work with them to help protect the vulnerable and make normal life safer for the rest. There is no silver bullet or single answer. We all need to help, and that requires a general spirit of collaboration, tolerance and commonsense.
You are capitulating to the devil and his horsemen.
Have already made a comment at 10.40am to your Dear Constituent posting so will not repeat it.
It concerns the suggested NHS Trace App, its range, and the suggestion/fact that it can pick up signals through walls and other barriers, which could lead to thousands of people being told to isolate incorrectly, because their neighbours have tested positive..
Most people can see who is ok.
Harper seems ok.
It’s in the eyes.
You dont need to write so many words.
You just need to stand up with confidence that
Most people can detect honesty.
Be confident in yourself.
Stay cool. Relax. Be confident.
Its a shock realising that the world is not as we thought
You need to be strong and very cool.
Thankyou Sir John for another excellent article.
I would encourage everyone to check out LBC radio and the debate between a SAGE scientist and LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz which took place on the 31st October
2020.
It has a headline of “Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown”
This is a fairly earnest attempt at blame-shifting, I think.
Quality evidence has been available from around the world, and channelled by WHO if nothing else.
Plenty of countries are not in this dire mess, but all that John does is to invent abstruse reasons why his party’s government should pay little attention to them.
There is indeed quality evidence from around the world, but unless it has the UNoWHO stamp, it is derided and dismissed. The media ignores clear evidence from a whole army of doctors and scientists who disagree with SAGE and the government.
MiC
Have to agree, again.
Agreeing with left wing people is worrying, perhaps I am unwell or have somehow woken up in a parallel universe.
Liverpool going into an Army lockdown for test and trace which is now mandatory, and so will be house arrest.
I can’t really see the British army forcing people to have a Covid test.
I actually think it’s a method of getting everyone’s DNA.
Ian Wragg
“I actually think it’s a method of getting everyone’s DNA.”
I have to admit the thought did cross my mind, if that is the motive we’re being coerced into very, very dangerous territory and we’re in trouble.
Sinister forces + global DNA data could potentially equal genetic targeting. With something like that I’d prefer to resort to mistrust and suspicion rather than blind faith.
Perhaps gov’t should be apprehended and interrogated to establish what the hell exactly they’ve got themselves, and the rest of us involved with.
In common with North Korea, people in Wales are not allowed to leave the country. Or even cross the road, in the Welsh-English border towns.
What did Churchill say? ‘Lies, damn lies, and statistics.’
Nothing changes.
… except that Churchill never said that. It might have been Mark Twain, Sir Charles Dilke, Benjamin Disraeli, … or Baron Bramwell before those.
It’s becoming clear just what an utter shambles this government’s response to the epidemic is.
Even in the matter of PPE for front line clinical staff, it’s acquisition is in the hands of the multi-layered, shell company model, often with opaque structures, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands – and we all know why – involving intermediary companies, all taking their cut.
Surprise, surprise, £45 million has gone missing, which should have bought millions of masks, but but which have never arrived, and now one company is taking action in California for fraud.
So the UK cannot even get such essentials for front line workers.
Little wonder then, that such effort was put into discrediting the public wearing of masks, in order to stifle demand for them.
This is pretty outrageous. In all countries which have done well, the widespread public wearing of masks has been absolutely central.
No criticism of the role of the NHS and Public Health England in this I notice.
Tens of thousands of well paid administrative staff who have the actual job to manage these issues.
PS
WTO who you praise endlessly say masks are of marginal benefit in their Interim Guiance document 29th January 2020.
Oh, I thought that good science was able to be questioned. Isn’t 29/01/2020 quite early in the pandemic. Isn’t possible that some other practitioners outside WHO found otherwise later on? Or are you considering experts’ comments only when they go the way of your biases?
MiC
“It’s becoming clear just what an utter shambles this government’s response to the epidemic is.”
Have to agree. For whatever reason, their response isn’t working.
My own view is that for some sinister intent this situation has been artificially changed from syndemic to pandemic. I tend to share sentiment with Lord Jonathan Sumption on this, it has the hallmarks of some kind of coup for authoritarian control.
I certainly don’t trust that SAGE lot….people whom nobody had ever heard of until this so-called crisis. Something is seriously amiss and Boris is implicated, right up to his neck.
We’re not wearing PPE masks though, we’re wearing cloth face coverings that we can make ourselves, so a decision whether the public has to wear face coverings or not has absolutely zero impact on the availability of medical grade masks. So I don’t see what your point is.
This is very well considered and sensible contribution to the debate.
The experiences in recent weeks in the North of England have shown that a significant proportion of the population in those areas are not following basic guidelines or the legal constraints that have been imposed locally. The results are there for all to see and everyone in England is now suffering the consequences of the bad behaviour of a significant minority.
At least there are now some signs that the local measures may slowly be starting to have an effect. Not before time.
The message has to be that the government can do very little unless the people follow the rules. Sadly, in many instances, this is falling on deaf ears and may well result in even more draconian measures being necessary.
There is no problem in the north if England. Look at the deaths. Normal.
Tolerance is obviously desirable so long as everyone is tolerant.
But when some individuals are intolerant, for others to be tolerant becomes a serious weakness.
Polly
An excellent summary and an accurate description of “the science”. I have presented similar arguments to my own Conservative MP. He tends not to reply.
Government has decided England must have national instructions. It is of course a blunt instrument and whichever rules it decides upon will be criticised. If rules are imposed on our artificial regions or by county boundaries anomalies and resentments will still exist worsened by tiering systems.
What merit is there therefore within national instructions to have local discretionary relaxations? As an example a particular small town or village may have perfectly safe surrundings for games to take place and cases in the area may be low. A local town may be similarly able to keep a swimming pool open. Why not let the local authority decide if such activities can go ahead, setting out numbers whi can attend etc?
With regard to “forecasts, numbers, data and treatments” NHS whistleblowers are starting to come out of the woodwork and providing real NHS data, which flatly contracts what Valance, Whitty and Sage are claiming.
My local hospital has lots of empty waiting rooms and the car park, which is usually overflowing, is half empty. Outpatient appointments are not happening. There are an increasing number of members of the public reporting the same thing.
It isn’t pandemic, it’s syndemic, Shield the vulnerable and let the rest of us get on with our lives and supporting the economy.
Also re-educate those of poor personal hygiene, shaming if necessary. CCTV in washrooms should put the spotlight on those who don’t wash their hands etc.
Make spitting a criminal offence, and make a criminal offence of assault to cough on someone else.
Common sense, personal hygiene, and consideration for others is not dependent on data.
Very common sense view of it, and you seem to be losing patience with the idiots and headless chickens.
Our impression from out here is that there is a mix of arts graduates, lesser experienced miscellaneous individuals who know something about property development or IT, and so-called scientists who are being tied in knots by various public sector individuals.
Motives I am sure are mixed – get rid of Johnson, get rid of the Tories, outflank Labour as NHS buddies, suck up to the MSM.. anything except taking a balanced non-partisan position for 99.9% of the population.
Most people will come out of this wanting a fresh start with fresh faces and a new party.
Indeed it gives no confidence when the graph axes were hidden – these people can’t even read an x-y graph! The scientists involved should at least have road tested the monitors they were presenting. Perhaps, like the data, it was half baked.
well said john
In the week up to Oct 21, 97% of contacts of Covid-19 positive cases were contacted by local health protection teams, whereas the corresponding figure for those contacted by the government’s all-purpose czarina with a PPE degree was 58.1%. Isn’t it time to focus test and trace exclusively on local-based tracing so we can ditch excuses about people not picking up their phones etc and get control of this epidemic.
Sir J, you say “We can adapt our lives to living with the virus by many small steps of a practical nature”. Exactly so – I shall soon be 80 and have no intention of becoming a prisoner in my own house and dependant on others for support.
I shall be taking every sensible, practical step to avoid the virus but beyond that, I shall live my own life as best I can for the years left to me. After all, eventually we all must die.
A combination of this piece, Dear Constituent, and the piece I submitted that did get moderated a day late would seem to hold the answers to a more life and cost effective way forward. I feel genuinely sympathetic towards Boris, having to thread his way through the maze of conflicting views further exacerbated by a bevy of fireside generals in the media. The extreme doom mongers do seem to be supported by some of the evidence coming out of Liverpool. Perhaps when the Army have done their job of testing everyone in Liverpool and the result is clear, government should gather at Chequers for two or three days soonest and reassess where we are, and how we should head forward. There are many factors involved in Covid and they are being added to as time passes so I think our approach should be flexible and responsive rather than blanket lockdown one size fits all.