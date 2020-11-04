In praise of small business and the self employed

Yesterday in Parliament the government confirmed its renewed scheme to offer some money to the self employed who are banned from working by lock down rules.
In the exchanges I welcomed the government’s acceptance of a simple proposition. If government prevents someone from earning their living or from trading their business for a public health reason, they should compensate them.
I went on to ask given this common ground between us, why didn’t the government follow through and make sure all categories of self employed who have lost their livelihoods to lockdown are in receipt of some substitute income for the duration of the controls?
I was not the only one to ask this. The Chief Secretary to the Treasury gave us the same answer as during the first Furlough scheme. They find it too difficult, for example, to distinguish between a self employed person working only for his own small company and paying himself a dividend, and a rich individual receiving dividends from other companies where he or she does little or no work. I find this bizarre. The Treasury should already know from tax records that the individual just has the one source of income, and works in the company he runs. They can always check it if they are suspicious. They could demand some certification by the individual when claiming the money. They rely on the individual to make an honest declaration of the dividends for tax purposes anyway.
I and others will keep pressing the government, though they seem unwilling so far to be fairer and more flexible. As I explained again to the Minister we will need all the entrepreneurs, small business people and small companies we can get when lockdown is over the power the economy back to life. Our small business sector deserves better. The Treasury should also abandon it tax attacks on people who work for themselves where the tax authorities want to claim they work one of their customers.
The treasury doesn’t like the self employed.
They can’t control their income and find it difficult to tax them.
This is endemic in the EU and the reason all the big tech is in America.
We need a good clear out of government departments because they are inefficient and corrupt.
They do not seem to have much difficulty in over taxing them. But we can see their priorities – the state sector get 100% of pay (often while “working” at home) and gold plated pensions, employees Just 80% Or far less if higher earners and self employed and company directors often far, far less or nothing. The endless attacks on the self employed, UBER drivers, builders and the likes and the endless red tape the government try to strangle them with. These are huge mistakes they should be encourage and left alone as far as possible.
So Trump is now odds on favourite, he is a far better choice for a US recovery. Cheap reliable on demand energy, deregulation, lower taxes, far less government – just what the UK needs too. Plus a nice US/UK trade deal now more likely. Let’s hope he pulls it off (for all his many faults) – still at least is is modest with it!
So what is the false positive test rate 1%, 2%, 3% does Hancock know why is it still a state secret? How long after recovery do people still test positive? The questioning in the parliamentary science committee of Chris Whitty was rather pathetic. The SAGE project fear agenda is clearly scientific drivel.
The attacks on landlords and tenants have been even worse. Now expected to pay tax on “profits” that they have not even made thanks to halfwit tax to death Osborne and Hammond. Tenants encourages not to pay rents and preventing legal actions and evictions despite this – plus endless new and costly red tape too.
End of property rights in view?
End of private ownership as envisaged by various global forces?
Give up everything and be happy or some such manipulative ( rich man) rot!
LL, you mean ‘fare share’. Politicians, especially Fake Tories say you must pay your fare share. Even though they provide free health care to the world. I note we are never told how many hospital beds are taken up be health tourists during this virus- why not? If Johnson is correct and doctors need to decide who gets treated surely it is our own tax paying people first? If not why not?
How many of those allowed to fly in from virus hotspots had hospital or medical treatment because their won countries were overwhelmed? Where are the graphs or projections Witty and Valance? After all save the NHS save lives.
+1 And landlords are considered to receive ‘investment income’ although they have to work like stink keeping property up to scratch. So nothing for them at all.
If the deep state would award Trump the states he has won, the election would be over bar the shouting, screaming, stamping and holding-their-breath-until-they-turn-blue swampies.
It is not the period of time when detected positive that is key, it is the period when the infectious period can start ie. before, during or after the onset of symptoms, and it may stop before or after the symptoms stop showing.
Does anybody really know – we should have determined a better idea by now!
“Trump is now odds on favourite,”
Hope you are right Ll.
I hear the BBC and Sly news have been placed on suicide watch. With the prospect of Trump winning, oh the anguish.
There is a God.
If Trump holds on (the odds suggest about 65% likely) it will delightfully annoy the “BBC think” types and all the deluded climate alarmists. Plus it will be good for the USA/UK/World and their economies.
Any chance the BBC and Boris can be turned to Climate realism or at least some balance on this issue given the new DG. English at Selwyn it seems – so I assume not. Perhaps they could recruit a sound physicist/scientist to replace the climate alarmist Roger Harrabin surely time for his retirement (English Catz). The BBC has dripped enough misguided, unscientific, one sided alarmism on the nation for a lifetime.
Everyone with more than half a brain cell always knew that there was every chance of Trump’s winning a second term, after what happened in 2016.
Your post is apparently silly wishful thinking as to people’s states of mind, but illustrates well your motives for most of what you say.
So you’ve had a rather disappointing life, have given up on yourself, and now all that you can wish is for others’ displeasure?
Independent forecasters like 21st century wire have been predicting this for weeks, saying that the US polls were fake & intended to influence behaviour.
Ian,
Tragic that people were afraid to say they voted trump because the illiberal left MSM would smear and ridicule them. Yet in contrast anyone else using this behaviour would be called bullies etc.
Same here withBrexit. Remember Osborne saying no one serious would vote Brexit?
They do not really like any of the private sector at all not just the self employed.
All they want to do is tax them, fine them, charge them licence fees, over regulate them, make it hard from them to employ people (with bonker employment laws) and to expand and over charge them on water, energy, planning, landfill, road taxes, congestion charges, motorist mugging taxes and all the rest .
As Chuchill put it:- Some see private enterprise as a predatory target to be shot, others as a cow to be milked, but few are those who see it as a sturdy horse pulling the wagon.
A wagon that carries the state sector (which is largely unporductive dead weight) he might have added.
And again, thank you Sir John.
Please keep pressing the government on this.
The self employed do not want hangouts. What they want is for government to stop messing things up and interfering with their lives. Government and the Public Sector wastes far more money than it looses through someone being self employed and having only a few customers.
At every point when someone starts a business they are going to have just one or two customers to begin with. As you know, it takes time to grow a successful business and because of various employment laws and government interference growing it can be very difficult.
To re-iterate. We don’t need help. We need a stable government, economy and little or no government interference. We can do the rest ourselves and pay our dues as before. The government in the long run will win as we will have a growing economy.
Totally agree.
But once the nosey govt. HAS interfered and destroyed then surely help is appropriate?
After all it was/is Hell bent on this particular interference.
Mark, I think this is Johnson’s ERM moment. People will not forget he cost them their job, house and business because he is a mixture of a headless chicken and a jelly fish.
Look at Macron publicly denouncing Islamic radicalisation and terrorism as a threat to the republic and his country’s way of life and culture. He does not want a parallel society which is under constant threat or being constantly undermined by fear tactics. In contrast read Johnson’s wibbly wobbly bland platitudes offering to stand by their side. You would not want him a million miles by you- he would run off!
Articles in Con Woman and Spectator by the likes of Patrick O’Flyn and others highlighting his flawed character and why he is unfit to be PM.
The typo hangouts is relevant – how many will think they have no future and give up?
Handout is a poor term when all State employees continue to get full pay, benefits, pension rights etc.
“ If government prevents someone from earning their living or from trading their business for a public health reason, they should compensate them”
Yes! Exactly what should happen.
A few people I know could not get that stupid “furlough” ( very Jane Austen) and either kept working or took a loan.
Most unfair but typical.
Stress testing SMEs with a view to destroying them?
It’s the politics of the coward. This government and their lackeys know they can dismiss easy political targets who don’t represent any meaningful,organised political threat in the way the public sector unions do or BLM or other pro-Labour, leftist activist pressure groups
The self-employed can’t withdraw their labour and make the threat of withdrawing their labour in the way the unionised public sector does to extract privileges
The self-employed aren’t organised or indulge in threats or violence to extract privileges and demand special treatment in the way the BLM does
I watch closely how leaders respond to pressure from various activist groups and those organised groups who work through Labour always achieve success while those who aren’t organised always get kicked in the guts
It reflects a lack of ideals, morals and principles since the downing of Thatcher with politicians no longer guided by principle but by short term political considerations and a ‘who gives a toss anyway’ attitude.
The voter put Johnson in government because they lack the courage to vote for Farage’s party. The British voter’s innate conservative instincts to stick with what they know will be their downfall for they believe they are voting for stability when in fact they’re voting to endorse authoritarianism
These slime take away our living and then they’ll come for our assets and then they’ll come for our freedom. Only when there’s nothing left will the majority wake up from their slumber and do something about it
Quad gratis asseritur gratis negatur or as Christopher Hitchens puts it in his ‘razor’
What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence, so like many of your posts, total bollocks.
The post you criticise contained the writer’s opinions based on the evidence of their observations. Your response, to dismiss their opinions as ‘bollocks’ is, well – undiluted bolleaux.
If you disagree with someone’s opinions, you could always try countering them.
So you are disregarding observational evidence?
Some people are more observant than others (fact).
Dominic has every right to his perspective, and for all you know, his perspective and view point might be based around far more factual information than the majority have.
My observations are also inline with Dominic’s . You can’t tell me I haven’t seen what I’ve seen. I haven’t fudged any data. I’ve just observed , and that’s what it looks like to me.
You’re the one actually saying “bollocks”.
Dom, I agree. Per my above comment to Mark. Read Macron’s public statements standing up for his country against Johnson’s weak pathetic non committal platitudes. He was the same with BLM, Extinction rebellion etc. In contrast allows a huge punitive fine by fixed penalty the amount of which could not be given by a magistrates court!
Can we have the lockdown lifted then ???
Dominic you could ask why the Forum of Private Business, Federation of Small Business, British Chamber of Commerce aren’t talking about their members problems in the media at all. There are freelancers in unions such as the musicians union do you ever see them getting any time to explain why many of their members have been unable to get any SEISS at all since March the only place I read them is on twitter.
If you only pay yourself Dividends and avoid national insurance and a small % of tax then you aren’t covered by the national insurance payouts seems to be the explanation. People that don’t work in the public sector or final salary pension schemes need more savings than people that are in those secure defined benefit payment schemes. Pension Pots worth £100,000 in the private sector only pay out now around £3500 then it drops to £2500 if you have spousal transfer from 60 if that age group is now pushed out of working. We have MPs in the treasury on protected pension schemes making decisions to punish people who have tried to responsibly save for their own retirement and not rely on the State!
+1 Well said.
Farage threatened to sweep away Establishment thinking so had to be portrayed as unhinged. A very real threat to status quo. Now Covid has upset things more than he could have dared think.
State employment is the way to survive, public controls constantly revised to confuse those who might openly rebel, offer future promises to cool the public anger – – the old USSR would be proud.
Perhaps there is some bitter civil war between The Treasury and the Inland Revenue, severing all contact, that is being kept hidden from MPs and the media alike?
If nothing else they should make universal credit payable regardless of savings and backdate it to the beginning of covid. They very much do have the systems to do this. Otherwise freelancers have been forced to spend all their float money and will not be able to operate as freelancers in the future.
It’s worse than claiming that they work for one of their customers. They want all business travel and hotels, and security clearance, etc, to be paid from already taxed money. Forcing freelancers out of the market to be replaced with workers from the big consultancies who can pay business expenses tax free.
Or alternatively- let people go to work- and save the government a fortune!!
Yes, the self employed are the seed corn of future success so ignore them at your peril. Meanwhile the Civil Service in all its manifestations, producing nothing, if not acting as a chicane in the economy, continue on full pay. Totally bizarre.
Agreed, the difficulty is that the Civil Service and political masters have zero knowledge of how to be farmers and the seed corn grows into a harvest that they view as their own.
agricola
Agreed.
HMRC have tax returns, so compensate on the basis of those returns. its not difficult they calculate the tax in advance. !
JR its just an excuse, and a pathetic and lazy one.
A chicane or roadblock – which is it?
Sir John
“They find it too difficult, for example, to distinguish between a self employed person working only for his own small company and paying himself a dividend, and a rich individual receiving dividends from other companies where he or she does little or no work. ”
They have obviously never seen a UK tax return form. Online its been simplified over the years and now the difference is all to clear. Not forgetting all payments are capped i.e. both in terms of prior income and in payments out
Keeping people under ‘House Arrest’ when no actual evidence exists to support it is criminal in itself.
Are we all in this ‘together’? It would appear not, full pay for some who are also not working, while the majority are forced into poverty and hardship yet expected to fund those gold plated remunerating schemes.
Being in it together suggests equal effort and the sharing of the burden between all of us.
What is needed is Government by the people for the people.
Treat everyone as equals and you excel. Rule by decree, and everyone lives in fear.
I am not rich. I am retired. I have one source of income which is dividends from companies I have invested my pension fund in. Are you going to compensate me ? Why not ? Self-employed paying themselves by dividends from a personal service company are doing so to avoid full employer and employee National Insurance contributions and minimise tax, they could have set up as normal employees of the company or sole traders and received furlough money. They chose instead to set themselves up as investors in their own company and that company stopped trading, just like if I had invested in an unsuccessful company. Too bad.
Sir John, it is in your last paragraph where you say “when lockdown is over” that I feel most concern. Whitty & Vallance have confirmed that they think we need repeat lockdowns until there is a vaccine. Since there may never be a vaccine and since your leader only listens to these scientists and not the many other eminently qualified scientists out there, it seems like a perpetual cycle of hell for us. I hope you will vote against these measures today and encourage others to do so. At least if Johnson gets this through only thanks to Labour votes it will provide him a chance for some serious consideration.
There’s a surprise the bias bbc not so secretly hoping Biden will win the USA election thereby thinking they can stop Brexit, I’ve news for you bias bbc we left the dreaded Eu on January 31st this year, Biden showing he’s all for the Eu with his constant mutterings of claiming his Irish roots , we know your roots along with a lot more USA citizens when they were funding the IRA with donations but that came to a sudden stop after 9/11, so if by chance Biden does win the election I hope Boris is going to do what we voted for by a huge majority to put him in power and that we have no ties with the Eu and if America doesn’t like it tough keep your nose out
The Law Commission proposes that the law covering hate crime be extended to events like dinner parties within the private home. I find this totally and utterly unacceptable. Will they rely on evidence from a guest that felt the Beef Wellington was overcooked and wishes to make a point or do they propose listening devices in our TV sets. It is truly outrageous. Where do you stand on this.
With the lockdown vote later being only applicable to England – will the SNP be allowed to vote?
I know someone who runs a small takeaway cafe. Yesterday she asked me ” What is the point of me being able to open, when my customers have been told to stay home – or get fined?
You lot really don’t live in the world you create for the rest of us do you? It must be nice in your world – because you are clearly, deliberately, destroying ours – and STILL importing anyone and their families who heads for Dover. Agenda 21 in full throttle.
Strange thing to be talking about on a day like this
Government figures are lies, statistics manipulated, thousands are dying because of lack of treatment, Boris is a traitor. The ONS figures prove it. Lockdown is a controlled demolition of the economy and the whole of government and parliament are implicated in the biggest crime of all time.
The BBC showing its true colours today – surely no longer fit for purpose as a neutral state broadcaster. Or is it a reflection of the state we’ve become?
“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” 2 Peter 3:9
It’s a grand idea to assist the self-employed, who appear to be placed at the bottom of the industry funding pile.
However, as a tax payer, I would like to know just how and when all of this borrowed money and spent by this Government is going to be repaid to the lenders?
The Nation is now £2.2 T in debt and rising daily it is now over 100% of our GDP and it is only the ultra low interest rates that are holding it in check.
What is going to happen when speculators despair of our currency and they play deja vu 1992 with the ERM all over again?
Listening to Sir Macolm Rifkind on BBC-and as an outsider- =I was greatly impressed with his clarity and insight on the US election- wish we had people of that calibre here in Ireland. He talks straight and to the point- UK politics could do with more people like him
In my younger days I worked in tax avoidance and it was a gentleman’s game – ask the right questions, get the true answers and the tax position was agreed either together or in court. From 1980’s onwards the state just threw larger and larger amounts of money to pursue each individual case and the “industry” was dead. Only a few forms of avoidance have been tolerated since but the dividend route is certainly one of them.
I can see both sides of the argument, but it is a bit rich to say to the Government you should be able to distinguish between different types of dividend! The reason it was structured that way is now coming back to bite those who used this method!
This government and all other governments have never really understood the self-employed and what makes them tick
After 2008 I swore I’d never employ people again, due to the extra burden of taxation, bureaucracy, employment law, EU regulations and cheap competition of foreign labour
The freedoms that the self-employed had have all but disappeared with the complexities and burdens of running a small business now placed upon the self-employed
Forget the next new invention built in a shed or that cottage industry making it to the high street – this government with all its bureaucracy has taken the heart out of the self-employed
The self employed are often keen to tell you how rugged and independent they are, and that this is why they can afford such a nice house and delightful holidays
Does this not see a bit ” Heads you win , tails I lose” ?
Yes we need to praise and value Small Businesses indeed as they are the very foundation of our wealth now and in the immediate future Sir John.
Today a local village pub is having to sell off their real ale draught at £2 / pint of throw it away……..
It would appear that the government is more concerned about big-business than small businesses that are the life-blood of the UK.