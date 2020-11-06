NHS output stays low

I have been asking about the big decline in non CV 19 work in the NHS this year. Like most people I am grateful for the tireless work the CV 19 teams put in to nurse and treat those with CV 19 during the peak period of the pandemic in the spring and subsequently. Some medical and research staff have also made important advances in understanding this nasty disease which is a great contribution for all of us. Now it should be possible to use the extra capacity put in earlier this year for CV 19 and to run the rest of the NHS for the many other conditions that need treating.
The government tells me in answer to Parliamentary Questions that it has “paused ” data collection and assessment of productivity this year owing to the CV 19 problems.
They state “we expect NHS productivity will have fallen considerably in 2020-21 because of increased spending on the Covid 19 response and due to reductions in elective and non elective admissions to prevent further infections in hospitals”. In other words, because they persevered with mixed use hospitals with CV 19 treated alongside other conditions they removed elective non urgent surgery for a period from the hospitals altogether. They saw a reduced number of patients with other more serious and urgent conditions. Fear of infection spreading meant more social distancing and lower workloads for non CV 19.
I was also told that “for July and August,( after the end of lockdown), total completed pathways from referral to treatment were 61% of those for the same period in 2019.” By August the NHS was achieving 71% of previous year levels for first outpatient appointments.
This means we are still short of significant capacity to handle non CV 19 matters. It also indicates that the decision to carry on treating CV 19 in General hospitals rather than creating isolation hospitals comes with a cost in lost activity for other conditions. In many places around the country it is possible to designate a Nightingale or one of the existing General Hospitals as a specialist isolation hospital to free the others to work normally at full capacity. We need the CV19 capacity added through Nightingales, and through acquisition of many more ventilators and intensive care equipment for CV 19 and we need to get back to previous capacity for everything else.
Good morning
It is not just the financial cost that one has to consider but, as pointed out by many here and in the media, the human cost as well.
We will not forget this !
Indeed a dismal performance. Boris in announcing the new more harm than good shut down:-
And let me explain why the overrunning of the NHS would be a medical and moral disaster beyond the raw loss of life
Because the huge exponential growth in the number of patients – by no means all of them elderly, by the way – would mean that doctors and nurses would be forced to choose which patients to treat
Who would get oxygen and who wouldn’t
Who would live and who would die,
And doctors and nurses would be forced to choose between saving covid patients and non-covid patients
And the sheer weight of covid demand would mean depriving tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of non-covid patients of the care they need.
The NHS has been rationing treatment and picking and choosing for years. Only about 10,000 of the 70,000 excess death this year were even in hospital. 60,000 died at home or in care home many with no NHS treatment or help at all.
Where does Boris get millions from? Currently about 11,000 bed occupied by Covid patients and already at the peak and even declining slightly.
An excellent Telegraph podcast (Planet Normal) yesterday with a Charles Moore interview. Even the usually sound Moore is turning into rather a soft, deluded lefty. It seems he supports free at the point of use healthcare but perhaps more like the German and Australian systems. No Charles “free” is what kills nearly all competition genuine and choice. It means less money in health care and a rather dire state monopoly. Run more for workers than patients.
Some safely net for the few who really cannot pay yes.
It seems that if Biden wins as looks very likely now we have to blame women voters and particulary college “educated” ones. Polls point to record split in US presidential election as female voters sour on Donald Trump.
Took the mother in law for a laser treatment only to be told it was cancelled.
Hospital was deserted, cubicles empty and wards closed.
Lots of staff wandering around with bits of paper.
Rumour has it Hospital is at about 40% capacity. Everyone still on full salary.
I have a suggestion for better management of the NHS that I know will never be contemplated:
At the current time, most airport staff (including very senior managers) are largely inactive; they are individuals (and groups) who in normal conditions have to deal daily/hourly with:
thousands of passengers, speaking many different languages
freight cargo and animals
complex and potentially dangerous machinery + highly sophisticated technology
legal issues such as Customs&Excise, passport regulations
health&safety issues
anti-terrorism security matters
etc, etc
Why not ask these senior managers to give their views on how NHS management should be reconstructed so that it can manage vastly more successfully people’s health care? Oh, and their suggestions should of course be properly publicised to both Parliament and the MsM. One can but dream.
We have one of the worst healthcare systems as measured by outcomes, for a country with UK levels and wealth and development. Just as one would expect of such a dire, top down, state run monopoly. Patients have paid already so are often treated with total and utter contempt. To be deterred from coming in at all if possible.
Save the NHS go and die quietly at home please. Let us hope the appalling failures of the NHS will finally get the government to get real freedom and choice into the system.
As Rod Liddle put it in his excellent Spectator piece yesterday:-
Even as those administrators were chucking the elderly out of their beds and into care homes, back in March — a scandal of unparalleled proportions — we were enjoined to open our front doors and clap like retarded seals to show our support for this wheezing, gargantuan diplodocus.
Much of the NHS output is not just low but actually negative – some examples:-
A relative of mine was infected with Covid at hospital (after going in for a minor stroke) then dumped into a care home (untested) to infect others, then sent home to extended family then back to hospital finally tested positive and died the day after.
Lots of patients are lied to and told they do not need operations when they actually do (as the NHS has large waiting times and rationing). Many could happily pay and if told the truth they would do. Perhaps then falling down the stair due to poor eye sight, knee or hip issues or something.
About 17% of Covid infections were actually acquired hospital (plus the ones acquired in care homes due to NHS negligence in dumping infected patients into them)
Thousands of other examples every day.
Why are they refusing to consider your isolation idea? I think I heard one of your fellow Spartans say he has evidence that people in the NHS are ‘scared’ to highlight the fact that their hospitals are not that busy with Covid and there has been a total over reaction.
Politically I can understand why, Boris damned if he does by you, damned if he doesn’t by the opposition and public opinion at the first sight of an ‘extra body’.
Let all your armchair generals truly understand the frightening responsibility on his shoulders as they fire off from the comfort of their ‘front rooms’
What exactly is the point of all this mass testing in Liverpool – other than government wanting to be seen to be doing something however daft and expensive it is? The city’s medical officer says ‘short term pain for long term gain’ and ‘if you test positive with the new test you are highly likely to have Covid’. So what does highly likely mean and what exactly is the gain?
Cases in Liverpool are already in decline due to herd immunity being reached in most areas here. Forget this and use the money to get more capacity, a real service and competence at the NHS.
More smoke and mirrors at last night’s Covid-19 press briefing as NHS CEO Stevens presented data to support government policy/lockdown 2. Skewed, as always, in one direction.
I have not long received a copy of my old school’s magazine containing articles from old boys on their activities during the past year. A good third of the contributions are from GPs and Hospital Consultants from which I gather that many of them have switched from their normal speciality to dealing with Covid19. Not at all surprising that there are fewer hips being replaced. Even before Covid19 many specialities were short of specialists leading to long waiting lists. Hardly surprising then to read your findings.
Isolation (Nightingale) hospitals are the way to go but you have to have the staff to man them without diluting the mainstream hospitals that are already short of staff in many areas.
If you wish to lay blame it is down to a succession of governments who have undermanned the sharp end but seem to have let the administration expand to no good effect. To exacerbate the problem government has failed to produce sufficient trained medical staff from our own resources thinking, as usual short term, that it is cheaper to lure them from overseas. The NHS requires a long term plan devoid of government/political interference.
What you describe is beyond incompetence.
You’d think in a state of emergency that the situation would ‘concentrate the mind’. During the summer months, after the southern ‘cases’ of the country had reduced in number, but before the north got their wave would have been an ideal opportunity to really re-group and prepare for the autumn and winter.
This really shows up that there are too many cooks in the kitchen (quangos) and no-one is prepared or competent enough to take the lead. Typical civil service type mentality- it’s always someone else’s fault for failure. That’s not good enough!
Earlier this year, I read of a hospital which by-passed management and it was said, the department had never run so efficiently.
There needs to be some sort of compromise between the NHS being run as a business but led by the medics too. Even that woman in the news who was going to overhaul the meals, was going to use tablets – can you imagine the cost of that? Cost seems never to of concern…
Now I am of an age to be a bit bothered about Covid. For that reason I keep well clear of the medical trade for fear they are just as likely to kill me as cure me. Nothing short of a heart attack or a broken leg will induce me to go anywhere near.
I should think any sane medical professional feels much the same and is reluctant to drag people into the system without very good cause. So we are bound to see rather small numbers of people voluntarily going to hospital – only the desperate will risk it.
Running the NHS ‘hot’ looked a smart strategy up till January. Then all that money spent on shiny shoe management consultants did not look so well spent. A bit more capacity and running ‘warm’ looks smarter strategy.
The fact they stopped data collection on productivity is pretty damning. They panicked, lost their sense of perspective then shut off the flow of information that would have allowed them to take more balanced view.
They now seem to be stuck in a denial stage, unwilling to do anything that might imply their response to date has been in any way erroneous. We should tell them not to worry: get over it and look for and at all the evidence about this pandemic and change tack before it is too late.
I believe evidence has been shared amongst the professionals in the last few days that the virus is weakening in terms of danger to life, albeit not enough yet to ignore, hence one of the reasons plus, better care, that death rates are falling.
This I think is standard in a virus’ s RNA as it needs to survive not kill all its hosts and it will continue to weaken. Equally numbers of people catching it had been skewed by the concentrations in universities where high percentages have caught it.
Are these true and to what extent reflected in government policy?
I’d think long and hard before buying more ventilators, they seem to simply delay death, otherwise quite agree
With the Nightingale hospitals and the opening up of some dormant wards we have the beds but it is most likely the shortage of trained staff to run these wards that is causing this short fall in everyday treatment.
Training takes years so we will have to live with this situation until we learn to live with CV19