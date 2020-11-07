I reproduce below my piece from April 11th. I am pleased others now have come to see that bad data and wrong forecasts are a problem for the government’s scientific advisers:
Review the data
The death rate is too high. Every death is a tragedy. We all want to see it going down. The nation mourns those who have lost their lives to this disease.
Soon the government needs to review progress with its object of flattening the curve of the virus spread, to consider how long we need to remain in lock down.
I am glad we are now privy to the figures the government relies on. In the daily briefings we are shown two graphs or “curves”, the trend in hospital deaths from CV 19 and the trend in hospital admissions for the infection.
It is presumably these curves that need to be sufficiently flattened to allow the government to transit to the third phase of its advisers’ planned handling of the virus crisis.
There are several issues with the Death figures that need getting right. I think it would be good for some administrators and statisticians from government and or from the scientific community advising the government to spend some time ensuring accurate data. This should not involve medical and hospital staff time which is needed to handle the patients.
There was a change in the basis of their compilation on March 26th, when they shifted from 8 hour to 24 hour reports, moving the numbers up. Can they smooth the figures to allow for this?
There is the issue of whether the deaths are all recorded on the appropriate day. The day before yesterday we were told the higher number included deaths from earlier days which they thought had not been recorded at the time. Can’t the numbers to be reworked for all but the most recent by reference to the death date on the medical death certificate?
There is the possibility of double counting. If deaths are sometimes recorded promptly before paperwork is completed, and other times when the paperwork is ready, there needs to be a check that they do not end up recording the same death twice.
The wider ONS figures are also of interest. These are higher as they include deaths not in hospital where CV19 was present. These include some where the deaths certified as with CV19 are based on statements about symptoms with no tests to confirm the presence of the virus. The figures include cases where CV 19 is mentioned where other severe conditions mean the patient would probably have died without the virus anyway.
Hospital admission with the virus is an easier series to get right. Presumably all on admission for CV 19 treatment are tested to ensure they have it, to make the correct treatment available. Admission takes place at one stated time and date, so it should be relatively easy to get a clean series of numbers that are accurate. A simple check would be to compare bed numbers and occupancy rates by hospital and to examine any outliers.
This is such an important decision both to control the disease and for the jobs and livelihoods of the many, that the decision takers need the most accurate possible numbers. (End of original)
I repeat again today these questions
What is a Covid 19 death? What are the numbers for dying of CV 19 and dying with CV 19?
Are the back numbers correctly attributed and compiled?
What is total NHS and private sector bed capacity and what is the current utilisation rate?
What proportion of total beds are currently taken by CV 19 patients?
How are the extra nurses recently recruited and the returners from early retirement being deployed?
25 Comments
The nation also mourns those, far greater in number, who have died during the same period of other things. Most of the excess deaths over this period happened at home (60,000 out of 70,000, I believe), as people either were too scared to go to a hospital or were not allowed into one.
Data and Science will be the undoing of this Government. You can fool some of the people some of the time but not all the people all of the time – I don’t know who said that.
This Government is a bit like the child that cries WOLF, it all goes wrong when there is a real threat. What ever they say from now on will be worth naught.
Even with Brexit we just were give the option to stay or leave – nothing else. We thought that having our own Government and not be held in check by a Dictatorships we would get on and thrive. What does Government do dance around, prance around and avoid doing what it was asked.
That sums up the state of play for a good chunk of the Political Class – they are just so very, very freighted of the people that they spend an inordinate amount of time trying to find ways to hold the people in check instead of releasing them to thrive. The EU rulers have nothing to offer us, the EU Citizens as always will remain friends.
My observation with the ONS, because I use there figures elsewhere, is that a usually wrong. However, they are explicit in their T&C’s that the figures will always be corrected as and when real data becomes available.
What is the false positive rate for the test. How many positives are re-tested and what % are positive again. How long after having had the infection perhaps without symptoms do people still test positive? What proportion of the circa 22K new cases a day are false positives? 10% or 50%?
New positive cases are now in decline as we are surely close to herd immunity in most areas – does the government have any other explanation?
You were right to raise those questions back in April but no one in government took any notice. They will ignore today’s repeated questions too. They have wilfully distorted figures to justify authoritarian actions. At no time have we ever been subjected to such an attack on our personal liberty and freedom and we have endured far more deadly epidemics than this one. Sadly, Parliament, with a few honourable exceptions, has acquiesced. Any government that connives in presenting false information with the deliberate intent of instilling fear into the population and thereby enabling it to act in a dictatorial fashion is malevolent, unworthy of support and needs to be removed. Furthermore, legal action must be taken against all those who have conspired in this way.
‘What are the numbers for dying of CV 19 and dying with CV 19?’
In the US, the CDC ( the equivalent of UK’s PHE) undertook such a study and found that only 6% of recorded deaths were for those who had died with no other underlying causes (co-morbidities).
If we apply that same percentage to UK Covid deaths (48475 currently on Worldometer) then only 2908 recorded deaths in the UK are directly attributable to Covid.
In addition, there is concern that there is considerable mis-diagnosis, Covid being put on the death certificate when the disease is more likely to be another respiratory illness. This Autumn, with the Government keen to bump the Covd death figures up, there is a highly noticeable reduction in Flu and pneumonia deaths. Too, note the overall death rate from respiratory illness is the same for any other year. Who, but SAGE and the Government, believes that flu and pneumonia have miraculously disappeared this Autumn? The people do not believe this is true.
Highly respected scientists Dr Mike Yeadon and Graham Hutchinson argue that the pandemic was over by the summer; and that the government and advisers are now lying with regards to the severity of Covid (See Anna Brees on youtube). As Theresa May said (I paraphrase) the statistics are made to justify the lockdown pollcy rather than the policy being made as a response to the figures – it was ever thus throughout this pandemic.
A fraudulent government participating in a globally-coordinated fraud on the people.
Doing a Government style guestimation in the first wave the hospital capacity reached 15% of beds. That of course occupied about 30% of NHS Staffing(at 100 staff per patient) – the others appeared to have furloughed, as all other treatment stopped. If not on Holiday NHS Staff took to Social Media to show their prowess in dance off’s against other teams around the NHS.
The NHS is said to be the Worlds largest employer with 2.5million on the books. Again using Government style of logic 1.2 million hospital staff were able to take a fully paid up holiday and relax.
The disappoint for the rest of us is that according to the NHS’s after the event figures 40% of those that caught Covid only caught because they cam in contact with the NHS for other reasons. Using Government logic, science and guess work 40% of all Corvid cases in the first wave were as a direct result of lack of procedures and poor sanitation within the NHS its self.
I don’t suppose, even IF they knew the answers to your questions John that they would admit how stupid and wrong they have been. Everyone I speak to is completely deflated and concerned about where this country is going. It’s just too depressing for words. All the hard work of individuals and businesses thrown down the pan and for what? The jottings of figures from men who would have difficulty passing the 11 plus or so it would seem.
Parliament should be that second opinion when it comes to something like this virus … The house used to be full of professional people who could give a balanced view on life and livingness … Now it seems to be full of lemmings, apart from a few decent independent thinkers.
That the government is intent on keeping us aligned towards the NEW NORMAL and everything that this means demonstrates that our method of government has outlived it’s best days — It still treats us all as cattle, while those considered to be “THE VERY BEST PEOPLE” are making decisions that will mean we have no choice but to accept our fate or be excluded from the, rather less attractive these days, benefits of society.
They simply won’t be measuring what they don’t want you to know.
In particular, they could very easily make an accurate determination of the rate of false positives in pillar 2 testing. They haven’t, because they know it is too high for the very low prevalence of infection, but this suits their purpose.
The obfuscation is intentional, the alarmism is intentional. If this isn’t criminal, then it should be.
John seems to be trying to drag the discourse about the Government’s simple but massive failures in dealing with this epidemic into the mire of arcane claim and counterclaim about figures and methodology.
Well he would, wouldn’t he?
It’s a great pity they never listen to wise advice especially when people’s lives and hundreds of billions are at stake.
If Boris was a football manager ……
Or if Boris was a football player with so many own goals….
Maybe a football hooligan but not his own referee!
In rugby I have seen players pass out after a scrum down for far less …
Questions you m8ss John, why have we no seasonal flu or pneumonia deatgsthis year.
All respiratory deaths are being labelled Covid.
Seco d, why don’t we get the daily total deaths and the 5 year average week on week.
It looks like many people are ignoring the lockdown and rightly so.
Joe public knows when he’s being lied to.
Sir John, you raise excellent questions. It is difficult to believe that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet do not have access to the answers, but we are not allowed to know. It seems clear from the data that is available that in a number of parts of the country, the hospitals are not overwhelmed by Covid and are unlikely to be. Why therefore a national lockdown and why no published data on the costs of it to the nation in both short and long term?
Good questions. Another would be – What proportion of the incoming hospital patients test positive and have symptoms? The test amplifies to a point where pieces of RNA or dead virus can give a positive result when the patient has not been ill or displayed any symptoms or may have had the virus and recovered. Some well qualified doctors put false positives at nine out of ten. A patient may come in after a car crash and die later but test positive and be recorded as a death with Covid.
Excellent questions, as usual thank you. Here’s a related one – how many of the ‘cases’, hospital admissions and deaths are truly due to Covid 19 or are they actually from other respiratory problems? At risk of duplicating my post from yesterday, Dr Mike Yeadon is one highly respected scientist who believes Covid 19 is virtually over and present statistics relate to other viruses wrongly identified. If so, can we re-open the economy forthwith, or will such a move be blocked to save the hides of Messrs Johnson, Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Sage members?
When they test everyone in Liverpool they should record whether each positive has had any symptoms in the past or at present. This would give a picture of the true number of infections and whether these are infectious.
It ages well JR unlike this useless, awful government which seems committed to destroying SMEs no matter what the consequence. I also predicted this in the early months of the pandemic when it was clear what the real purpose of lockdown was….. How about they might tell you in 2030?
This government does not care about the health of people. It has not bothered with an impact assessment for what must have been one of the biggest decisions in the history of this nation. If it did care, it would have been encouraging exercise and prioritising that above all else along with a healthy diet and appropriate vitamin supplements. Fortunately, a good number of us have done that anyway rather than trusting in the snake oil vaccine salesmen…
zorro
It remains a solid comment 7 (seven!) months later. The additional questions make it even more solid.
A couple of sentences I commented at the time:
“Capacity and utilisation data should be given for each potential bottleneck, also as function of time.
I would add (again and always) the Govt should be giving estimates (and methodology) for life years saved by lockdown and life years lost (due to present delays and future effect on economy – no evidence for the cure being worth the cost has been given)”
they try to make the reality as opaque as possible, so that only simon stevens and his ilk get to know how they are doing their rationing and allocation. if the truth gets out that the nhs is corrupt, incompetent, and actively anti many groups of patients then its religious status would quickly fade.
“I am glad we are now privy to the figures the government relies on.”
This is such a disgrace, 8 months into the pandemic and we are still struggling to get data on it.
Good afternoon.
Sir John
Most of us here can see that you are trying to help the government out of a mess that it need not have got itself into. Sadly, as we saw from the vote in the HoC recently, you are a minority. You realise as we, that the government has allowed itself to be mislead, not just by questionable data, but by questionable individuals and organisations who want the government, and thereby your party, to fail. Fail so that there prefered candidates can take the reigns of power. We have, as PM, a man who many here think is not up to the job. Too easily swayed and lacking in strength of character to fight his, and our, corner. He surrendered his responsibility when he stated he would be led by the science (he rally meant scientists). But whilst he may have relinquished responsibility he cannot so easily relinquish accountability. Both he and your party will be held to account for what they have both done and not done and there will be no getting away from it.
I, like others here, sense the danger both your party and the nation are in and, are as helpless in the face of fools who cannot think outside there protected bubble. That bubble, as you well know, lasts for only 5 years maximum, at which point the damage wrought on the people of this nation will permeate said bubble.
In 2016 I was full of hope and optimism. Now I am full of despair foreboding.
These questions will not be welcomed by the government.
They have chosen their approach and don’t want any evidence which might support any deviation from it.
How many beds in each hospital were allocated to C19 last lockdown, and how many are deemed to be still allocated to it now (we heard of one hospital up North that stated its C19 beds were full to capacity, when in fact it had drastically downgraded the C19 beds per se to just 8 units…).?
Of the allocated C19 beds NOW, how many are occupied? How does this compare with last time i.e. beds available / beds occupied.? The truth please!
Your writings and questions, John, suggest you have the same doubts and misgivings as the rest of us, in that the intent to lockdown ‘anyway’ is primary and the data is being stroked / confected to justify that action. The next question then is, “That being so, what the hell is the agenda?”. The failure of the PM and/or his Cabinet to clarify this issue, or indeed to clearly deny it, is now the cause of much supposition and hysteria in the public domain.
Biden won…does that mean Brexit is off