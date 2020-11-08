Letter to Mr Biden

Dear Mr President elect
Congratulations on your victory. Gaining more votes than any previous President and getting above 50% of the popular vote gives you a clear mandate for your policy of uniting the USA.
Your opponent succeeded in boosting his vote by an impressive 8 million extra votes, demonstrating considerable support for his Republican vision of growth promoted by lower taxes, putting America first when dealing with China, promoting peace in the Middle East, and protecting individual liberties. It is a pity he has chosen to query the election outcome without setting out convincing evidence of the voter fraud he alleges. It makes your task of uniting America more difficult. The U.K. respects democratic mandates and agrees with you that the results of counting all the valid votes are the sacred instruction of the people which all true democrats respect.
The U.K. looks forward to working with you as President. Our two countries often find ourselves in agreement. We think NATO remains a fundamental part of our security. The U.K. makes an important financial and military contribution to the Alliance and is willing to help the USA secure similar pledges from other members. We support US efforts to secure peace in the Middle East. Through the 5 Eyes arrangements we co operate closely on intelligence. We agree on the need to be vigilant to Russian and Chinese cyber threats, and to take a robust position over trade cheating.
I must stress that the U.K. does uphold the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. As we leave the EU we have no plans to impose a hard border between the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, contrary to false EU rumours. It is the EU which seems to be planning new border controls on their side of the border which you may like to take up with them. The UK’s EU referendum gave us a larger percentage mandate for exit than your own convincing win, so you will understand the importance to us of becoming a truly independent country again on 1 January next year. As such we can be of more assistance in world trade and foreign policy matters, and look forward to working with you where our views and policies align.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
22 Comments
“It is a pity he has chosen to query the election outcome without setting out convincing evidence of the voter fraud he alleges.”
I must repeat what I wrote yesterday morning:
I hope and trust that any and all disputes raised by parties to the American election will be adjudicated on by the lawfully appointed judge of the facts, and not by media “fact-checkers”.
I do not think it is at all appropriate for Conservative Party members to congratulate either party to an election that is currently being litigated. I worry greatly for Anglo-American relations.
The Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs must be celebrating. As will the Corporations and especially the Russian gas producers. The German and French arms industry too will look forward to the lack of a demand to pay for defence using American arms and troops. But is it worth having a special relationship with a country where the majority want to be governed by socialists like Harris when the old fellow becomes too embarrassing in no time at all. Boris and other Conservative ministers seem to think he’s going to be good for the UK. That tells us all about their agenda.
It certainly kooks very unlikely that the courts will not uphold sufficient Trump legal actions to prevent Biden taking office. At least the Republicans retain the Senate to restrict him. The country will. I suspect, more further to the right over the coming years as they see what a disaster Democrat policies invariably for the economy and living standards. Biden himself is not that bad as democrats go but he has fallen for the climate alarmist lunacy, identity politics (you are not really black if you vote Republican), the evil politics of envy and almost everyone is a victim culture.
The left is all about appeal to irrational emotions over what actually works. It is even worse in the UK where both main parties are essentially big state, tax to death socialists.
The BBC is now even more unbearable and wrong headed that usual.
I’ve just checked the academic record of Biden. He doesn’t seem to be that bright.
Convincing win?
Pull the other one!
125% turnout in one state and an 120yr old voting….. electoral fraud is the name of the game as in Peterborough.
The only way to unite the west is for the Right to give up and capitulate to the Left.
The Left do not accept conservatism, nor Conservatism – they foment insurrection so perhaps President Trump is taking a leaf from this book. If you think there is no evidence of corruption then perhaps this might make interesting reading:
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1357379/us-election-2020-donald-trump-joe-biden-pollster-fail
A smaller margin for a Leftist mandate exists than does for Brexit. Yet don’t let that stop the Leftists saying that ultra Leftism should now be forced on the USA.
I have yet to hear a ranter against Trump say what policy of his was so wicked. He did not invade and destabilise countries as other presidents (including President Obama) did. In fact he waged peace, not war and he made many of his poor better off and garnered more of the BAME vote who are utterly sick of BLM as are many of my black friends and colleagues.
Good morning.
Nice letter. Doubt he would read it.
I confess that I had a little chortle at that one. I voted to LEAVE the EU, not renegotiate a new Association Agreement.
This and previous governments have deliberately dragged our Leaving out, waiting for a day like this.
How terribly sad. We had, in President Trump, a man that truly loved this country as much as he loved his own. Thank you Mr. President and good luck.
—
President Putin, 1st July 2016
It’s a sad day when the so called Free World makes that man look good.
Janet Daley today asks:-
There was only one possible reflection on that extraordinary broadcast from the Trump bunker last Thursday night. How did this ludicrous, dangerously ignorant man ever become president of the United States?
Simple Janet – he was a far better choice than the dire lefty lawyer Hillary Clinton, he was also a far better choice than lefty lawyer Joe Biden and Harris. The policies of the left simply do not work. They damage the rich and the poor and do huge economic and social damage particularly to the poor. The politics of envy, victimhood, and identity politics are all evil. The fact that Trump has seen through the climate alarmist. group think religion was reason enough to vote for him. It is depressing he lost – largely it seems due to lack of support from woman and particularly college “educated” ones it seems.
So many people seem to be educated into stupidity nowadays. Witness the decision of fire chiefs to moronically send residents at Grenfell Tower back to their flats, the ERM, the EURO, the climate alarmism, the war on a lie, the NHS pushing Covid infected people into care homes and back home untested and tested, the existence of the dire NHS state monopoly, the war on plant food, the war against private schools and grammar schools, nearly all PPE graduates, the bonkers line the BBC takes on almost every issue ……
Matt Ridley and Daniel Hannan have sensible comment pieces in the Telegraph today.
I should have added the current lock down (when the infection is clearly already in decline) and SUNAK’s absurd Furlough until March 31st (we need to encourage more people to work not pay and incentivise them not to you silly man). Also the absurdly expensive and ineffective track and trace, the lack of hospital capacity even now (it seem Sunak refused funding earlier in the year), the idiot Liverpool City testing for all that achieves nothing …..
And Johnson has just offered nearly £400 million for Rashford. A transfer fee, I think.
Re the furlough going on into March…and workers.
My youngest son (accountant) – his practice has gone from being open part time to being full time opened ….now, following government guidelines has fully closed again!
To quote my butcher earlier this week, “we’re back to square one again, it’s ridiculous!”
I do hope this doesn’t mean my son’s office will be closed until March, under constant lockdown. We’re burning the house down to rid ourselves of a wasp’s nest.
The Biden result – the whole vote stinks. Biden clearly is unwell, it’s thought that he’ll be asked to resign on health grounds only months into his presidency- and the Harris lady will take over. Only reassurance is that the Republicans control the senate. I agree with the rest you say LL.
Tell me, is there any way your precious Brexit could get worse? Europe against you, America against you, Ireland dictating terms. Britain’s as friendless as it was in 1066
Your post tells us more about the nature of Biden, Ireland and the rest of the Europe than it does about the UK.
Good letter – but there were many instances of electoral fraud identified by the Press before, during and after the election. The size of the problem hasn’t yet been quantified and it’s probably the case that the number of dodgy votes isn’t enough to call into question the legitimacy of Biden’s win. But I think we’ll see Pelosi’s lot now move quickly to entrench this election’s ‘innovations’ into federal law. I hope that you, Sir John, will do your bit to improve the integrity of our own electoral system. Your party doesn’t seem to care much about the issue.
I have huge sympathy for Boris despite all his many mistakes so far. He is now in an even more difficult position.
The Brexit and the Irish Border issue now far more difficult with Biden, the deluded greenish mother to his latest child doubtless pushing him to insanity on climate alarmism, conservative MPs who are very largely remainers, big government socialists and believers in endless climate alarmist virtue signalling, a socialist magic money tree Chancellor whose first action was to attack entrepreneurs tax reliefs then to increase debt hand over fist, the Covid problems (now all but over over), also he has wee Sturgeon and her appalling National Socialist Party of Scotland plus he has the appalling NHS to sort out.
At least he does not have any actual wars to contend with currently I suppose.
Somebody pointed me in the direction of The Royal Family website yesterday, there’s information on The Great Reset and a video of Prince Charles talking at the Davos WEF meeting, and his POW’s feathers are the logo behind him, lit up in pretty colours.
I’d heard he’d become a sort of unofficial patron….
Dear Sir John–Nobody, especially not the BBC, seems to want to mention that Trump was extremely unlucky having to bear the brunt of Covid and BLM. It was all going well for him till they came out of the clear blue sky. Agree of course would not have been a good idea to refer to these in your letter.
Thank you Mr Redwood, I’m sure that the EU would love to talk with Mr Biden about the Good Friday Agreement and other Irish issues. After the EU funded 4 peace programs directed at the communities in N. Ireland, maybe international support can now help to pursue these efforts.
Sir John,
Wise measured words, as usual.
When Boris Johnson is finally encouraged resign, please put yourself forward for PM.
This country needs people like you at the helm in these troubled times.
Rod Liddle today:-
Following Scotland’s lead, the Law Commission proposes that people should be prosecuted for saying nasty things even if they’re sitting at home and hoping to while away the lockdown hours with a spot of hate speech.
However, the commission has gone further by suggesting that in addition to race, gender and religion, a whole new bunch of people should be protected from being offended. These include old people, young people, “sex workers” (why not loss adjusters or estate agents?) and tribes of young folk who identify themselves by a style of dress. So no jokes, please, beginning: “A hooker, a bishop and a skinhead go into a bar”, or you’ll find the Old Bill at your door.
Mercifully absent from the list of people with “protected characteristics” are lawyers, about whom Jack Cade was surely right.
Sir JR,
Interesting and comprehensive leter to Mr. Biden.which covers a number of areas.
One inersting point “It is the EU which seems to be planning a hard border bewtween NI and the Republic”
1) I was not aware with the current negotiations taht this is the case as the arrangements are curretly agred?
2) As the negotitions are still going on,it is probably very difficult to make this sort of potential judgement at this early stage?
Reply Look at their CV 19 arrangements in place
An appalingly sycophantic and grovelling letter to a man who has just beaten the most awful president that America has produced in half a century.
As the free world breathes a collective sigh of relief, a simple “Congratulations on your hard-fought victory in the election. The United Kingdom looks forward to working with you on matters of mutual interest” would have sufficed.