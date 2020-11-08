Remembrance Sunday

By johnredwood | Published: November 8, 2020

Today we remember all those who gave their lives so we could live in freedom in a democratic country.

I delivered my wreath to Wokingham Town Hall last week to be placed on the War Memorial in the Town Hall. I was told we could not present them today in a ceremony as it is inside.

I recorded a reading for the Wokingham Service at 2.45pm this afternoon, and will watch the service on the link supplied by the All Saints Church website. I am grateful to those who have organised this memorial Service.

The best way we can show our appreciation for the suffering and loss of those who were killed or injured in conflict is to uphold and use the freedoms they fought to defend.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted November 8, 2020 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

    I happened to find myself outside a church at 10.57 this morning. It had glass doors and I was able to see a burglar playing the last post the sound of which mournfully escaped to the outside.

    One person in attendance because of ill thought out regulation.

    Shocking leadership.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page