The US election result

Those who write in to point out there is as yet no official confirmed US election result are correct. It is also true some more votes might turn up. However, the world sees a substantial margin of votes and Electoral College votes for Mr Biden who will now act as President elect and be generally accepted as such. Only if Mr Trump publishes convincing evidence of substantial voter fraud in several swing states and that is upheld in state law courts will the present indicative result be overturned. So far Mr Trump has not produced such evidence.
