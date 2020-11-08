The US election result

By johnredwood | Published: November 8, 2020

Those who write in to point out there is as yet no official confirmed US election result are correct. It is also true some more votes might turn up. However, the world sees a substantial margin of votes and Electoral College votes for Mr Biden who will now act as President elect and be generally accepted as such. Only if Mr Trump publishes convincing evidence of substantial voter fraud in several swing states and that is upheld in state law courts will the present indicative result be overturned. So far Mr Trump has not produced such evidence.

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

