Mr Trump’s lawyer sets out challenges

Today Mr Trump’s lawyer stated they had good evidence about people trying to vote in person only to discover their vote had already been cast. In Nevada they think votes were cast by people not living in the state. There are also in some states issues about delivery and dates of postal votes.
This confirms the likelihood of a month of rallies and court cases to seek to reverse Mr Biden’s current lead prior to certification of the vote. It is most important only valid votes are counted.
I did not send my draft letter yesterday and will pause as these issues develop.
101 Comments
Oh dear oh dear …. by the way , I notice the entire government is still too terrified of Piers Morgan to be interviewed
Dealing with the media is part of the job , if you are not competent to do that either maybe think about becoming a Dentist or a Hairdresser or something.
Ah is that it? I thought it was because he was a shouty idiot who would never let people speak before interrupting them,
I hope it can be overturned but it looks unlikely. I have no doubt at all that there was substantial electoral fraud with postal votes at they are very open to it. There certainly substantial evidence of it in the UK as we have seen.
Where there are substantial differences between postal and in person voting directions an investigation and full explanation is surely needed. Biden’s policies on Climate Alarmism, The EU, the Irish Border, Iran, identity politics, the politics of envy, grievance and entitlement are not good for anyone (other than a few vested interests and lawyers perhaps).
They are especially bad for the UK.
Plus the appallingly damaging Critical Race Theory agenda will doubtless accelerate away again.
If anything the republicans won the election, albeit lost the white house due to trump’s Character. There is no mandate for all the left-wing stuff. Biden is a pragmatic centrist so I think we’ll see him us that as excuse to drop it. Kamala Harris also showed great flexibility of principles moving from being against fracking to in favour of it to secure her nomination. It will be continuation Obama, no worse, and probably more constrained.
The main risk is he goes soft on those foreign policy issues where Trump has been tough and fairly successful.
Lifelogic, )words left out ed) Mistakes in Michigan that erroneously gave Democrat candidate Joe Biden a 3,000 vote advantage in Antrim County. After the error was fixed, PotUS Donald Trump actually won the county by around 2,500 votes. So the “error” could have swung it for Biden.
Reply There are disputed views of what caused the error which may have been caused by a failure to update software. Clearly other places using similar systems need to be checked. This error I think emerged from manual checks on numbers by Observers as the result seemed odd.
Check out Barak Obama rallies for 2008 and 2012. Whatever your view of Mr Obama, it is clear he was a popular candidate with great voter enthusiasm; he could fill stadia. His 2008 performance was the highest vote in American history. Despite a second term dip, he still managed a whopping 65 million votes in 2012, a feat which Hilary Clinton matched in 2016.
Mr Biden seems to have achieved a vote total ten million better than 2nd term Obama achieved despite his rallies not filling car parks.
Seems legit…..
I agree there is every reason to think there has been substantial electoral fraud with postal votes in the UK so it is no surprise it happens in the USA and elsewhere abroad. I have worked as a Presiding Officer at several elections so can confirm from experience the integrity of the process of Ballot voting. These checks are not available for Postal votes thus undermining the integrity of the vote, and thus undermining democracy. The relative silence of the Mass Media on this issue has been deafening.
It would be ‘nice’ if presumptive President Elect Biden followed Prof J Turley’s suggestion and got the Democrats to support President Trump on full transparency. There is time for this. Biden presumably knows he has enough votes, Trump has shifted to making this about protecting the integrity of USA democracy, not just about him. It would be good for the world to be reminded that both sides in a democracy can support the transparency of the system. (And surely this would be politically good for Biden and USA ‘healing’)
Huge and obvious fraud is the perfect strategy to increase division and continue the controlled demolition of western countries. The mass of people that still believe in the manufactured political stage show will buy into all this and we’re likely to see large scale violence and possibly even civil war with states trying to secede. All manufactured to cover the gigantic theft by the ruling class, the oncoming solar minimum and the decline of fossil fuels.
The first factually accurate piece I have read on this subject this morning. Formerly respectable newspapers report the PM referring to ‘President Biden’, or else that are discussing how Biden ‘beat’ Trump.
Indeed, Joe Biden is not President until 20th Jan 2021, and Donald Trump remains PotUS until then.
What an absolute shambles.
For too long elections have been run in a casual manner, without proper supervision in too many Countries throughout the World including our own.
Time for a real scrutiny of the National voting list to ensure people are not registered twice, (in different areas) that people who have passed away are automatically removed, and that postal votes have to be applied for anew each time, with a good reason for the granting such
..and photo ID when voting – crazy not to be policed and I mean policed.
Apparently Venezuela and Brazil run the fairest, most accurate and most transparent elections and get results in a day or two.
Face facts. He lost. There were no irregularities on a significant scale that would change the outcome. Stop encouraging his denial. He will end up being laughed out of the White House.
Irregularities should be investigated regardless of whether they alter the outcome. The President tried to call attention to them in 2016 after he won, but Democrat-run states refused to allow Federal “interference” or investigate themselves.
This is being presented as him refusing to accept a genuine loss, but it’s about ensuring that this election and those in the future are free and fair. Don’t the people calling for him to give up want fair elections?
This entry makes it even more interesting to observe how UK media and politicians were quick to acknowledge Biden as President-elect even though the legal processes have not been completed, and in some cases not yet begun. Was the intention to create the impression of a fait accompli regardless of whatever fraud or misdemeanours may subsequently be proven? This is the culmination of 4 years efforts by the Democrats and their media voicepieces to unseat President Trump in one way or another.
“It is most important only valid votes are counted.”
Perhaps you need to address the postal voting system in this country.
Oh yes we do!
And to insist that MPs vote in person in the traditional way!
Regardless of whether people like Trump or not the issue of fraud in voting must be addressed both in the USA and in the UK. Democracy must be seen to be fair and just. If this is not resolved then I can see real trouble on the streets of America in the near future.
Indeed.
My understanding of the legal process is that declarations are the responsibility of the state legislatures and the electoral colleges. There are claims of absentee votes, aggregate votes in excess of 100% in some areas, votes from the grave, people turning up to vote being advised they have already voted. It seems to me that these claims need to be resolved by due process if the result is to be accepted by whoever turns out to be on the losing side.
Just the tip of the iceberg, as some of the links I provided to you will have shown.
This is not over – Trump was expecting all of this, and I’m confident he has plans to bring it all out into the open to destroy the Democrats
You are betting on a fast sinking ship. Mind you: you did also bet on Boris Johnson to deliver Brexit.
I can see a pattern emerge here.
Tabulazero, Boris Johnson is far better than BINO Theresa May, even if he fails to deliver the Leave we voted for. As for Biden and Trump, let’s wait and see what the official result is, after the court cases and the investigations into the computer vote systems and the evident fraudulent ballots, shall we?
The BBC has already decided.
Biden wins.
Though he treats them with utter contempt. “I’m Irish.” Though they probably did as much as anyone to get his win as an international anti Trump broadcaster.
The guy’s a bit thick, isn’t he.
Indeed, Hillary Clinton knows she’s President, but Joe Biden doesn’t know whether he is President.
I see that “No return to Boom and Bust and I saved the World” Gordon Brown has popped his head up in Fife to support Biden. It is amazing how totally wrong and idioitc many bright people can be. Educated into stupidity perhaps or just bright but totally lacking in common sense. Too busy looking at the trees to see the Forest. He was a dreadfully misguided chancellor and an appalling PM.
Rather like Denis Heally – Balliol College, Oxford, double first Greats and yet too daft to work out that 98% income tax is not a good plan – before he went off cap in hand to the IMF for help with a loan and their supervision of the eonomy!
The BBC’s narrative is that ‘President Trump has presented no evidence of electoral fraud’. While that is correct, the BBC seems intent in NOT reporting the many instances of electoral fraud being reported elsewhere. Perhaps you need to write another letter to Tim Davie.
Well let him go to court if he really thinks there’s a case. Anyone standing in a democracy has a right to make legal challenge if they suspect malfeasance. But if he loses let him leave with good grace. It seems v clear Biden got c. 4m more votes even if some thousands or even tens of thousands were not legal. The republicans should avoid behaving like continuity remain in the U.K. with a 4-year whinge or indeed like the democrats in the US over the last 4 years with all the Russia nonsense!
It is for Americans to decide on their voting system, but all evidence here and there is that postal voting is insecure and it has facilitated electoral abuses.
I suggest that postal voting should be curtailed except for the disabled. If we are to allow people to vote early, it should be only for a valid reason, they should go to vote in person at an electoral office, and no more than a week early.
Sir JR
Interesting perspective even if lots of staff members incouding his wife are asking Trump to admit defeat. (AP)
Trump has started his machine of disinformation in the swing states (Borsen)
It will still not change anything, all rather sad
Bill Brown, Interesting perspective but no facts or knowledge. All rather sad – do better next time. Actually, Trump’s wife has supported his contention that vote fraud has taken place. And why should he concede when everyone knows that Democrat supporters have engaged in vote rigging?
Let us recall we witnessed the Florida hanging chads debacle twenty years ago and alleged mis-counting in Illinois sixty years ago (that may have changed the election outcome) and plenty of other such incidents. The U.S.A. does not do public voting very well.
Trump is doing for America what the “stab in the back” myth did for the last Kaiser’s Germany.
Formula 57
Was in Florida when the hanging chads farce took place, visited the little White House in Key West and was shown the machine with some example polling forms.
Quite clear the machine punches were not sharp or set correctly, hence the reason for the problem.
All the hanging chad examples I was shown, were punched in the correct position.
Being a fully qualified a toolmaker, I was fully aware how punches should work.
Pathetic that such a lengthy debate (think it was a couple of weeks at the time) was held with regards to this so called problem.
Oh no, that’s not allowed, you are only allowed to try to overturn a democratic vote when the left lose – like Brexit and Trump’s election in 2016 which they tried to overturn continuously for the next four years with court challenges and conspiracy theories about Russian interference and so on. This time the left won so you have to accept it without comment and move on.
We have fraud in Bye Elections In Peterborough. How ever it is not challenged in The Courts.
The authorities investigated and found nothing unduly amiss.
So quite rightly the Court’s time was not wasted too.
Martin, I bet you believe what the Communist Party of China says too. Ohh . . . . you do!
“In Nevada they think votes were cast by people not living in the state” apparently lots of people from California have ‘condos’ in Nevada to avoid/evade Californian taxes. As to whether this is sufficient to swing an election, I don’t know. I suppose in a marginal seat it could be.
Postal vote litigation began before the election and was not satisfactorily resolved. This is simply continuing …
The electoral college timetable put us here, “November 4-December 14, 2020:Counting Popular Votesand Filing Certificates of Ascertainment” see https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF11641
… very, very silly of you to send that letter to Biden, John.
Like in all general elections especially those of the size 150 million plus voters there are bound to be some singular irregularities which the police and the courts can pursue but in the overall numbers it won’t amount to squat- A lot of people voted early especially democrats because of the Covid as they were entitled to do and that is what has upset the Trump camp- but as Biden says the count will go on and every legal vote will be counted.
The American authorities should cooperate with Trump’s legal team and launch thorough and transparent investigations to all allegations of electoral fraud, otherwise the whiff of corruption will follow Biden round like a bad smell for the next 4 years.
It’s with a heavy heart that I’m going to cancel my subscription to the Daily Telegraph despite having been a reader for many years, the glee that they are expressing over the contested victory of Biden Sticks in my Craw plus they seem to have fallen for the myth of Climate Change big time!
Sir John, I think that postal voting should be dumped. It is widely open to abuse.
Nigel Farage tells how his party were defeated by postal votes in Peterborough when, after filling the Embassy Theatre twice in one day, he lost to Mr Corbyn, whose rally attracted only a handful of voters. He tells of people turning up with actual shopping bags full of postal votes.
In Birmingham and Tower Hamlets there have also been successful court cases. It is all too easy to cheat the system and the wretched counter will certainly not be able to check the validity of the voting slips.
It was Tony Blair who introduced them and they should be stopped well before the next election. If you can’t get to the polling station, for whatever reason (even troops stationed abroad) then you should be disenfranchised, Conservatives and Labour please note.
Reply To prove postal voting fraud you need to establish each vote where someone other than the legal voter has filled it in and sent it in
Reply – Reply
Come on John
“To prove voting fraud you need to………..”
If you are going to prosecute, then of course you need to prove your case, but you do not need to prove anything to simply change the system John.
Good heavens the Government changes the rules on hundreds of policies each year to either suit themselves, or to simply improve the systems without having to go to court.
Mitt Romney was reported as saying that it is important for democracy that no fraud is alleged.
Regrettably, postal voting leaves itself wide open to coercion and fraud. So whatever the outcome, I think it is far preferable to admit the possibility of fraud, be transparent wherever fraud has been detected and emphasize measures being taken to close down avenues for fraud in future elections.
Tower Hamlets, Peterborough, Birmingham???? Except for the elderly and infirm and armed services serving abroad, postal voting should be scrapped. We all know it’s rife with fraud which is the very reason Labour introduced it in the first place. If someone cannot be bothered to get themselves to the polling station once every four years, then they forfeit their right to vote. Simples.
Jools B
What a load of nonsesne sometines people can be out of the country on teh day and they should still be allowed to use thir democratic right.
Don’t you believe in democracy , oene man one vote?
If you can’t be bothered to vote then you lose your vote.
Lynn Atkinson
Read , why I wrote before you comment, that might make it more understable for you
Bill, Under what stable?
Has it been one man one vote Trump would have won. Similarly had it been restricted to over 30s. Not that I am suggesting women should be prevented from voting.
You lost, get over it. Is that not what you keep telling those you call remoaners / remainiacs etc etc?
Trump’s big mistake was saying absentee voting was good but mail-in voting was bad, not that he understood either. Hence, Trump voters didn’t mail-in votes but Biden voters did. They will still be counting those Post Office date stamped and registered envelopes containing ballot papers till Christmas. Two votes for Biden for every one vote for Trump.
Acorn, Although Remains alleged that we were thick they did not allege voter fraud. But vote fraud has already been reported (not merely alleged) in the presidential election.
I think it is true that US citizens abroad may vote. So it would be odd to say citizens may not postal vote if not living in their own State.
Isn’t the issue that they could then vote twice: once where they live and again where they LIVED.
Whether or not there was foul play, it is odd that it is so hard to find information like this elsewhere.
I am merely conjecturing that this is because it is perhaps sub judice.
No..it is because it is being suppressed.
What do you think all the fake news and internet censorship was for?
Nearer home John when are we going to say enough is enough and walk away from these interminable EU negotiations.
We know that Brussels will try and bounce us into submission in 31st December. This isn’t good enough.
Reply I make that point regularly.
Sir JR,
Yes, you make that point regularly but you alsso seem to make conslusons on most issues on the EU, even before the negotitations are completed and we know the content, and that does not speak in your favour. We could end up with a good deal?
Bill Brown, Any (likely) deal with the EU empire is a bad deal. Why? Because the EU has shown how vicious and vindictive it is by demanding the UK gives up territory for a mere trade deal.
Current state of the 2020 Presidential Election:
Trump 232
Biden 226
80 electoral votes across 7 states in dispute.
All disputes must be resolved by these State Legislatures by December 14th regardless of audits, recounts, lawsuits. 6 of those legislatures are majority Rs.
If they are not resolved they are voided.
Javelin,
thank you , yes let us stick to the facts as they are presented.
Wonderful!
Let’s worry about our own government incompetence; what’s going on with fishing? The government cannot give way again on this national totem of independence, please make it known.
Not unusual. Each state will have a tranche of people who vote there but don’t live there. American friends of mine who live in London get absentee ballots and vote in their home state. Also Nevada has a few military bases – some military personnel will vote there while stationed overseas.
Postal votes are open to abuse. Boris must stop the free issue of these in the UK and sort out the boundaries whilst he has the majority to do it.
Good afternoon
For people to have faith in the democratic process, the voting for candidates must be as robust as possible. We here in the Uk can do far more to ensure that the votes casts are from the legitimate voters and, that votes are not tampered with. I think it is high time that postal voting was restricted to certain groups and, that proof of ID must be shown at the polling station before anyone can vote.
“It is most important only valid votes are counted.” Indeed.
What can be done about the valid votes which were disposed of or altered?
Indeed. The reason no one should have congratulated Biden on his ‘victory’.
I see key world leaders have waited for certification of the results of the US election, instead of rushing in to congratulate Biden, thus showing more respect for electoral propriety than Johnson and his Tory MPs. Very wise.
However, it is vitally important for this country to have clarification on which side Johnson is: the UK’s side or the globalists’ side, who are rushing to install The Great Reset, using Coronavirus and “climate change” as justification. See UN Agenda 21 and 2030. It is all there, the ghastly transformation of our society under a Marxist type regime, all apparently in the name of “sustainability” (and apparently signed up to by our government).
Yes, Johnson indeed is a globalist and as such is an enemy of a free UK and its right to develop as a sovereign nation/independent country, free from the Marxist type regime that the globalists want to impose on us (UN Agenda 2030). Johnson apparently can’t wait to proceed further, together with Biden, with the Climate Change agenda….. That says it all.
It sure is! If the political elitists subvert democracy then we in the U.K. have nothing. Those that subvert democracy should pay the ultimate price.
In some states votes were cast by people not living.
The dead were so active that they in fact registered to vote after they were dead as well as voted Biden.
There seems to be much evidence of voting fraud, especially with postal votes but also with observers being restricted in what they were allowed to see. The obvious solution is a new vote with the absolute minimum of postal votes and only for good reason.
However maybe a recount would work but with automatic cross checking to identify any duplicates or unauthorised voters (such as dead ones).
There are lessons to be learned for our own elections, especially the right to postal votes and their additional scrutiny when allowed. Coercion also needs to be recognised especially in those areas following a particular religion.
Off topic
Barnier today on social media relating to this week in London “respect EU autonomy and UK sovereignty with effective governance” “The EU demands access to Britain’s coastal waters, the so-called “level-playing field” and an agreement to police any future deal.”
Coastal Waters the is first 13miles from the shoreline out, not just the EEZ that is inside the UK territory by international treaty,
So the EU dictates what happens in the whole of UK without having the UK people having a say in their laws and rules. That is EU speak for respect (code for rule).
In reality it is punsihment, they do not seek and will not ask for similar rule giving them authority to any other independant nation – you can just see Biden and the US agreeing to that
Mr Barnier had also told a private meeting that giving the UK boats greater opportunities to land fish from their coastal waters was “key to reach an agreement”.
The EU giving UK boats access to their own waters
Yes the only votes that should be counted are legitimate ones
Biden isn’t president elect!
You are absolutely right, LCB.
Trump is just a bad loser.
When the votes are all tallied Biden will end up with probably around 7 million more votes than Trump. He will have won the electoral college by at least the same margin as Trump won it by in 2016. In key states Biden will have won by a bigger margin than Trump beat Clinton by in 2016.
There is no evidence of anything other than minor irregularities – the sort you get at every election everywhere. Decent Republicans – of whom there are increasingly few – admit the process was fair and see Trump’s claims as spurious and dangerous.
Having packed the Supreme Court with his cronies Trump might try to steal power. He will fail. If he needs to be removed by force then he will be. Constitutionally, the worst presidency in US history is almost over. The worst president will soon be gone. Decency will return to America.
With Trump gone, it’s time to remove Johnson and undo Brexit next.
Look the pot is calling the kettle black. Indeed people shouldn’t be bad losers when they end up losing elections. Or referenda.
“Trump is just a bad loser.” Well, you should know, Andy. Except losing to vote fraud is not really losing, is it?
There has been a political rout from the left. The media and some of your commentators, Sir John, are showing their true colours more than ever before. Whether or not Mr Trump has a valid case, he has been virtually elbowed out already. Meanwhile, we ourselves have been frog-marched into activist policies on a number of fronts – things we neither agreed to, nor voted for. Those who knew better (whoever they are) have acted over our heads. They will undoubtedly now continue to do so. These are indeed troubling times, and I empathise fully with those affected by despair.
However, my sincere prayer is that they will look up to that Great Narrative we’ve been so privileged to have available to us in our own language since the Reformation, for which many even died in the flames. Within its pages, and with the Spirit of wisdom alongside to assist, we shall see and understand that all is not lost. There’s a reason for everything, and God, our Creator and Redeemer, is fully in control. We must heed the signs of the times, and ensure that we respond to the call of John 3:16 and Romans 10:10ff. Everything then falls into place. So much to learn, and so much to give thanks for!
I smell your fear. Biden is no friend of right wing populism, but is close to the EU and to Ireland. The UK government has a harsh winter a-coming. It’s what you voted for
Joe, Don’t be silly, the economic and health fall out is already 10 times worse than you Remains predicted for Brexit. Moreover we do very nicely out of trade with the USA without a trade deal.
‘Legally, this is the state of play in the US at the moment:
Current state of the 2020 Presidential Election:
Trump 232
Biden 226
80 electoral votes across 7 states in dispute.
All disputes must be resolved by these State Legislatures by December 14th regardless of audits, recounts, lawsuits. 6 of those legislatures are majority Rs.
Bit different from what’s being reported, isn’t it?’
(Ht Simon Dolan)
We’ve been told Biden has got the 271 electoral votes he needs, Biden must have the BBC reported this as a fact and all the major newspapers.
Oh…GOSH.
Is that really true??
Bloody well hope so!!!
+1
Certainly the BBC has become even more anti-Trump then they were before.
Aside:
Two posts by Sir John today and either would tempt a reflection on the 22nd July Trump Administration’s $1.95bn deal to buy 100 million doses of potential Pfizer vaccine.
Or one might also reflect on the rumour that today’s stock market boosting announcement was delayed until after the election for fear of increasing the Trump vote.
Everhopeful,
Well I hope it is coincidence but who knows.
Either way it would be good if the trial completes satisfactorily for FDA approval and Operation Warp Speed to get under way. With Cuomo allegedly wanting to delay until Biden is in office, and Biden putting at least 2 names on his Covid task force that would irritate Republicans no-end – I just can’t see a sufficient take up in some areas if it doesn’t start roll out before January.
Tweet by Praying Medic is very apt, “When your election is so rigged, even the President of Mexico ain’t buyin’ it”.
Mexico’s president refuses to congratulate Biden until legal challenges are exhausted. Source Newsbreak.
It is President Trump not Mr Trump.
You and the PM stupidly sent letters of congratulations to Biden before official confirmation.
The Biden /Democrat Fraud will be uncovered and prosecuted.
President Trump WILL be inaugurated on 20 January 2021.
Orchestrated unrest will follow but President Trump is fully aware of events and happenings.
A shrewd man who I wish was leading the UK.
I hope you are right but think this will not happen. I found the way the media and Twitter cut off or signal Trump’s statements and Twitters all rather frightening.
Why do you address President Trump as “Mr Trump”?
That is a great discourtesy on your art part and unworthy of you, in my view.
Original Chris, You are quite correct. Even if Biden is inaugurated on 20 Jan 2021, Trump remains “President Trump” for the rest of his life.
The New York Times, one of the few American Newspapers not to recognise Biden’s success at this very premature time, has shown evidence of no fewer than fifteen States where the vote count has been far higher than the number of voter’s registered. The total number of votes will not be in until near the end of this month(November) after which the vote counts are considered by the Electoral College, they have until the 8th December to ensure all votes are correctly represented, and an announcement will be made on 14th December. It is wrong that the media are claiming Biden has won – this is not the case as yet. If people can remember, a similar event occurred for the Al Gore/George Bush election.