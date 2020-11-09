“When the evidence changes the policy should change.”

The government’s advisers this year from the scientific and medical professions have concentrated on one main preoccupation, getting the numbers of deaths down at any given time from CV 19.
This has resulted in a policy which does not give much weight to getting deaths down from other causes by ensuring a full service NHS that can handle all the other conditions that can become dangerous or fatal if they go untreated. I have highlighted how treatments for other conditions have fallen off markedly . I have also drawn attention to the danger of cross infection all the time CV 19 patients are treated in General hospitals or are sent back to Care homes prematurely after treatment.
It has also meant much greater priority has been given to delaying CV 19 infection spread rather than consideration of the impact on jobs and livelihoods, which in turn can have a knock on effect on mental health. There have been no government published graphs and charts chronicling the likely loss of jobs, bankruptcies of companies and withdrawal of self employed services when lockdowns strike.
The scientific and medical professions have made important strides in understanding the virus and its spread, and have found some treatments that help. They have not been able yet to find a vaccine that will prevent the disease in the future, nor treatments that ensure most people getting the serious form of the disease will recover. This makes it important that the Cabinet asks what is the point of a lockdown if it merely delays rather than stops the progress of the virus? How does a rolling lockdown help, given the way that will do more damage to livelihoods and business?
I will take up again with the government a number of ways of helping us live with the virus and blunting its spread and impact as have to do so. These include
- Establishing Isolation hospitals or Isolation wings with separate entrances and strong infection control for CV 19
- Further evaluation of existing drugs and vitamin treatments that can prevent, abate or cure the disease in more cases
- More advice and help to private sector building and events managers on setting up the space and airflows to cut the risk of infection
- A renewed drive to help the NHS get back to pre March levels of work in non Covid activity.
- Freeing the private hospitals from public contracts that may be holding back the amount of work they do, whilst buying slots in them for specified patients where that offers value for money and extra capacity is still needed
- Easing restrictions on road travel so more people can get to work or the shops by car more easily, given the government’s statement of risks on trains and buses.
The lock down should be lifted soon. case numbers were levelling out before it was imposed.
99 Comments
All good points, plus how many of the ‘cases’ recorded over the last couple of months are really Covid 19? How many are other respiratory viruses recorded as Covid due due over-sensitive tests? Total hospital occupancy seems fairly normal for the season so either flu incidence is freakishly low or cases are being wrongly attributed. My feeling, though without medical qualification, is to support the latter and believe the real Covid 19 pretty well burnt itself out in the spring.
There are remarkable similarities in government handling of the coronavirus and climate, both relying on bad science, corrupt statistics and downright fraud, failing to seek advice from a wide enough pool of scientists and treating computer models as modern-day gospels. Is is heartbreaking the economy is being wrecked twice for such similar hysteria.
Sir John – I totally agree with your 6 points for action.
Patrick O’Flyn in his article in the Spectator highlights key statements from Johnson against the fact nothing was delivered from them back in March. All those optimistic claims that never came to fruition whatsoever! You know the three week lock down to squash a sombrero, that turned into months and still no better preparation for test and trace etc etc. Second lock down still same piss poor lack of preparation after wasting billions of taxes and wrecking the economy!
Your pissing in the wind JR. You keep thinking they will listen but they have not- for years! Your starting to sound like the liberal left pacifists in your govt. who think they will change China by persuasion even though they see what is happening in Hong Kong! Yet your govt sends it aid, helps it achieve world dominance by trade, become a power house through Paris ageement as a dwoman veloping country and allows it to enter 5g to damage our security! Your lot in govt. are beyond help.
Strong infection control should have been imposed at the very start, as Italy and the WHO begged the Government to do.
That is, rigorous isolation for anyone arriving at airports and the rest with symptoms, and so on.
It’s a bit late now after all that has happened.
Good morning
I would like to ask our kind host one simple question.
Q: What advice has the government taken from our kind host ?
I ask as, whilst I and many here both agree with him and support his efforts, I cannot see any evidence of the government taking even the slightest bit of notice of him.
This is not me having a go. It is me coming to the realisation that all normal and acceptable avenues are being exhausted trying to make the government consider alternarive opinions and actions. And I do not think that I am alone in thinking that.
Lives and livelihoods are being sacrificed upon the alter of pseudo Azteca high priests of CV19. What a grim thought for a Monday morning.
You’re not alone.
I’d be out on the streets demonstrating were it not for the fact I’d be fined. So would a lot others. I don’t know anyone who isn’t going to surreptitiously break the rules over Christmas.
The additional problem is that all but 38 MPs have been fooled by the government and their advisors into believing the dire nature of their predictions to vote for this lockdown. Until their salaries and perks are unaffected by lockdown, nought will change.
Q: What advice has the government taken from Conservative MPs ? None, a handful, a few Boris sycophants, a broad range of say 50 ?
There would only be one avenue for JR to make any difference.
What do they call it? A schism?
There is Mr F after all.
But they all know exactly what we are irrevocably signed up to. And always have known.
The right Q.
And it’s been asked before of you, Sir John, with no response as to the answers you got, when you said you put key questions to ministers. We rarely if ever heard what they said in reply.
Like a number of your constituents, I am frustrated to see you raising important issues in a public space, which seem to be ignored by whoever is making policy. Perhaps the decisions are not being taken by the people who you put the questions to.
Sir John doesn’t play football.
+1. Wait for Brexit capitulation. They are working on the spin and deceit.
+1
Simon Stevens health policy advisor to Blaire and New Labour. Reputed friend of Johnson at Oxford. Enough said.
Read Stevens’ nonsensical internal climate change missives and rants, again, more political than about providing a better more efficient health care service.
Do MPs in Parliament derive some form of sadistic pleasure from attacking this nation and our freedoms?
Most now realise that CV19 is little more than a reason to justify authoritarian oppression with both parties colluding to remove our freedoms especially our voice and expose us to propaganda. This will undoubtedly accelerate as we move towards 2021
I am hoping the vicious, revengeful British political class keep pushing for further restrictions on freedoms, liberties and an even more determined push to immerse us in progressive propaganda. Maybe then when the British people’s resentment has been pushed to the brink they will wake up and finally realise that what we are seeing is not the State working to protect us from harm but the State working to dismantle our civilisation
People won’t forget this deliberate attack on our persons and on our world.
“When the evidence changes the policy should change.”
Absolutely agree. 100%.
As the evidence proves beyond any reasonable doubt that Brexit and climate change both cause immense harm to our country and our children I look forward to you changing your policy.
As the BBC and many other media outlets have become accustomed to saying since the US election.
Andy has made wild claims without providing any evidence.
“The children” again. You argue like a woman. Because you know it’s a powerful thing to do and it scares men.
We all think about our children.
What is to replace petrol cars and gas central heating boilers in 2030 ? I don’t see the infrastructure going in as yet.
So our kids won’t have central heating nor cars on today’s evidence.
And China will continue to build coal power stations apace.
Andy you have so much confidence in John it is a joy to see. So you now think he is God and able to change the climate. John, you are wasted with those talents.
Ha Ha – You’re still reading the reports and watching BBC repeats from years back — The evidence you suggest is but a mirage, a bag of lies.
Polar bears are not dying out!
Sea levels are not rising!
Why on earth do you bother coming here? I would have thought that you would be more at home on the online Guardian site!
Except the evidence hasn’t changed!! Brexit is still good for our country and climate change causes little harm to us. QED – no policy change required.
Like flu there has been a seasonal spike.
I would be more inclined to believe the experts if they told us the total daily deaths against a 5 year average for the same period. The don’t because it blows apart their scare mongering tactics.
The lockdown should be lifted immediately and SAGE sacked.
Yes..VERY LIKE FLU.
Why do you think they released us in the summer and then imprisoned us again in the Autumn??
And then they had the cheek tried to say that we had spread the unicorn virus by socialising during the months of our parole.
Don’t worry about the deaths, over 100 have arrived at Dover in the last few days to replace them, families to follow ASAP. The 100+ will already be tucked up nice and warm – while on the radio this morning I hear that some people from the South Yorkshire floods from last year are still not sorted out. The govt’s priorities are clear – – Foreigners come First”.
They are frightened of Foreigners. What is the solution do you think?
Ian,
After months the Govt/NHS still cannot give a correct definitive number of deaths FROM Chinese flu! Still fiddling the figures to bolster them to create fear. Never have death certificates been so speculative.
What did Johnson tell us about the govt being open and transparent to gain public Trust? Nil points for not even trying.
We saw Hancock back in April using every deceitful trick to raise numbers so he could claim he met his self imposed target. Which he did not. So he employed a czar! Who has also failed six months on.
+1 after witnessing the manipulation of figures on CV19, how can you doubt a Biden win that puts Obama in the shade🤐
SAGE and Boris sacked.
And you need to challenge the government on: (1) Project MOONSHOT’s value-for-money; (2) how it will ensure that the start of the next univeristy term won’t lead to huge outbreaks of COVID in our cities.
Is there not already a court case challenging Moonshot? We are not far off herd immunity if the realistic epidemiologists etc are to be believed, and they have been pretty much on the mark so far unlike SAGE. This current lockdown will have delayed that process unnecessarily, I would go as far as to say on purpose IMHO, but come next term hopefully that is reached and normality can resume. It will depend on whom they listen too, I see we have the usual players involved in moonshot, so will the money speak louder than common sense.
They could perhaps get every student to get a test 72 hours before they plan to go back to University and phase them in and they can only return if they are negative, like those who have this test before flying now.
Haven’t been able to find a vaccine that will prevent the disease in the future. Haven’t we been told one will roll out soon and hasn’t HMG already contracted to buy ‘£billions’?
Are we being misled?
And even if they get one, many will be wary of taking it after all the misleading information that’s been put out by governments across the globe.
There are dozens of virus out there which have defied science and have no vaccine. Herpes, common cold to start with.
There probably never will be an effective vaccine it’s a bit like fusion reactors, just a couple of years away ( for the last 50 years).
Johnson has U turned on every promise except the one causing maximum damage. He only has Brexit left to renege in and its a full house.
Watch this space.
SJR this is a most important post for Boris to understand if you can get through to him and the cabinet who seem so blind to the obvious you have been constantly begging on our behalf. Thank you and
“When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn……..” As the song from the 1960s goes….
But the “government” does not listen to reason.
Very like the election across the pond the evidence of shenanigans is overwhelming but NOTHING is resolved.
What part of “this is not the way to run a country” does “govt”. not understand?”
When people act as if they have something to hide…they invariably do! Like an agenda for example.
Yet again that goose on the common springs to mind…and that song is nothing like as contentious as the one Andy was allowed to post yesterday. Liberal leanings cause problems down the line!
Could you cite your “overwhelming” evidence and its source, please?
Read the news Martin, we can’t regurgitate it every 5 minutes in the hope you might understand. The evidence is in 85 court cases to date, volumes upon volumes upon volumes.
Another excellent diary entry, SJR!
Government needs an exit strategy and fast. The CMO and CSO need to leave the stage, now.
Perfectly and succinctly put. Those two won’t be easy to shift though – I sense they’re quite enjoying getting their own back on all the kids who bullied them at school!
“There have been no government published graphs and charts chronicling the likely loss of jobs, bankruptcies of companies ….”
At least they are consistent – there have been no charts showing how many Covid deaths there will be will be during the lockdown either. They don’t like making predictions that can actually be tested.
Indeed what is the damage done by the lockdown. From the deaths on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan and adjusting for the age demographic I estimated about 100,000 deaths in the UK back in the spring.
It look like that will still be about right to me.
Thank you for this, and I agree lockdown should be lifted ASAP.
The government and all the institutions involved have behaved in a very amateurish cowboy-like outfit manner.
When you hear experiences that people describe it is astonishing.
But still Boris et al won’t listen… or they’re mis-informed also? But I do believe there’s an element of “follow the money” here. It appears billions of £’s have invested in Gavi and who knows what else.
Looking at the traffic on the roads and people in the parks….people are ignoring the advice of staying at home. Apparently, on Saturday, the M25 was jammed full!
Ask the “government” how we should live with what it has done.
You are surely exactly right in this. Why on earth can the government and the Sage experts not see this?
The government have spent billions on all sorts of pointless lunacy (for this pandemic and elsewhere) but it is obvious what is (and was) needed is extra capacity in decent Isolation hospitals or Isolation wings with separate entrances and strong infection control for CV 19.
There are only about 11,000 Covid Patients in hospital and this number likely to decline over the new few weeks (as new tested positive cases have done). The NHS has about 140,000 beds down from about 30,000 beds thirty years back. So only about 8% of bed needed for Covid. Also there must now be large numbers of people who have had Covid already to staff these Isolation Hospitals.
The whole country is being held back by a second or third rate, rationed & often totally incompetent health system.
The main two areas where Boris and Biden do seem to agree are Climate Alarmism and the Iran deal. Alas on these Biden and Boris and totally wrong and Trump is quite right. The green crap energy agenda will be extremely damaging and the Iran appeasment deal is very dangerous.
It seems we will alas have to suffer Biden. As democrats go he is far better than most but then most are truly appalling. College educated women, younger voters, postal voting systems, the main stream media and the appallingly biased, propaganda outfit of the BBC have much to answer for.
At the risk of repetition – there are no extra nurses to run isolation hospitals. The problem right today is that many of the existing ones are self isolating because they have the virus themselves or have been in close contact with someone who does. That’s why operations are being cancelled.
Your government is losing ground fast in maintaining nurses. You won’t get them from the EU. You did away with the training bursaries. The NHS is a poor employer. And we are in the middle of a pandemic. Would you want your family member to join now?
Agreed…
Will the NHS even be an issue?
I bet they will want to introduce a “fairer” system based on a flat rate tax with any notion of paying if you can’t get treatment completely out of the window.
It will all be very Soviet.
Ooooooooo….Boris reckons he was “duped” into all this nonsense. Dodgy dossier time again.
PS..without doubt the dire “poisonous secretion” was meant to stress test the NHS.
And of course, by many sleights of hand …it failed.
They were determined it would…so they shut it down!
Many NHS staff are furloughed because wards are closed.
The NHS hospitals are only running at about 40% capacity.
Gps are only about 20%. All still drawing full salaries.
Surely those self-isolating or been in contact with someone who does are only off at best 2 – 3 weeks? How many of the nurses if you have these figures John have been off work for longer than 3 weeks?
Disappointing that once again no mention of tackling diet!
A nutrient dense real food diet is needed to boost the immune system, to reduce weight and control diabetes and other chronic illnesses.
This needs to be high up on the list of priorities.
Yes.
We’ve never heard “Save the NHS. Lose weight.”
The most unnecessary burden on the NHS even in pre Covid times and one of the worst comorbidities for the disease.
The Government prefers to punish everyone, be it sugar tax or lock down in compliant and low infection areas.
They weren’t going to let disadvantaged children get fat.
+++
Yes… A most important point that has been ignored, so reliant is the medical establishment on a drug solution (Vaccinations)
Supplements would surely help, but again this is not effectively demonstrated to people
Nutrient, fat chance of that. Nutrient dense foods such as meat will be taxed in the future. It is responsible for climate change. I’ve heard it all now. Does anyone really think the taxes on these so called luxuries they are intent on preventing us enjoy really go where it’s needed? With the Paris agreement likely to be strengthened with Biden we are on a good hiding to nothing.
Very sensible advice.
There is also good evidence for Vitamin D:
https://lockdownsceptics.org/vitamin-d-prescribing-in-care-and-nursing-homes-a-prescribing-ban-contributing-to-fatalities/
It looks as if the government might be listening on this one:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/11/07/vitamin-d-delivered-millions-vulnerable-people-help-protect/?li_source=LI&li_medium=liftigniter-rhr
Time they also revisited the evidence for Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc treatments.
There has never been any credible evidence that the virus even exists, that lockdowns work, that governments have the right to lock anyone down or that killing people by economic disaster and lack of medical treatment is better than taking a chance with the alleged virus.
Trying to claim the evidence has changed is a get out for the criminal actions of this government and parliament. Both should be charged and answer for their actions in a people’s court.
+1
There is irrefutable evidence that the virus exists, that short sharp lockdowns can work ( this one is half-baked and is not a proper lockdown at all) , that Government has the right to impose properly agreed lockdown where the people are under serious threat but they are not currently, and the economy is being strangled to death.
Have you kept the bedsheets over your head for 6 months?
John
We could perhaps argue all day about how serious the virus is, and what actions should be taken to minimise its effect, but no credible evidence it exists ?
Really, you have just destroyed any reason to listen to your thoughts any further !
+1
By the Ducking Stool, you mean, don’t you?
What a load of utter fantasy.
You lost me before your pending sentence ended. But the efficacy of lockdowns, in the colder months, certainly needs challenging.
The Government have the people where they want them – cowed! Next? The Great Reset by the Globalists. They are well on their way!
+1
When the evidence changes the policy should change
Evidence that a free at the point of use health service is abused by patients and staff? Time to change to a mix of taxpayer funds and private insurance with all appointments carrying a charge?
The profit imperative will introduce better practices.
Blinkered. Bunkered up. Heads in sand (but vaguely aware they can’t keep in that undignified position much longer). Scared of being exposed at some future date. Of legacies dashed.
Please keep helping them climb out of the hole they’ve dug. It’s vital they get a sense of proportion and use their power responsibly.
‘Further evaluation of existing drugs and vitamin treatments that can prevent, abate or cure the disease in more cases.’ This seems very sensible.
Matt Hancock has already announced that supplying all vulnerable people with Vitamin D is being considered.
One always feels that you have the Government’s ear, Sir John. Please could you check that he understands that Vitamin D3 is far more effective than plain Vitamin D? Any nutritionist or dietician worth their salt would confirm this. Thank you.
Prescribing Vitamin D3 as opposed to plain Vitamin D to the vulnerable would demonstrate that serious thought had been given to this latest course of action before being implemented.
The global pandemic and the necessary response to it is what is causing the current recession/depression. The focus in the UK on the strategy of lockdown by a narrow spectrum of right-wing opinion, heavily influenced by big business lobbying is counter-productive.
We have mismanaged our response to this pandemic from the very begining. The government reacts to events, instead of pre-empting them – our emphasis has been on preserving the economy/jobs as opposed to containing and then elimination the virus. We have spent about a trillion pounds on economic support measures; had we spent this sum on protecting the public we could have eliminated the virus and would now be restructuring the economy ready for the recovery.
We should be raising our bar higher and our aspiration should be to first contain and secondly, eliminate the Chinese plague virus from these shores. There is precedent for this; the Channel Islands, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, S Korea, Hong Kong, China etc have effectively done so – and their economies are now recovering nicely. Maybe we could hire a few of their specialists and make use of their expertise.
All the verifiable evidence I have seen shows that the pandemic (such as it was) was over by July. All we have now is the second wave of project fear.
I would also suggest that the govt listens to other scientific advice from such specialists as Prof Carl Hennigan of Oxford University.
Certainly in my region social distancing and masks were adhered to strictly. When I went to London there too. Not, I’m afraid, Whitby in the North.
Yet we, further south, in a compliant and low infection area are suffering lock down and businesses are being destroyed. Our beautiful and vibrant town now ruined.
Fat lot of good wearing these god awful masks 4-8 hours a day has done me !
As with the sugar tax punish everyone rather than single out those actually doing the harm.
I get the impression that if you catch this bug that you should isolate, if it becomes a serious illness you may receive treatment.
Looking at reports from around the world I hear of treatments that can be effective if administered in the early stages.
Those of us in the at-risk category should be advised of any over the counter medicines that enable us to self treat should we become infected, in the same way that we would a cold or flu virus.
I myself take Vit D and Zinc supplements and have some bottles of tonic water in case that should help.
Wil, sod the tonic water – where’s the gin?
Copy of an open letter from British health practitioners with an option to show support.
https://usforthem.co.uk/open-letter-from-health-professionals-and-scientists-to-the-prime-minister
Sharon excellent letter
The current CV19 mortality rate, if indeed you can believe any government figures, is low & does not in any way justify the harmful actions the government have taken & continue to take. Any government that has to manipulate statistics to create a climate of fear & take away our liberty is evil.
Well said …. and yes, as you correctly say “The lock down should be lifted soon. case numbers were levelling out before it was imposed. ”
If suddenly the numbers were to go up by early December an extended lockdown would be a requirement… So why don’t they react to the numbers improving, which had nothing to do with any lockdown?
Boris doesn’t see to be listening to anything reasonable John. There is so much evidence out there to support the things you have listed but unless Boris wants to debate and consider the evidence nothing is going to change. Enough damage has been done already and we cannot continue like this. Valance and Witless need replaceing. Thank you for your efforts.
“When the evidence changes the policy should change”
Does this also applies to the UK having all the cards when it comes to the Brexit negotiations ?
Unfortunately Sir John – the guys you are mixed up with at the top table keep showing themselves to not only not listening they are not hearing either.
Still no ‘Clean Break’ Brexit i.e. the choice offered to the people, Covid science has been proven time and time again to be nothing more than a back of a ‘fag packet’ guess by people that have many years of form on exaggerating to stroke their own egos’. Are they also in talks with Michel Barnier. They give the appearance of working as his agents to unnecessarily disrupt the UK. It is getting to be that is becoming the only logical explanation.
Yesterday in the MsM 500 scientist medical professionals went on record as there being no evidence to support these guesses.
In all this what does Boris come up with – more wind farms.
Such perfect common sense. Please don’t relent in this battle
‘I have highlighted how treatments for other conditions have fallen off markedly.’
For emphasis:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8927261/Charities-urge-Boris-not-abandon-cancer-patients-second-coronavirus-wave.html
‘…Damning figures from the first wave suggest that up to 35,000 extra deaths next year may be caused by cancer as a result of the pandemic.
At least three million people are waiting for screening while around 350,000 have not had the urgent referrals they needed this year.
Experts estimate there are 50,000 patients with undiagnosed cancer due to Covid-19 chaos in the NHS – a backlog which could take up to 18 months to tackle in England alone…’
Sir John, your 6 worthy points should be seen in the light of the facts coming to light on how the NHS has responded. LockdownSceptics.org is a ‘must read’ today; outlining how MPs were duped, and what Toby Young describes as a ‘contempt of Parliament’. It is a lengthy two articles. I extract the summary:
‘… Taken together, I find this situation troubling.
Professors Whitty and Vallance present information to the public, now accepted as grossly flawed and exaggerated, in support of a Government motion to severely restrict civil liberties.
The head of the NHS presents a one-sided, unchallenged narrative of imminent healthcare collapse, without mentioning that admissions across the UK appear to be levelling off, or that the percentage of patients needing critical care has dropped substantially, or acknowledging the percentage of hospital-acquired Covid infections. Information held by the NHS executive which should be in the public domain is concealed and supressed, even from elected parliamentary representatives before a crucial national vote.
There has been no presentation to the public of the known healthcare costs of lockdown. Data on this issue will be published in the open literature in the next few weeks – too late to avert a damaging second lockdown.
Could someone explain to me why this situation does not constitute contempt of Parliament?
Dissent is suppressed by ridicule, exclusion or intimidation. Valid alternative interpretations of the data are ignored. Inconvenient metrics in relation to hospital-acquired infections or death rates are concealed. It’s not clear to me what path this Government is following, but I’m pretty sure it’s not a scientific one.’
“I will take up again with the government…” – thank you: but the first time ought to have been sufficient, clearly. This really is a government that has lost its way, is it not?
Also, I can see what you do but what do the other 649 do?
Oh Dear, the climate change and anti-car fanatics won’t like No 6, will they ?
It just shows what nonsensical policies councils have been following in recent years, closing car parks and adding ever more double yellow lines.
There is one large suburb of Bournemouth with a huge number of useful small shops which we don’t even bother to try and go to these days, because the only parking left is for disabled people and, of course, at least half of them are always vacant. Instead, we by online and are forced to go to an out-of-town mall with free parking but where only the large multiple shops can (just about) afford the rent. But maybe, not for much longer?
The medical advisers presented their predictions to support lockdown. However, they should have presented their predictions inclusive of lockdown and other measures, otherwise there’s no evidence to support lockdown. Also, such lockdown-inclusive predictions can be assessed against the real numbers and so is self-verifying. By failing to show the predicted improvements, the advisers dodge scrutiny and could be accused of presenting a pessimistic view unscrupulously.
Totally agree.
You talk about the Governments policy is centered around getting the death rate from Covid down. Well, they could make a start by actually having proper data. Recently a relation of someone I know, elderly and infirm, was admitted to Hospital with Pneumonia. A chest x-ray confirmed this and a Covid test done at the same time subsequently came back negative. Placed on a Ward he had a heart attack and died. His family were dismayed to discover that on the Death Certificate a cause of death was recorded as Covid. How could this be when the test was negative ? They were told that as the tests were not that reliable the Doctors decided he had Covid and they were not going to amend the certificate and anyway the Coroner agreed with them.
Why on earth is the Government allowing a death to be recorded as Covid related in the absence of a positive test, be it a swab or a blood test ? There is little wonder that that death statistics in this country are so out of line with other States if this cavalier approach is being taken. Had this death been correctly recorded the Covid death rate that day would have been reduced by between 1-2%. The government have frightened the population half to death on the basis of ridiculous and false statistics.
Today Dr Zoe Harcombe publishes SAGE conflicts of interest on her weekly blog.
Her conclusion is that fear may turn to anger if people realise that the committee may not be the independent body that it has been assumed to be.
Sir John,
You like many more have come to the realisation that the data does not match the actions. Just like last time, the graphs of deaths and cases has reached it’s peak and will hopefully by the end of this week indicate an obvious downward trend which as before has nothing to do with government action and all to do with the good will and actions of the general public and businesses. I believe if the government extends this lockdown beyond it’s logical conclusion, you and they will have lost swathes of support and even gained active opposition. People such as myself who loaned votes and have never been politically active are discussing actively opposing politicians (social media campaigns etc) having allowed this to occur. Also, can the government media teams not see how announcing furlough to March is perceived by joe public? The so called metal headgear wearers are pointing out we will be locked up beyond the new presidency/Brexit/Davos and the Great Reset meetings. It’s increasingly hard to debunk stuff that seems to actually be becoming true.
I agree with the essence of the six points (though the trains and buses evidence isn’t that strong, point 6 in itself is OK), and of course there are other strategic directions. I do somewhat disagree with the title – When the evidence changes the policy should change . This seems very much what the Govt has mistakenly been doing. It selects changing evidence and then reacts by changing how the people mix rather than supporting a sustainable, consistent behaviour (hence lower R, hence lower community/herd immunity threshold). The Govt has declared it will continue its ‘change, change, change’ policy via the Tier system after December 2nd.
It is a changing understanding (and hence the framing/explanation of the evidence) that is important, and the Govt has shown an inability to do this. Johnson-Gove-Sunak-Hancock-Whitty-Vallance-SAGE are not able to change their understanding
“3. More advice and help to private sector building and events managers on setting up the space and airflows to cut the risk of infection”
More advice from the government? Who in government – they don’t seem to be able to get this right in public sector buildings and events. Do all of our newer build hospitals have this space and airflow system to cut the risk of infection? Do all of our public buildings rented or purchased to be used by the public sector in the past few years?
Todays Evening Standard, the true death toll passes 65K
These guys in the MsM just don’t want the truth to be out there. There is no proof that 65,000 people died because they contracted Corvid.
There is proof that people on the critical list while in hospital also contract the virus – but was it the sole cause as the headline would infer.
I note Starmer is now saying the lock-down should end soon?
‘Senior MPs said the PM should not keep the restrictions in place for the full month just to ‘maximise the pain’, amid early signs that the surge is already levelling out. ‘ Daily Mail, today.
Good work, Sir John, if they included you. If as reported you/they can get some sense into Johnson, that will be some achievement!
On present economic trends loss of jobs and livelihoods should result in “No food on the table or cash in your pocket” and worrying deep down which is a bigger killer than CV19 .