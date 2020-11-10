Does a vaccine offer a way out?

It is fascinating that a possible vaccine is announced as producing good test results shortly after the US election. Apparently there needs to be more time to evaluate it, with a possible appeal for Regulatory approval starting before the end of this month. The method used is new, and the team developing it will need approval to go to accelerated production and roll out as the request will be before usual testing procedures are exhausted.
The company will need to file details of side effects and the results of their safety tests, as well as latest evidence on how effective it is at preventing people catching CV 19. Apparently people need to be vaccinated twice over a 3 week period to gain reasonable immunity. No-one yet knows how long the beneficial effects will last.
I have some questions about this. How willing would you be to take such a vaccine if approved soon? Should the early doses available go to the most vulnerable and to health workers at risk, as is suggested?
At what point can governments then relax their controls and allow us to return to more normal lives? As it has been the wish of many of the scientific and medical advisers of governments to use vaccines to end this crisis they should now spell out to us how long we have to wait for them to be satisfied that enough vaccine has been administered to fulfil their wishes. They have been reluctant to offer us a Plan B, so the least they can do is to tell us what are the timings and trigger points for declaring success on the vaccine route.
20 Comments
Great though in the UK many areas are already close to here immunity as we can see from the now declining infection rates with daily death likely to decline in a week or two. There is no other reasonable explanation for this that I can see.
One glaring fault in the governments published order of who will be offered the vaccine is that men are far more likely to get the disease badly and to die from it. Nearly twice as likely (though varying by age somewhat). So clearly one should adjust by age & gender so that say men over 70 get it and women over 78 (or whatever it works out at).
If the government “experts” did not even notice this they are clearly no very “expert” indeed I would say negligent. But then politics always overrules reason, logic and real science. As we see endlessly with the climate alarmist religion.
Is such blatant and idiotic sex discrimination in vaccine distribution even illegal? If you gave 1 million vaccine doses to men over X age you would perhaps save 2Y hospitalisations compared to perhaps Y for the same aged women. So if the Government mantra is “protect the NHS” it clearly needs age adjustments for gender! Also perhaps for blood groups. A seems to be another higher risk factor and indeed employment risks.
Close to herd immunity!
“How willing would you be to take such a vaccine if approved soon? – not very since I am glorying in self-isolation, the risks of which I can manage in contrast to those arising from a novel vaccine.
“Should the early doses available go to the most vulnerable and to health workers at risk, as is suggested? – no, there could be unwelcome side effects so give early doses to the feckless who eschewed self-responsibility during lock-downs, failing whom to those who deny Covid 19 exists.
I couldn’t have put it better myself! Approaching 80, as I am, I’ll continue to wait it out whilst taking all sensible precautions, as I have been since March. We all die, it’s just a matter of why and when, meanwhile just carry on as best one can.
Of course it offers a way out, if everyone is given the vaccine its a very high chance of the virus dying out greatly increases
There is a shortage of real detail in the new vaccine announcement, which to me strikes as a bit of a white-wash. Let’s explore the info we have in a bit more detail.
Around 44,000 trial participants. Phase 3 is principally about understanding the efficacy (identifying risks would have been largely done in Ph. 2) so it’s likely there would have been around a 2:1 ratio of vaccine vs. placebo (whether that was saline or another vaccine…with it’s own risks/benefits).
So let’s assume around 30k were given the vaccine and 15k the placebo.
We can also be pretty sure this wasn’t a “challenge” trial. i.e. participants were not directly infected with coronavirus (which would have been unethical especially for those given the placebo), so the trial would have relied on participants just picking up the virus “by chance”.
So what proportion of the trial population would have been expected to become exposed or infected during the period that the trial has been ongoing? Without knowing exactly when, and where and in what numbers the trial was undertaken this is difficult to address. Globally the case rate per million increased from c. 2.8k in mid Aug, to 4.5k in late Oct (WoM data).. An increase of 1.7k, or 1.7 persons per 1000.
So of the 44k trial participants, you would have expected just 75 people to have become new cases. (Again, we don’t know for sure what is meant by “case” in that data as it varies from country to country, from tested positive, thru’ symptomatic, to requiring medical intervention.
Since the trial reports 94 who benefited, this suggests it was undertaken in regions where it is spreading more aggressively.
It then raises the question of the definition of “benefited”… Less symptoms, less severity, less hospitalisations, or less deaths. Let’s look at deaths over that same period. WoM data indicates that globally the fatality rate increased from 99 to 132 per million. Out of the 44,000 trial participants this equates to just 1.5, so there would have expected 1 or 2 fatalities, or just one in the vaccine group.
But of course, they only used young people for their trial, so the (expected) fatality rate would have been much, much less. Clearly avoidance of death was not a principal aim…!!!
Some reports I’ve seen suggest that naturally acquired immunity (either pre-existing, or due exposure to CV whether asymptomatic or otherwise) can be as high 20-30% in some populations. This would suggest 9-13,000 of the trial participants could have natural protection anyway.
So what do I conclude from this quick analysis.
1. Without a lot more detail it is pretty inconclusive.
2. Will it be as “successful” in the target group. i.e Over 70’s or health workers (that might be expected to be exposed to higher & more frequent viral loads).
3. A “challenge” trial is essential to confirm the efficacy before rolling it out globally.
4. Market reaction is premature, whether pharma stocks, indices, oils, or PMs.
5. Even if it does get rolled out globally, it could take 2-3 years until everyone gets vaccinated.
6. Don’t book your overseas holiday quite yet..
————–
Yep we need the detail.
As you say it seems that the vaccine company suggest two injections over the three week period. I strongly suspect that giving just 1 injection to twice as many people (this during the roll out when supplies are limited) with a catch up later would be far more effective at saving lives.
This surely should be carefully considered. It seems logical that this would be the case to me. This as someone who has already had one inject is likely to have developed some immunity already from the first injection so better to give it to someone who has not. Also little point in giving the vaccine to the people who have already had the infection. This is likely to be over 25% in some areas. So a test for this before wasting precious vaccine is surely sensible.
It’s not that precious. It will be made in bog standard vaccine production lines. The bottleneck will mostly be capacity to administer it, but that can get dumbed down to very low skilled staff as the NHS does.
Good morning
So after centuries of not being able to cure the common cold, influenza and the like, within months we have a cure. This comes as no surprise as certain individuals have been pushing vaccination for a very long time. Very suspicious 😉
I shall not be taking it but I guess that the government will decree that unless you have taken it you will not be able to travel and access State services. So no schools. No world beating NHS. Possibly denied even the right vote or have a government job. This is what Statism is like. When they have control of everything, sooner or later they will want to control you. The Muzzles being an overt symbol of compliance.
This is how freedom dies. People are made to fear something so terrible they will surrender everything to gutless despots.
Agreed. Mass compliance to a health care system which lets us down routinely at our hour of need, massive spend on propoganda for it, treating a nationalised industry as a religion we must clap for.
The threat we are confronting is that of authoritarian government. The vaccine is unable to deal with this threat. I will not be taking the vaccine or voluntarily cooperating with government in any way until the authoritarians have been dealt to. The social contract is broken.
Yep the social contract is broken, I will make a decision on vaccine when I find out more, and see what scientists I trust say. I don’t trust the NHS or government to get it correct.
I won’t be buying your logic.
Im in the ‘vulnerable’ group (age), and I will take the vaccine when offered. The alternative is not acceptable to me.
On “protecting the NHS” it still seems to be the case that the vast majority of the excess deaths about 90% or so are not actually occurring in hospitals at all. They are happening at home or in nursing homes.
This perhaps due to NHS rationing treatments and access and the “protects the NHS” message. Perhaps the message should be “protect the NHS and die elsewhere please”?
What about the Oxford vaccine. Isn’t that going to be available in less time than the American and why is the BBC leading on this new vaccine because it is helping their preferred president of the USA?
One of the vaccines in shortlist of being available early needs lower temperature fridge freezer than normal domestic ones, so those fridges could become a bottleneck.
They clearly have not had time to test vaccines against new strain of virus coming from mink.
They won’t know how long the vaccine gives protection for, it may only be a couple of months.
This is good news – but I won’t be standing first in line for a vaccine that has been rushed through development. I can mitigate the risk of catching COVID through good hygiene. But there’s an interesting issue for Grant Shapps to ponder: how to juggle vaccination and testing capabilities together so as to be able to get the Air Travel industry back on its feet. I hope that he is working on this now. And even thought I am the Brexiteeriest of Brexiteers, he should be working the issue at an international-level.
Personally I would take the vaccine – I see it as a risk but would do it to get the economy going again. Just as I felt I was taking a big personal risk when I agreed to work through lockdown. Initially I was petrified but it’s amazing how quickly one gets tired of being scared.
If I were young and planning on children, however, I probably wouldn’t take this vaccine.