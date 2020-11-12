Has the EU learned anything about Brexit?

I made the mistake of agreeing to an interview from German TV yesterday in London. I assume as they are intelligent people, their pro EU bullying questions presumably came from the EU and or the German authorities.
Why were we risking a border in Ireland? I explained again the UK was not proposing any new physical barriers. They seemed to thinK there was no border at the moment, ignoring the obvious differences between the UK and the Republic of Ireland . There is already an Excise and Vat Border.
But surely there would need to be a border for the tariffs, they asked? The current border can handle tariffs in the same way as we handle excise and VAT today. There is a free travel area which will continue. The only threat of new physical border controls comes from the EU. How many more times do we have to explain this? Why do they never ask the EU what they are playing at using the border issue in this way? What controls will the EU place on their side of the border?
I was asked why we are breaking the Good Friday Agreement. I explained we are not. They could not explain which clause of it we were alleged to be breaking. We were not planning a new physical border, as above.
I was asked why we are breaking international law. I explained we are not. We are making new UK law to govern our trade and our own single market which was one of the main points of Brexit. Our implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement was always partial as we included in the legislated version an overriding soveriegnty clause which we are going to need to use given their persistent wish to boss us about.
I was asked how we would handle Tge tariffs when they come in. I explained that we would decide what tariffs to impose on imports, not them. I pointed out that their high tariffs were reserved for foodstuffs from outside the EU, where we have a massive trade deficit with them. The issue is how will they manage our tariffs as exporters to us, if they renege on their promise to agree a tariff free trade deal.
I was posed the usual false question based on the presumption that you cannot trade without a Free Trade Agreement, and more of the same old absurdities we have faced for five years now.
It’s time to end the talks. The EU is not acting in good faith. No deal is a lot better than the kind of one sided deal the EU still has in mind for us.
Sir John,
At least, from the perspective of the majority of contributors here, the TV Station asked the RIGHT person to answer their questions. I would love to see the interview, so if it is at all possible, could you please post a link on here. I am sure many others would also appreciate it.
Hopefully the interview will air right across the EU, although, no doubt, would be dismissed as irrelevant by the ‘Big Boys and Girls’ in Brussels.
So John was made to look a fool on TV and didn’t like it.
Every single one of the genuine problems which was raised with him could have been solved simply by moving from the ERG’s fanatical and puritanical version of brexit.
Instead he claimed that black was white.
The talks should have ended weeks ago. The EU intends to bounce us into a last-minute take it or leave it deal which Boris will be panicked into accepting. Just like the lockdown.
Boris is week and must be reached. His whole premiership has been a collosal failure.
Are the French as dim as the Germans, if so we just NEED to LEAVE NOW
Neither the French nor the Germans are ‘dim’, they are trying to look after their own national interests while subscribing, for various reasons, to the notion that – this time round – a perfect European Federation (or Empire) can be simultaneously created and sustained.
They/we are fighting the much same political battles that were seething in Europe between the interests of Prussia, the Russian Empire and the Austro-Hungarian Empire – a significant portion of which were caused by the conflict between those wanting national independence from Imperial control, and those who believed either that some kind of federation gave protection, or that it gave more power to the strongest ruling regime. It didn’t end well for the man on the street, you will recall.
O dear, did you really tell them the UK is not proposing any new physical barriers? In fact the UK has already agreed to new physical barriers, between NI and GB. It’s the oven ready deal! Seems the Germans have read the Withdrawal Agreement, and you haven’t
There’s nothing in the WA about physical barriers.
If you really told them the UK parliament can change a binding international agreement off its own bat, I dont think they will have thought you are a reliable source
Reply You do not understand the legal position. The U.K. only signed up to the WA with a big reservation, the sovereignty clause. As I Explained at the time I would not have voted for the WA as drafted.
Good Morning,
I really don’t mind if we continue to negotiate right up to midnight on 31st December, PROVIDED we are fully prepared for WTO trade arrangements on 1st January; will we be?
Are we ready for shortages and price rises? Hmmmm. There’s a thinker.
It would be interesting to discover how many of your answers were actually broadcast; anyway, kudos to you for continuing to discuss the issues – I don’t know how you maintain your patience and courtesy.
Interviewers are so rude now I wonder whether there even is a case for maintaining patience and courtesy.
Or submitting to interviews at all.
Or making it clear to interviewers beforehand exactly what the rules of engagement are going to be.
The 1st of January 2021 can’t come soon enough!
Please keep our PM well away from any ongoing and 11th hour deal making.
How is the letter to President-Elect Biden coming along ? Have you had the courage to finally send it to him ?
I guess not
Reply
It is not a question of courage. Mr Biden is not yet President elect. I am awaiting the result of recounts and court cases before sending it to him as he will be preoccupied with confirming his position. I have made my points about the UK’s Response to a likely Biden Presidency by publishing the draft.
Tab. Silly questions worthy of a pro EU supporter.
Johnson is going to be very embarrassed if the many witnessed depositions to the US courts prove that there was widespread and coordinated electoral fraud. There is good chance of an investigation and reversal and even if the media and American civil service push Biden into the Whitehouse 70% of the population think the election was unfair. It seems strange that the Conservative government has decided to go out of its way to suck up to the this socialist politician and his likely replacement. For Johnson to point out that he is pursuing similar disastrous policies of running the economy on entirely renewable energy reveals that on both sides of the Atlantic the politicians are governing without the authority of the electorate. It is urgent that MPs get rid of the Prime minister before he does any more damage.
The Eu “France/Germany” don’t like the idea of us being an independent country once again we’ll tough we did leave on January 31st 2020 and if it means leaving with no deal so be it, as for a hard wall in Ireland if the Eu wants one then erect it
“Nobody has been corrected; no one has known to forget, nor yet to learn anything” – it is what evil empires be like.
Good morning
It is to be expected of lazy journalists. They do not fact check. So you will get the same tedious questions. Why bother with them ?!?!
As to legislation with regard to the WA, am I correct in thinking that the government has been defeated in the unelected HoL ? If so, how does that affect things ?
I believe it is our government that is not acting in good faith. It is pretending to negotiate a FTA when in truth it is negotiating a rehashed version of Cameron’s amendments. He asked for little and was surprised when they gave him nothing. And the Tories are trying the same trick as before thinking that most of the population will not notice.
The Tories, and especially Johnson, haven’t got the guts to walk and both we and the EU know it !
Mark, I fail to see why you think it takes guts! They are like petulant children You tell them firmly NO! And thats it done.
I’m not interested in what the EU does or doesn’t do. I am only interested in what this PM does or doesn’t do. To date Johnson has embraced all that the liberal Marxist left have thrown at us and Johnson’s embraced it with a smile on his face.
With that in mind, this PM will deliver an UK-EU agreement that betrays all that we are. Indeed an agreement about UK sovereignty and independence is an issue for the British people not for the EU or indeed the UK government. That might be somewhat naive but the British people spoke and as ever the British political class refuse to listen
This PM’s not to be trusted. He’s betrayed the UK across the board on a myriad of issues. A charlatan of the first order
His grovelling acquiescence to the BBC, Biden, identity politics, BLM and XR should have provided the evidence to confirm our suspicions of who this man actually is. He’s on the same page as Starmer, Khan and all the other Etc ed
He simply refuses to confront those issues that need determined intention and aggressive confrontation and therefore he simply bows down to them and passes on the consequences to us
So the EU will succeed in their aim and force the UK to submit to its demands simply Johnson isn’t the man some think he is.
If the PM plans to surrender to the EU, why is he persisting in the Internal Market Bill?
It looks more complicated than you suggest.
Let’s hope Farage continues to frighten the cattle.
It’s all they understand.
Yes I tend to agree, and now Carrie is apparently running the show this outcome is even more likely.
There is an advert on tv about getting ready for 01/01/2021 for business.Do they know what they are to implement?
I support your last paragraph fully, I just wonder why it took you so long to reach that conclusion.
They are trading opponents not friends as our PM insists in saying
Given the EU states are fed all of their information by Barnier and his team, I wonder how many of the Eu members are as equally ill informed as the Journalists.
The President elect of the USA also needs to get up to speed.
Granted, the derisive laughter from the media and opposition jackals might be becoming too much.
But it is in the gift of the Conservatives to end this absurd game of deadlines and headlines.
Forgive the bluntness but what do you expect us to do about this?
Sounds as if you did an excellent job, in countering all the negative media spin surrounding the issue. Wearisome, yes, but a very necessary job well done. Thank you, Sir John!
You handled the interview well! How utterly frustrating for you.
I agree its time we walked away, past that time really – we should have stuck to the July deadline. We’re just beating our heads against the wall trying to have an adult conversation with them. They won’t change, it’s in their DNA – they must have things go their way, and each person sings from the same hymn sheet.
The worry is that our negotiators may have been worn down by it all – like someone being water boarded- eventually agreeing to anything for it to just stop!