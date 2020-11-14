UK GDP up 15.5%

The third quarter figures for UK growth were a record – up 15.5%. So far so good.
That was not nearly enough. It was the direct result of the large collapse the previous quarter under lockdown, and the efforts of the Treasury to get the housing market moving with a Stamp Duty cut and the restaurant trade working with generous special incentives.
If we look at the IMF forecasts for 2020 growth around the world we see a much better outlook for the USA, at minus 3.5% for the whole year, compared to the main European countries clustered either side of 10% down for the year. Their forecasts are not going to be that wide of the mark, looking at the latest third quarter figures. They see Spain down 12.8%, Italy 10.6%, France and the UK both down 9.8% and Germany down 6%. All but Germany have been very badly damaged by the virus and by the economic measures taken to counter it.
So why has the USA done so much better? After all its own virus death rate is similar to the UK’s and considerably higher than Germany’s. Large parts of the USA escaped full lock down, which helped. More importantly the Fed put in a much bigger boost than the Bank of England or the ECB which helped a lot. The US has many more of the large and successful tec corporations which boomed on the back of us all moving to an on line world for so many things. Old shops in Europe closed temporarily or permanently whilst people went shopping with Amazon.
The UK government needs to learn from the US experience. President Trump’s tax cuts helped. The deregulations helped. The technology clusters helped. Above all a very responsive Central Bank that promised to do whatever it needed to save the US economy and the world turned things round from their decisive interventions at the end of March.
129 Comments
The US has not amputated itself from the worlds largest and most successful trading bloc – which is on its doorstep.
And whilst the US is also run by an incompetent idiot it did one thing that was very good. Rather than pumping money into the economy by giving it to banks, it gave it to people. And people spend it! Staggering.
I look forward to receiving my £1000 cheque from the Tories. I pay these incompetent clowns enough of my money and they spaff it up a wall on dodgy products made by companies run by their friends.
Hard rain is coming.
Such a way with words: all three hundred of them.
How can the US be doing well when it isn’t in the EU? Or Canada. Or australia. Or Singapore. Or Switzerland. All very confusing.
+1
+1
It’s not how things appear to be for the present time it’s the potential for the future we should be looking at. For instance the US is a long standing federation of 50 states whereas the EU is only a newly formed union of 27 states and has not reached federation status yet- but is working on it- apples and oranges. They say that Ukraine alone with its vast wheaten plains can be the bread basket for the whole of Europe and then after Putins departure when Russia comes in line with its gas and other mineral wealth? well! and all of this happening you see how the European region is placed to expand and by then with a total consumer base heading up to one billion- this is the future as I see it- but I don’t love in your miserable little country thank heavens
If Biden is actually shoehorned into presidency* the US will have an immediate 6 week ( or there about ) imprisonment of healthy and innocent people. Just like here.
That will begin the slippery slide to all things “ Great Reset”.
Like a Universal Income …when the economy is destroyed. Just like here.
Andy, dear Andy. Never mind your Marxism …we are ALL f******* big time!
* proof of the huge scam….globalists DESPERATE not to get Trump. He does not cooperate!
Meanwhile, the EU wallows in the wake of a surging Asia.
For our correspondent on the planet Zog.
That would be rather difficult, Andy – the USA is the world’s largest and most successful trading bloc.
Andy,
I partly agree with second part of second sentence. USA approach was much more equitable than UK and resources were maintained mobile. Sunak was inequitable, resources were made immobile and zombie businesses that would have closed anyway were supported (drop of insolvency rates). The USA is in a position where it can make up its output gap much more effectively than UK (pending individual state lockdowns). Unlike you I suspect this is because of President Trump being performance/performance measure driven.
Second stimulus arguments, legal cases and Senate run offs could change things markedly. Assuming these issue don’t destroy the economic recovery, the USA will make up its output gap, GDP growth will continue, yields up then interest rates up.
Andy don’t disappoint us and offer your advice to Boris instead of hijacking Sir John’s blog with your own bog?
Ps How’s the weather in Brussels?
Why £1000 ? where do you get that figure from ?
You seem to fancy yourself as a bit of a know-all. Care to predict how much trade will fall between us and the EU?
How much will our exports to the EU fall in the calendar year 2021? Care to offer a percentage?
How much will our imports to the Eu fall in the calendar year 2020? Care to offer a percentage?
As always, no response is expected. When it comes to responding to specific points rather you always offer no response. You just make daft statements like that we have ‘amputated’ ourself from a trading bloc. Utter nonsense, of course.
Here are my predictions:
0% and 0%.
Having jettisoned Cummings Boris can’t afford to alienate Leavers further with a Brexit sellout. We need a clean brexit with no EU power left to play silly buggers in future. If that can be achieved with a FTA then Ok but we need to read the small print very, very carefully. If not we can enjoy the tariff revenue on their trade surplus while fish stocks are replenished. But Boris is in the last chance saloon with Leave voters now and must deliver true independence.
Don’t worry. They are building your pointless lorry parks. They are hiring tens of thousands of unnecessary pen-pushers. Prices will rise – as you voted for. Jobs and investment are going – as per your vote. Our international status has been ravaged – just like you voted for. And just going on holiday will cost you more and be massively more hasslesome.
You will get everything you voted for – except fewer of the type of ‘foreigners’ you really don’t like – and you will hate it. You’ll still be whining when we undo it in a handful of years from now – and the perpetrators will be prosecuted.
Enjoy your Brexit disaster. I am very much enjoying laughing at how silly you all are.
Andy, So, not your “55,000 pen-pushers” this time? And haven’t you already predicted that there will be no truck traffic anyway – because trucking agreements are unknown without EU membership? Have you yet got an answer as to why the UK alone amongst the other 165 nations on the planet cannot manage perfectly well without the EU’s “assistance”? No? Your desperation is showing.
and when we have to join the Euro? cost will rise too. Add to this the big expenses, pensions, and wages of the unelected …an institution that cant even get its audit passed. No one in their right mind would put money or join an institution that cant get its audits passed. Things are going up anyway. That is how markets work..wages go up so does prices . No rocket science. Either way you have to respect democracy . Live with it and get on with it. There is crystal ball. No one knows what will happen long term The EU is an institution based upon building empires . Empires to survive have to expand. However , the woke society should be right to abolish this as we have spend years trying to destroy empires. It doesn’t make sense to keep one going. Institution come and go , this one is all about power and greed yes jobs for the boys too ,just like the past.
You sound more desperate as time passes, what have you done with the plague of locust.
Andy
Tell me Andy, do you actually have the guts to speak what you do in public ?
It’s odd, because I don’t see you lasting five minutes if you did.
You hated us before Brexit. Which is why you got YOUR Brexit.
Enjoy.
(On the back of your little rant I went out in the rain and the wind and smashed my personal best in my weekly 5k hill run. Thanks. I’m feeling grrrreat !)
Prices will fall as tariff-free alternatives to EU produce enter the U.K. market. The exchequer will benefit from tariffs that unreconcilable Remainers pay to buy over-priced goods from the EU.
Brexit won’t affect my holiday because I wouldn’t go to Benidorm to sit with Remainers with socks on their head.
Everything that Remainers have predicted failed to come to pass. House prices didn’t fall 18%. The predicted 1/2 million jobs lost immediately after June 16 and eventual 3 million was very far from the mark as employment rose. The stock market crash never happened and the FTSE is actually massively up. The end of peace in Europe and end of western civilisation never happened. Remain couldn’t convince the country with those pessimistic lies in 2016 and you certainly are not fooling anyone now. Defeatist Remainer pessimist like yourself are a busted flush with the bad faith of the EU since 2016 proving Leavers could see in advance what you cannot even with the benefit of hindsight.
Surely the point of a lorry park is to park lorries. How is that pointless? Are you saying they won’t be used?
Andy, you sound desperate!
@Andy,
I accept the argument that the end doesn’t justify the means.
But can’t you first see why Brexit (in theory at least) is a good thing? Why Sovereignty is a good thing?
Sovereignty of a nation is connected to sovereignty of an individual (and sovereignty of a family and of things like owning your own home).
Don’t you see this?
Why shouldn’t a country be free? (How that country achieves freedom is another argument – although related). But can’t you first admit that a country should first aim to be free (and then take things from there).
(Sadly, not all Brexiters think deeply enough about ‘Sovereignty’ – and instead of LOVE of country, it can be, to a degree, HATRED of The EU).
Sovereignty and Patriotism are both GREAT things. And we have to do more to create a positive image of sovereignty and patriotism instead of just focusing on the negatives of being part of The EU.
Once we focus on the negatives of being part of The EU with an even strong image / vision of the positives of Sovereignty and Patriotism, then Brexit will be far, far stronger and happen much, much quicker (whilst bearing in mind that the ends don’t justify the means in which bad means can lead to the scuppering of the good ends).
I seem to remember the deadline and Boris’s own redline date for an FTA deal was the 15th October – we just don’t believe him anymore
Perhaps a Boris Johnson last minute Brexit treachery is the seismic shift the general public need to drive them into action; resulting in a political reset in the UK. As it stands, clearly and demonstrably, the current crop of disingenuous self-seeking nefarious political parties (Lib/Lab/Con and the insignificant wannabees) are not up to the job.
Although not particularly a fan of Farage, but given the current weak incumbents, he would be a shot in the arm for something different, rather than this continued chaotic incompetence displayed by today’s political class?
Laurence Fox could be worth a punt in the near future?
306 electors for Biden. An unassailable lead. Have you sent your letter yet ?
It would be cowardly not to after you publicly announced that you would on your blog.
Reply Mr Biden is not yet President elect.
Reply to reply
Really? Even the Pope thinks he is Oh, and China as well.
So, two good reasons to be doubtful.
MH
“Really? Even the Pope thinks he is Oh, and China as well.”
=======
That is as relevant as you saying he is, i.e totally irrelevant.
Pope has not blessed Biden yet madam.
The verification of the remaining votes in key states has now reached the point where even if Trump got every single one they would not outnumber Joe Biden’s lead.
Their courts have also thrown out Trump’s suits, and legal firms are withdrawing from representation.
If Georgia’s manual recount were not completed in time, then it is possible that Republicans there could appoint their own college voters to vote against the will of the people, outrageous as that might appear, but that would not give Trump anywhere near 270 votes either.
So you advocate forming a government based on news reports rather than a confirmed result.
reply to reply
It’s this type of head in the sand nonsense that has us the trouble we’re in
Sir John, refusing to recognise Joe Biden as President Elect is childish and beneath you. In 2016, you publicly recognised Trump as President Elect (on this blog) within a week of the election, before the electoral college had met to make it official and whilst some in the Democrat camp were making unfounded allegations of electronic vote rigging in swing states. Almost all national leaders and media outlets refer to Biden as the President Elect as is customary after a clear win despite not being technically correct until the electoral college meets. So why do you not recognise Joe Biden as President Elect?
Thee Democrats have bern disputing the election of President Trump for over 4 years.
Relax.
A few more days won’t make much difference.
(1) I don’t need tax cuts – but I do need freeing from effective house arrest so I can spend my money.
(2) I gather that Rishi Sunak is being called on to increase CGT. What would that mean for me? I won’t be liquidating any assets in the next tax-year. I will take some gains this year, before he changes the allowances, parking the money in premium bonds. And I will then wait until saner heads prevail in the Treasury. If the government wants me to spend, generating VAT, it should leave CGT well alone. It has taxed my wealth already, when it levied income tax at 40%. I don’t think I should be penalised for thrift.
(3) Before the government contemplates any tax increases, it must stop wasting the money it already gets. This week: a needless road-burying project at Stonehenge. And more money for cycle-ways while the life is slowly be squeezed out of Aviation.
(4) I would be interested in learning of how much government ‘product’ has bounced back. Less than the figure for the private sector, I’d wager.
They’re gearing up for a big Black Friday sale on line, personally I think this should be forced to be suspended until December when the regular shops can open or the UK government should levy an extra vat tax to support the sector they have closed down.
Sea Warrior, agree, I was gob smacked when I saw how much the government were prepared to spend to protect Stonehenge from pollution!!!!???? It makes no sense at all. Stonehenge will collapse one day anyway and surely there are more important things to spend that money on at the moment? The decisions coming out of Downing Street at the moment are truley mind blowing but not in a good way. Is Boris really in charge?
Tradingeconomics . com appears to have updates its figures.
Indeed it now shows the 15.5% for the UK. That’s great.
But it shows different figures for the countries mentioned above.
PvL is Tradingeconomics.com usually more accurate than the IMF forecasts? Who to believe nowadays!
Know what they are trying to sell, then make your judgement.
I do not pay much tax, so when I encourage you to pursue a low tax recovery, I do not have an ulterior motive – just common sense.
The bankers and politicians created this financial collapse and the virus scam to cover their gross mismanagement and criminality so the Fed is responsive all right. If the public at large ever catch on to the massive fraud they’ll need to be very, very responsive to avoid the mobs with pitch forks and burning torches. Hopefully that will extend to all those responsible.
But don’t you see?
The sheeple, being intimidated, brainwashed and refusing to vote properly have allowed all this to snowball.
The slightest hint of what you suggest….
Tiananmen Square !
JR
Whilst I find your latest article to be excellently written, as always, I think the time for such topic is not now.
During the coming weeks it is vitally important we keep the pressure on government to prevent BRINO.
I am sure you are aware that if there is concessions to the ungrateful french – led EU, there will be little point in discussing the economy, since a successful UK economy independent of Brussels is what the EU are trying desperately to prevent. They seek to have us be seen to fail as a warning to the rest of he bloc.
In my opinion you should focus a sustained and relentless attack on the EU.
Behind the scenes you might also do Boris a favour by having a word in his shell – like, explaining something along the lines of :-
‘Look Boris for God’s sake man do you not realise what the people will do to you and the rest of us if you don’t walk away from the EU right now, not tomorrow, not in December, BUT RIGHT NOW ! ‘
Boris should not underestimate the level of sheer anger out here….we are not joking, we mean it.
If Boris is still not convinced and prefers to bite his nails and dither, I have a length of 4 x 6 you can borrow.
Or better still just throw the useless nail biting ditherer out.
Reply Two of my last four posts were about the need to just leave!
How are you going to express this anger bearing in mind that if you try to gather outside you will be enthusiastically baton-charged by the police? It’s a long time until the next election and very difficult to focus it on a single issue, especially when all the major parties are in accord. It may hinge on what actions JR and likeminded colleagues can take in Parliament, making it clear that if Boris tries to bounce BRINO through on opposition votes he will face a leadership challenge or even mass defection to a new pro-British party.
He probably doesn’t care. I’ve been saying for a long time he will sell us out, just as the Tories have always done with the EU and retire in the New Year. I don’t think being PM is to his liking after all as it is all work and no baubles at the moment. I hope to apologise in the New year, but I will need to see the small print. He said he had an ‘oven ready’ deal then gave us the May deal which he has had to try to water down with his internal market stuff. He is not a details man, so should keep out of it and let the negotiators do their job. Having lost Cummings probably Lord Frost will resign next, then we will know his intentions.
Beresford, There are lots of things that can be done:
– write to your MP;
– write letters and comments to newspapers and blogs;
– join a true Brexit party;
– support Leave media and think-tanks;
– vote for Leave candidates next year (if elections are not cancelled);
– cease paying the BBC;
– cease buying EU stuff;
– encourage Leave Tories to defect to a party that really will get Brexit done!
Mass defections from the Tory Party would be a start, but the prospect of that is nil. Change through the ballot box is a pipe-dream given the present state of the electorate. Radical change is needed, but that will come only from a highly motivated, organised and ruthless minority, or from the radicalisation of the electorate. An economic collapse might do it – but as to the form and direction of the radicalisation, that is a crap shoot.
Reply to reply:- “Two of my last four posts were about the need to just leave”
With respect John, your posts are for our eyes only unless Johnson reads them so as Steve says, you need to have a word with your dithering leader. As so often, you are on the same page on most things with those of us on this site and it’s such a pity you are wasted on the back benches especially when most of the Cabinet, Conservatives in name only but anything but, seem to be clueless and totally out of touch with the mood of the country on so many things, unlike yourself. Can you tell us John, do you ever pass on any of our responses to your posts back to Cabinet, Downing Street in particular? Would they even be interested in their arrogance?
Are they aware or do they even care that most us who voted leave did not vote for a deal and your party will NEVER be forgiven if they capitulate to the EU on their demands which we all suspect they will.
Reply Yes of course the government knows my views.They are published here and also stated in Parliament And in conversations
BRINO is worst than staying in the EU and would be the biggest attack on our democracy in a millennium
JR
“Reply Two of my last four posts were about the need to just leave!”
===========
Yes, I know, and your work is much appreciated sir Redwood. However I am suggesting a sustained focus.
What will cause a war on the streets between government and the people is betrayal by dithering remainer Boris Johnson.
He has to go, now !
Indeed the temporary cut in stamp duty should be made permanent and should clearly go much further. This as up to 15% stamp duty turnover tax is absurd. It seems Boris (or is it Carrie now) is going to bring forward the ban on petrol and diesel cars, announce lots more green crap and red tape and then we have the absurd proposed huge increases in CGT taxes.
This should all help to kill any recovery. Then, due to the lack of any sensible small government, cheap energy, bonfire of red tape, tax cutting Conservatives we will get stagnation and Labour/SNP in 2024.
L/L ‘It seems Boris (or is it Carrie now) is going to bring forward the ban on petrol and diesel cars, announce lots more green crap and red tape and then we have the absurd proposed huge increases in CGT taxes. ‘
Perhaps he sees it as a way to get in Biden’s good books? They haven;t even been able to sort out how people in high rises and places where they can’t park outside of their homes are going to charge their cars yet. Perhaps that is the plan. Get the plebs off the roads and save them the bother of having to build new roads. Only the wealthy will be driving, flying and cruising in the future, just as it was 70 years ago. We have a country that is going backwards.
I have seen the 15.9% increase in economic output figure elsewhere, so it’s probably correct. However, let us put this into perspective. It should be offset by the percentage increase in weekly deaths due to the Chinese plague virus. In the summer (July) – after the first lockdown – the BBC website reported weekly deaths at ~ 15. The current figure is 404. So the 15.9% increase in economic activity has been achieved at a cost of ~ 2600% increase in deaths.
Total excess deaths in the UK are now reported at 70,000, even the government’s (spun) prefered measure has now exceeded 50,000. This is an appaling number, one’s heart breaks for the bereaved, we really should have done better.
In the USA, Trump’s abject failure to deal with – and indifference to a death toll now approaching 240,000 casualties – has lost him the election. These fatalities have been the cost of “protecting” the US economy and it is typical of the man that he refuses to accept defeat magnanimously and accept that the American people want an effective plan to deal with the virus epidemic.
Weak leadership, in-fighting, backstabbing and apportioning blame are a sure sign of corporate failure, as a previously successful company goes down the pan. As the party slumps in the polls and the narrow spectrum of right-wing opinion among MP’s affects the same indifference, unless a sudden outbreak of competence results from the current restructuring on the No10 operation Johnson seems unlikely to achieve another term as PM.
Johnson appears unlikely to complete even a single term.
My God MIC, I actually agree with that comment. A friend of mine text me this morning asking how long will Boris last? I replied, how long will the Tory party last?
I’m a Conservative Party member and would have voted for Johnson in the leadership election last year. Now? I want him turfed out on No 10 as quickly as possible. He spends like an extreme Socialist and does everything else like an extreme Liberal. I want Conservatism!
A great pity he completed a single year! What a let-down.
The Tories might as well put names in the hat and pull out the next leader. Could he/she do worse than the previous three?
He struggles to complete a single sentence.
But you cannot lock down for ever, it only delays deaths anyway. Many of the deaths reported as Covid will actually be false positives, died with Covid/not of it, and other causes of deaths combined with a false positive test from the over sensitive test they are using.
A Professor Philip Thomas (of risk management) at Bristol suggest we might have ten times as many deaths due to the economic and other damage from the lock down as directly from Covid. One has to consider both sides of the risk/reward planning.
Death per week currently are within the normal range for this time of year anyway only very slightly higher than the five year average.
L/L ‘Death per week currently are within the normal range for this time of year anyway only very slightly higher than the five year average.’
Probably because most deaths are as a result of the flu which occurs normally this time of the year.
+ 1 Lifelogic.
Liverpool mass testing results – 100,849 tested only 292 positive (but not sick or showing symptoms)
The results to date show that there isn’t an epidemic or even a medical or health issue
You’ve taken a very balanced approach on coronavirus overall from the beginning to now).
You were rightly cautious at the beginning like any person should be about a new and potentially big problem (and in particular, people in business). Getting as much info as possible and working things out accordingly.
And you’ve (rightly) altered your position as we’ve come to know more about the coronavirus (and its impact on the economy).
Sakara Gold, The death toll rolled over on 10th April. The death toll curve was a classic pandemic curve – exponential rise to a maximum, then a slower exponential decay. There is not the slightest indication on the curve that the first lockdown had any affect whatsoever.
Respiratory diseases – such as covid19 – always increase during the autumn and winter, only recovering with good weather in the spring. It has nothing to do with politics, or the recent partial economic recovery. And lockdowns are a disaster for non-covid patients’ health (the majority), as well as for the economy.
The UK won’t learn from the USA because the civil Serpents hate the USA.
Boris is about to cave to Brussels ensuring we stay in the world’s slow lane of innovation and growth.
A tory government this is not.
Why would those of good sense want to learn anything from a country with a six-times higher per capita murder rate and absolutely appalling inequality?
Martin is that murder rate 6x higher in every State in the USA? Where did you get that stat from?
It’s always been like that, a throwback to the wild west days and our own inequality is not something to be proud of, even in socialist Wales. We are talking economics here, unless of course you think the USA is not a successful country and prefer the ways of Russia or China.
MiC
Remember that you could well not exist, were it not for the USA. They are a divided nation, sure. But let them sort themselves out.
But 11 times less than the murder rate in your favourite – Venezuela. And inequality is far less entrenched in the USA than in the EU empire.
It seem so – we shall see.
“A tory government this is not.“
We haven’t had one of those since 1990 Ian. You would think we would have learnt our lesson by now. Not much to pick between the red socialists and the blue socialists. Maybe it’s time to give Farage a chance.
A good result given many businesses were still prevented from trading during some of this period.
You are correct John we need less tax not more, businesses and the consumer need to replenish their reserves if they still have some, so they can still plan to spend, reduce their ability to spend and we take much longer to recover.
Indeed we are hugely over taxed, over regulated and over charged for energy, roads and the likes.
Given the current decimation of the economy and the hugely over taxed already position we need higher taxes like a hole in the head. But we can only have lower taxes when the government stops pissing money does the drain – HS2, green crap and Stonehenge must go for a start.
Stonehenge must go?
+1
As the Green Ogar-fuhrer is about to decree that we aren’t going to be allowed to buy petrol cars in 10 years time, and no doubt compulsory tofu eating will be next, any hope of economic growth in the future is being killed off. With our electrical energy supply teetering on the edge of collapse as the windmills aren’t supplying the needed energy , the green enlightened one is somehow believing that our energy supply can magically magic up electrical power to supply all these electric cars. Worse as most of this green garbage needs government subsidies to exist we will be lucky to get away with zero growth.
I have read that mass immigration boosts GDP.
Is that why so many newcomers are being allowed in illegally?
( Although I think the authorities are now claiming there is no such thing as illegal immigration).
What does ‘mass immigration’ do for GDP/capita and the deficit? Worsens them, I believe.
As the politicians and media would tell us; they become a national asset and therefore increase GDP
No it’s all gain: Social services, health services, police services, housebuilding, houseware, cars (taxis) etc. Not sure about the effect on our Current Account but there are always more businesses to sell and prime London properties available to sell (a process referred to by Tories as “Inward Investment” Geddit?). So a win win: import muticulti; export our heritage.
Not alas GDP per cap certainly not in the short term anyway.
No they are being allowed in to break up the social cohesion of the British people and thereby prevent us from opposing the Great Reset to be imposed by the new world order. It is unclear whether our leaders directly support the final goal or whether they are just doing as they are told with no regard for the longer term.
Beresford, Sadly correct.
Yes.
Agree.
I too wonder whether the MPs are all fully aware of the agenda.
Good morning.
The USA did well because they had a leader and not a follower.
End of !
Some leader? like Big Bird out of Sesame Street
+1
100% agree
Mark B
He was also a businessman and not a politician, so knew instinctively what was required , he also did not have to pick a so called “expert” to advise him of the bloody obvious either.
I await the media speculation prior to the soon to be ex-PM appointing more highly qualified fools into positions of destruction.
Speculation that Javid is to become the ‘Chief of Staff’, to act as a link with the back-benchers. Isn’t that what a PPS should be doing?
I see little chance of this Johnson led government getting the economy moving forward. It’s instincts are to ban productive activities (because they are not deemed “green”) and to promote inefficient replacements for them. It is also, it appears, faction driven with the unelected Symonds at the head of one faction. Johnson’s domestic arrangements bode ill for any possible semblance of good government. The sooner the Conservative party replaces him the better it will be for the country at large.
In a normal year that would be derisory, but now in the NEW NORMAL we are grateful for any crumbs of hope that we can get.
What about why Germany has done so much better – only 6% down and with lower Covid deaths?
No Donald Trump in charge there either.
“The UK government needs to learn from the US experience.”
On that note, I would like to highlight the quote below, from Wednesday’s Lords debate on the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill. David Davis has previously remarked (during the Commons’ Third Reading) that “there is a need for a Bill like this. Infiltrating terrorist gangs and going under cover as an informant is dangerous and risky work which often requires breaking the law, and the Bill enables authorisation of those breaches of the law”.
The quote I wish to highlight is this, by Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws (emphases added):
“As I said, agents may need to commit crime, but it cannot be acceptable or right to authorise the gravest of crimes—murder, torture, sexual transgression. Our security partners in the United States and Canada already place limits on the nature of the crimes that agents can commit. Canada recently passed legislation in this area which is worth looking at because it prohibits those serious offences quite clearly.”
I hear that Boris has decided to bring forward by ten years to 2030 the cutoff date for internal combustion engine car sales in the U.K.!
I don’t suppose any one imagines for a second that there is any sort of plan behind this?
This is life in a dictatorship. One faction behind the scenes kicks out another and we wake up to a major policy announced out of the blue with no regard to the consequences – just a desire to divert the headline writer’s attention from the vicious infighting.
All while leaving the EU with major disruption inevitable because no one in industry has any idea what to plan for.
And while we manage to combine the worst health and economic impacts of a major pandemic.
Utterly shameful. Despicable.
The one economy which seems to be doing well out of all this is China. Could you tell us John, does your Government intend to get together with other world leaders to seek compensation? If not, why not? Have China even offered an apology for inflicting the China disease on the world? If world leaders continue to kowtow to China and they get away with this without punishment, what’s to stop them doing it again?
Never mind the the percentages and comparisons. The real question is when can we get everyone back to work and when will we know the state of the playing field they are playing on. Put more directly, what sort of a Brexit are we destined to get and what measures are to be put in place to maximise the effectiveness of leaving the EU, whether it be with an unencumbered FTA or future trade under WTO rules. I am more concerned with the musical chairs at Number 10, which might leave us semi detached. The really positive percentages we need will follow getting the above right for a sovereign UK.
The same story from the BBC – has the headline is ‘growth slows’
From the MsM Barnier threatens to cut the UK off from buying EU energy supplies unless the UK submits to EU rule.
Usually you would say you couldn’t make it up, but given how these talk with the EU have never been about trade just about the UK submitting to EU rule. It then becomes believable
What did President Trump do to help the long-term, as opposed to the short-term, health of the economy?
It is in the long-term that greatness lies and he had no long-term strategy for the USA overall – just win the next election. I’m a Republican but I want a serious long-term, strategic thinker but President Trump isn’t that. He’s just a glorified property developer which we could all be if we had inheritted millions from our fathers.
Trump has really taken to MMT big time. The US currency issuing Federal Treasury has created an extra $3,300 billion and injected it into the non-government sector by various fiscal systems, including $1,000 “Helicopter” drops.
Meanwhile, the US Federal Bank has swapped $2,000 billion of Treasury Bonds back into the “reserves” mirrored by an equivalent deposit in the Bond seller’s bank account.cash that bought them originally. This process does not create new Treasury money, just changes its form.
Alas, US citizens have to spend it, not save it, to do any good. Like the UK, central bank monetary policy is impotent; it’s time we did away with them. Only Treasury fiscal policy can keep the nation on life support.
This government bringing forward their proposed ban on petrol cars 2030 – reported today by BBC …..is this government on drugs – they’re so far away from the people it’s a complete joke
Off topic
I heard a BBC radio show presenter say that with the resignation- and the pandemic – NOBODY can expect the EU talks to go ahead – and there MUST be an extension of at least a year to staying in the EU. Brainwashing desperation STILL coming out of them. They broadcast fear on the pandemic at every opportunity, with people phoning the night time shows allowed to spout that we should be fined and shot – just for going outside. Some wailing and singing down the phones at 3am ( Feel sorry for their neighbours ). Anyone talking sense is allowed on – shortly before the news – so they can be cut short. Yet the presenter spouts about the impartiality of the BBC. Defund it now.
An 80 seat Tory majority and we’re STILL getting Blairism.
I see the NHS is now allowing one nurse per two intensive care patients, instead of the long established rule of one nurse per critical patient. The NHS has had many months when they could have run crash courses to train up other nurses in these skills, they could have run with one experienced plus one newly crash trained per two patients instead of what is happening now. One nurse for two intensive care patients is dehumanising, and inevitably they will have to try and take measures to keep the other patient safe be it drugs or similar while intensively working on one patient. Even one experienced intensive care nurse, plus a random nurse with completely different skills, per two patients would be far better than one nurse per two patients (the experienced one can treat the other one as an apprentice in an emergency like this).
Once again top down rationing decisions made behind closed doors by NHS England and imposed top down with no public visibility, no accountability, and none of the many other actions which could have been taken apparent. NHS most senior managers putting people in significant danger with complete unaccountability.
John, please speak up about this!
It’s good that the benefits of vitamin D, to fight Covid, has been recognised and that free tablets are being given to nursing homes to build up levels in the elderly but yet again we see Matt Hancock falling at the final hurdle. The dosage being given is far too low to have any beneficial effect. Please watch the latest Chris Martenson video – It doesn’t have to be this way.
This provides the data showing the correct dosage. Please pass this message onto Matt.
Could someone please remind me when Carrie Symonds was elected to government and by whom and when did the UK start appointing a post of ‘first lady’ ???
The Tory-Labour controlled Law Commission destroys freedom of expression for the majority, obviously and now rumours that the NHS will remove your access to healthcare if you refuse to vaccination
When will the decent majority wake up and realise we know live in a nation in which all has been politicised to envelop the majority in a web of oppression, control and brutal despotism
And the SILENCE from libertarian Tories is deafening
Well, when the majority are damaged to the point of subjugation they will then reach realisation and start to express their concerns in many ways and the slimy Tory-Labour conspiracy will be destroyed
bit of a roller-coaster year. But we seem to be careering downwards at the moment. I am one of the lucky ones in that i still have a job, although reduced income at this time of the year is not welcome, and I am concerned about the mortgage given that the holiday periods are not being extended.
I have long held the view that governments don’t understand the business world. And that goes for many MPs. It is encouraging to see your comments as a beacon of hope!
But one thing that does rankle. Boris imposes these economic restrictions with no thought for the consequences, but we don’t see public sector workers, or government workers and MP’s suffering reduced income. Plenty of teachers spent the last six months not doing to much for their salaries for example!
I understand one of your MPs, Tom Tugendhat, is proposing that workplaces and social venues will ban people who do not hold a vaccination certificate. I would love to dismiss this proposition with the disdain it deserves but sadly I think that is where we are heading. However, it will not help the economy. I am not prepared to be vaccinated, so social venues will not be getting my business. I doubt very much if I am alone.
The Great Reset here we come!
So because President Trump essentially inheritted his father’s fortune, he is therefore NOT a GREAT businessman nor a GREAT president therefore he CAN’T make USA GREAT.
It’s an illusion to think he can. He can’t make the USA any more great than the Bush Presidents say. All he can do is cause divisions, undermine the constitution, and cause all other kinds of mischief that destabilises the country overall.
Let’s have a strong Republican leader to make the USA great again – President Trump is NOT that man.
Faced with a corona bug and every possible scientific viewpoint available to choose from,
why would any government choose to take the advice requiring economic destruction/annihilation?
Illogical.
Is that 15.5% up on Q2? Hardly surprising and not difficult to achieve bearing in mind the state of our finances since March.
Has anybody else done the maths on the 200 million quick 15-minute Covid tests? At a fiver per pop, that £1 billion.
Still, it’s only money innit?
Money we haven’t got with the nation now TWO TRILLION POUNDS in debt.
That number of £5 notes (in terms of the 0.1mm thickness) would be enough to circle the Earth via the Poles.
Placed end-to-end lengthwise (125mm), they would extend 50,000,000 km – that’s almost to the planet Mars at its closest approach (56m Km), or 1.3x the shortest distance to Venus (38m Km).
If you’re not wishing to go that far, then it gets you (distance-wise, not cost-wise, obviously!) 65 return journies to the Moon (384,400 km one-way).
Just sayin’ like……
….and if in new £1 coins (23.03mm), they’d stretch half-way to the planet Mercury!!!
Looks like the government will just keep on locking down, releasing, then re-locking down the economy until it collapses.
Oh, well done! Now your lot have just b*ggered it up again.
Back to the drawing board, I suppose.
In fact ,during his first three years Trump got average growth 2.5%.The last three years of the Obama were 2.3%. Still ,I give Trump credit for business friendly deregulation. Unfortunately, by elevating ethnic purity above prosperity as a policy objective’ the Brexit rabble have poured bucket of costs on UK business that will only get worse
The IMF sees Brexit as an act of economic self-harm and has repeatedly said so. Christine Lagarde (then in charge ) , told us the consequences of Brexit would “pretty bad to very, very bad”.
A more expansive monetary policy in the UK would entail negative interest rates as they are so low already !Comparing this with the Fed at a range of 1.75% – 2%is self evidently ridiculous.
Tax cuts and deregulation – such conservative notions…
I bet our current Chancellor does the old socialist thing of increasing taxes in the misguided belief that it will fill the hole. There don’t’ seem to be many actual conservatives left in the Conservative Party these days – the “broad church” concept seems to mean parking the right-of-centre brigade in a dusty corner of Parliament with a blue sticker on their lapels while the lefty-liberals do what they always do – tax and spend.
His insistence on forcing through IR35 reform in the current situation while offering almost no support for small businesses and the self-employed all speaks volumes about his mindset.
It would be interesting to hear your views as to how the country – or the world – can escape the grip of eternal socialism by the back door.
Oh dear, Brexit causes chaos at Felixstowe docks. Ships redirected to Rotterdam.
Thank you for your view from East Germany as usual.
Grey is too exciting but you wear it well.
One ship.
Ridiculous.
Chaos at Felixstowe you call it.
John,
“All but Germany have been very badly damaged by the virus and by the economic measures taken to counter it”
Should one wish to dig deeper, one will find serious issues, particularity within the “Mittelständische Unternehmen” (SMEs). There is a groundswell of concern for the German economy and the effects of Covid-19…..and it is quickly escalating!
Not just Covid-19 concerns:
“Increasing competition, high or strongly fluctuating raw material prices and industrial espionage: they are all among the greatest risks for medium-sized companies. However, the shortage of skilled workers is still the main concern of medium-sized companies.” Source: Erst and Young 2020
The weaker economic development is also noticeable in German medium-sized companies (SMEs): every tenth medium-sized company describes their own business situation as bad or rather bad!” Source: Unternehmer.de 2020
One major concern for German SMEs: the redeployment of industrial output to the Eastern block/China/Americas. Another: The final outcome of the UK’s departure from the EU. There is a high dependency for German SMEs on the UK, in particular Auto and White goods manufacturing….and the possible strategic redeployment of output to the UK?