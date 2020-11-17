A new energy policy

The UK used to set two main goals for energy policy. The first was to ensure competitive supply to keep prices down. The second was to ensure the UK could cover all her own electricity needs from home generation, with a sufficient margin of capacity to handle cold dark days and failures in part of the generating system. Some diversification of sources of power was always built in.
These policies were important to combat fuel poverty and to assist industry. If you want to have a strong industrial presence in everything from steel to ceramics and from chemicals to aluminium you need plenty of cheap energy. It is also a good idea to have electricity self sufficiency for strategic reasons. The low price was produced by a merit order system, where the cheapest power was produced all the time and dearer power was only added when demand rose to high levels.
In the 1980s major changes were made to allow more competition. These changes drove electricity prices down, whilst still ensuring something like a 20% capacity margin to allow for problems and demand peaks. The industry transformed itself from substantial reliance on coal to gas, and in so doing greatly increased its fuel efficiency, lowered its carbon output , cut polluting emissions and reduced prices.
In recent decades government has placed much more weight on two additional policies. The first is to decarbonise, forcing changes to close down fossil fuel stations. The second has been to accept the framework of an integrated European energy system, with more dependence on interconnectors deliberately put in. It is no surprise that the EU which pushed this is now using it as a threat against our exit. These two policies have led to higher prices.
As we leave the EU we need to change policy. We should discard the integrated EU policy, and reset UK independence of supply. We should seek to use competition again to drive down prices, and to ensure that where renewables are being added to the mix they are good value, taking into account their full cost. Wind energy, for example, is intermittent so allowance needs to be made for back up facilities. Water based renewable systems should have an advantage from being always available and that needs to be reflected accurately in comparative costings.
It will be more difficult for the UK to enjoy an industrial revival without cheaper power or without plenty of capacity and no interruptions to supply .
16 Comments
Exactly right.
The so called “renewables” will make no significant difference to world CO2 anyway (after manufacture, installation, maintenance and back up are allowed for). Not that CO2 is actually the “climate catastrophe” problem it has been made out to be A. Indeed it has on balance more positive effects than negative in increases crop yields and greening the planet.
Expensive energy just destroys and exports jobs and the CO2 production that goes with them anyway.
But as Dan Hodges put it in the Mail on Line:-
Cummings may be gone but if the future is now all about Carrie Symonds’ agenda of wind farms, trans rights and wokery, then Boris Johnson and the Tories are doomed.
Perhaps one of the daftest energy policies is the burning of imported scrap wood (harvested with diesel equipment and transported diesel ships) to burn at Drax. This seems to be done purely so that politicians can claim X % of out electricity come from “renewable” sources. Ignoring of course all the fossil fuel that goes into the manufacture and maintenance of these “renewables” and in the harvesting/transport of these bio fuels.
What is coal anyway it is essentially old wood?
You are absolutely correct, Sir. The unscientific hysteria over CO2 and climate is crippling the country via uncompetitive energy costs and will become worse with the economically suicidal ‘zero carbon’ policy. The US benefits hugely from fracking while we , Luddite-like, banned it. Was Carrie behind this too?
I recall journalist Simon Heffer some years ago reporting that you, Sir John, had pointed out the atmosphere on Mars was also warming, hardly attributable to SUVs, so clearly you have doubted the hysteria. I have asked numerous believers in the hysteria, individuals, councils, NGOs one simple question – if CO2 is such a threat how were there ice ages when CO2 concentration was 10 – 20 times that of today? Not one has given a rational answer.
Nuclear + fracking = energy independence.
It’s not difficult.
Electric vehicles may not generate greenhouse gases at the point of use, but they certainly do in manufacture and in power generation for charging.
If the Government is serious about phasing out the internal combustion engine, then there needs to be a massive increase in generating capacity. That needs to be put in place before it is required. And takes a long time to build.
You are absolutely right about the need for self-sufficiency in energy generation. Both short term and long term. Both base load and peaks. Summer and winter.
Finding more gas fields, fracking and coal gasification all have a role to play
There also needs to be consideration of the fact that outsourcing our dirty work to China and importing the goods back ‘cheap’ is not cheap at all. It is cheating, plain and simple, as far as going green is concerned and it has destroyed our way of life and that is no exaggeration.
———–
On a more serious matter:
I note our favourite cheese now comes wrapped tightly with “Less plastic !” proudly displayed on the label.
Fine if you eat the whole block in one go. Alas ours has been taken out of its wrapper and put in a plastic bag – our fridge freezer simply doesn’t have room to use plastic boxes (or would Andy prefer us to get a bigger fridge freezer ?)
This is madness, Sir John. Utter madness. All of it.
Good morning
The Conservatives Party did indeed privatise the energy industry and subsequent governments allowed it to be sold off to foreign companies and governments. We want from having some of the cheapest energy in Europe to one of the most expensive destroying industry and jobs in the process.
How many in the Cabinet own or have worked in heavy industry ? Few if any I bet.
So they have no idea how important cheap and reliable energy is to industry. With no such understanding how can we possibly formulate a workable energy policy ?
We really have far too many clever people who think they know everything but know nothing.
As stated in the report
“It should be noted that if EV charging increases national peak demand, then this will require a potentially significant additional generating plant, which could make other costs look modest.”
That report also reminds me of the appalling approach to the rollout of smart meters. The Government and industry have colluded to lie to the public about the purpose of smart meters. They are being presented as a tool for users to track their consumption in real time . Complete rubbish. The purpose is so that the industry will be able to turn off devices in people’s homes at peak times when the next generation of devices are forced onto the paying public. If that is such a great idea, then be honest and say so. Convince the public that they want to give away that control
A wholesale transfer to renewable energy in the UK will bankrupt this nation and destroy our competitive advantage. Those unelected and unrestrained individuals now in control of public policy will deliberately impose massive damages upon our people out of pure, psychotic ideology
Those on lower incomes will suffer greatly as energy bills explode to compensate for higher costs and intermittent supply.
Taxes will rise to finance the massive subsidies needed to encourage private sector investment to take on the elevated risk of investing in such retrograde assets
And for what? While China and India continue to build coal and gas fired capacity the UK must embrace the idiotic ideas of people who have no place in dictating such destructive measures
What is the purpose of backbenchers if not to expose the sheer stupidity, arrogance and backwardness of those who act in such a reckless manner?
Voters continue to endorse the cosy status quo of Lab-Tory. Why? Look at the damage these two grubby entities have imposed on this nation. That free-lunch card disreputable politicians play at GE time has been used to deceive and lull voters and then once in government, whack, oppression.
Keep pushing please. It’s important people do experience the downside of voting Lab-Tory arrogance
Today’s exam question: Is Chinese involvement in the UK’s Energy sector more or less worrying than our dependence on electricity coming through the inter-connectors from the EU?
P.S. I support a strong policy of energy independence.
Hancock (appallingly in my view) seems to be in favour of sanctions to prevent free speech on the obvious risks of some vaccines and now even refuses to rule out compulsory vaccinations!
I am not anti-vaccinations I and my children have had all the usual ones. But some vaccines clearly can do much more harm than good and this needs to be considered very carefully particularly in the case of the Covid ones.
We do not know how safe the new vaccines are yet, we do not know how old people and sick people will react to them, we do not know if they prevent people infecting others (or just make people immune to the serious effects of the disease), we do not know how extensive herd immunity will be by the time we have the vaccine and know if it is safe enough anyway. In the case of Covid it needs to be very, very safe indeed as so many people will need to be vaccinated for each year of life or might save.
It might not be long be for the government are imprisoning climate realists too for pointing out the insanity of the current energy policies and net zero carbon lunacy. Climate change deniers as they like to label them – but who on earth denies that the climate changes? It always has and always will.
Unable to convince people and tackle the arguments head by using argument, reason and evidence so they have to ban free speech it seems and lock people up. How long before this will protect lefty politics, government corruption and waste, postal voting fraud, climate alarmism, left wing quack economics, unconscious bias training and other insane wokery?
It’s very hard to find good news. Sir John Redwood seems to keep calm.
However every day we seem to be getting further away from freedom.
The only way to avoid this mad Green government is to replace the BEIS staff with competent electrical, chemical and nuclear engineers. Appoint some as heads of department and let them test the knowledge of the civil servants who are currently pushing through the CCC agenda, which is false and corrupt. They will turn out to be arts and political graduates and should be sacked or redeployed. Far fewer competent staff would be needed and we would then have reliable cheaper energy again, saving a huge amount in imported wind turbine technology.
You say ‘Water based renewable systems should have an advantage from being always available and that needs to be reflected accurately in comparative costings.”
Not exactly sure what you mean by “water based”? Hydro, tidal, wave perhaps? All have their problems and rather high costs – tidal is predictable but far from on demand you have to use each tides energy before the next tide and you get large neap and spring tide variations and they silt up and need expensive walls to enclose a large area.
Wave energy is rather like wind intermittent and very expensive to collect too. Hydro need suitable locations and large (often very dangerous) dams. As we very nearly saw recently at Whaley Bridge.
L/L I too wondered about water based renewables. The Scottish government handed over millions to two companies who were developing tidal power. Both went bust with no success. The answer to cheap, reliable and self sufficient energy is small nuclear and fracking. My electricity provider has suddenly asked me to pay £18 a month extra. I have only just switched to a cheaper provider so God knows what is going on.
Meanwhile Littlejohn in the Mail has a great piece on Carrie. The public comments are brilliant. A true reflection of comments here and I would think worldwide. The circus has come to town.
Dear Sir John–Obviously we should stop closing down power stations till we have independence again. And why don’t we crank in to the mix a few smaller “modular” power sources–same things that have powered nuclear submarines for decades.