A green industrial revolution?

The Prime Minister this week wrote an article setting out his plans for a green revolution. His immediate target is to help create 250,000 new jobs to go with the 450,000 jobs currently said to be involved with decarbonisation. The plans entail £12bn of public investment designed to lever in an additional £48bn of private sector cash. That’s under 1% of the total jobs in the economy.
There are some good ideas in the list. He wishes the UK to plan an additional 30,000 hectares year with trees, some 100m additional trees. Last year the UK added 13,000 hectares of new wood to the total, with the largest share in Scotland.
I would add to this ambition the rider that we should at the same time plant trees that can be harvested and replaced with others, so we remove the large amount of timber import we currently bring in. We should above all wish to eliminate the import of wood pellet for Drax power station and replace it with domestic output that needs much less fuel to transport.
We need to know how this investment is going to be raised. Are there going to be more tax incentives for people to put their money into timber? Will the UK public sector start buying domestic timber for its needs?
He wishes to extend the Green Homes Grant scheme. It needs simplifying to get it to take off. Offering people cash help to get their homes better insulated, with double glazing and good draught exclusion is a good idea.
He wishes to fund research and development into hydrogen powered systems for homes and vehicles, and wants to pump prime UK made batteries. It is worrying how the UK and the EU have let China establish a lead in these areas, and gain a dominant position in some of the rare earths and materials needed to make modern batteries, which places us at a current disadvantage.
The headline from the PM’s intervention was a negative. The UK wishes to ban new diesel and petrol vehicles from 2030. The best way to cut the number of diesel and petrol cars is to produce new products which are better and better value than the cars we currently rely on. If the industry has done that by 2030 then moving on from diesels and petrol cars will be easy. If they have not, maybe the then government – which might just have some different Ministers around the table – will not want to end good products that people need.
There is need for more work on how all the electricity will be generated and how the cable network will be strengthened to take all the extra power. The UK is short of power and needs more reliable power as back up to wind farms. I will talk more about the policy of banning diesel and petrol cars and gas boilers tomorrow.
For some years there was a consensus (though I can’t quote chapter and verse) that every ‘green’ job created kills three jobs elsewhere. It may well be correct when we consider the jobs lost in industries crippled by high costs of uneconomical renewable energy (which are far from ‘green’ anyway)
One of the few good parts of the statement (other parts of which prompted Lord Lawson to describe the Prime Minister as “economically illiterate”) was the planting of more trees, especially in Scotland where they might offset the 13.9 million felled to make room for wind farms.
Read what Brown said in 2009 and it is a virtual carbon copy! Anyone would think the civil service did a straight copy from Brown’s industrial green revolution nonsense speech.
Moreover, it demonstrates quite clearly no difference between New Labour and Fake Tories. Johnson does not appear to know his views will lead to jobs going abroad, destroy what is left of manufacturing, import energy- like Drax, Eu inter connectors etc- so it is claimed no carbon came from here! An utter and complete thoughtless idiot.
JR, prove this is wrong.
Three jobs or rather more I would have though. It renders whole industries uncompetitive in the UK as does the huge over taxation of the UK. So 3+ jobs and perhaps one frozen pensioner per green job created.
Ian, The main problem with Boris’s green dream is his unwillingness to face up to the technical and economic facts. It’s really quite simple – if windmills, battery cars, etc, etc, make sense people will adopt them anyway, without government coercion. If they don’t make sense then the government is wasting our money and creating future disasters.
Could someone with the actual technical know-how explain why most domestic and industrial rubbish cannot – with suitable filtration – be incinerated as fuel for places such as Drax?
Suffolk has this. The admirable efforts by an exceptional team means recycling works and the power from waste part of the system provides power to the Grid. China now refuses to take waste and this has meant some adjustments — when I left the council in 2017 there were plans for the recovered plastic to be sent to other Far Eastern countries which is worrying. Unless we monitor what happens to the stuff it could end up being simply dumped.
My guess has always been that it would probably be better to abandon plastic recycling and just turn it into electricity as it’s really just oil.
JF
SM good question – why can’t we use the recycled plastics we’ve been encouraged to buy with large plastic milk bottles and drinks cartons to make new energy?
Google reveals – “It’s possible to convert all plastics directly into useful forms of energy and chemicals for industry, using a process called “cold plasma pyrolysis”. Surely this is cheaper than landfill, or shipping overseas which seems to end up in the oceans and then burning trees.
Domestic waste IS often incinerated to make power or heat.
SM, Heat from waste plants already exist and more are being built – for example the Viridor 33MW plant in Bristol being built by a French firm using mainly German equipment (turbine, gearbox, etc) and much foreign labour.
It can be and Councils like Wolverhampton have been doing so since the 60s. It is used to heat water that then is pumped to peoples homes for underfloor heating and what is more, the Establishment is slam bang in the middle of the City. They have no pollution problems and the residue that remains is turned into potting compost and given away free or at a token price to the residents. The only problem they envisage is getting enough rubbish.
Good morning
So the government imports pellets to burn to make electricity, yet is seeking to ban home fires.
Bonkers !
and where I live there are numerous residents (and sometimes tradesmen) burning damp garden waste….billowing foul smoke. The public have to burn aged, dry wood in domestic wood-burners yet are not educated to stop bonfires!
Mark,
Many articles today about whether Johnson is shallow in thought or mad. here is one view:
Dr John Constable, GWPF energy editor, said: ‘These over-reaching proposals are technically absurd, economically deluded and politically disastrous. Does the Prime Minister have any competent advisers? One wonders.’
Mark B, It is truly bonkers. It is also bonkers to deprive new homes of gas fired home heating which is about 90% efficient. That compares with a good CCGT on baseload of c60% thermal efficiency (in turn much better thermally than Coal, Wind, or Nuclear).
The government does not seem to realise that 40GW of Wind needs 40GW of back-up for when the wind doesn’t blow. Plus 40GW is nowhere near enough. To eliminate natural fuels requires the current consumption of c140 Mtoe to be all available from electricity. Which is at least 250GW installed capacity, or four times our existing 70GW. Or about 60 Hinckley Cs within the next 30 years Truly bonkers.
I live close to Drax and not only does the Gov allow Drax to burn pellets, but also pays £1 Billion a year to them in subsidies AND they are USA owned. So America sells £Billions of pellets to an American Drax in England who also get paid £1Billion a year by the English taxpayer. Who then get charged for the electricity they have already paid for?
The Green Agenda is a new form of Socialism.
Tax the poor to help the rich with subsidies for expensive electric cars. Of course all the batteries will be Made in China with energy from coal fire powered stations.
Most of the Green Zealots seem to be very rich with a lot of large houses and private aircraft.
Prince Charles comes to mind.
Often large houses on the seafront – so clearly not too worried about sea levels.
“In England last year 1% of people took nearly one fifth of all flights abroad.” Guardian
Don’t lecture the rest of us you super-flyers.
Prince Charles comes to mind.
…
here he is, pushing a world wide green/red revolution……
Prince Charles comes to mind.
But he’s not rich because he is green.
Stephen Priest
“Of course all the batteries will be Made in China”
=========
And with Lithium from Afghanistan. Penny dropped ?
“It is worrying how the UK and the EU have let China establish a lead in these areas” yet Cornwall sits on top of good quality Lithium resources. I would guess this Government is waiting for a foreign buyer to jump in and remove this wealth creator from the UK as well.
Well this is how it’s being received in a Tory family and social group:
The Tories want to price us off the roads. They want to make driving the preserve of the wealthy only.
It’s gone down like a cup of cold sick in this pandemic, when we’re all worried to death about our jobs. Why now ???
Why do we need to plant trees?
The forests of the UK that were in place when humans arrived after the last ice age were not planted.
Plants devote considerable energy to create seeds that ensure the continuity of their species.
To plant other species of trees is blatant species discrimination.
All trees need is soil, water and CO2 to grow.
The more the CO2 the easier it is for them to thrive.
To ‘Green’ our plantlife the best we can do is to cease (ineffectually thank goodness) to throttle back on their food supply.
Can we have a re-run of the 2019 General Election please ?
It is very clear that the Tories stood on a false prospectus and would be prosecuted under the Trade Description Act if they were operating in the commercial market.
In what way is this a Tory government ?
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/leo-mckinstry/1361940/taxpayer-britain-pandemic-covid-chumocracy-matt-hancock
A thought to scare us all, we are getting the Green loony economy crippling gestures now, yet we are still a year out from the Glasgow COP21. What damage can Boris Johnson inflict on our economy until then? You can be sure he will be coming up with some more Green impoverishing edicts to ingratiate himself with the UN climate change zealots.
Hydrogen is explosive over a large range of air/hydrogen mixes. It’s an ideal terrorist gas.
JF
I forecast that Britain will become like Cuba with lots of patched up 2010 cars on the roads!
So why is Boris “isolating”…( ! more stupid language)?
He has HAD covid.
AND he himself says he is “bursting with antibodies”.
Does he know what an antibody is?
Does anyone even know what a covid antibody looks like?
While the UK is at roughly 1% of the ‘problem’ why are we killing our economy and future when the guilty carry on ‘no holds barred”?
Ridiculous obsession.
Trees in general is a no brainer (let’s really get behind it)
– Soaking up CO2 / pollutants in the air
But we also need far more trees in city:
– To soak up the CO2 / pollutants in the air …
– The green in the leaves of trees stimulate happy chemicals
1) Just making people happier in general which is good for health, work and relationships
2) Diminishing clinical depression
3) Reducing stress which can lower crime
– The aesthetic beauty of trees makes people feel more creative – which can positively affect them in their work and relationships. Also so many animals live in trees – above all birds. What would you prefer outside your house in London, say, a leafy tree with a blackbird singing in it or an empty, grey pavement.
– More trees boosts the attractiveness of a city to live and work in as well as visit as a tourist
What are we going to do for power on a cold, dark, still winter’s night?
Sir John,
With regard to batteries, we potentially have a world lead in the development of an alternative to conventional batteries which can be charged in seconds and don’t use rare earth metals. Have a look at either Bristol or Surrey Universities websites for supercapacitors.
JR, Boris’ recipe is an appalling mess of gesture politics, virtue signalling, CAGW religion, and top-down socialist ten-year-planning. It is economically illiterate as Lord Lawson says. It relies on windmills which are notoriously intermittent. Without providing any significant back-up. It provides insufficient electricity and infrastructure to power the homes and cars it envisages will be dependent on the Grid. It will continue the destruction of our economy.
It is a shambles – a total disaster in the making. That, or the conspiracy theorists are right – that it is planned deliberately to deprive the peasants (us) of cars, heating, homes, livelihoods, and freedom. Boris Symonds has to go – and don’t make the mistake again of hanging on to him as the Tory party clung to Theresa the Appeaser.
Analysing Johnson’s proposals as has been done on CW today very effectively by people who can add and subtract, is cruel. It’s like laughing at the afflicted.
I called for Johnson to be sectioned in March when he insisted on closing Britain for the flu. Now from all sides the words ‘lunatic’ ‘mad’ ‘insanity’ abound.
I have bitterly opposed previous PMs, many of us thought them wrong, incompetent even evil. But this is the first PM we are all concluding, is completely around the bend.
He must go! Where is the 1922?
“The UK wishes to ban new diesel and petrol vehicles from 2030”
NO – the UK Government wishes. The bulk of the population does NOT, and we’ve been given no choice in any case…
The tasks confronting the government are enormous if it tries to force the market. Electric cars are pleasant but underdeveloped as is the infrastructure. How do you charge a car when you are flat owner ? It takes two minutes to completely refuel a petrol or diesel car but 40 minutes or more for an electric vehicle. So you will need 20 times as many charging points for a similar level of use. The list of major problems is endless as well as management of the consequences. The market should decide all these issues which will be the least disruptive and at least cost.
Wow, 250,000 jobs!
It is reported today that one in seven UK companies are at risk of collapse, the green job dividend won’t go far in offsetting that.
Boris fiddles while the UK burns.
Sir John. 25 year’s ago whoever was in government issued a similar statement about expanding English Forest. One area which was marked by an enormous sign was on the east side of the M42 between the A5 and Donnington Park. Drive along today and the only growth you will see is in new industrial parks.
Do PM”s just make these statements thinking no one will ever notice whether it is achieved or not as it certainly seems that way.
Another thoughtful piece. You remind me of a lecture Dieter Helm gave to the IET a few years ago in which, to paraphrase, the only green thing about Drax wood chips was the Gulf Stream bringing the ships to the UK ~ never mind how they went the other way.
In the same lecture he said the renewable generators should have been made to bid full power to the grid not just when they were able i.e., they had to be prepared to supply power to the grid 24/7 by negotiating with those capable of doing so when they were not.
Sir, is this bullying and corrupt government going to get away with their fraud and continue to waste taxpayers money after what has been revealed this week , £200 million to a middle man! How does that comply with the tender rules I used to have to obey when spending public money in the MOD a few years back.
Why would the PM worry about the consequences of his decisions? Just like Ed Miliband and Chris Huhne, he will not be around when we have to pay the price.
Very good article on the 10 flaws in BJs plans for energy in the Spectator.
Sadly for the country he is it seems only listening to one person, and she is not ever been elected.
When and where are the people who are going to bring common sense to the table?
Why won’t the Government just come clean with the public ?
We are going to be in rolling lockdowns until at least spring 2022.
They are following wiki on what happened in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic – except CV-19 doesn’t kill young people or others indiscriminately, it is nothing close to it.
There is going to be nothing left after this.
If the ”Daily Mail” is right, it looks that many deaths in England might have been wrongly attributed to C-19. Possibly because it was easier for clinicians, and because autopsy could frequently be avoided…………
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8965435/Covid-19-biggest-killer-England-October-ONS.html
If that is so, then surely SAGE should long ago have picked up on the anomalies?
Polly
The Prime Minister would appear to be off his trolley. Can we please have him replaced by a sane and preferably conservative one.
If you Sir John have swallowed the green BS then we are truly lost!
It’s time to give up
By the way, don’t take my word for it:
https://www.thegwpf.com/boriss-green-industrial-revolution-is-economic-lockdown-for-ever/?utm_source=CCNet+Newsletter&utm_campaign=0f83fe905a-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_11_18_12_15_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe4b2f45ef-0f83fe905a-36451877&mc_cid=0f83fe905a&mc_eid=766a886954
On the bright side we do have two world leading UK firms in the fuel cell industry. Ceres Power in Surrey is enjoying great success in licensing their solid oxide fuel cell technology to the likes of Bosch in Germany and Weichai in China.
And ITM Power in Yorkshire specialise in electrolysers used to produce green hydrogen. They are nearing completion of the world’s largest electrolyser plant, in Sheffield.
Currently watching paint dry – listening to international men’s day debate in the HoC’s……has it really came to this, that MPs would rather discuss made-up topics than debate the state of our nation
News today of another 2000 homes likely to be built on Kentish agricultural land, at Westgate. Is that ‘Green’?
JR
“The Prime Minister this week wrote an article setting out his plans for a green revolution.”
==
Did Carrie write it for him?
“Is Boris Johnson mad ?”
From Conservative Woman, on wind power.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/is-johnson-quite-mad/
He’s killing the country, Sir John.
This will be the first industrial revolution in which the desire has been to make things more expensive and life more difficult.
This on top of the (I estimate) 40% drop in standard of living that this PM has inflicted upon us through his shambolic mishandling of CV-19.
This fall in our standard of living will become obvious in the New Year and what will also be obvious is that it is permanent.
Sir John, a question if I may.
A research institute, The Faraday Institute, has announced funding of £55 million from the UK govt towards research into the production of batteries. It appears that the Universities of Cambridge, Sheffield and St Andrew’s are likely recipients of this funding.
So how does this work ?
Certain professors receive quaranteed work , possibly increased salaries and departmental funding for their research and the university gets a goodly amount of quedos.
Who owns the rights to this research – individual professors, the university, etc.
What does the British tax payer receive on their investment – 5 or 10 or 20% or more of its value in the open market ( of course not all research has a successful outcome )
Is the Govt acting in a similar way to Dragons Den ? Probably not, so why not.
Do the professors set up companies and receive all of the rewards when successful ?
What guarantees are there that successful products are not sold abroad.
A case in point might be the Uni of Oxford and research into a Covid vaccine. From memory the Uni of Oxford were quick to emphasize at an early stage that if this vaccine was successful it was for the world. Good but niaive sentiments. Who paid for the research, the UK govt ( the UK has been more than generous in funding for research to find a vaccine ) ? Is Astra Zeneca getting a 20% return on their investment from distribution ? Can we expect the UK govt to achieve a small return to at least cover its funding contributions including funding for unsuccessful research. Doesn’t the Govt have a say on who will receive supplies of the vaccines rather than the University ?
Boris says this, Boris says that etc. All Boris is doing is carrying out his girlfriends orders. The man is under the thumb, browbeaten, he only sacked Cummings and Caine because she ordered him too. She is making the man a buffoon with her ‘woke’ orders and it is time Boris stood his ground and gave her the boot otherwise it can only end up with the Cons losing everything. Things are looking ripe for either Lawrence or Nigel to step in and take ground and Boris is doing all he can to help them. It is a shame, I had great faith in him but look how he has kept us dangling on a hook over Brexit! His hashup of the Covid flu. The HS2 debacle. I’m afraid he does not have a lot going for him.
So Johnson is going back to writing newspaper articles. Uh-huh. But who is actually governing the country?