Will you change cars – and boilers?

The EU, the US under Mr Biden and the UK all want people to dump their petrol and diesel cars and buy electric or go by train. They also want us to scrap our gas boilers for home heating and install heat pumps or all electric systems.
They also want us to do this in the next ten years. The enthusiasm for tougher targets to reduce “carbon footprints” means governments have to move on from forcing companies to change their energy use patterns to hit modest targets, to requiring everyone to change our habits to get closer to net zero.
In the UK there are an estimated 25 million gas heating systems in homes. It is going to be a vast task, and a very expensive operation to take all these out and replace them with something else this decade. Many people will object they do not have the money to make the change, or do not wish to have the disruption of replacement when their existing product is just fine. Some may decide to renew their gas boiler with another just before they are banned as they like that product and are wary of the new.
To make the switch happen government and business together have to come up with a great offer which makes people think the replacement is better than the old, and that the net cost of the change is worthwhile or subsidised. It would be better to leave the gas boiler as a legal product until there is a very popular range of other options which most people want to buy.
Governments are also keen to ban the diesel and petrol cars that have served us well over the last century. True greens do not want us to have individual transport other than a bicycle, but governments accept that many people need cars to get to work, to take children to school, to go to the shops and lead normal social lives. They urge us to buy the battery electric alternative.
So far this year in the UK diesel and petrol car sales are down 780,000 whilst battery cars are up by just 47,000. Some of that is of course CV 19 related, but some is the very trend government wants. It is deeply damaging to employment in our car factories and showrooms. Again it is good advice to say first help the industry find and promote popular non fossil fuel products. Only then think about banning the products people have liked up til now.
10 Comments
Sir John,
The whole concept is madness of the highest order. Global groupthink, where many (Western) leaders, Trump excepted, do not want to be the first to challenge the hidden agenda of the rich and powerful. Falsehoods presented as undeniable science fact are readily identified by the masses. Somehow sanity must be restored.
Xi Jinping must be laughing his socks off and will be ready to take control when the Western democracies have imploded through their own stupidity.
Will I change car and boiler ? NO.
Will I change governing political party ? YES.
Imagine the outcry from MPs if a coal power station was found taking its fuel from mines where seven-year-old children were working in appallingly toxic and dangerous conditions. Doubtless there would be calls to close the mines. Yet there is not a whimper about the equivalent in cobalt mines supplying this mineral for the electric cars we will be forced to buy. Nor is there protest about the environmental harm done by blasting 200 tons of rock for every battery. I for one will not buy an electric car until these issues are resolved. I find it appalling ministers turn a blind eye to these practices in their obsession with CO2.
And what’s the raison d’etre for electric cars, gas boiler bans and the rest? If it’s to reduce CO2 it ignores the 800 scientists of the Climate Intelligence Foundation who stated there is no climate emergency and that rising CO2 is a benefit by raising world food output. Then there were the 31,487 scientists who in 1997 signed the Petition Project stating there is no evidence human originated gases cause warming. What scientists of similar calibre do the government consult – Greta Thumberg?
A good plan to make even the reasonably well off poor and cold.
If “green” technology worked why would they need so many subsidies?
Of course electric cars aren’t “green” – the batteries will need to be disposed of somehow with raw raw materials coming from dubious parts of the world .
China will sign up to international Green Agreements all day long and the totally ignore these agreements.
No.
Let’s just change the government. It was elected on lies.
I have only ever done, bought, lived as prescribed by successive governments.
I have paid taxes, followed rules and conformed.
Now, for my life, I am treated as a wanton criminal.
We have all been betrayed.
Prof Carl Heneghan & Tom Jefferson – the Spectator
Landmark Danish study shows face masks have no significant effect
There was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19.
Masks don’t protect the wearer, they protect those being spoken to. I’ll continue to wear mine.
Good morning
The first political party to highlight all this before the next GE may well win. No political party has ever won a GE promising higher taxes and more burdensome costs on the electorate.
It seems that this government, knowing it will not win the next GE, seems quite content to leave the opposition a real poison pill to swallow. Either they continue with these ruinous policies or, abolish them and face the accusation of not caring for the environment.
I hate being piggy in the middle. Do you?
‘Some may decide to renew their gas boiler with another just before they are banned as they like that product and are wary of the new.’ And that, I think, is what I will be doing next year. Being a ‘Grand Designs’ addict, I know that you need a Northumberland castle to make a heat-pump viable.
Some time ago, when the Liberal/Conservative Coalition governed, and we had to endure early pressure to ‘smart meter’ the land, I quipped that Energy policy would be better placed in the hands of a comedian, like Rowan Atkinson. Then I looked at his Wiki entry and discovered that it would be.
Notwithstanding yesterday’s welcome news on Defence expenditure, I have pretty much lost all confidence in the Johnson government. He has to go. It is time for the men in white coats to take him away. The word ‘wibble’ comes to mind. There, Atkinson again!
We don’t have gas. We have an oil boiler which is extremely efficient and only 18 months old. We have insulated our home and our oil consumption is very low. NO. We will not be changing our boiler. If we were to change our car which is a necessity as we live in a rural area with a rubbish bus service it might be for a hybrid but certainly not electric. I am in favour of changing the government though for a party that leaves all this crap behind.