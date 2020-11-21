Politically correct speaking

Wokeish is not my mother tongue, but I feel I can usually speak and write it fluently because it is all the opposition parties in the Commons speak all the time. It is prevalent on the BBC and mainstream media, so news is dominated by its tropes and preoccupations.
It is stifling much debate and creating a divide with the informal conversations of some parts of the social media and of life when permitted in many clubs, bars and homes. It seems to be driving some people who do not follow politically correct thought into more extremes of language and frustration, which is bad for democratic debate. It means anyone however moderate and decent can fall foul of the unwritten rules of language and attitude that the left insist on. It leaves those of us who want proper debate about the preoccupations of the public struggling to allow it, given the severe censorship of the very topics on one side, and the roughness of language of some frustrated voters on the other side who threaten to abuse what should be the right of free speech.
There is a narrow preoccupation with certain themes, and a rigid view of certain challenges and opportunities. Brexit is all bad and always bad to the followers of politically correct fashion. They simply take every lie, half truth and threat from the EU side in the negotiations and retail it as truth.Many editors and interviewers bat for the EU in composition and questions of the interviews.
They alternate their anger over Brexit with their dominant wish that every sacrifice be made by the UK to purge the last drop of oil, the last molecule of gas and the last lump of coal from our lives and economy, as if the UK alone was responsible for their view of impending climate disaster and as if it will save the planet if the UK does abandon all carbon. There is no proportion in their understanding, and no room for anyone to ask critical questions or offer an alternative way forward. Gone is the usual worry about lost jobs or economic penalties as they chase a perfectly carbon free economy before the technologies to deliver it resonate with the public or are even available to buy.
Like most of us, they object strongly to slavery, yet their main anger is to slavery past by UK traders, with no mention of the people who traded slaves with them. They show scant parallel interest with the ugly slaveries of today that we might do something about. They rummage through UK history to highlight events and attitudes that we no longer support, ignoring the noble causes and the successes. They decline to mention the common adoption of the unacceptable by other countries and governments at the same time. England is always in the wrong, and never the victim in their world of devils and angels. There is a complete lack of pride in the UK’s role in bringing democracy to the world, in the successful campaigns fought against religious intolerance and slavery, and the battles for equality under the law and votes for all.
We need to take back control of our language and of the agenda. A strong democracy is one that can conduct a civilised but serious and passionate debate about what matters to large blocks of opinion. Attempts to prevent topics and ban any view you disagree with is usually an unwelcome move to alienate significant parts of the electorate and impoverish decision taking.
Sir John, you have always maintained a cool and calm manner, no matter how strongly you felt about such issues as our relationship with Europe, and I have always admired your self-control. Your recent posts are, however, quite justifiably letting your frustration with the Government become far clearer.
What I see from reading comments both here, on Conservative Home and on Conservative Woman, is an unprecedented use of the terms ‘madness’ or ‘insanity’ to describe this Government’s actions on finance, EU negotiations, health, immigration and zero-carbon – not from political opponents but from hitherto Tory supporters, and I agree with them.
I’m well aware that attempting to convey a sense of strong public feelings to embattled Prime Ministers is a thankless – and often fruitless – task, but many of us are relying on you (and similar-minded colleagues) to make our voices heard. Thank you for your continuing efforts.
SM,
I agree entirely with your sentiments. Sir John is an absolute gentleman, intelligent and articulate. Also, a REAL Conservative.
In this crazy world kidnapped by the climate change, PC control freaks, this diary continues to be a breath of fresh air. But, how do we get common sense to prevail when the liberal elite have almost total control of what is permitted to be aired to us poor mortals. It would be absolutely great to see Sir John at the tiller of our ship of hope, but until the pirates are vanquished, the journey remains perilous.
The pendulum swings and, despite my age, I do believe that there is still chance that I will see a reversal of this stupidity. Let’s start with a successful challenge by Trump in the US, followed promptly by an acceptance by Boris that he is out of his depth, therefore offering his resignation. He can always blame it on Covid.
Whoever next becomes PM, if it is not Sir John, he must become a member of the inner circle. God knows, we need someone of his calibre in there!
Here is an extract from a Johnson Daily Telegraph column in 2010: (courtesy of Iain Dale Conservative Home
“The question is whether anthropogenic global warming is the exclusive or dominant fact that determines our climate, or whether Corbyn is also right to insist on the role of the sun. Is it possible that everything we do is dwarfed by the moods of the star that gives life to the world? The sun is incomparably vaster and more powerful than any work of man. We are forged from a few clods of solar dust. The sun powers every plant and form of life, and one day the sun will turn into a red giant and engulf us all. Then it will burn out. Then it will get very nippy indeed.”
The Corbyn he is referring to is Piers Corbyn.
How true! The problem is that Wokeish has been growing and spreading for decades. It will not be eradicated easily. It has gained more than a foothold in your own party. Time for another research and reform group?
I agree about the dangers (and boring nature) of woke / political correctness.
But the other side of the coin is also how our Western World is becoming more vulgar / brash / aggressive / individualistic – and people less gracious / less gentleman-like / less lady-like / less warm-hearted.
This government is following this trend, not reacting against it. That’s part of the problem itself. Eventually the problem will corrects itself down the rabbit hole of national bankruptcy as money is spent on green stuff, unnecessary lockdowns, pushing diversity where more incompetents are running things just because they tick the right boxes, unnecessary immigration – housing and servicing that, and so on. The Chinese won’t do any of these things and will rightly come out on top.
We will unfortunately get sucked into the vortex. The Tory party will be no exception.
John’s piece simply echoes the hysterical caricatures of opposing views that we read so often in the sillier right wing media.
Ordinary people are often reticent about expressing their views, not because they fear prosecution or social opprobrium – the Human Rights Act protects Free Speech – but because they fear losing their JOBS over them.
This is down to one thing alone – to the wide and arbitrary power that Tory employment “law” gives to employers, to dismiss staff for matters entirely unconnected with their effectiveness or otherwise in their contractual roles.
If you want this to end, then vote for a party which will address these one-sided relationships – that is, not for the Tories.
MiC
“John’s piece simply echoes the hysterical caricatures of opposing views that we read so often in the sillier right wing media.”
And do you not suppose your post echoes typical hallmarks of the left ? i.e. envy, jealousy, treason, wanting it without working for it etc.
MiC: May I ask whether you think that someone who is very effective at his job should be retained even if he regularly attempts to assault people, without provocation, on his way to and from his desk or bench?
And it’s not just Conservative Home/Woman, it’s The Mail, The Express, The Telegraph,Lockdown Sceptics, The Spectator readers saying the same.
There are, as ever – the silent majority who think this way, but have no way of expressing their anger and frustrations.
As I say in my other post, what can we do?
I’m sick of writing to my MP and the PM – nothing much is changing…
I’ve signed up to an anti-lockdown group, of which apparently, there are many… but where are their voices; too small to be heard.
Join and support the Free Speech Union
It sounds like you ought to join Lawrence Fox’s party SJR. Except that he may be a Remainer. Reform might be a better option.
I don’t think Reclaim and Reform are very good names. There is also Recovery UK including Lord Sumption, which is an anti lockdown organisation rather than a political party. Maybe they should join forces and call themselves the Three Rs.
David Kurten’s Heritage Party covers similar ground.
I would call my anti establishment party the Deplorables. That’s what likes of Hilary Clinton, Blair, Brown, Bono and Bojo think of us anyway. And it sticks in the mind.
When Gordon Brown called Gillian Duffy a bigoted woman it told the world what the majority of senior politicians around the world thought of ordinary people with everyday concerns.
Lawrence Fox did indeed vote ‘Remain’. But he seems to have since educated himself on what the EU is really about.
It is encouraging to see that in fact a number of those who voted ‘Remain’ have done the same.
(We have yet to hear stalwart Remainers like Ken Clarke, who is always wheeled out by the BBC, championing the EU for those industrial mink farms in Denmark. Now we discover that there are such farms a little closer to home, just across the border in ROI. Still not a whisper. )
Something else which is very encouraging is that we are now actually talking about wokeism. There had been a moment when free speech seemed in danger of being lost, but not any more.
Here’s an over-used trope: ‘a hard Brexit’. Translation: ‘a clean Brexit’.
Sir John should not have to change his political party. It is not he who has changed, it is his party.
The Conservative party used to represent those wishing for enterprise, self reliance, financial prudence, justice. This is the protestant ethic.
However the welfare state expansion has led to the availability of dependence as a lifestyle choice. Its a no-brainer, why stir yourself when you don’t need to.
In a democracy you need the support of the majority of the voting population. The Conservative party has decided to compromise its principles to attract the dependent sector of the population.
The alternative route would be to be strong and stand up for the time served principles that you believe are right.
However you need a principled leader to achieve this.
To be fair, this is virtually impossible given our politically compromised State Broadcaster that promulgates Tabloid news.
In the USA Trump was such a leader, he was not prepared to be led by the media. It currently looks like the deep state has neutralised him. Let us hope that this does not lead to a civil war.
Victim culture is quite the thing with you rightwingers. You’ve got your Brexit, you’ve got an 80 seat majority, you’ve been in power for a decade, but all you want to talk about is the liberal elite holding you back. A distraction from what a disaster your party is for the country, I suppose, but dont imagine you’re fooling anyone
It seems to me that such language is symptomatic of an increasingly widespread lack of ability to think critically and even for oneself.
Why can’t people work out what is right or wrong for themselves anymore?
Why do people need a ready-made set of morals given to them, with daily refresher courses from self-imposed holier-than-thous?
But above all, what beats me is why people need to obtain apologies all the time and what psychological damage has led to this pathetic state of affairs where everybody behaves as though they were badly bullied at school.
Was it so bad that they now crave the humiliation of others all the time? Seems it was!
What an excellent article, Sir Redwood. Not only truthful and accurate as always but well timed and resonant too.
I think you’re in the wrong party, in as much that your original party has been covertly corrupted around you. Gone to the dogs while you slept, as one might say.
On a positive note, the lunatic energy policy will solve the issue of immigration. After all who in their right mind would leave an LEDC to come to an LEDC
In their “rummaging” they never refer to the slavery, in various forms, in mines and factories and Great House service that has always taken place in this country. The powers-which-never-had-any-right-to-be have always exploited the population in the grimmest and most indefensible ways. Always involving trickery and theft.
“White Privilege” has NEVER been a thing.
And we see the same arrogance today. The same attitude that hanged people for a 40/- theft, sold children from workhouses into factories and then sold those who would otherwise have been hanged, into slavery in the colonies. Now they lock us in our houses.
Well..we ordinaries have been allowed ..say..70 years of minor prosperity and freedom.
And the sheeple chucked it away!
Johnson tightens the screws!
Well Mr R, for too long the government has allowed left leaning institutions (in particular the BBC) to control the narrative, and recently the PM has been allowing the Opposition and premier league footballers to control it. Those institutions don’t speak for the majority as you know. Allegra needs to come out of the blocks like a rhino and take back control else I fear the woke narrative will continue to dominate until we have a PM who doesn’t pander to minorities and their rhetoric.
It seems increasingly obvious that Boris Johnson is intent on destroying the country and the Conservative Party, he seems oblivious to the anger and frustration amongst the voters, I’ve always voted Conservative and there was no mention of his Green agenda in 2019, Brexit seemed to be the only policy, I’m sure that the voters in the North East won’t be voting Tory again!
I visited the Galleries in Bristol yesterday and the number of boarded up shops was truly shocking.
What exactly is the plan, is there a plan?
One thing that I’m sure about is that Boris Johnson has to go, there will soon be insurrection in the streets if this craziness doesn’t end.
A very good read. SJR. However my point of view is that It has already gone to far. To even suggest an alternative view that does not fit the woke agenda is dangerous, especially for public figures. Look at the Guardian columnist who was forced out because she dared to suggest that gender was more that a frame of mind. Although true, 300 people signed a petition against her. Where did they find 300 people. I can’t find any who disagreed with her. Was it a question of sign here or be dammed with her. The choice given to Thomas Moore, sign here or lose your head!!
Another way of explaining what I mean. My brother who was a soldier at the height of the NI troubles went to visit the USA. Whilst in many bars he noticed the IRA collection tins on the bar. He was stared at until he put money in the box.
We are in very dangerous times where free speech is under serious threat, by merely speaking out makes you a villain. Lawrence Fox is another example. His trouble started when he was baited on BBC QT. All he suggested was the Britain was the most welcoming nation in the world and not a racist country. He simply disagreed that the treatment of Megan Markle was racist. Look at the hounding he got for that. Labelled as white privileged, yet another invention by the woke society along with all the phobics and ists that have been invented to stifle debate. He now agrees that it has cost him his acting career. Who has supported him with the cost of that support being so high.
So there lies the problem disagree with the woke and politically correct at your peril. They and the BBC will hound you out of your job. The BBC Fisher people instead of fishermen. Give me strength.
BW. Yes other prime examples are David Bellamy and Johny Ball. Both chucked off the BBC because they didn’t agree with the climate change crap. It is sometimes too dangerous to disagree with woke views. Martin goes on about the courts protecting free speech. I don’t see it.
Well said. Now when are we going to stop these interminable negotiations with the EU.
We know the only movement will come from our side if any.
Enough is enough.
Political correctness has been a very important tool in the “Long March”.
Unsuitable and ill- educated people “seeded” into jobs.
The first thing in their lives that they were able to specialise in = Newspeak. And it made them feel so powerful.
I saw care workers suddenly morphing into social workers. Bank workers into teachers. Secretaries into legal workers. All on the back of strange weekend courses and “credits”.
Speaking the “lingo” and forcefully instructing others in it was a small price to pay for their new status.
And eventually a law suit could be brought against a boss for criticising an employee’s spelling!
And all the scared, bewildered “clever” people looked on. Saying nothing!
It has spread across most of Whitehall, councils, the legal profession, the educational establishment, police forces, charities, the media and parts of parliament.
Most affected people follow the news avidly and have had a long exposure to the educational establishment. Those of them in positions of power (with the exception of some Left wing politicians, some of whom call themselves conservatives), are unelected.
Thankfully, propaganda only has a superficial affect. As in the USSR and China, it only really gets through to a minority.
This problem needs to be tacked at its roots.
I believe the indoctrination that leads people to say these things comes from education and the media.
We need urgently to stop public money being used to fund the BBC and allow it to raise subscriptions of its own. We also must insist that education is vocational only with politics removed from the classroom and lecture hall.
Similarly, charities and quangos using public money to campaign politically should be stripped of their status and refused taxpayer money.
If we do not tackle this, the gulf between the “elite” and the People will widen dangerously and eventually the dam will burst.
Curiouser and curiouser.
The DM has announced that covid is not all govt has claimed it to be…quite forcefully!
Justin Trudeau has claimed that The Great Reset is a conspiracy theory put about by conservatives!! After what he said only recently about covid being an opportunity for a reset!
Do you enjoy being so perfect?
At last a politician speaking out about political correctness gone mad.
Problem is John that successive Governments have given in to many minority groups and activists too many times, thus increasing their desire for even more movement towards their minority views.
It is encouraging to read an article composed by one of the more reasonable and decent British MPs that at last highlights this most fascist and destructive ideology for it is an ideology intent on total social control of language, speech, thought, emotion and perception
Woke is part of an intolerant and anti-democratic politics, for it is political (human control through the use of power) whose primary aim is to completely remove opposition
This isn’t simply a social phenomena as we see with changes in fashion or taste, this is deliberate and planned.
It is a silent Marxist revolution that both main parties have embraced. Eliminating opposition on extremely important issues is one of its most fundamental aims.
Race (CRT fascism) and gender (Feminist poison) are at its heart. Grievance and the creation of a faux victim and a great demon that must be slain. Apportioning blame and then demonising millions in the process to silence and slander.
And now we have Hate Crime laws, passed by Parliament. The State’s embrace of woke in statute form. Used by the authorities to target all political threats while conveniently ignoring real hate if confronting real hate is politically inconvenient to those extremists that have infected to the very heart of the British State
Next, as we have seen in Scotland (the testing bed for contention new laws) a blasphemy law to crush debate on other forms of human behaviour that has the capacity to either expand or diminish the electoral popularity of certain parties
The voice of the majority population, for woke is designed to silence the majority population, has been removed and that is scary for all
No more debate on issues that all parties would be damaged by if that conversation were allowed to flourish
I can think of 5 issues that represent an existential threat to all parties. Woke destroys that debate on those threats. How very convenient indeed
Free speech is now dead. Democracy nobbled. Propaganda is now all around. I am slowly getting a feel of what it was like living in Germany in 1929 or the Soviet Union after 1917.
And all parties, the State and their chosen activist groups are responsible. It won’t end well cos at some point they’ll push it just that little too far and something will snap. The tyranny of the minority must be stopped
Controlling the language allows you to go a long way to controlling the political discourse. The left have used George Orwell’s 1984 as a road map rather than a horror to be avoided at all costs. It is shaming on our MPs, who we have invested the right of free speech beyond anyone in the country, have been the first to be cowed and used their position to limit all of our right to free speech.
I agree, we need to take back control… that’s what Brexit was all about!
Even with Covid any dissenting views of other scientists – You Tube are shutting them down! Any one challenging anything is called a bigot, a conspiracy theorist etc
We are surrounded by censorship on every level.
What can we do? There are lots of people out there trying to get groups of ‘free speech lovers’ together, but their voices are but a drop in the ocean. Until the MPs start to challenge the law makers who are encouraging the pc brigade, nothing will change – it will be an uphill struggle!
Good morning Sir John,
In the UK we now effectively have a one-party broadcast media and are also increasingly subject to political censorship of the right by big tech.
Our freedom of speech and our democracy is under attack by a partisan and often globalist media. They are clearly succeeding in their efforts.
Please support the defunding of the BBC.
Thank you for your efforts against this onslaught.
It is critical that we uphold and cherish our right to disagree and use argument to persuade. I always acknowledge that changing your view in the light of new facts is a mark of maturity and an agile mind.
The adults seem to have abdicated all responsibility, so we live in an age of very old, stamping, petulant children.
One wonders whether the only solution, in extremis, is to slap them down. We can no longer be held hostage while they trash the world.
It is a crime that we the general public have to seek World and Home news from other sources other than the PAID for news media.
At last someone in the public eye speaks sense.
Thank you Mr Redwood
Irony how much pollution, damage and costs has XT (xtinction rebellion) cost the Country, the taxpayer.