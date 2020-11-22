Who will run Germany – and the EU?

As always the mainstream UK media ignore the gripping power struggles going on in Germany and the EU. You would have thought the media’s enthusiasm for all things EU and the geographical proximity of these countries to us would merit some news and analysis to balance the intensive coverage they give to the USA across the vast Atlantic.
Three years ago Mrs Merkel announced she was standing down as Leader of the CDU, the largest German party in the government coalition which had supplied her as Chancellor of Germany since 2005. She implied her successor would become the CDU’s candidate for Chancellor in the 2021 general election, though Mrs Merkel intended to remain in the all powerful number one job for the time being.
The party duly elected AKK in 2018 who presided over poor election results and then decided she would resign in February 2020 before ever fighting a general election to try to become Chancellor. The CDU agreed to hold a new contest to choose a replacement this spring. The virus interceded making it difficult to hold a party conference for the traditional in person voting. The election was put off until December 4th. This date has now also been cancelled, with the lead candidate complaining the further delay is to damage his chances, whilst the party establishment claims the further delay is another CV 19 inspired move. They apparently do not wish to turn to the obvious alternative of a postal ballot.
There are three main candidates for this all important post. After two women in a row as Leader and with the transfer of Mrs Von Der Leyen from the German Cabinet to the role of President of the Commission, this time all three are men. Norbert Rottgen is a self styled centrist and keen enthusiast for a strong EU along German federal lines. He is currently chairman of the Federal Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Armin Lashet is another so called centrist who can also accept Merkel’s drift to the Greens and the left. He is also a strong Catholic which affects his political views and is Minister President of North Rhine Westphalia. Friedrich Merz is said to be the current front runner. He moved into the private sector some years ago, and is more right of centre than Merkel or the other two candidates.
The media may have sensationalised and trivialised the campaign, or the candidates may be doing that for themselves. Mr Lashet has been criticised for his opposition to gay marriage, though he now has a deputy on his ticket to soften this. He has also attracted hostile attention for his attitude to girls under 14 wearing headscarves. He is thought to have handled the pandemic poorly in his state. Mr Merz has also been criticised for one of his answers on homosexuality, and has his critics for supporting leitkultur, the promotion of German culture for migrants. He claims to be an economic liberal who has in the past attracted flak for his wealth and for flying himself around in his own plane. In the wings stands Mr Soder, leader of the Bavarian CSU sister party and Prime Minister of Bavaria, who might fancy putting himself forward to be Chancellor were the votes at the general election to give him a chance or more importantly were he able to do a deal with whoever does become leader of the far larger CDU party. He is the most popular candidate for Chancellor in some polls,
The polls show that during Germany’s response to the virus – which has gone better than other large European countries – the CDU have risen , with the Eurosceptic AFD falling back to around 10%. The Greens have sustained ratings close to 20%, leading people to assume there would have to be a CDU/CSU/Green government next time. It is a moot point whether the much lower virus impact came from better actions by government or from a different response of people in Germany to the threat or even just a different pattern of virus transmission but it has helped the CDU as the lead party in government.
Mr Merz thinks that a more authentic Conservative message would help win back lost votes and contain the electoral damage to the CDU from the Greens and AFD. His two other opponents are more willing to praise green policies and prepare for a different coalition. Whilst there are different degrees of EU enthusiasm all three will wish to see Germany as the leading country in the EU. All three would assume good lines of communication and influence directly into the Commission with their former Cabinet colleague or party friend in control there. It is surely time for the mainstream media to show us these people and interview them about their intentions were they to come to power. Our media might also enjoy examining their Troublesome views on migrants, culture and marriage where they could stand in wokeish judgement over them.
The BBC focus on the USA because it’s all in English and they don’t have to trouble themselves to find fluent German, French etc speakers to do the interviews or voice overs. Also Trump is a gift to the dreary wokes who infest its newsrooms. When did you ever hear a BBC ‘comedian’ parody Merkel or Macron ?
Dear Rick–It’s all in English in the EU as well. Have you ever tried to speak one of their languages over there? Hopeless task: they all want to practise their English. If I understand correctly German is not even an official language. All this must really get up the nose of the High Command in Germany. When does the analysis swing back to the patently obvious, viz Germany does not belong in the EU?
Leslie Singleton
German not being an official language – you mean in Germany?
“One of the major languages of the world, German is a native language to almost 100 million people worldwide and the most widely spoken native language in the European Union. German is the third most commonly spoken foreign language in the EU after English and French, making it the second biggest language in the EU in terms of overall speakers. Sep 11 2019”
The reason most people there ‘practice their English’ on you is that they know most English to be monoglot unable to master any other language but their own. Nothing to be proud of.
English, German and French are the three ‘procedural languages’ of the EU. Otherwise relevant documents for a given one of the 27 countries can be published in anyone of the 24 languages in use within the EU.
Leslie Singleton
Germany , does not belong in the EU
Why?
Not really – the BBC simply follows the agenda set by the UK press, by Murdoch’s papers and the Daily Mail, that is, and they wish to align the UK’s public consciousness with the US, not with Europe.
However, John’s piece is premised on a number of silly falsehoods, intended to perpetuate and to increase the misconceptions widespread in this country, I think.
To correct the main ones, Germany is not “run by” its Chancellor, and the European Union is not run by Germany.
Germany, owing to its sensible electoral system – and to regional devolution – often relies on consensus and on coalition as opposed to following the UK elected dictatorship model.
Germany only has about one eighth of the MEPs, and the same number of votes in the Council as France and Italy have, as did the UK. MEPs generally divide on ideology, not on national lines too.
Certainly, Germany is one of the Big Three – as was the UK, whose place is now taken by Italy – but none of them control the European Union. The consensus among the twenty-seven leaders, where backed by the parliament does.
MiC
“….and the European Union is not run by Germany.”
==============
it’s run by the ungrateful french, always has been.
MiC
“However, John’s piece is premised on a number of silly falsehoods”
==========
You would like to say ‘lies’ wouldn’t you, but you cannot because John Redwood is not a liar. He’s a decent man.
Crawl back under your rock.
we don’t believe you! And it is becoming of little interest in the UK, correctly somewhat ignored by the media, our future lies elsewhere.
Oh dear. In trouble with the facts again, Martin. The powers of the German Federal Chancellor are as follows:
‘Article 65 of the Basic Law sets forth three principles that define how the executive branch functions: The “chancellor principle” makes the chancellor responsible for all government policies; this is also known as the Richtlinienkompetenz (roughly translated as “guideline setting competence”). Any formal policy guidelines issued by the chancellor are legally binding directives that cabinet ministers must implement. Cabinet ministers are expected to introduce specific policies at the ministerial level that reflect the chancellor’s broader guidelines.’ (Wikipedia)
And just to make sure, the Chancellor appoints the cabinet ministers (Wikipedia).
It looks like Frau Merkel does run the show, as SJR said.
Self-delusion beyond repair.
Another deluded hit piece by one of the resident trolls. For 4 years the whole BBC output has been Orange Man Bad and Evil Empire.
Your and the BBCs premise is based on a number of silly falsehoods, intended to perpetuate and to increase the misconceptions widespread in this country, I think.
To correct the main ones, the UK is not “ruled by” its government.
Germany, owing to its PR electoral system – and to regional devolution – often relies on backroom deals with extremist fringe parties like the Greens, delaying or even preventing any actual governing as opposed to following the UK elected model.
Germany only has about one eighth of the MEPs, and the same number of votes in the Council as France and Italy have, however you fail to mention that the Euro currency bloc (controlled by Germany) is the only group within the EU27 which can fulfil the conditions required by QMV imposed by the Lisbon Treaty to pass/prevent any/all legislation. Convenient eh.
By the way I don’t think the definition of consensus is “If you don’t agree with us, do as you are told or face sanctions” (see Hungary, Poland etc) that does sound like being dictated to.
Martin are you seriously suggesting the BBC follows the Daily Mail and Murdoch? Seriously?
Why isn’t it in the Guardian, Mirror, Independent front page headlines? Or do they follow Murdoch too!
There are plenty of newspapers, TV stations and radio stations that are not Murdoch owned.
And ones like Sky, BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, the Guardian, Observer Mirror, Times , FT, Economist, Independent and others love the EU far more than America.
PS
Germany is by far the biggest economy in the EU and therefore has most power compared to the others.
How unusual – MiC is always pounced upon for his ‘ignorant’ views but here he is untouched so perhaps his analysis is on the money but no one is tempted to agree with him. I can’t as I don’t know.
No you are wrong, the left in general are absolutely obsessed with the USA and have no interest at all in the EU. You can hardly blame the Daily Mail for the BLM riots for example which were imported directly from the USA. Were there BLM protests in Germany ? You have no clue do you ?
Be in no doubt that Germany effectively dominates the EU as having the most financial muscle – look what happened to Greece as a glaring example. Merkel has been the most dominant EU leader for the past 15 years unchallenged until she allowed millions of immigrants.
France goes along with Germany as it suits them both for PR appearances.
‘When did you ever hear a BBC ‘comedian’ parody Merkel or Macron ?’
Tracey Ullman was a very good Merkel mimic on the BBC. She had her exactly and there was also a scene where she meets Macron.
Tracey Ullman does a brillant, Merkel and Nicola Sturgeon. Obviously I like the mickey take out of Sturgeon the best. More closer to the truth 😉
Macron is just too bland.
Good Morning,
Sir John, your ability to hold so many topics in mind at the same time is a marvel. However, should the UK msm be much interested in German politics; not really, until a new emperor/ess of Europe is elected. I’d be surprised if a majority of UK citizens could name the current leader of the LDP!
Of more interest is when will the current empress give her regal command to the the EU to stop messing around with fishing rights and sign a deal!
Dear Peter–The LD what?
Exactly !
The UK has given up its enormously influential position as one of the Big Three, alongside Germany and France in the European Union, to be replaced as a lesser force by Italy.
Germany’s influence will no doubt be if anything increased by this, and whatever direction the European Union takes will have perhaps more effect than anything else on this country.
This alone underscores the bizarre, irrational position of the europhobics such as John and the rest of the ERG.
It’s quaint, I think, that he now devotes so much time to the UK’s mere spectatorship of these historic developments.
Yes of course Merkle has to sign off any deal but I expect she wants compromise. i e. Capitulation from Boris.
The EU doesn’t do compromise so Boris will have to agree their terms and stand in front of the despatch box and tell us what a great deal he’s secured.
1. Fishing to be negotiated every 10 years .eg never.
2. Dynamic following of EU standards on environment, fiscal and energy policies.
3. All policed by the ECH.
Then he can resign his seat and go back to his lucrative writing career.
A total failure.
ECJ.
You got bored with the parlous state of the Conservative party and decided to have a pop at the Germans.
Why don’t you tell us instead your thoughts on the departure of Dominic Cummings and your opinion of the growing influence of Princess Nut Nut ?
Good or bad for the UK ?
What a soap opera !
Tab ok for you to comment on our politics but not us on Germany? Strange.
Because yours are so much more interesting than ours. When are you bringing back the « Order Order » guy ? He was funny but he had a terrible taste for ties.
Seriously: the « I drove to Barnard Castle to test my eyesight with my wife and kid in tow » sequence was hilarious… especially the bit where Michael Gove has to defend it all in front of the press.
Have you seen what an EU Parliament session looks like without Junker & Farage ?
Boooooring.
Tabulazero – This Socrates quote comes to mind.
“Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people.”
Sir John has a strong mind.
Strong people eliminate corrupt people.
that explains why our Government is not making any headway.
With ideas which they can ‘sell’ – but only in a homogeneous democracy sans Dominion.
Strong people – themselves corrupt or otherwise – in powerful positions eliminate whomever they like.
Your post is not a moral maxim.
Strong people can eliminate average and weak people too.
Sir John is afraid to see Boris Johnson lurch back to a more One Nation Conservatism that he dislikes as the good Brexit extremist that he is.
I think Cummings is right and Symonds is wrong. The Conservative party has burnt to many bridges with the wets and Keir Starmer looks half decent. There is no centre ground to take.
And what were the ‘ideas’ discussed today by Sir John? I only saw comments about the UK medias, comments about Merkel, AKK, and the three/four potential successors as Chancellor.
+1
I’d be interested to hear your views on Hungary and Poland’s block on the forthcoming EU budget last week, Tabulazero.
I wish we had Orban in charge of the U.K.. The Polish government would be even better.
Very easy: Poland and Hungary are amongst the biggest beneficiaries of the EU aid package. Let’s see how long they can wait it out and let them find a way down from the tree they have managed to climb.
Tabulazero
Agree in part i.e. illegal influence of Princess nut nut and why Cummings was sacked.
I’m of the view that Johnson should be removed from office and interrogated.
For two key advisers that close to the PM to be sacked with no explanation, while at the same time the PM’s missus who we didn’t vote for is allowed to directly influence the PM….is simply not good enough.
Things need dragging out into the open for electorate’s scrutiny.
It’s his blog, he can write what he likes, if you don’t like it unsubscribe
In the UK the Green Party has one MP and under 10%of the vote. We elect a Conservative government and get Green policies without consultation. In Germany the Greens have 20% of to vote and are in coalition with the Conservative and Social Democrats. They get Green windmills an solar panels all over the place, which make domestic bills very high and lignite power stations providing cheap energy for industry and the highest CO2 emissions in Europe. Then they insist on British industry and farming, which has high energy costs, operating on a level playing field. With our friends in Europe like this, who needs enemies,?
+1
+1
As long as we really leave the EU with no fudged deal then I don’t really care what happens in Germany. They and the French have never been exactly friendly towards our nation, have they? They would love us to fail. That’s more than obviously from the way talks are currently progressing or should that be not progressing. Not a topic today that interests me John.
« They would love us to fail »
Already happened, mate. The UK is non-existent on the Continent. The job is done.
You left the EU 10 months ago. And, unless you have spent all that time asleep or in a coma, you can’t help but notice how badly the Conservatives have already failed.
Follow the money. He who has most will dictate. probably Germany.
ferdi
“Follow the money”
========
Exactly. Doing so also explains why Johnson is pushing EV’s and zero carbon crap, and why we are stuck with him.
Follow the money and you’ll find out he’s owned.
Too right! While the EU is unknown, people assume it runs very smoothly, there is no corruption and the politics work like a Mercedes engine.
Nothing could be farther from the truth!
Dig the dirt!
PS The BBC and ITV news seems to be totally concentrated on trivia in this country to the exclusion (apart from snidey jokes about Mr Trump) of everywhere else.
Indeed. Channel Four too. All absurdly pro Climate Alarmism, pro ever more government, pro this hugely damaging and pointless lockdown, pro ever higher taxes, pro expensive energy and pro endless over regulation of everything and red tape too.
An absurd Feedback programme the other day on radio 4 for asking if the BBC should come of the fence on Climate Alarmism. When were they last on the fence on this issue? They are a pure propaganda out fit on this topic and have been for about 20 years.
I see that NHS (blood and transplant) have noted the gender difference for Covid:-
“Men are far more likely to go on to donate a unit of plasma with a high level of antibodies. A man booked in to donate for the first time is three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma than a woman booked in to donate for the first time.
This is partly because men generally produce more antibodies, because on average they are more seriously affected by the virus. Men also generally larger veins and a larger volume of blood in their circulation, meaning they are more likely to meet the donation requirements on the day.”
Yet despite this the “experts” determining the vaccine priority order still do not seem to have made sensible and obvious gender age adjustment decisions needed to make best use of the initial batches of the vaccine. Are they to dim perhaps or more politicians than scientists or just too PC? We saw this when they idiotically pretended that men and women have the same 14 unit safe weekly alcohol intake.
Though it is very, very far from certain that the vaccine will not do more harm than good as yet. Given that so many are now already immune and the dangers of covid for the young are very low anyway.
So the NHS is going to hide the:-
Cancelled Elective Operations Data
Due to the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) and the need to release capacity across the NHS to support the response, we are pausing the collection and publication of these and some of our official statistics.
The EU isn’t unknown at all. I know it perfectly well thanks. You might not but then, that’s you.
Politics everywhere can be dirty and difficult. But the EU has learned how to work despite the huge differences between people. It brings people together.
Perhaps the Conservative Party should try this. It might stop the majority of people absolutely hating you all.
Yes they never report the low-level civil war raging through a number of EU member states.
The European Union is one of the most transparent entities that there are.
However, the UK has now lost access to privileged information, so that “dirt” for which you so zealously hope – if it existed – will not be very accessible, will it?
Good morning.
Yesterday our kind host wrote critically about a political correctness. And yes, once again, I was held in moderation.
It was no longer that any other. Nothing that was controversial or what has been mentioned by others before. No names. No links to websites. No slander and derogatory remarks. No unsubstantiated accusations.
Clearly I said something that he did not want others to read. How ironic !
—
Chancellor Merkel made the announcement that she was leaving to save her, and her party, a lot of embarrassment, especially over the mess of immigration. Germany, along with France, has sucked the lifeblood out of the rest of Europe. And now there is nothing left they too are on the slide.
Ha !
Rather like our successive Governments abandoning manufacturing, the power in EU has ensured the minnows do as they are told and take from the German/French duo.
I don’t think that JR moderates like that.
He has explained how he does it. Leaves longest til last, has to check references etc.
Has to make sure he understands/can discombobulate the points being made?
Has to get on with HIS daily grind which must be irksome at the mo!
There might be some things he just CAN’T publish against his name?
Keep posting!
There are days when JR is very busy and moderates lat, long comments are too much to deal with. He does his best.
Germany hold a load of IOUs from states they bankrupted. It’s the price of their ‘empire’ – no empire is free of charge.
China has almost the whole of Africa in its financial net. Also some of the EU member states. It will be interesting to see Germany and China wrestle for those. Of course, the Italians, Greeks etc are done.
MarkB
So the life blood of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Lux, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovania and many has been sucked out by the French and the Germans?
Kidly explain and prove
Mark B
Don’t take it personally Mark, I have a couple of posts on here held in moderation.
If John Redwood allowed every post this site would be down in five minutes and JR probably arrested.
When you consider how corrupted and rotten the system is vs the anger of people, running a site like this must surely be a balancing act.
The important thing is that the message is out – we have a political system riddled with anti English ideology, conflicts of interest concerning our relationship with other countries and so on. Everyone knows we have a PM who is owned.
JR
With each of your writings it seems to me you are on side.
I have to be blunt: today’s politics is no place for a decent man. Politics is dirty, has always been but now it’s utterly disgusting. I’ve been taking an interest in ‘connections’ between what this dirty government tries to force upon us, what the media is doing to mass as many gullible idiots as possible to bolster Johnson’s activities…and where the money comes from.
What I discover is very alarming.
Your leader is not a free thinking man, he’s owned. That reflects on how rotten the system is.
I doubt the conservatives could get rid of him, certain people would stand to have lost much investment if he was flung out. They see him, and the rest of the party as doing a good job of reshaping the world we live in for their profit, and detriment of our way of life.
Respectfully, Sir, I offer my humble sentiment that if I were in your shoes I’d certainly retire and let them get on with it. They’ll have to wreck the gaff, and we’ll have to be living a life of debt slavery and fighting for basic essentials before something is done to sort this country out………and it will not be pretty.
Seriously, I commend you and thank you for your service, but to be honest, John, you’re one decent man in a world of crooks. Much as you would like to change things for the betterment of our country- sometimes you need to let things happen.
The rot is too extensive, put your feet up mate…no man would criticise you for it.
Certainly do not retire JR we desperately need more like you. The small sound wing does have some affect policy.
I have mentioned before the dilemma facing Sir John, loyalty to this shower – Government and party to some extent, and the solution of casting off to another or perhaps standing down at the next GE – should it be all those years off.
I would ( criticise)!!!
We NEED him.
Why on earth would you publicly encourage a true conservative to resign?
Unless of course your sympathies are more left leaning??
You like JR? Well thank the electorate in Wokingham.
Don’t like Boris? Don’t blame him, blame Uxbridge.
If politics is rotten, it’s because the British people have voted for these people. As Enoch Powell said, a country gets the government it deserves. We have a massive national debt because people don’t want to feel the pinch themselves, if they can pass the pain on to the next generation.
But JR is not alone any more than Trump is. Trump may well be the first President to have obtained 100 million votes (once the algorithm counting each of his votes at .75 and Biden’s at 1.25 is unravelled).
It is always the few who successfully defend freedom. We have the right to defend our country and our people in any way. But the first way is to use our fantastically strong constitutional laws, they have stood the test of time 800 years and they have dealt with all comers.
Britain only needs 1 good man. We have him. If Maggie had not been so afraid of her enemies that she appeased them, but appointing Major as Chancellor for example, we would have had JR instead of Major as Chancellor and then PM. It would have saved us a lot of bother.
Your trust in a few printed words, and apparent assumptions about the reasons for writing them are rather touching, I think.
You know the quote “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. Well, Sir John is one of the good guys. There are few enough of them about and we don’t want to lose him. He needs to band together with like minded people who can get the alternative message to the public.
I disagree, Steve. We must all keep fighting, and we need more of the population to open their eyes to what’s going on, because what is due, down the road, will affect us all!
Mr Redwood is, I agree, a good man and he gives us an opportunity to air our views and impart some of government actions, which empowers us. And he learns from us too.
Allison Pearson and other journalists learn from us readers what we think and this empowers them. We are all building a portfolio that can be used legally to fight the corruption.
What I’m trying to say is, keep fighting! Good will prevail, eventually.
+1
Apathy is what they are relying on. Dissenters being cowed into silence by their howls of outrage and ever-changing definitions of wrong-speak. But I get the impression that a growing number of people have awoken to what is happening. The first test will be when we get a chance to vote for the new Reform Party and fire a shot across the Parliamentary Conservative parties bows.
As long as they don’t get somebody like Boris or suffer from a undemocratic first- past- the- post system.. How wonderful to live in a country with a truly representative political system rather than a 2 party state a la UK/US.
Isn’t that because the third party in UK politics has not amounted to anything but a bag of beans for the last 100 years. Political parties in power are there to represent everyone. Parties at election time are seeking the support of a majority. Coalitions like a committee only produce camels from a horse blueprint.
Except you often end up with endless small parties and an even larger mess, Italy or Belgium for example. Usually voters have even less say in things however they choose to vote.
We gave Germany her federal system to weaken her so she would not be at her neighbours throats in short order (again!). We should have made each of the German states an independent country in fact.
Next time!
I found Italy to be a wonderful place to live and work Margaret but until the early 1990’s they had a proportional representation scheme that resulted in a great deal of governmental chaos. They’ve made several changes to their election processes since then, moving towards more mixed PR & FPTP system .
So FPTP may not be ideal but the alternatives are problematic too. Italy has had over 60 “Coalition” Governments since the second WW – and it has caused a lot of problems for them – a bit like a never ending Conservative/Lib Dem coalition.
Just imagine having to watch the likes of Nick Clegg & David Cameron trying to be nice to each other for over 70 years! 🙁
We tried the 3 party share margaret and we got neither parties manifesto, that seem to me to be what happens in Europe with their multi party-you don’t know who is going to share the head table voting system – the second biggest party doesn’t get a seat or a say. We got a hatchet job, the liberals going against their no student fees in England only, the Tories offered the AV vote it was repudiated by a high margin in 2011. The biggest problem with PR is the second largest party doesn’t get the % share of control and decision making there are seedy little side deals with insignificant parties that the extremes vote for and the largest controlling party then gets to ditch inconvenient manifesto promises.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8973423/PETER-HITCHENS-doesnt-matter-vote-Greens-win.html
One party state, actually.
The UK a two party state ? What a bizarre comment given that the Labour Party can only ever hope to gain power with SNP support and that very recently we have had coalition governments Conservative+DUP and Conservative+LibDem. The SNP in particular be offended by your typically English myopia.
For once I agree with Margaret. In England, the FPTP system ensures the two main parties have it stitched up between them. UKIP in 2015 received more votes than the SNP, DUP, Plaid Cymru, Greens put together yet only one MP. For Scots and Welsh Government elections, it’s PR but not so when it’s time for the whole of the UK to decide who governs England. The Tories have won the popular vote in England since 2001 yet we had to wait until 2015 to get the Government of our choosing, not that it turned out to be remotely Conservative. The SNP and DUP are not electable or accountable in England yet we can still be governed by them because John and his colleagues refuse to address the English Question and the WLQ. If England ever gets equality in this dis-UK, ie. it’s own parliament, maybe then we too will get PR and then a true Conservative party headed by someone like Nigel Farage might get a look in and end the Blue Labour/Red Labour monopoly we have now.
Wishful thinking – can you name a country whose government is not corrupt?
We have in the UK had a 2 party state for decades – On 1 side you have the socialists (labour, snp, libdems, greens – just variations on the same theme) – On the other side you have the Tories who regularly slide to the left to be closer to the imperfections of theological dogma….
So no – we don’t have much choice either – No innovation in the House, just stale crippling socialism.
Still some good news CV deaths yesterday 25% down on those from a week ago. Plus it is very clear that many of this are not really covid deaths at all anyway. Plus Justine Welby is going on sabbatical so hopefully we will hear less of his lefty lunacy for a while.
I do not know whether your opening comment as to lack of UK media interest in German or EU politics is tongue in cheek or just meant to stir a reaction. It is hard enough to know what is going on in UK politics before unravelling the nuances of European politics..
Anything EU, and I include Germany as the main force in the EU, that is likely to portray it as less than the utopia those in our broadcast media believe it to be, will be ignored. Our broadcast media when selling a product that has sustained them for the last fifty years are hardly likely to lead on it’s defects. The BBC is the Queen Bee in this but her people product have spread to all broadcast media short of Al Jazeera. Do not expect enlightenment from any of them.
Matt Ridley spot on today.
Ten reasons why the PM’s green agenda is just plain wrong
as is Dan Hannan
Devolution will be a disaster until Scotland raises its own taxes
In an age when victimhood is elevated above liberty, Britishness is cheapened
Scottish devolution has been disastrous in at least one sense. It has failed in its primary purpose. It was not designed to deliver better schools or more efficient administration (though its supporters may have believed that these things would follow). It was designed to, as Labour’s then Scotland spokesman George Robertson put it in 1995, “kill nationalism stone dead”.
Labour foolishly thought it would help them win power in the UK.
Developing some sort of EU-wide demos that will be so necessary for ever closer union if that is to rest on popular consent is surely frustrated by the lack of attention to the politics of other countries.
The views of the three candidates on the Evil Empire’s current problems and future challenges ought to be illuminating, if they are revealed to us.
The British media ‘don’t do’ EU-German politics, they’re more obsessed with brain dead footballers calling for revolution with their strings being pulled by Labour-union organising power brokers like McCluskey, Brown and the like
The EU direction of travel is cast no matter who replaces the gross incumbent.
I know Merkel has the UK by the balls and she’s had us by the balls since 1990. That grip will never be released, ever. We can never escape.
So really then, Germany is far less pc than we are?
Opinions like Mr L’s would see a politician “enoched” with immediate effect.
More’s the pity.
I had imagined Germany to be much more draconian than the UK.
Germany undoubtedly has a problem. Mrs Merkel is a class act and she is going to be very difficult to replace. She is probably the best leader any European country has had since WW2 – as her exemplary response to the pandemic has shown. Her humanity – faced with a million refugees on her borders – contrasts stunningly with the hatred and bile of other ‘conservatives’ across Europe, including those here in the UK. She will be hard to replace.
But the world order is changing. President Biden is clearly going to restore America as a leading light in global affairs, his sensible and calming manner is a real contrast to the rantings of the angry Oompa Loompa who proceeded him. Alongside Mrs Merkel, Mr Macron, Mr Trudeau and Mr Conte it means that most of the world’s main countries have sensible leaders again. These other sensible leaders will help Germany’s next chancellor find their way.
Obviously Japan’s new PM is an unknown – but, with him excepted for now, this means that from January the entire G7 – bar the U.K. – has a sensible leader. I suspect the useless blonde oaf from No10 ( an apologist for bullying) will get pretty short shrift from the others. President Biden will not put up with his nonsense.
When are Conservative MPs going to grow a collective backbone and call for Priti Patel to be sacked?
She broke the ministerial code – again – and was found to have bullied her staff. The PM asked for the report to be ‘palatable’.
Her position would not be untenable if she had behaved in a manner expected of her as part of her job.
Every other person who breaks the terms and conditions of their employment loses their job.
Why has she not lost hers? Why is their one rule for Boris Johnson’s cronies and Tory donors and one rule for everybody else?
I suspect that whoever replaces Merkel will carry on all of her policies: flood Europe with immigrants; continue to dominate the EU at every level; continue to suppress those that do not worship the establishment view; continue to push for the NEW WORLD ORDER and the NEW NORMAL.
Merkel will cling on to power as long as she can of course, but it always amazes me how a communist politician from the old East Germany could so easily and so quickly rise to power in a united Germany, then rule the roost for so long — I don’t suggest this was because there was a lack of other candidates.
France will. Albeit not in so many words.
Maybe Sir John could read John Kampfner’s 2020 book ‘Why the Germans do it better: Notes from a grown-up country’.
It could also be a prescription to some on this blog, particularly to those of the contributors still stuck in the ‘vapes’ of WWII.
Indeed the coverage of politics in neighbouring allied countries is pathetic. There’s usually a bit on French presidential elections but next to nothing on political processes anywhere else. In the last Dutch election I believe Mr Rutte said, perfectly reasonably, that if immigrants would not accept and integrate into the values of the Netherlands they should go elsewhere. Had any U.K. politician said such a thing we would have heard no end of outrage.
Leslie Singleton
Germany , does not belong in the EU
Why?
MH
“As long as they don’t get somebody like Boris or suffer from a undemocratic first- past- the- post system”
========
Twas always thus, Margaret.
Our media would prefer to tell us what the news anchors personal opinion is on everything. Twitter was awash with problems in Germany and France last week, water cannons out on the streets was this shown on our tv news, I didn’t read much about it in the online papers?
They’re having a field day on Pretty’s case by doing a spot of bullying themselves. My suggestion is Boris shouldn’t settle on the Industrial Tribunal case make Pretty and her department heads go to bat in defence in the employment court and if a strong case can be made against her personally with no training suggestions that everyone else seems to be let off with then she will resign instead of this distasteful media trial, briefings from people who are supposed to have signed the official secrets act and confidentiality clauses. I actually like the BBC have always trusted their news above others and used to watch C4 news every night because of the convenient time of the broadcast I just can’t watch anymore.
In our country, as soon as a leader announces they are to retire at the next election, they are bundled out of office because nobody will then take them seriously.
Similarly, I was amazed that Merkel survived the immigration crisis she alone caused, both at home and across the Schengen Zone. If a British Prime Minister had done the same, he or she would not have survived a week.
Then, of course, Merkel’s naked attempt to ensure a female successor in the form of Kramp-Karrenbauer (AKK), crashed and burned. Yet, after such failures, amazingly, Merkel’s Teflon coating remains firmly intact.
It is therefore unsurprising that the CDU/CSU still can’t get their succession strategy in order. With the SPD in such disarray and support for the AFD apparently in decline, there appears to be no incentive to get on with the task.
I guess Politics in Germany is very different to the UK and most other places, for that matter !
The truth of what you say is borne out by the fact that this is the first time I have read anything cogent about the three front runners you name; indeed I was barely aware of their existence.
Probably the BBC finds it easier to report what is presented to it on a plate rather than having to dig for real news. After all, Wokeism, which seems to power the BBC and most other media organisations, is a prime means of avoiding the mental effort necessary to reach the truth about anything, rather than relying on emotional impacts of things like climate change or slavery to justify ones views.
I’ve been reading the EUs own website for years. Many alarming policies have been published, all written in English, but never once has our media published articles telling the public about them. The media is a huge propaganda machine manipulating the masses into believing what the ruling classes want them to believe. The BBC even gets us to pay to receive it.
John, all heirachel systems fail in the end. The corrupt only promote the corrupt, but they need a few good MPs, controlled by party loyalty to keep the whole thing afloat.
Totally off topic. I have just heard on the radio that in the Evening Standard there are 16 adverts of theatres who are hoping to reopen again at the beginning of December. They are keeping fingers crossed and hoping that Boris will allow them to do so. They said they had spent lots of time and money getting the theatre safe for people, even elderly people who may be concerned.
The response from government will be interesting. A test of their true intentions?
I agree with Steve, JR is indeed one of very few others.
Farage and his team are the only ones I will vote for again, I will never vote for any who are now killing our Country, that is the inhabitants of The Commons and the Lords
Peter, you know at some point we had to deal with the over population problem.
Now the Conservative Party has lost its way over core values such as free speech, equality of opportunity, contributory welfare schemes, the CDU is indubitably the most successful political party in Europe. And ignoring one-party oddities like the PAP in Singapore and the Communist Party in China, a global exemplar too.
But Mutti is a hard act to follow.
And I think the more intelligent members appreciate that the EU in its current form is not sustainable. What they can’t agree on is a full scale federal union with fewer members or scaling back to a Common Market. Or how to get to either destination
I’m loving your digs at wokeism Sir John, keep it up, the vast majority of people outside of Westminster and the MSM are fully behind you.
A very good rundown of what’s happening at the top in German politics- perhaps you could do the same for the French and bring us up to speed?
I believe the French also have elections due next year
Portuguese appeal court rules PCR tests are unreliable for C19 and that all quarantine are unlawful base on PCR tests, a victory for common sense at last.