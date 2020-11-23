The battle of the EU budgets – and the rule of law

The EU claimed it had reached agreement on a 7 year budget from 1 January 2021 and on the planned Euro 750 billion CV 19 recovery fund, now known as the Next Generation EU fund. There remains, however, one large obstacle.
Poland and Hungary object to the rule of law proviso. The European Parliament is particularly keen on this part of the deal. It means any country that is said to have infringed the EU’s idea of the rule of law will not receive their sums from the fund. Poland and Hungary are presently thought to be in violation over independence of judges. Both countries have said they will veto the financial package as a result, and believe the EU is seeking to change their migration policies to one of open borders by this means.
Mrs Merkel currently chairs the Council as Germany holds the rotating Presidency. She is keen to sit down with the President of the Commission and try to broker a way through. They have to prepare for the crucial meeting on December 10/11 when unanimous agreement is needed, and they need to woo the European Parliament to accept any compromise.
The multi annual 7 year budget is planned at Euro 1.1 trillion , boosted to Euro 1.8tn with the borrowing fund. This will require every member state to consent to lifting the current ceiling on the budget. Whilst this sounds like a lot of money, it is around1.5% of the combined GDPs per annum. Some 30% of the total is said to be to promote green growth.
The Commission plans to use permission for this larger 7 year budget to justify a range of new taxes over the next few years to be levied at EU level. They want an expanded emissions levy, a Financial Transactions levy, a Digital levy, and a couple of proposals to tax company profits. Gradually, step by step, they are building their fiscal union. By offering Hungary and Poland larger shares of the planned Next Generation fund they hoped to rein them in on borders and the rule of law.
It is going to be gripping battle, as this is the one occasion when member states have some individual power as they still have a veto over the 7 year budget and the new fund. Once the new fund is established, assuming consent, an important new principle of the EU borrowing large sums on its own account to promote pan Union policies has been established.
It would be interesting to hear from those who still regret the U.K. decision to leave on the following issues
1 If we had stayed in should we have supported this substantial increase in the EU budget?
2 Should we have accepted part liability for the Next Generation Fund or fought to keep it outside the EU balance sheet somehow? Would we have been happy to be a substantial net contributor through this mechanism?
3. Would we have accepted the new EU taxes which flow naturally from the larger budget or would we have battled to prevent the EU increasing its direct tax raising powers?
4. Does this further move on tax and budgets confirm yet again this EU is much more than a trading arrangement or customs union?
Small but regular steps towards a dictatorship Commission.
I’m a Brexiteer. I don’t feel the word ‘dictatorship’ is appropriate to describe the Commission, but what seriously worries me is that it might just be applicable to the behaviour primarily of Hungary’s current Prime Minister, and (a little farther back as yet) Poland’s President.
Oligarchy is the correct term for the EU Commission. Only they can propose legislation and it is deemed to have been approved unless voted down by a majority of the ‘parliament’. A majority is never even present!
And what do you know about Poland’s democratically elected President.
Who by the way didn’t depend on the dodgy postal votes to get elected
Poland or Hungary would be my dream team government.
They cut through all the nonsense and get to the heart of what matters. Cultural Marxism has no influence on them.
Yes, if you join a club then you abide by the rules.
It is entirely for the European Union as a whole to decide what it means by the rule of law, but the independence of the judiciary is crucial to most civilised notions of this – the US would fail on that it seems, but that’s little surprise.
If Poland and Hungary don’t like that then they should leave before they are expelled anyway.
Fred H, Boris Johnson is copying that dictatorship – even if we actually leave the EU (increasingly unlikely) we will get the same policies. We have been comprehensively outmanoeuvred by the globalists, who have “turned” Johnson.
We have already rolled over and accepted both house arrest and the National Covid Service instead of the NHS. Next in line is to “force” vaccination on pain of not being able to travel, or even go to the shops. Coming soon, the government intends to take away our home heating and our cars. All while effectively nationalising the economy, and “paying” for it by printed money.
Corbyn could not have been worse. In fact it would probably be the same.
Nick,
Yes, it is like living in Cuba.
Indeed
The European Commission could never have imposed a lockdown in any member country, nor ordered the wearing of masks etc., nor are there proposals for it ever to have such powers.
The power is with the nations.
Poland and Hungary might well be expelled, and the Union would be none the worse for it.
It is not firstly an economic project, nor a political one.
It is a moral one.
(Find your dictionaries.)
MiC – you set up a couple of troublesome thoughts:
if Poland and Hungary are indeed expelled, who will they turn to but the lure of President Putin?
and weren’t you one of the major proponents on this blog for the wisdom and political good sense of all the EU members, save for the UK?
I checked and you are wrong, a moral project is clearly not one whose accounts haven’t been signed off for the last 19 years. Glad to be of help. Maybe they do things differently in Senegal ?
😂😂 ‘a moral project’! God help you, nobody else can!
Indeed and god does not help very many as 1. he is rather busy and 2. Is invented by mankind.
We were told it was just a Common Market.
owain glyndwr
Study your history.
Thanks, excellent summary. Simply amazing that there is no reporting of this in the UK. Indeed were we still in the EU we would undoubtedly be on the hook for all this. PM Osborne would be angrily trying (and largely failing) to fight for UK opt-outs, whilst assuring the UK public it was all about making the single market work more efficiently. The left would be just saying agree the EU line.
The jury is still out on whether Brexit will be a success, and the answer will determine the next genera election. But it is certainly worth pointing out the situation we would now be in had the UK voted to remain.
Except that the UK was enormously influential, and so the present position in the European Union might well have been very different were it still a member – not that there’s much wrong with the proposals anyway.
crystal ball gazing again?
“The UK was enormously influential”, What planet are you no Martin ?. The majority of “The UK’s influence” was turned down/voted down at every turn !.
So influential that Cameron returned from the 2016 summit completely empty handed & showed the British people Brussels saw us as just a milch cow, to be milked whenever they were on the lookout for more funds.
Osborn would not be angry at all.
I deplore the EU’s tactics – though, increasingly, will care less and less for what goes on in Brussels. I don’t much like to see inter-governmental talks try to wrap up multiple issues in a single agreement. We see this in our own negotations with the EU: trade, fishing, security – all being wrapped up in a single agreement. It’s a recipe for dither and delay – and helps explain why, with November coming to an end, there is still no agreement.
I hope Poland and Hungary will stand firm. The EU needs a taste of its own, obstructive medicine.
The EU is simply exploiting the incompetence of our negotiators for their own ends, which they are entitled to do. There is no obligation on them to be fair or even-handed.
Or us? So we can tear up a rubbish agreement accepted under duress or without authority from the People?
There is: Article 7 of their Lisbon Treay.
I don’t agree we should stay ignorant of what goes on in Brussels, how else will we plan and respond to any aggressive economic and/or diplomatic acts on their part.
We should be pro-active on our international relations not simply respond when the likes of the EU attempt to coerce. dictate or otherwise interfere in our affairs.
You clearly care nothing for the rule of law, just like Trumps and his thralls.
You simply want laws which protect but do not bind your “us”, and which bind but do not protect your “them”, like all Conservatives.
The laws about accounts having to be signed off to prevent fraud ? Those laws ?
Baroness Claire Fox made the following powerful speech during the House of Lords debate on the Internal Market Bill on November 10th. She defends part 5 of the Bill which allows UK ministers to override the NI Protocol in matters of trade damaging to the integrity of the UK. In her view democratic will trumps international treaties every time.
“Noble Lords may be worried about the damage to the UK’s reputation abroad. I worry about the damage this House might inflict on the UK’s democratic reputation here at home if it insists on emasculating this Bill by amendments.”
I couldn’t put it better myself
You clearly care nothing for the rule of law…says the man who thought BLMs violence was exciting.
And who does not care where votes come from so oK g as they are ‘all counted’ 😱
MiC
“You simply want laws which protect but do not bind your “us”, and which bind but do not protect your “them”
===========
I no longer see you as educated as I had originally given you credit for.
Clearly you are ignorant as to the origin and meaning of ‘outlaw’.
The very meaning of the word implies that laws are intended to protect.
Go Poland! Go Hungary!
They might very well be pushed.
+1
The long term ambition of the EU Commission and its supporters has always been for more than just a trading arrangement or customs union. The Johnson government, now in the final days/hours of it negotiations with the EU, needs to be crystal clear about its break from the EU and not shackled by it either in its current form or any future evolution of it.
Boris will surely cave in. Carrie will probably order him to if he does not voluntarily. When he caves in it will be a mistake even more idiotic than his 10 point green lunacy or HS2 or the second lockdown.
Or signing what was mainly the appalling May deal that has left him in a predictable mess now.
If Boris caves in, that is the end of the Tory Party. I think most of us here would see to that!
We are not in the final days / hours of negotiations with the EU.
This is just the beginning. It will literally last the rest of your life – until my generation undoes it.
Your generation will not live that long. As soon as my generation is not there to spoon feed you, your finished!
Lynn
+1 Well said.
Only Greens and Lib Dems would try to rejoin.
Look how badly they did in the last election.
Of course its ambitions – along with the people’s – are far more than those. The treaties expressly state them, along with many declarations and resolutions.
It is a moral project, a peace process above all.
peace from what? some country invading them yet again?
Not that old chestnut again… Martin
No doubt we will be hearing the blarney about how the EU has kept the peace and stopped us going to war… When in fact their interfering habits, trying to invoke 1 **** ‘spring’ after another has shown how immature and pointless the EU really is.
If the EU had any morality they’d look after the people of their own countries better and not bribe nearby states into supporting their views.
The EU is permanently at war!
Europe’s nations should be guided towards the superstate without their people understanding what is happening. This can be accomplished by successive steps, each disguised as having an economic purpose, but which will eventually & irreversibly lead to federation. – Jean Monnet, Founding Father of the EU 30/04/1952
So why the opaqueness since its birth?. A bastard birth of deception from the outset
NATO kept the peace for decades before the EU began.
Edward20
Wrong agani I am afraid it was started in 1952 just a few years after NATO, read the history
If getting rid of democracy is moral, then, you’re right.
I won’t answer the questions for obvious reasons.
If this battle is won by the commission, it will certainly be another pivotal moment for the EU — for as the EU moves towards being able to obtain their own sources of tax income, the less they will need be concerned with what member states think or do…
The power of the states will become less and less, while the commission will grow strong enough to force compliance at every level within the union.
Anybody that still imagines the EU is there for the people will no doubt be in shock as it further evolves into a more systematic version of the old USSR. (Use the same system of extrapolation as SAGE does to reach conclusions about where the EU is headed)
One might hope that they will succeed in their ever more Draconian efforts and persuade more EU nations to leave, leading to it destruction.
Whilst ever it remains we may be sure that some idiots / traitors will be working to take us back in.
Too true DavidJ
The countries should surely start making efforts to get out now, before the EU make it impossible to leave.
Whatever decisions are taken by the EU will affect us directly, because all our neighbours are EU members and almost half our exports go to the EU. If we were a member, we would have a say in the taking of all the decisions you mention, and for most of them we would have a veto, as well as our continuing optout from the Euro. But now we will stand on the sidelines, with absolutely no power or influence, and just have to suck up what the 27 choose. That’s Brexit for you – Britain marginalised
BUT you didn’t answer any questions posed by our host….
Why on earth do you want to get involved with the complex and soul destroying rules made by the EU — When we were in and allegedly had a ‘say’ we were totally defeated on a majority of issues – so being in it to change it or influence it was a total sham.
Being on the outside we will have more power to make the EU work better… Providing we don’t get shafted by a bad deal.
Nonsense. The EUs greatest achievement is its single market – a British Project. Enlargement to the East – again, British. We were big winners in the EU, now we will just have to stand watching as the world is run by the US, China and the EU.
Decisions we take on trade deals will affect the EU while they stand on the sidelines. EU marginalised.
You might be willing to be ruled by the Eurocrats; I and many others don’t.
We only have an opt-out of phase 3 of the Euro – the introduction of the actual currency for tender. Phases 1 and 2 we are signed up to.
So would you reconsider your response now that you have this information?
I will accept what you say as soon as you pay all your wages into a joint account with all the people in your street and allow them to dictate to you what you may spend the part of it that they give you back on. See how much influence you have.
I made my MP a similar offer. I proposed that he paid all his income into an account that I controlled. I would undertake to spend all he money on him and his family.
I mean it would have been new curtains rather than Eton for the boys .. but there you go. He was not keen, but voted for Maastricht (currency Union, HM agreed to become a common citizen etc etc
Grey Friar, You seem to forget about the rest of the world. Even in the C16th we thought the rest of the world was more important than the bickering corrupt states on the fringes of the Eurasian continent. And, of course the reality is that we have no power within the EU, and precious little influence. Anyway, why have mere “influence” over your own destiny when you can have full control by being independent?
You have chosen the right colour for your pen name.
Firstly, the UK is the biggest European export market for the EU member states and other non EU nations.
Secondly, the UK buys more from the EU than we export to it, so that the balance of trade and payments is negative .
This does not make the UK marginal, it makes it a key player.
The only ‘say’ in these issues EU members have is either reject or accept, I suggest they reject and look to themselves for a solution. The veto can only be used for that purpose – ie LEAVE.
That’s remaners for you – ignorant of trading and political facts who prefer the nation states to lose their independence to a centralised unelected and unaccountable bureaucracy!
But independent and free.
Able to act just like all the other independent nations in the world.
It works for Canada and its relationship with America
It works for New Zealand and its relationship with Australia.
The USA is our second largest export market. Should we join some sort of federal agreement and send them money each year so they can spend it in whichever state they feel needs it? Should we pay to, for example, repair their crumbling infrastructure? If not, why not? Should trade disputes be settled in their courts?
I bet you don’t, or can’t, answer.
As for us having a veto! The EU is eliminating vetoes as fast as it can. Qualified Majority outing is now the preferred option.
Yes, but it’s a long way behind our first.
‘We would have a say’
Tell that to Cameron who trundled round the EU with a begging bowl asking for not much and was sent away like a naughty school boy with nothing. The biggest mis-judgement the EU has made and showed us why we needed to leave.
don’t know why this subject has been brought up- we left nearly a year ago
Reply Because the UK has to deal with the results of US, Chinese and EU policies as a global and engaged country. Why are you so touchy about talking about it?
Ben, If we have already left where is the Brexit calamities so often predicted by Remains? And why does the EU still control our fish, our borders, our laws, our money and our courts? The EU being still in control of us is not Leave, by definition.
We haven’t left the EU yet and have no real idea what Johnson is willing to agree too.
He still has time and probably inclination to accede to the EU demands and keep us in colonial status.
We could very well finish up funding some of this largesse.
Could ?????
Ian exactly what I was thinking. Unless we get a clean break will we end up still paying into the EU coffers in some shape or another. It’s not what I voted for.
You left last January. Farage had a party attended by a few thousand old people and Mark Francois failed to get Big Ben to ring. It was the highlight of Brexit so far.
the highlight is you getting knickers in a twist every day.
Only technically.
We still are paying membership fees of billions and we are obliged to follow all their laws rules regulations and directives.
And their courts are supreme over ours.
We left the EU on 31st January.
Johnson’s idiocy may well drag us in to EEA association.
Churchill led us through, and out of WW2 to victory and Johnson will go down in history in leading us out of a completely dysfunctional parliament to regain our sovereignty and escape the dictatorship of the EU.
A very close shave and the generations to come will be truly grateful as we have been since 1945
really? – – I’m not holding my breath.
George B, Even if Boris Johnson does “lead us” (actually it’s us doing the leading) out of the EU, he will go down in history as the PM who jumped on the globalist bandwagon, worshipped the CAGW religion, impoverished us peasants, and turned the UK into a socialist police state.
Not for long Nick. Note they are ‘giving us Christmas’ because they believe we will take it anyway. Can you see the next step?
The UK’s victory in 1945 was engineerd mainly by Russia – perhaps we should ask Russia to help us get really out of the EU.
There are two intellectually honest responses to this from continuity remain types.
1). Thank You sir John, we would happily agree to all of this. The EU is a club of friends and partners and you need to go with the flow. We should join the euro also, to take full advantage of the single market and to support EU political integration. The benefits far out weigh the costs; or
2) you’re right Sir John. In retrospect we should have voted to leave.
I don’t expect to see examples of either in response to you here.
Too accurate; too true.
Nailed it
A lot of that goes on with responders to this blog.
Thank goodness we are out- the porridge thickens!
Agreed
Will we really be out? I suspect not – we shall shortly see. Boris (or is it Carrie Symonds) seems set to cave in.
The European Union has a routine problem.
It will find s solution, I think. It’s rather good at that.
It is as nothing, compared to the utter mess in which the Tory UK finds itself however.
“The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012”, said a Mr. Farage.
Martin in Mega-mess Brussels deluded as usual reverse spinning and not cricket!
Farage was wrong (again) it was either the Euro or what did happen, Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France dead and buried.
(Pity Farage was not right, it would have been less painful).
With 8 countries having youth unemployment from 40.8% ro 21% & the average in the EU standing at 17% for many years without a solution Meanwhile Jean-Claude Juncker & the panjandrums in Brussels were quaffing their way through the 4000 bottles of champagne they ordered for themselves.
Mr Farage isn’t a Conservative Party member so your quote is irrelevant.
Why on earth would we want to support the EU when it has shown to be ineffective in helping Europe yet again big time?
Also its very own Auditors admitted material failures in its wasteful spending. It has been a serial weakness for decades like a Ponzi scheme.
The proposed financial services tax would surely have seen the City become a major contributor to the EU budget and its international competitiveness crippled.
+1 the ignorant unwashed of the North saved them again. Let’s hope they are grateful.
What further confirmation is needed that eventually the USofE will reach its final destination that was thought about and planned from the very onset of the Common Market. It was never about markets it was always about ultimate control.
This situation just highlights the desire of most British citizens to run their country as they wish. No doubt most EU officials regard that as foolish but we shall see.
‘They have to prepare for the December 10th meeting when unanimous agreement is needed’.
So 27 countries come together to agree an arrangement that is good for them and good for Europe, meanwhile we sit on the sidelines hoping it helps us, with no say in the matter. Issues attaching to Hungary and Poland will be sorted out over the next couple of weeks. Contrast this with three and half years of uncertainty and we still do not know the outcome after Jan 1st. Mature governments vs living in the 19th century.
We have had no Government for 47 years, it’s questionable whether we have one now. We had a Government and were enjoying unparalleled success in the 19th Century!
You might not mind bending the knee to the panjandrums in Brussels ordering you to change your laws to suit them but many Britons & others stand tall in protecting their freedoms.
The uncertainty was caused by the Remain Parliament & outsiders refusing to accept the result of the referendum & obstructing progress at every turn. And now you have the audacity to complain of uncertainty?
Agreed ‘It would be interesting to hear from those who still regret the U.K. decision to leave’ on the 4 issues Sir John has listed.
It would also be good to be certain that internal EU problems of that sort will not adversely affect Britain’s legal position as from the end of this year.
But in any case we cannot be completely insulated from side-effects on Britain connected with trouble within the EU. We will continue to have trade and human relations with its member states as with others, and should be free to have sovereign to sovereign agreements with them, including the dissenters.
1. Yes – but you left.
2. Yes and yes.
3. The EU does not have direct tax raising powers. Unlike the Tory government – rejected by 58% of the electorate last December.
4. The EU is much more than a trade club. As I’ve told you since 2016 the economics of Brexit – while appalling – are about the least bad thing about it. I do not doubt that, one day, members will want to create United States of Europe. But that will only be when all of the member states – and their people – are ready for it. Which is not in any of your lifetimes and probably not in mine. But if that’s what our grandkids want – good for them.
As for Poland and Hungary – the EU should expel them for rule of law violations. Both are flirting with )authoritarianism? ed) – and that should result in automatic expulsion. Europe tried (that ed) before. It didn’t work.
expel them ? hilarious. that would be an answer for so many trapped in membership.
Let’s see what the EU do. You think they’ll expel Poland and Hungary, I think they’ll pay them off with a huge bribe. Let’s see which one of us is correct (Clue: me).
The EU bureaucrats dream of a United States of Europe disappeared when they became greedy and over expanded the number of member states.
Thank you, Sir John, for reminding us of the threadbare ‘Remain’ arguments in 2016 and since. There was never an honest answer to the question: ‘Remain in what?’ Andy and his supporters always avoided the question.
Jiminyjim
The answer was always in the ROme treaty of how long they wanted to go , so there is your answer just look it up yourself, it is not more complicated than that.
The Treaty of Rome established the principle of “ever closer union”. They were not joking. The only logical destination of ever closer unity has to be unity. That is the inexorable path the EU has been taking since 1957. You cannot stop them, and if you join up, you cannot really argue against it. If you decide you do not like the principle of ever closer union, the only honourable course of action is to leave. Which we did.
But why does this too go largely unreported?
I am sure that the answer from those who regret us leaving the EU would have been ‘Yes’ to all four questions. However they are exactly the reasons I am very glad we have left. I have never been able to understand why anyone would want to belong to an organisation in which deceit, compromise, bullying and disregard of democratic choice are the accepted means of government. Surely some other country than England will one day decide that enough is enough, but so far there is little real sign of it happening soon.
Poland and Hungary still have memories of suppression from being forced to be part of the USSR. They value their new-found democracy and freedom above that of being bribed by money, so I doubt they will capitulate to these bully boy tactics.
The EU Commission is currently offering them a choice but if they don’t make the right choice then the right of veto will be rescinded and Qualified Majority Voting (QMV) introduced, which will give the power of the EU over to two largest countries Germany and France.
Once the undemocratic EU has control of taxes, borders, defence, foreign policy and policing the nation-state becomes redundant. A dictatorship has been created and cannot be removed.
They want the UK to join their common defence programme to give them the final piece of the plan. This must be resisted.
Poland and Hungary did not value their new found democracy enough to keep out of the EU. As a result large parts of the U.K. are dominated by Poles and large parts of Poland is abandoned.
A dual disaster, especially as we shed blood to ensure that Poland remained Polish! Then they ‘invade’ us! Some gratitude.
Poles are fine.
Best immigrants you could wish for. Hard working, decent folk.
Lynn
Respectfully, I cannot agree with your sentiment concerning Polish people.
It is no different from the Brits who emigrated to the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for a better life. I’ve always found the Poles to be hardworking and have the same values as the indigenous British people. Within a generation, they will have blended into our culture. The Poles I know here hate the EU because they see it as oppressive, like the USSR.
Many people in Europe think the EU is a good thing because the real aims of this corrupt organisation have been kept from them. Once they realise the freedoms they have lost expect trouble.
Good afternoon
What’s the betting that we will be contributing to this budget after 1st January 2021 via the overseas aid fund ?
Marks
Or yet another complicated route either still in negotiation or already signed up to.
The devil will be in the detail, it always is.
Still with no representation!
As a foreigner, I think that the EU, with a UK still in it, would not have been able to decide on the recovery fund, next generation EU nor the green deal. Which makes me quite content. So thank you for exiting. There will always be some trade and in due time, some good relations as well, once the hype of Brexit will have died down. The idea that the EU was/is only a trading arrangement, a typical British mistake, was never a perception of the Netherlands nor of the otherfounding fathers, not even at the time of the 1957 Treaty of Rome.
It’s interesting what you say. My few European friends were all leavers too, some were able to vote, some not to, but all were really pleased that the vote went for leaving.
And I know others who have European family members who say they are envious of us leaving/left.
As I’m sure you are aware, Peter, the notion that the Common Market was simply a trading team was a deliberate lie that was fed to the UK by Edward Heath, as he indeed admitted in a fascinating BBC interview filmed many years ago but only broadcast about 4 years ago.
well of course the Dutch wanted to join, rather than have to hope the UK would rescue you and the others yet again – next time.
So why are there massive anti-EU constitutional movements in France, Germany and Italy? The U.K. did not make a ‘mistake’ thinking the EU was a trading block, the then name ‘Common Market’ was specifically designed to allow the political leaders to deny what the people would never have voted for i.e the EU as it is today.
Indeed. We have been lied to by all of our Governments before and during membership. That’s why UKIP told the people the truth. Once true intentions were known we voted to leave! Simples. Why would we want to remain in your dictatorship.
Enoch told you the truth! But the ambition of the ‘Common Market’ was so incredible that nobody believed him. That mistake has cost us much.
You obviously didn’t have a Prime Minister back in 1975 who totally failed to explain the real purpose and ambitions of the Common Market.
In fact he denied it was anything different.
No one mentioned 28 members, anthems, presidents, flags, currency, ambassadors, tax raising powers, part control over national budgets, a central bank and coming soon its own armed force.
Enoch did.
Edward 2
It was all writtne down way before then just read about it in the Rome Treaty
PvL
You know, I always had a regard for the Netherlands and it’s people………until I stated to read your posts.
Bare in mind that their accounts have not passed audit for as long as I can recall. There is profligacy in Brussels and corruption throughout, so one is hardly encouraged to want to be part of it let alone to fund it.
In response to questions one through three, no. Question four absolutely confirms their intentions.
Member states would be wise to retain their veto on seven year financial plans, it is all they have left in terms of democratic control. When everything the EU does is devised by unelected bureaucrats there is a paucity of democracy. Sooner or later the citizens of Europe will awake to this fact and the edifice will erode. If not we have a totalitarian neighbour.
Tripe.
The accounts have been signed off for years.
When they have been questioned it has been on account of one or more national inaccuracies too, not those of the institutions.
Of more direct and immediate consequence for the UK, is the EU Commission going to run roughshod over its own rules and executively declare that a trade agreement with the UK is ‘EU only’ and does not need ratification my the Member States legislatures. This is obviously nonsense.
Given the time left available, they need to split the agreement into two.
For agreement, and introduction, by 1 January 2021, EU only powers relate to:
Customs Union
Conservation of marine biological resources (a part of fisheries policy)
Establishing rules for the effective functioning of the Internal Market
European Monetary Union
Common Commercial Policy
For future discussion, NOT provisional implementation, after 1 January 2021, Member States have reserved competencies on:
Foreign Policy
Internal Market
Social Policy
Economic social and territorial cohesion
Public health
Agriculture and fisheries
Environment
Transport
Consumer protection
Area of Freedom, Security and Justice
Energy
Trans-European networks
Otherwise we are ensnared in negotiations, and uncertainty, forever.
We need a clean break. A fresh start. And then negotiations that include Member State legislatures and politicians. Not just technocrats spinning red tape.
If the EU Commission tries to corrupt their own rules. can we ask Poland, or another friend, to take it to the CJEU? Although they would doubtless somehow ‘interpret’ the rules in the way which, in their opinion, best favours ever closer union.
Sir John,
Can some one remind me just when any party in any member state ran on these proposals to be elected to their respective governments to have a democratic mandate to implement these policies?
All the discussion on the BBC and with the Health Sectretary & politicians is on “the urgent need for the roll out of the vaccine”. But we do not know yet if the risk of the vaccines excess the benefits. Expecially as the Covid is largely over and most areas already are close to or have herd immunity anyway.
No sensible questioning of this at all. Someone tell the BBC propaganda outfit that some vaccines make sense and some do far more harm than good.
Just as with this absurd second lock down we need a sensible analysis of the net benefits or otherwise. Alas as with the lockdown it seems we will not get this proper analysis.
Sensible analysis requires real scientists. Non-laminated by governmentese.
Nologic your and others complete lack of understanding of viral transmission and community works is precisely why we have to have lockdown rules rather than relying on individual choice.
how immunity. Damned spell checker.
Yet again none of this is reported by MSM.
We have never been informed of the EU’s integrationist agenda.
Even now the media commentary on the Brexit negotiations assumes that we are dealing purely with a trading block.
Which the EU definitely is not!
And all we want to do is to become, once again, like the vast majority of countries in the world.
Sovereign! NOT a province of a federal state!!
‘Tax and budgets’ – does anyone imagine that in a post-Brexit UK with its economy shredded by lockdown there won’t be huge tax rises, and cuts in health, education and social security budgets? Just to start to pay for this horror show?
In or out of the EU, that’s what is coming up.
And MPs’ only hope, when they’re held to account, will be to say: “Me? I didn’t vote for it”.
Every single power-grab obtained by the EU has been handed to them on a platter by successive European governments. To imply they were ignorant of the EU’s goals is no defence, especially when it’s clearly set out for all to see in the legally binding treaties they willingly signed. They hold the privilege of the power to prevent this fiasco, but their record suggests that they’ll sabre-rattle for a while, then surrender for the short-term advantages of a backroom deal; something that’s worth every single “sacrifice” to an EU only interested in the ultimate prize. Mr Johnson and Lord Frost would do well to remember this.
It all reminds me of the extraordinary transfer of powers willingly granted by our prostate Parliament for the benefit of the Executive; so no, I don’t believe they regret their opposition to our decision to leave the EU, simply because they don’t understand the dangers of absolute power.
JR, Sightly off topic – there is increasing evidence provided by the MSM (Times, Express, etc) that Boris Johnson is about to capitulate big style to the EU. Presumably that means the lower key capitulation we will actually get will be presented as a “triumph”. It is expectation management by Boris Johnson’s nudge unit.
“Leave” means that the EU must have no more control over the UK than the UK has over the EU, or over Canada. It must be trade for trade, and not trade at the expense of any UK sovereignty. Our fish under our control; our laws under our control; UK government, not EU government; UK not any form of colony of the EU; our courts, not the ECJ; nothing in the agreement we could not offer to any other country.
We are watching Johnson.
Anything else will lead to civil disobedience and the end of the Tory Party.
Timaction
In the the minds of many the fate of the conservatives was sealed on Oct 16th..still trying to sell us out the day after the door was supposed to be firmly shut.
That was Johnson’s last chance.
I doubt it. Johnson gave away Northern Ireland this time last year and you all cheered and voted for it. You’ll do the same this time once he knuckles under on following EU rules
You mean the Fudge Unit.
It’s really the Fudge Unit.
First wording was refused.
Dear John – I think all your questions were answered earlier this year – the EU sent us a request for an extra £1 Billion, for no good reason, and we just paid it. No mention was made, and clearly the powers that be were hoping that the British public would never find out.
So, if we were still inside the EU, clearly our leaders would once again have rolled over, paid the money, and hoped that the British public didn’t ever find out.
OT. Johnson is reported to have decided that customers will be allowed to visit pubs unless not at all, but if they are allowed to they must have a substantial meal and can’t only have a pint or two in the garden. This is going to spoil my usual habit of not eating too much at lunchtime and having a pint with a friend. Perhaps Johnson’s last advice about losing weight has been cancelled in another u turn.
The man is becoming a laughing stock. Can’t sensible MP’s get together and find him a job elsewhere?
Sir JR,
The questions raised are so biased to your view of the EU that they are really not worth answering.
oh go on, help me understand, answer them.
😂😂 you dare not answer, it would prove JR’s points!
Thats is a very negative attitude.
Is it so difficult to answer these questions?
The more the EU is discussed and its future debated and questions raised answered the better things will be.
Edward 2
Most of it is in teh Rome treaty just read it
bill brown
Bias…..hmmm. What’s your excuse ?
I have always been disgusted that there has never been an honest debate about how the EU would evolve over the years and decades to come and Britain’s place and part of it had we voted to remain. All we got from the remainers was a vague and somewhat woolly idea that voting remain was voting for the status quo, and anyone who brought up federalism has been treated as some sort of crackpot!
GeorgeP
The answer is in the Rome Treaty and there has never been any secret about the ultimate objectives, so just look it up and stop making politics about something where the facts have always been available, it is a waste of time and you shuold know better
I remember a conversation between Vince Cable and Nigel Farage, on LBC. Nigel asked Vince Cable if was happy to have an EU army, later adopt the Euro, and a couple of other things and Vince replied of course he wouldn’t be.
Nigel had the same conversation with Andrew Adonis – who replied the same. Now whilst I expect Andrew Adonis new perfectly well the direction of travel – Vince Vable seemed genuinely surprised.
Federalisation was kept very quiet for many years, but the plan was there if you were willing to look.
‘They want an expanded emissions levy, a Financial Transactions levy, a Digital levy, and a couple of proposals to tax company profits.’ I don’t recall David Cameron mentioning any of this when he leaflet-bombed the country in an attempt to persuade us to vote Remain.
Sir John,
In answer to your questions,
re.
Q1, yes.
Q2, yes to part liability, no to being happy about it.
Q3, yes to acceptance, no to “battled” but we might have made a semblance of doing so for domestic consumption.
Q4, yes.
My objection to the EEC was the deception that its leaders and promoters practiced upon their electorates by presenting it merely as a Common Market when, from outset, close union was envisaged. Then, when it morphed into the EU, with Maastricht and especially Lisbon treaties, it ignored those electorates who did not want and voted against closer integration and greater powers being given to EU politicians and lawmakers.
We can but commiserate with those of our friends in Poland and Hungary who want to exercise control of their respective countries; but their leaders and ours surrendered real control and they are caught as we were. Their choice is much as ours was: put up with what France and Germany want, or leave.
BJ will make sure the EU get some money, one way or another it might take time to see how.
Sir John,
Back in your time with Mrs Thatcher you knew the bloc was intended as more than a trading arrangement. Isnt it why she said “NO”? Time and time again Germany talks to France on taking the marriage further but France seems always to say no. It has gone on like this for so long now surely it must soon be clear that the trial marriage, if i can call it that, isnt going to work as a proper marriage. The linkage under the new budget plans has rightly caused hair to stand on the neck in Poland and Hungry because they know the numbers of legal and illegal immigrants waiting in Greece (and Turkey) that Brussels have said they will resolve for those countries. The budget is the blackmail to achieve it is it not?
Due in part to Covi 19 the financial situation in EU countries will be clouded for a while but what is the betting new budget or not we will soon see another disgraceful treatment of a member in the way Greece was treated for example. whether such a move precipitates break up of the whole rotten lot we must wait and see.
Proposed EU budget for 2021-27 – €1074.3 billion
Actual EU budget for 2014-20 – €1,082.5 billion
Yes, that’s right, the next EU budget will be smaller than the current one. No mention of that in the original article.
The proposed budget works out at €153.5 billion per year, or about €340 per person in the EU27.
Compare that to the UK government, who, in 2019, spent, in Euro terms, €952 billion (£845 billion) in one year on a population of just under 67 million, which works out at just over €14,200 per person.
€340 is just 2.4% of €14,200. Decisions taken in Westminster have far more impact on UK taxpayers than anything that has ever been decided in Brussels.
Reply The UK has just left and was one of the biggest contributors!
As the EU can now issue collective debt it makes perfect sense for them to also set EU-wide tax rates and fiscal policy. On a related topic, I’m amazed they allow the likes of Ireland to have low corporation taxes for example – they don’t seem that interested in a level playing field do they ?
Thank you to the 17.4 million individuals that got us out of this corrupt Ponzi club.
The University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca plc are hopefully going to be very successful in producing a worldwide viable covid vaccine
The taxpayer funds the university, its staff and its research
Who going to make the profit ? The University, AstraZeneca or the Taxpayer
Reply The company has agreed to supply it not for profit I believe
Glen
AstraZeneca just issued a press statement saying they will not be taking profit from their vaccine sales in poor countries.
reply to reply….used in under-developed nations they will provide at non-profit.
Not for profit to LDC s?
I understand it is to be supplied to 3rd world countries on a not for profit basis. The rest of us will be paying through the nose to make up the foregone profit, as we do with all medication to the 3rd world.
I understand that it will be mandatory for everyone to be vaccinated in South Africa. The first country to do so, they can do so because the vaccine is free.
Well done John .Truth and facts chime and needed to be told.
It’ll be entertaining to watch Germany not tolerating shenanigans from the french, the eastern nations rightly defending their borders, Italy and Greece kicking off, etc, etc.
We on our island will enjoy a ringside seat.
1., 2., and 3.: What are MPs for if they are not able to debate and answer these questions. I would have thought the voters in their infinite wisdom would have sent as their representatives to the HoC people able to address these questions. Or do I sense a whiff of something smelling like audience manipulation? Or, more crudely, is it the hooker showing her wares to the potential customers?
4. The second sentence of the Preamble to Treaty of Rome (25 March 1957) actually answers that question. Did you not read it?
Thank goodness that we’re leaving this madhouse. Having left the EU, we should realise that the continued existence of the EU is not in our interest and use what diplomatic leverage is within our grasp to hasten its demise. Offering moral support to Hungary and Poland would be a good start.
For centuries, it has been the foreign policy of first England then the United Kingdom to ensure that no single power dominates continental Europe. I look forward to a blog from Sir John outlining how to ensure this in a modern context.
Our host’s post today really does nothing more than remind us that when Leavers outvoted Remainers in 2016 it changed the direction of travel of both the United Kingdom and the European Union. Absent the determined British vote against further integration since that day, the remaining twenty-seven Member States have found a new consensus, slightly more in favour of integration than the consensus which preceded the Brexit vote. It should surprise no-one that the remaining twenty-seven are proceeding this way.
Given all that, I can’t really see the point of answering the four questions. The European Union today is different from the one that exercised so many people in spring 2016.
As the World Economic Forum, Davos has embraced Marxism by claiming that by 2030 “you will own nothing”, will you repudiate the World Economic Forum?
Polly
Reply I never supported its views