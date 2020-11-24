A better Christmas?

Plenty of people want a Christmas to cheer them up. Sales of trees and decorations are by all accounts good. People are brightening up their living rooms early this year, and planning a family get together. The government was at least wise to relax the rules a bit to allow more people to come together for Christmas meals and conviviality as they wish.
There has been much worry expressed by some government scientific advisers over what all this social contact might do for the spread of the virus, and a wish on their part to have periods of greater restriction before and after. They like the idea of each of us having some sort of limited freedom budget, and if we spend too much of it on meeting people over Christmas we need to rein in before and after.
We need to move on to a more trusting approach, where we all make more of our own decisions based on understanding the messages from the medics and scientists. We can calculate our own risks and the risk we might pose to others, as we do about all other such threats in the normal course of life.
It is not easy making choices for people, weighing the danger from opening non essential shops against the danger of opening hospitality venues. I am glad the discussions some of us have had with Ministers making the case for sports facilities to be open and against the curfew have led to some sensible modifications of the local lockdown schemes. What do you think of the latest proposals? I and my colleagues will study the detail of these new measures as it is published, and will want to see a way forward that minimises damage to business and ,jobs.
Reportedly the prime minister says this next set of measures represents “one last push” to rid ourselves of the Covid menace. Faith in the efficacy of a vaccine is strong then!
If the scientists the Government still listens to go on to demand yet another economy-wrecking lock-down in the New Year (and another after that) then the surprise will be only that anyone obeys.
I fear allowing people the “freedom” to meet up for Christmas over a very short time will cause massive traffic congestion. Rather like the idea of closing all the pubs at 10 pm.
That’s a great analogy. It’s astonishing that a group of 600-odd MPs, elected barely a year ago, have taken away some of our most fundamental civil liberties with barely a second thought. Freedom of movement, freedom of association, even freedom of expression are curtailed. Next I suppose they will force us to be vaccinated. They have 4 more years…God help us.
This second lockdown is very clearly now doing far more harm than good to people’s health, the health of economy and quality of life.
As Sir Mick Davis puts it in the Telegraph Today:-
The choice between health and the economy is false – neither can function without the other. The NHS can only deliver first-class care if supported by a strong economy. Moreover, the diversion of resources to coronavirus has created increased risks to our long-term health. Heart attack A&E attendances have dropped 50 per cent. The number of men dying from cancer in private homes during the pandemic is roughly 50 per cent higher than the five-year average. Three million people in the UK missed cancer screenings this year. Mental health patients are waiting up to six months for help.
Alas the NHS rarely delivers anything like first class health care more of a dire rationing system. The only person I know who has died of Covid contracted the infection in hospital after being admitted for a minor stoke. He was then dumped into a care home untested one assumes in order to infect vulnerable others. It seems the new emergency laws protect the NHS from Covid negligence claims too. Also the vaccine companies will be protected from legal claims for any side effects of the vaccine. This hardly seems to put much pressure on them to ensure the safely of the new vaccines or to ensure that they have a net beneficial effect which is far from clear as yet.
Not that I would bring any such claim myself as I so dislike enriching lawyers. The NHS should pay standard scale, no fault, compensation rates where things go wrong. Patients should agree to this in advance if they want treatment and not be able to sue for more. If the patients want more protection they should have to take private insurance.
This would wonderfully cull thousands of essentially parasitic jobs both in the NHS litigation department and in the legal profession. They could then all go and do something actually productive instead with their redundancy payments. Patients and their relatives would also be better off too in not having years of risky litigation.
If there has to be these Lockdown-not-so-lite-tiers the Hospitality and Accommodation sectors should be open in all areas, with or without a “substantial meal”, whatever that means.
The rolling 7 day average for daily Covid deaths in Sweden is 7, which would equates to in Britain 35 on the UK. Even though, according to Boris Johnson, Sweden “let it rip”.
It is currently 545 in the UK. Sweden has an higher urban density to the UK.
It sounds like you wish to see a major shift in policy. But this will not be achieved by discussions with ministers. Tinkering around the edges is not nearly enough. But then rocking the Tory boat isn’t an option.
Today’s government is vile, and you continue to support it. Interestingly, in your last sentence, you admit that this government is actively damaging business and jobs (not to mention the health and wellbeing of the citizenry, or indeed our liberties). The government you support is an enemy of the people – even if so many cannot see or understand it. Please don’t pretend that you are some sort of champion for common sense or moderating influence when you are, quite simply, an enabler.
If a family with children travels to stay with the grandparents for the holidays it makes no difference if they stay 5 days or 2 weeks. It is the initial contact which is the risk, once that’s done extra days locked down together add no extra risk. Plus a short period will force everyone to travel on the trains at the same time making them far more overcrowded than necessary. Let people travel to one destination and stay as long as they want, train journeys will then be staggered a lot more naturally.
I believe we could move to a more trusting approach, if EVERYONE followed the restrictions.
Most do, but a significant minority don’t seem to care a fig about the health of others, as long as they are having a good time. Many entreaties for more responsible behavior, fall on deaf ears.
I am not sure about the guidance yet. Until we know what tier we are to be in on the 2nd December I don’t know if I can visit my son and stay overnight in a hotel. Perhaps I have missed something John or it will become more clear later in the week. As for Christmas I agree. People can still use their own discretion. If they are not happy mixing with family or friends then don’t. Simple but allow others to do so if they wish to. Some of the rules are ridiculous though concerning the pubs and the amount of people at sporting events.
Dear Sir John–I assume you are joking when you say we can calculate (equals are capable of calculating) the risk to others. First, it is not true–many of the population do not have calculation as a strong point and the inter-relating issues are many and complex. Secondly, even if they did know how, many are, like it or lump it, not voluntarily going to behave altruistically, some far from it. This means we need to be told what to do. I am in the camp that would prefer to see Xmas given a miss this year. The dubious desire to the contrary reeks too much of nothing but sentiment for my taste. Insane to risk it all flooding back in January when vaccines seem just round the corner. What MP’s think is of course neither here nor there–as I say often I don’t see paying attention to them just because they have been elected, and want to get re-elected, as having much to do with anything.
Remember we are doing all this just to extend the lives of elderly and ill people, for whom the coronavirus will prove too much on top of everything else they suffer from. Because we can’t ensure their families and carers can’t be disease free and pass it on, the whole population is restricted.
Very few of working age suffer significant health problems if they catch the virus.
“It is not easy making choices for people”
Seriously? Look at the Govt.
Right form the start the Brexit Government has prioritised economic activity over safety to save the appearance of Brexit and out of sheer incompetence. .John Redwood and his like, played down the prospect of a vaccine coming to the rescue precisely so as to add weight to his argument that we should take more risks. ( Not them of course )
There was zero call for a Christmas plague, no -one asked for it an no-one wishes to kill their elderly relatives for the sake a small glass of sherry . Only days ago we were being told we should all be crammed back onto trains to save pret a manger
Events have shown his to be wrong in every way. Science , experts , and reasonable caution have triumphed over glib ignorance .We are nearly there
I’m glad they’re keeping the expensive London gastropubs open for people like me and Carrie – those lower class pubs that only sell drinks in working class areas in the North, well they can go bankrupt, we don’t care, and they shouldn’t be drinking anyway, PHE have been saying that for years so even though it makes no difference to the virus at all it’s still improving their health.
Vaccine priority list still not following the logic and science that clearly means it should be offered to men at an earlier age than women to reflect their relative vulnerability. Are the government “experts” just daft or is this being vetoed by politicians? If the vaccine works and is safe enough to use (which is far from clear as yet) then many lives certainly depend on this adjustment. It would also protect the NHS far more effectively. So which is it would they rather see these extra deaths than make the gender adjustment.
The PCR test for the virus has been totally discredited as a diagnostic tool. So why is the government still using it? The false “case” numbers it flags up are destroying lives!
We need to move on to a plan-B — That ought to be obvious to even those pushing their failed solutions on us.
Why did the NHS stop publishing its normal statistics?
Bed occupancy and so on?
There are too many things that do not add up!