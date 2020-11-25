Plenty of spending

So the government plans to spend £280bn more this year on their response to the pandemic. Some of this was much needed compensation for people who were not allowed to work or trade their businesses, and some of it was necessary extra spending on NHS capacity to handle the disease.
Now it is most important the government seeks value for the spending, and get the NHS up to full running on all the non CV 19 work.
32 Comments
The Great Reset.
Greatest transfer of wealth ever. And they had a good old go in 2008!
True, as I said weeks ago, this lockdown has been planned for some time. It’s no longer about saving lives but a means of bankrupting drink only pubs and hitting the motorist.
Most of the country north of Watford will be placed in tier 3 so that Boris can quietly renege on Brexit whilst preventing a backlash by keeping us locked up.
Sunak who seems reasonably sensible will be thwarted by the limp dumbs in the tory party and continue to shovel aid money to India and China whilst the next generation pick up the tab.
Five-star restaurants already fully booked for the 3 DEC no matter what tier they are in will your restaurants or pubs be open for you or is it just Big Mac, KFC and a pizza for you.
Good! About time people stopped being so ovine.
Borrow £400bn give £10bn away in aid – utter madness…and the people know it
Investment not spending should be the priority.
Stand by for the importation of people to be over 500,000 a year into the country.
Value for the spending? LOL. The greatest fraud of all time coupled with the greatest destruction of the value of currency of all time and we’re talking about value? This government has sowed the wind and the whirlwind is just getting started.
It is irritating to have to hear so many MPs up on their high horses about the reduction in what we are to borrow to send abroad to countries like India and China. It is the height of folie de grandeur. They seem to have all the wrong reasons for borrowing to give, such as it makes them feel good, and they can hold their heads high on the world stage, and it gives them “soft power”. Ugh. True charity is done discreetly and often anonymously.
significant cuts now required.
HS2 the easiest and most urgent.
Overseas aid- you know the £billions paid out to Space Programs, Nuclear arsenals, advanced weaponry, trivia projects and finally boosting corruption paid off-shore and into Switzerland – cut by £4bn.
Zero salary/wage increases for Public sector.
Teeny tiny article on BBC News website.
“Coronavirus cases in Liverpool have been brought down “quite remarkably” following a rollout of mass testing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Cases in the city are down by more than two-thirds in the last few weeks, he told BBC Breakfast.”
Yes well…that was with lateral flow test and shows a far lower % of “positives” than PCR.
Not been given much publicity has it?
(I remember JR saying right at the beginning of all this wool pulling that he would not take the test because it was not accurate).
I did note that he intends to reduce the aid budget to 0.5% for 2020/21 and that it will return to 0.7% “when the fiscal situation allows”. Given that the forecast of national debt as % of GDP will still be 97% in 2025/26 it looks as though that will not be for the foreseeable future.
No doubt these announcements will still not be enough to satisfy the “Gimme!, gimme!, gimme!” demands from MPs on all sides of the House for their special interest groups and/or their constituency.
The decision to stop calculating RPI is robbing pensioners and a good reason never to lend money to HM Government. Presumably it’s not an actual default on index linked bonds, but morally it is.
I saw a kind of flo chart showing the M8’s network of advantageous contracts re this virus.
Most interesting.
And hugely profligate and profitable.
Poor old”public purse”!!
Indeed..much spending.
The Bank of England said Britain could be headed for its biggest economic slump in over 300 years – why aren’t you outraged at the parlous state to which Johnson has brought this country in response to a virus with a very low mortality rate? How much more damage and misery will he be allowed to inflict on this country? He must go very soon.
But you are violating your manifesto commitment on aid spending. You all stood on a manifesto pledging 0.7%. And now you are breaking that. No wonder nobody can trust a word this government says.
The only way we beat Coronavirus is if it is beaten everywhere in the world. Otherwise infections will just come back. And today’s decision – by the worst government we have ever had – made that harder. Fortunately as we regress again to being Little England, America is about to be made great again. The grown ups will soon be back in the White House.
Does anyone have a reasoned argument why the NHS and MPs are exempt from the public sector pay freeze?…..Where all in it together – NOT
I missed the statement. Will the government still be burying the A303? The Johnson government is the most profligate I can remember. I look forward to the man’s political demise – and I’m a Conservative.
The OBR forecasts assume Tiers 2&3 for everyone till next Summer. Didn’t hear Risho mention that.
The NHS needs of course to be rather better than full running! It was not coping even before Covid it was already rationing and killing people, plus it now has the Covid backlog to catch up on plus lots of vulnerable staff sheltering at home.
Value for spending should have always been the mantra for the foreign aid budget. Sadly this wasn’t the case all the time. Now it’s been cut perhaps this will force the issue and moving forward we will only spend tax payers money on legitimate projects that really do aid the countries involved.
I see that the BBC is reporting that as a response to the pandemic (!) the Conservative government has wasted and mismanaged finances on an industrial scale. Or similar words.
Boris really fell into that one didn’t he? The left will now demolish him and his party for doing as they told him!
Your second paragraph is the important one: we must get value and experience shows that we will not get value from just chucking money at the NHS without doing a great deal more to it besides. The PPE fiasco says it all.
Still, at least there has been a reduction in foreign aid, and Mr Cameron’s angst on BBC TV convinced me that it must have been the riight thing to do, as if I had any doubt.
I hope you are watching what National Grid are tweeting…
@ng_eso
“We’re exploring measures & actions to make sure there is enough generation available”
As if we are not in enough of a mess we are a hairs breath away from having power cuts in cold weather.
I’m over seventy but during my long life I have never witnessed such gross irresponsibility , Lock upon the nation should never have happened.
“…and get the NHS up to full running on all the non CV 19 work.”
I’m not sure that the NHS has ever been “up to full running”. Too big, too bureaucratic, too wasteful, too inefficient.
Bye-bye faux conservatives.
At last a sensible cut in the overseas aid budget, for far too long we have wasted £billions on giveaways to Countries who simply do not need it.
Should be for humanitarian aid only, much better to encourage Trade not Aid.
‘Now it is most important the government seeks value for the spending, and get the NHS up to full running on all the non CV 19 work.’
But the government will probably just waste the money on contracts for cronies (with no relevant expertise on pandemics) again.
Consultants will certainly get their snouts in the trough too.
The government is never properly held to account on waste.
JR
“…get the NHS up to full running…”
Good luck with that.
Also consider abolishing left wing PC woke-ism from the NHS, and make it illegal for the NHS to set ‘security’ on any member of the tax paying public who dares to complain about bad practice.
I also think now is the time to prevent NHS biscuit eaters and office loafers from getting discounts in the supermarkets for no other reason than they have an NHS card.
Yes, I am a key worker – in the defence industry, and yes I too work bloody hard to save lives, and no – I never got any discounts WHY ! ?
Do not raise my taxes to pay for this.
I have not benefited so don’t expect to pay.