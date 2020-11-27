Three cheers for overseas aid

I am glad the UK spends money on ships and equipment that go to assist countries facing flood and tempest. I am in admiration of our medics and armed forces when they sometimes go to help treat and contain dangerous infectious diseases abroad. I am pleased the UK as one of the leading and richest countries of the world helps alleviate and tackle poverty in the developing nations.
The UK should set out what it can do and what it is good at, and should be generous where need arises and where we have the means to help. I want to see reform of our budgets and our activities in these areas so we achieve more with better value for taxpayers.
I went along with the Conservative leaderships’ support for hitting the 0.7% target of GDP, though I have misgivings about such targets. I do not think we should commit to spend a certain proportion of a fluctuating and usually growing number. We should decide on spending on a case by case basis and against our general budget background. We do not pledge to spend a fixed proportion of GDP on health or education or policing, but look at those budgets in the light of needs and costs. I trust the government will now repeal the 0.7% pledge in our law codes.
Labour will doubtless oppose such a change. They averaged under 0.4% of GDP on overseas aid in their period in government 1997-2010, despite pretending to support the international commitment to spend around twice as much as they managed. They never explained why during all those years they did not do what now they say we must do. Those who want to see more overseas aid spent might do better to lobby the EU and its member countries who spend together well below the 0.5% the UK is now indicating as a new temporary level.
Last year the UK again spent 0.7% or £15bn on overseas aid. £10bn of this was spent on projects and activities we chose along with the recipient country in so called bilateral aid. The balance of £5bn was spent by our giving the money to the EU and other multinational bodies to spend as they saw fit in so called multilateral aid. As we leave the EU it is a good time to bring our overseas aid spending back in house and decide on how we can best help those in need. We should also look at the full support we give, which goes wider than the items allowed under international conventions to be called Overseas Aid. Some of our Defence expenditure is aid, being used to help bring peace to strife torn countries and providing assets to tackle disasters.
I want us to identify the areas where we have most expertise and can do most to help. Maybe the UK should specialise in a few areas like the provision of clean water to each home, the provision of primary education to all girls as well as boys in poor countries and the roll out of programmes to tackle infectious diseases.
We should follow certain guidelines. The money should for preference be spent in the country we are trying to help, using as much local labour and skills as possible. Where we need advanced country inputs these should usually come from people and companies based in the UK. We should work on the principle that it is better to teach a hungry person to fish and farm for themselves rather than sending them food parcels. The aim is to get countries out of poverty, not into dependence. More trade is often of more help than more aid.
It will be great to see us achieve more by concentrating our efforts in areas where we have most to offer, harnessing public and private sectors together, and taking control with more programmes we run for the benefit of the poorer countries. .
28 Comments
Charity for worthy and needy causes is good; I’m sure most if not all your readers give generously. BUT, if giving first required a trip to the bank to negotiate an overdraft for the amount to be given, how many would do so? This is the position of the UK under a Conservative government.
Could not agree more.
Precisely.
You’d only borrow to fund a business you had a great deal of confidence in (I hope). Do it as part of a business deal or don’t do it at all.
First real Tory move in years.
Hugely popular amongst the taxpayer and so hated by the luvvies.
Now get us out of the EU properly and I may consider giving you my vote.
I do not.
Charities have played a large part in bringing us to this pretty pass.
And think…would any charity actually want to solve the problem that they use to justify their existence?
+1 Exactly
What I wonder is the percentage this country really gets back in reciprocal business?
I am completely in favour of international disaster relief.
What I would like to see is verifiable proof that Foreign Aid, from whatever ‘rich’ country, has actually had a lasting and convincing positive effect on the beneficiaries.
agreed. However, funding projects where the recipient country spends on Space, Nuclear weapons, fast jets and does little to assist its poor should not be part of the Aid.
“I trust the government will now repeal the 0.7% pledge in our law codes.”
I thought the idea was simply to adjust the percentage down? Marginally? This should be a matter of principle: does government enshrine into law the amount they will spend. If they do, then why not on education, on policing, on health? And if they do, then why do we elect MPs?
Foreign aid facilitates international politics and international trade. It is has no more purpose than that. It’s certainly not an expression of human compassion for those less fortunate. All is political in today’s Britain.
It’s also very revealing that our esteemed blog host should remain silent on the duplicitous and cynical farce of the fisheries bill that gained royal assent this week.
Anyone taking even a cursory glance at this piece of Parliamentary chicanery will be immediately struck by the bill’s fundamental purpose, a bill not to right a wrong but to facilitate a climbdown by a party, indeed two parties that no longer serve a useful purpose in either a moral or social sense.
It’s now ever so easy to deceive the public who have greater worries to contend with at present like for example how they can confront the poison of authoritarian intervention from the Socialist political class of which the Tory party and all their MPs are by association with Labour
I’d like to see a moment in politics that opens they eyes of the despised, targeted majority who then kick back and reject the Tory-Labour deception we have seen since 1990. Maybe new oppressive laws lobbied for by the race and religion lobby criminalising private conversations between adults could be that moment of realisation?
Hopefully, soon before these two vehicles of deceit and contempt do more damage to this once precious island and our world
Reply I have urged Parliament to take control of our fish and build a new domestic industry and published some of that.
I think that on an issue as serious as the Government’s policy on Climate Change the voters should be consulted and a referendum should be held, the proposal will fundamentally change our Energy supply and Boris Johnson is steamrollering this through Parliament, should not the voters have a say on this?
We had a referendum on the EU, this was a Democratic vote although some people still seem unable to accept the result!
I don’t remember the subject being mentioned at all in the run up to the last General Election, I certainly would have had serious concerns about it, Boris seems to have fallen headlong into the Carrie Symonds Honeytrap.
Starting a business supplying horse drawn vehicles and candles would appear be a good move😳😳
The voters must have a say!
Yesterday evening peak generation wind supplying 1.04%. Still we go ahead shutting coalfired power stations.
Re Johnson.
I would imagine this was the plan all along.
Use Brexit as a vehicle to gain power.
Unseat the gullible or complicit Brexit Party.
And then embrace the globalist agenda.
+1
Good morning
We are so rich we are forced to borrow money to give to other countries. And no one in Westminster sees a problem with that. Good help us !
We have been giving money in one form or another to these so called developing countries for over half a century and they are still wanting more. Perhaps someone should ask if throwing money at it really is not the solution as it clearly does not work and just let these countries get on with it ? Sooner or later they will work it out.
I do not remember ever being asked if I consent for my government to give borrowed money away. Certainly not when we are on the cusp of great economic hardship ourselves, that money can be better used at home.
But is just someone else’s debt, so who cares ?
If parts of the UK needs to catch up with the South East then we should use the 0.7% to do so.
It really comes down to spending sensibly and efficiently on sensible things that benefit people significantly and give value for money. Alas governments are usually hopeless at this, or usually they are not even trying to do this. Not their money nor they who benefit so what do they care? So we get lots of waste, incompetence, mad projects and corruption. Rather like most of the rest of government.
No comment on the continuation of a national lockdown via regional measures, meaning no need to consult Parliament (not that this would make the damndest difference)? Presumably because it is such an obvious and predictable development.
The truth is that this government is treating the people of this country with utter contempt. The truth is that you support this government. You are what you support, and so the inescapable truth is that you, Sir John, you are treating the people of this country with utter contempt. How heavy does this weigh on your conscience I wonder? Or has an adult life lived in UK politics ridded you of this awkward inconvenience?
Please defend yourself. Tell me I’m wrong – without resorting to the claim that you are attempting to moderate policy from within, a demonstrable failure of a strategy with a dismal track record stretching back decades. If such a defense is the best you can muster then I can only conclude that you are claiming innocence on the grounds of insanity – which itself would be a transparently cynical ploy. Again, show me I’m wrong.
Reply
I have provided a running critique of lockdown and made many suggestions on better ways of handling the virus. I voted against when we finally got a vote. I will write again about next weeks vote.
Reply to reply.
Indeed unlike many including my local MP, you made a proper critique and voted against rather than bow down to the party mantra.
We have a few cases here in West Oxfordshire, around 87 I think. Most of these are believed to be students whose parents live here (and therefore so is theit “base”) but who are actually away in Manchester, Liverpool etc.
If we are one of the ‘richest countries of the world’, Mr. Redwood, why do we borrow so much money. If someone is rich they don’t need to borrow money.
My neighbour earns £400 a week. He spends £450 a week and £50 of his spending is given to a charity whose chief executive earns £200k a year. He borrows money to keep going. Is my neighbour rich?
Indeed, it is better to teach a hungry person to fish and farm for themselves rather than sending them food parcels.
Even better to teach them to fish and farm for themselves and then send us their extra food in return for the teaching.
More trade is often of more help than more aid.
This is so important. Our trade with developing countries must emphasise support for entrepreneurs with opportunities to move up the value chain – not the exploitation of raw materials and cheap labour.
I’ve been bunging a few quid to Water Aid for 30 years or more. When is Africa going to have enough wells and pumps?
Ps I trust you will remind your virtue signalling colleagues who allegedly will be voting against the forthcoming cuts, that they are out of touch with a majority of the electorate.
More excellent articles in the Conservative Woman today!
Borrowing money to give it away is insanity. The best way to help people in poorer countries is to allow them to trade with us and not impose tariffs on them
It’s good that at least some Conservative politicians realise ‘we are facing the biggest crisis we’ve seen for many years’ (Sir Ian Duncan-Smith today). So whether overseas aid should be 0.7, 0.6 or 0.8% of GDP does not seem vital right now, Sir John. Countries including our own are facing far worse than ‘flood and tempest’.
The actions of your party in government are devastating our economy and will not leave much of our GDP available for good causes anyway.
One of the mistakes we have made in the past is to use funding as a bribe to get people overseas to behave in certain ways.
It is arrogant to expect countries overseas with a different morality code to ours, a different set of priorities and a different power structure to do what is fashionable over here.