A new UK fishing industry

Remembering past experiences of EU negotiations some fear another sell out of our fish. Unrelenting Remain supporters tell us as the fishing industry is so small, we should make concessions to secure other unspecified advantages in a general agreement. If the industry is as unimportant as they say it is to us, why would the EU be so keen to win concessions on it?
Isn’t the truth that it is small today for the UK only because most of our fish are taken by continental boats and often taken away for processing far from our shores?
Fish is one of many important wins from Brexit for the UK. It is also totemic, because most agree our membership of the EEC, now the EU, came with the sacrifice of our once large and healthy fishing industry. We have gone from good surplus and plenty of stock in our seas, to overfishing from abroad and an astonishing net deficit in fish.
The government needs to take action to make the most of this opportunity. They must of course hold firm in negotiations and refuse to make any sacrifice of our fish. A Free Trade Agreement makes sense for the EU, so there is no need to sweeten the deal with a gift of fish.
The government should also get on with the following policies
- Announce freeports, including our best fishing harbours, with favourable tax and regulatory conditions to found and grow a high quality food processing industry on the back of more landed fish.
- Offer a fund to finance or guarantee finance on the purchase of new vessels from a UK yard or second hand vessels from a non UK owner, to undertake a rapid expansion of the UK fishing fleet.
- Offer more training and training support packages to people wishing to undertake work in the industry.
- Add Enterprise Zones to our Freeports, encouraging food manufacturers to make up great fish recipes, provide frozen product and help identify new markets for our food at home and abroad.
I am sending this to the government for consideration.
212 Comments
Cheap fishing boats in Europe over the next year. They even drive on the right side of the sea. A great business opportunity.
Reply. Yes, some are for sale already if you google second hand trawlers
We must write to All our MP and tell them you damaging these lockdowns are to your life – you jobs – you businesses and health.
Ask them why is is good for Amazon to thrive while local shops go bust.
Ask them why is it good for Starbuck to thrive with takeaway while local pubs go bust.
There’s plenty of dinghies near Dover for recreational fishing.
I see Barnier offered us 15 to 18 % more of our fish.
Have we claimed any vineyards from France.
Yes you’re correct, fishing is totemic so don’t let princess nut job interfere.
Reply to reply: Plenty of dinghies too.
I watch and wonder how the whole Brexit thing will pan out.
Both sides are seemingly entrenched but, worryingly, the UK seems reluctant to walk.
So I think there will probably be a deal. Just how that deal will be sold to the public or how bad it will be I don’t know.
Dont worry, it will be bad. It always is just like when we joined and our fishing industries went down the pan and our orchards had to be grubbed up to satisfy the French. Actually had a real English apple the other day from my neighbours garden and it was delicious unlike French Delicious which aren’t. Don’t even do there regarding strawberries. Had some from the Netherlands the other day and they were enough to put you off eating them again.
Our fishing industry is mostly in foreign hands because successive Conservative governments, obsessed with the market instead of state control, , put licences up for sale. is there any chance of you accepting responsibility for your part in this?
Reply No, it’s the quota grab by the EU that did the damage
To reply- indeed it is Ted Heath and the EU that is to blame. Alas it will soon probably be Boris to blame when he caves in on fishing rights, the ECJ and our ability to become competitive. This on top of his/Carrie’s deluded green loon agenda, the absurdly bloated state sector and Sunak’s idiotic attack on entrepreneurs by cutting this relief for £10 million to £1 million in almost his first act.
+1
There seems to be an obsession, a madness, about fishing amongst europhobics, all perhaps connected with nostalgic notions of Britannia ruling the waves or some such.
A wise person once said that people seldom go mad alone, but in couples, or in families, or in villages, or even sometimes in whole countries.
This is because they need reassurance from others that their delusions and fixations are somehow reasonable and normal.
Goodness me, isn’t there a lot of that going on here?
Indeed. You and Andy make a right pair reinforcing each other’s delusions.
+1
Always good for a laugh, Martin, aren’t you? Here’s your comment re-written (but only very slightly):
There seems to be an obsession, a madness, about fishing amongst Remain traitors, all perhaps connected with nostalgic notions of the EU ruling the waves or some such.
A wise person once said that people seldom go mad alone, but in couples, or in families, or in villages, or even sometimes in whole political movements such as Remain.
This is because they need reassurance from others that their delusions and fixations are somehow reasonable and normal.
Goodness me, isn’t there a lot of that going on in our Remain establishment?
Love it Nick.
Heath gave away the fishing industry to achieve his ambition of membership of the EEC
His decision wrecked tens of thousands of families lives and has never been forgotten nor forgiven.
We are an island race.
Rework your post Martin to Welsh coal mines and you would realise that you would not be popular in your area as memories run deep on this too.
Reply to reply
No, it is the quota sales by many of our greedy fishermen that did the damage.
I think you’ll find much like the dairy farmers, fishermen sold their quota because they were too small to make a living from, and bigger operators usually from the continent have snapped them up. I also suspect that continental operators have enjoyed a greater degree of government support than UK fishermen have ever had from the British government. Why is it that seemingly all the so called ‘super trawlers’ come from the continent? How can it be that it is viable to build and operate a huge fishing ship from Rotterdam (say) but not Peterhead?
Reply to Margaret
No, it was the quota sales by many of our desperate fishermen as a result of the damage done by the unviable quotas disdainfully handed out by your EU empire. After all, who in Brussels gives a stuff about a handful of eu-phobic British fishermen, eh, Margaret?
…Or even about British people in general?
Absolute nonsense Margaret.
And you keep repeating this falsehood despite many posts explaining you are wrong.
The quotas for most fishing businesses were so small that making a profit was difficult if not impossible.
Selling up and getting out of the industry was the only choice.
To call them greedy is an outrageous comment .
Shame on you.
Margaret You’ve had all this explained to you before. Are you incapable of understanding what really went on? Do you honestly think that families who had been fishing for generations were really happy to throw the towel in for a few thousand? Really you do come out with some rubbish at times and so anti UK its not true.
How did this quota grab operate John and why didn’t successive UK governments do anything to stop it?
Spot on
Perhaps because as EU members, we were signed up to the Common Fisheries Policy.
and then owners sold boats as (e) uneconomic to continue.
Very sad and both Labour and the Tories have dirty hands, they both allowed the demise of the industry over the fleets from Europe
Forcing the demise of the industry….
‘First they came for the fishermen
But I am not a fisherman
…..
What did the Labour Party do when they where in power in the 70’s,90’s and 2000’s ?
I’ll give you the answer,absolutely nothing.
We have not had a Sovereignty since 1972. None could do anything. That’s the point.
The tragedy is that now politicians like that situation and don’t want the responsibility of making laws. That’s why Boris is crawling on his belly begging for a deal.
Pathetic!
Both sides have been in deadlock for months over issues such as fishing rights, governance of the agreement, and the “level playing field” conditions which would prevent unfair competition by slashing standards or boosting state subsidies and the roll of the ECHR, it is plainly obvious to a blind man that we are not going to get a deal only crumbs from the Eu , they still want to dictate and control us ,well hopefully Boris men will dig in and not crumble at the last minute and get a deal at any price, us leaving as we already have with no ties to the Eu is what a free and democratic country like we had pre 1973 anything else would be a betrayal of the United Kingdom
There is no deadlock. They are running down the clock so as to leave no time for proper debate and scrutiny of this appalling ‘deal.’ Much like the WA.
Someone is being hoodwinked….and I believe it’s the british people
But they are not hoodwinked, that’s the whole problem isn’t it?
Mark,
Absolutely. Why enact your Fisheries Act before the deal has been agreed?
Peter Lloyd in Con Woman a very good read of this disgusting govt. he says:
There are brutal arrests for anti-lockdown protesters, social media bans for those with contrary views and we have the mainstream media deliberately not reporting huge anti-lockdown protests in cities such as Paris and Berlin. They no-platform serious and well qualified critics, except for the choreographed ritual haranguing and shaming of a few dissenters by BBC and Sky TV interviewers. Lloyd is spot on.
The same will be true with Boris capitulating. He is leaving you no time to read, but will hurry you to vote for it as an imperative because the world will end if you do not.
A bit like back stabbed Gove today in the papers giving apocalyptic warnings if you do not vote for his Stasi police controlled state. He forgets Johnson flew off to the Carribean last year while people were lying on the floors in hospitals, he did not give a fig. Nor did he care for all those who lost their homes through flooding when he came back. He was too busy with his misfit personal Life!
Then he made the catastrophic decision to sign WA and NIP he said he would never do, Haiwei and HS2 all in a row!
Hancock telling parliament in January Covid was nothing to worry about as he stupidly followed the corrupt WHO to allow China to spread the disease throughout the world! He never prepared before as required by law, when it started to spread or the nine months after!
I suspect that both sides would prefer “no deal” after 31st December. Both sides then have time to see how it all works out and then, in a few years time, both sides might decide to retutn to the table.
not if the Government of the day want to be re-elected they won’t!
sensible
The ECHR – European Court of Human Rights – is nothing to do with the EU. We are not leaving it. The court we are leaving is the ECJ. European Court of Justice.
The ECJ is, effectively, a trade court. None of you can name any rulings it has made which you object to. Only a small number of cases have ever gone against the U.K. – and many of those concern our failure to follow agreed rules on the treatment of waste water. Yes, literally, sewage.
The ECHR – established by British lawyers after WW2, and based on the values of Churchill, is the court you think helps terrorists. It doesn’t but even if it did you aren’t leaving it anyway.
Five years on, how do you not know this stuff?
ECHR is worst than the UN….they even let Russia back in as a full member
Why is the taxpayer funding this corrupt institution
….and quoting Churchill as the architect to ECHR is weak – he had nothing to do with its current format
Fake Tory govt was going to get rid of ECHR and have British rights. Still waiting ten years on!
Johnson capitulating to the Irish last night I suspect.
+1
Pretending that you do not know things which are staring you in the face – or that you believed the preposterous claims of liars – are moral excuses for doing reprehensible things, for which you actually have your own, personal, ignoble reasons.
That is why those who claim to believe them will not listen to reason. They never really did.
So evidence-based reasoning with such types is a waste of time.
No independent nation is overruled by the ECJ.
We need to leave ECHR too. It has been ‘captured’. Everyone knows it but you and MiC.
+1
We are way past the last minute! This is extra time of the third half! Enough! Walk and don’t look back!
The games over, the results are in – you just have to wait for the final score at 5pm to claim your pools win
Lynne, you are correct. But he will capitulate that is why this charade continues to leVe no time for scrutiny before voting it through.
MPs ought to refuse for not giving proper time to read. We are told 600 pages of legal texts have been written so far. There is not enough time for experts to read, let alone the half wit MPs!
The EU sell out has finished its execution is about to come.
Agree
They voted on theMaastricht Treaty before it was translated into English, so blind. This is the old tricks and we know them all. But this time it’s different, we are Sovereign and we can tear up any agreement Boris access to if we want to. We will do if we are constrained.
Sorry accedes not ‘access’.
Will you please define your “clean” brexit?
Just specify one thing, like for instance, on what terms UK trucks will be allowed on the roads of the European Union, and how the terms for that will be agreed?
It sounds extremely messy to me, often involving issue-by-issue dealings with twenty-seven countries, over countless matters.
The vast majority of our catch is sold to the EU. That will never change. The EU market is much bigger than the UK market, so the EU will always be our main customer – and we can’t sell fresh fish to Australia, it’s too far away. So you can put up blockages on EU boats fishing in our waters if you want, and they will put blockages on our exports of fish. Lose lose. That’s Brexit for you – lose lose. Wouldn’t it be better if we all just trade without any blockages – which is the whole point of the EU?
Reply We could sell processed fish all over the world and eat more fresh fish at home.
What do you mean ‘fresh fish’? The tastiest fish you will ever taste is that which gets frozen as soon as it is caught. That other fish, chilled by ice in the boxes, until port is made? Not as good.
We currently do not sell fish to Australia so I fail to see where we would lose. The loss of access to our waters would do far greater damage than to us. The hiatus would allow fish stocks to replenish and the UK to develop new markets. If the EU wish to blockade any imports, so be it. Currently Spanish trawlers operate in Falkland Island waters and catch squid for their own market. I see no problem selling licenses to them and allow them to continue both there and here.
Win-win.
The EU UK allocation of fish in our waters is just 25% and the EU nations take 75% of our fish. I suspect our sales to the EU are relatively insignificant, since they already take most of the various types, why would they want to buy more? What is not discussed, so far as I know, is will the UK fisheries still be able to fish in EU waters as at present – e.g. the scallopers? More questions than answers it would seem.
EU waters are minuscule and fished out, that’s why the EU ‘bought’ the right to fish out African waters which they duly did. Destruction, destruction destruction ….
Well we could always put blockages on their exports of wine unless they let us loose on their vineyards. I think some home truths have to be told.
don’t want it, don’t buy it. Aussie, NZ, Chile, S.African even Californian if you can afford it.
Buy English – you’ll find it better than French anyday!
No need – I already drink Australian and US wines – and very good they are too.
How on Earth are you going to stop the countries of the European Union exporting their wine to every country other than this one?
Have you any idea whatsoever, what relative market share means?
If you think “trade without any blockages” is the whole point of the EU then you are rather deluded. It is about power grabs, money, control, corruption, regulation, destruction of any real democracy and many vested interests – “a common market” was just the ruse used to con some people.
Norway sells frozen fish and shellfish to S Africa, why couldn’t the UK?
Why not a deal – they can have our fishing areas in exchange for the return of Normandy to us.
The fish in our waters belong to the UK and there’s nothing unlawful about our UK government setting the parameters on the how, where, when, why and by whom, for the industry. You may wish to research what the EU’s SFPAs are doing around the coast of Africa and the devastation it’s causing their coastal communities before you judge the proposals of our government too harshly.
Sadly, it doesn’t matter what anyone believes the purpose of the EU middleman should be, the reality is that they don’t add value to the lives of the peoples of Europe. Their only priority is in saving the EU political construct itself, while Europe, literally, burns around them as frustrations boil over. Heartbreaking.
” EU middleman ” aka Brussels bureaucrat.
These remoaners never give up! Our Fishing Industry is so small at the present we can sell all the product local. Then let it grow slow time as they markets recover. No rush, keep calm and carry on laughing at the slaves of the eu.
The world still goes round!
Where will the EU buy the fish it needs?
I bet someone in the council of ministers has already been in talks with China – Well the EU can’t let the UK succeed after leaving
How can they “put blockages on” our exports of fish ? You mean by breaking international law as embodied in WTO rules ?
The new Fisheries Bill allows them – We allow them
Thats the sell out
So why are we forced to buy our cod from China?
So your plan is to boot EU boats out of our waters but for the EU to say “hey fine, lets carry on trading just like we always did, you Brits hold all the cards”. I expect the government will leap on this genius plan
Reply No, I want to change the way we trade with the EU by throwing off the single market shackles.
Reply to reply
Agreed. It is about governance. I want my elected government to control what goes on, that’s all.
+1
However the new Fisheries Bill is at odds with our complete governance….more smoke and mirrors
An odd point of view.
You need to ask why foreign boats were ever here?
Do you support also giving away our other natural resources?
What would we have left to trade if we gave everything away free?
what is wrong with that? Our waters not theirs ……trading is a 2-way deal. We buy multiples of our export – if they dont want to sell, no problem.
Change it you certainly will.
It has long been a folly to argue that Brexit will help ‘the fish industry’. It may assist parts of it but other parts of the fishing industry will suffer greatly.
In parts of Scotland swathes the fishing industry – particularly ‘inshore’ fishing – sell the vast majority of their catch to Europe. Tory Brexit makes it significantly harder for them to sell to their biggest customer. Many will go out of business as a result.
Fish processing will also be hit – as exports will be slower, significantly more bureaucratic and consequently more expensive. That will hit their businesses.
Fishing is basically an irrelevant industry. Brexit may help a part of this irrelevant industry but it will harm the rest. The focus on it demonstrates that the Brexiteers disaster capitalists have nothing else to talk about.
Meanwhile the damage you are doing to manufacturing, agriculture and services is immense. I heard an industry discussion about the music industry the other day. This is several times larger than the fishing industry and employs tens of thousands more people. Tell us what your Brexit does to our music industry Mr Redwood? I am sick and tired of hearing the plight of fishermen. If they don’t like fishing get another job. I want to hear about the orchestra that used to make its money by touring Europe. Tell us how they do it from January Mr Redwood – specifically all the masses of extra paperwork they need? Pointless paperwork. Paperwork they did not used to need. Expensive paperwork. Paperwork leavers promised they would cut.
So stop whining about fish and tell us about music. A proper industry. And when you are done with music tell us about film, insurance, sport, finance, motor manufacturing, aviation, law and the other industries you are throwing under a bus.
reply We can build a good worldwide fish industry processing and selling our fish at home and outside the EU if we get back control of this important resource. EU citizens will continue to listen to our music.
Yes only in the EU can such industries exist. There is no film industry in the US, and no lawyers there either. No sports teams in New Zealand, Australia or South Africa which can ever tour the world. No orchestras or ballet companies in Russia. Aviation and motor manufacturing can only happen in the EU as we know. Did anyone ever hear of anything so absurd as a car made or an airline operating outside the EU?
Look up what Roger daltrey thinks Brexit will do to the music business.
As for manufacturing that has been killed over decades by state manipulation forcing expensive power, expensive anti pollution and safety kit, lack of intellectual property protection etc. We continue to export our polution to other countries pushing up net world pollution and killing manufacturing here.
The EU will still have a choice. Buy some of our fish, or do without. I understand that EU quotas of EU waters have been slashed, due to overfishing and lower stocks. Where else will they get fish? Would the EU even be allowed to block our fish under WTO rules? If they raise tariffs on fish it would apply to all fish from countries that have no FTA with the EU. This would just make the costs higher for EU citizens, but the EU would benefit from more import tariffs. I understand that many countries are suffering from lower fish stocks, so it’s a good time to protect our own waters and sustainability of fish stocks.
Agreed, it’s up to the UK to decide who can fish UK waters and how much, its all about sovereignty over what the UK does and doesn’t do…
Was interesting to hear an ex French minister last week saying that with regard to fishing “don’t change the CFP it’s not broken”… I guess that’s what the French would say wouldn’t they…
Agreed! the remoaners forget the rule of WTO that tariffs apply to all trade, it cannot be directed at individual countries
1 If so irrelevant why don’t the EU just agree to hand us back our waters?
2 Elgar managed OK without us being in the EU
Sir Joe
I’ve just re-watched the excellent film of Elgar’s life by Ken Russell.
Elgar was ignored in this country while having hugely successful performances of his work staged in Germany prior to WW1.
It encouraged him to carry on composing. Europe was then and still is THE continent that understands and encourages classical music. Without it we shall be isolated and neglected.
However, no doubt we shall shine in the world of American pop and reggae.
Andy, it may come as a huge surprise to you to learn that musicians, singly or en masse, classical or rock, did actually manage to move around the whole of the free world before the construction of the Common Market.
I believe a little known group from Liverpool worked in Hamburg before we were deceived into joining the Common Market
They will also continue to eat our fish.
Take two paracetamol and pull the sheet over your head, it will get better soon Andy
We had better be free of the octopus called the eu, with all tentacles chopped off. They have never been for the benefit of of Britain. They have raped all our industry so now it time to recover and rebuild.
Hopefully watching the european galleon sink!
Keep hoping eh?
“The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012” said Nigel Farage.
Andy
You are correct, go all over Europe and the rest of the World and its Music from the USA and the UK which is played more often than any other.
We enter the Eurovision competition and we often as not come towards the bottom in the last couple of decades .
Ever asked yourself why, simply political voting for or against a particular country, Its absolutely nothing to do with the music.
Same tactics being tried in the negotiations.
Why are you bothered about fish Andy, you were telling us just the other day they way to save the planet was for us all to be forced to be vegetarian ?
By the way, let’s here no more whining from you Green fanatics about opposing genetically modified crops when you’re happy to accept a vaccine containing genetically modified human RNA.
Andy
You are correct, go all over Europe and the rest of the World and its Music from the USA and the UK which is played more often than any other.
We enter the Eurovision competition and we often as not come towards the bottom in the last couple of decades .
Ever asked yourself why, simply political voting for or against a particular country, Its absolutely nothing to do with the music.
Same tactics being tried by the EU in the negotiations., stupidly Mrs May like many other Prime Ministers before her fell for it, so they think they can try the same tactics again.
and we pay the most for that anti, jealous nonsense full of amateurish rubbish songs performed by poor singers etc. Quit – its a farce.
Nil point – for the ‘show’.
Take note ordinary folk – Fred and Alan actually take the Eurovision Song Contest seriously.
Alan Jutson
“We enter the Eurovision competition and we often as not come towards the bottom in the last couple of decades ”
While we send old age pensioner has beens like Engelbert Humperdinck to what is basically a celebration of youthful exuberance we will deservedly come bottom.
Nothing to do with your ‘political voting’ claim or the usual jeremiads of brexiteers.
But what about orchestras and bands? This is not about listening to our music. Many musicians make their money from touring and your Brexit makes touring significantly harder, significantly more expensive, significantly more bureaucratic and significantly less lucrative. And, sure, high profile bands will be fine. But what about jobbing musicians? Or sports people? Or lawyers? Or teachers? Or ski instructors? Or film makers? Indeed, an advert has just gone out for an actor to play Prince William in a coming series of The Crown. One of the requirements – an EU passport which allows free movement throughout Europe. Britons need not apply.
The EU will chuck you some fish. This has always been inevitable. But I would wager that, in Wokingham, you probably represent close to zero fishermen. You represent many thousands of service professionals, manufacturers and farmers. All of whom lose from your Brexit. Why are you throwing them under a bus?
Complete nonsense.
Indeed. You are right on the money on this one. It is a fact that no American musicians have ever played in the EU. The permits needed made it impossible. Just as no British band has ever toured the USA since we joined the EU.
“Fishing is basically an irrelevant industry.”
The real point is who is in control, makes the rules and laws inside UK territory.
The UK Government has not said the EU cant fish in the UK. The UK seems willing to award quotas based on stocks in the sense of cooperation. The EU’s one and only stance it is they that get to decide and they that get to rule – the People of the UK can have no say in what they want.
Orchestras are more likely to fall foul of the “green” lobby than of paperwork.
Touring is considered “unsustainable”.
I bet there will be no such things as live music with audiences in our uber bleak future.
And as for fish..remember how essential it is for a healthy diet!
Indeed albeit academic if we get sold out. The fact that the ERG recently felt the need to stiffen Boris’s backbone worries me.
There is a greater reason for Macron’s annoyance than losing the fish. A Time Out survey in a number of counties found that the French had lost their number one spot as the worlds sexiest accent.
Who is now number one? The U.K. Ha. that will show him!
I’m on edge too to see if Boris sells you out. Just a few weeks to find out. Imagine if he does a trade deal with our biggest export market instead of just putting his fingers in his ears and saying “I can’t hear EU” while whistling God Save the Queen, wouldn’t that be shocking
It’s not just the ERG who are concerned, brexit watch, Fact4Eu, Briefings for Britain et al, all are concerned by the signs – or lack thereof.
+1
I am also concerned
The French aren’t our friends and never have been. Macron is behaving like napoleon and Degaul.
Jumped up no marks.
At least France generally sends us their workers and we send them our spenders. There are worse combinations available.
I blame Del Boy Trotter for that.
Mangetout, mangetout !
Boris has no backbone.
+1
‘Offer a fund to …’ Fair enough – but the money for the fund can’t be more helicopter-money from Boris & Rishi. The money can be found by charging the EU for every tonne of fish they take from our waters. I am disappointed that you don’t seem ever to mention this point. Implicit in an expansion in the size of the British fleet – British-owned, British-skippered and British-flagged – is a year-on-year reduction in the size of the EU’s quota. a Figure of 3% would work well enough, for starters.
Brexit is at last the opportunity needed to rebuild fish stocks in UK waters after so many years of habitat destruction under the EUs CFP and discard mismanagement.
We should involve our scientists from the outset in conservation measures including no take zones, and particularly limit the devastation of bottom trawling and sand eel extraction. There must be no further involvement of foreign powers in managing our sovereign waters.
This will be of immense benefit to the whole marine ecosystem and its wildlife.
You don’t believe a word of that really do you?
Have you seen how the private water and sewerage companies have been behaving re river water quality under Tory laissez-faire rule? That is, the cutting back of inspection and enforcement activity?
A keen ecologist like yourself didn’t miss that, surely?
The sacrifice of fishing rights to the EU is the least of our worries. Yes, it’s an important issue of territorial sovereignty and profitable access to this nation’s natural assets but most recognise that this issue isn’t an issue that exercises the minds of voters when compared to the deliberate destruction of our economy, our freedoms and exposure to Marxist racist ideology designed to demonise, neutralise and silence tens of millions of British citizens
It is as simple as this Mr Redwood. You are an MP of a party that has in alliance with Labour and their oppressive client state exposed this nation to extremism, racial ideology and authoritarian laws designed to reconstruct our world and turn us into faceless, placeless automatons
You have laid the foundations for a most terrifying future and both parties haven’t been condemned for it. The politicisation of racial identity always leads to division and that appears to be the fundamental aim, the playing one off against another for political considerations.
Stop playing with human beings as though we are chess pieces. We are slowly becoming pissed off with it
+1
DOM
+1
Well the rumours indicate that fishing is being traded for concessions on the much more obscure level playing field demands. That would be the wrong way round. There is no point leaving the EU, or at least leaving the single market, if we are to remain de facto members by virtue of some Trojan horse ‘level playing field’ commitment.
Mind you, should there ever be another Scottish referendum, it is important that we can say that one of the slogans of the separatists ought to be ‘hand back our fish!’, as the separatist prospectus will be to re-join the CFP. So from that point of view we shouldn’t cave on fish either.
Good morning.
Leaving aside the comments made by Dom this week concerning the Fishing Bill going through Parliament, I would like to re-state that the situation regarding fishing can be easily resolved by offering licenses, as the Falklands do, to EU boats on favourable terms providing, that the EU is prepared to offer the same to our boats in their waters.
What has always been important to me was confirmation of ownership can control. We decide who can and cannot fish in OUR waters, and we decide what, how much and when. That is why it to me has always been a litmus test as to whether or not the UK has truly left the EU and, as I suspect, just signed another vassalage agreement.
I wish again to reiterate my belief that what is being negotiated is not a FTA but Association Membership. Much like the Heath government tried to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes by calling the EEC the Common Market and telling people that it was about trade and lying over its true purpose, so too does this government.
When I and Mike Stallard were advocating the Norway Option, those here, including our kind host wanted nothing to do with it. Today we are no further down the line and will in all respects get an even worse arrangement than Norway. But unlike Remainers I accepted that I was in a minority. I knew that if you went against the Establishment and the Political Class, you know, the ones with all the power, you would lose.
You are absolutely right Sir John. Back in the 60s all our east coast ports were surrounded by thriving fish related industry. As we became shrouded by the EU mantle they all died away and thousands lost their lively hood.
The quisling remainers have been reducing the estimated size of fishing almost on a daily basis. This morning on Sky it is now down to 0.1% of GDP. Bloody liars
We must have full control of our waters like any other nation and the quicker the EU understand that the better
Off topjc, if Sir John will allow
I was unable to reply to those responses to my comment yesterday, the general thrust of which was that Sir John and others in the Tory party are doing what they can, but are essentially powerless to effect sensible change. Though I have addressed this argument numerous times, I will reemphasise it once more…
If Sir John and others are indeed powerless, then one what on earth is the point of them staying in the Tory party?! I agree there is nothing they can do, which is why I have repeatedly called for Sir John and others to leave the Tory party. But they have not, and, I suspect, will not, despite the Tory party being for big government and rigged economies, the green lunacy, and ongoing association and cooperation with the EU, otherwise known as BRINO, otherwise known as membership of the globalist agenda. It is obvious what the Tory party is, and despite being unable to change it, Sir John and others remain in it. Ask yourselves why. Whatever the reasons, they cannot be good ones, and the result is that the prospect of a worthwhile alternative to this failed politics is limited. So Sir John et al. are therefore perpetuating the Tory party’s agenda – as much as they might profess to disagree with it.
There are contributors to this site that understand this. However, there are far too many that don’t. If people that take an interest in matters of state and otherwise exhibit a degree of intelligence cannot see that the Tory party and all those that support it are the single largest obstacle to the political change this country is crying out for, because the Tory party is squatting on the political territory that can bring about this change (small government, far freer markets, individual responsibility and liberty), then how can change come?
The impending economic reckoning will undoubtedly drive change, but to assume this will result in a withering away of the state rather than a further, and significant, increase in state power is unwarranted. Alternatively, a popular revolution, given the state of society and culture in the west, can hardlybe expected to end well. If the government’s response has done anything positive, may it be to have woken people up to the possibility that a violent popular uprising and/or – more likely – authoritarian, and even totalitarian, states in the western world are not just a possibility but the destination given the direction of travel. So, I ask, somewhat tongue in cheek, but nevertheless with all seriousness, What is to be done? Please may it not be the reincarnation of Lenin…
I agree with all this. Particularly the part about the size of our fishing industry. Any documentaries about our fishing industry shows how big and flourishing it once was. As June Mummery has said it’s not just the fisherman that is the industry. It’s the boat makers, the engine makers, the net makers etc that gives jobs. I remember a documentary about the boat people in the Thames, virtually all gone. That was also down to EU regs.
Also, for an island I find it surprising how expensive fish is to buy.
I remember in the 1970s going to Fleetwood and seeing hundreds upon hundreds of fishing boats of all sizes and eating freshly caught ‘fish n’ chips’ …..come the 1980s it had all gone
It is expensive in part because within the UK it is a minor commercial activity. Worcester a town of around 100,000 does not have a dedicated fishmonger. In France , Spain, Portugal and Holland it is a major industry. I can readily buy more UK caught fish and shellfish here in Southern Spain than I can when I am in England. To the above continentals it is more important than Chicken Tikka Marsala is to the Brits. Based on the price of large imported South American langostinos here in Spain and the miserable minute prawn offerings in UK supermarkets you are being ripped off.
If only the government would read your comments on our fishing rights as a sovereign nation. Regrettably the head boy, BB of 10 Downing Street, is in physical and mental isolation with advisors now pulling his well oiled strings.
Covid19 has proved yet again no one can predict the future. Gordon Brown sold the nation’s gold on the basis of its marginal worth and replacement by fiat currencies.
Financial arrogance of an extreme proportion.
Surrender on fishing and we will never, never ever be free.
Fishing Rights=British Rights
No Surrender!
Don’t know what to say when I read this nonsense – as if a Tory Govt was ever going to stick its neck out to back fishing- Time to get real
In monetary terms the fishing industry is symbolic, but in political terms it is explosive. It is really about who controls our territorial waters and the acceptance of the UK as a sovereign state.. Once that is accepted we can be as mean or as generous as we wish when it comes to deciding who can share in the fish in them.
It’s an attempt at an emotive distraction – from the fact that millions are going to be materially damaged and to have their futures blighted by Tory brexit.
The tame media play along with it to fill up the discussion space just as John does here.
Correct – its about who is sovereign
Ben
Agree.
Watch the space….Johnson will announce a deal i.e cave-in to french demands and be dressing it up as a major victory.
The liar said Oct 15th was the deadline, yet Barnier is in the UK right now – WHY ! ?
……capitulation imminent.
Macron is holding up the fishing agreement due to threats of bolshevism from his north coast fishermen. They have been landing Dover sole, turbot, pilchards, sardines etc – taken from our waters – for many years.
Fishing boats from Brittany, Normandy and the Calais area catch more than half of their fish in British waters. The French, Dutch and Danish fishing industries would be all but wiped out if they were excluded or forced to drastically reduce their hauls. Too bad.
With just a year and a half to go before national elections, being seen as the defender of France’s northern coastal communities will prove a valuable campaign asset for Macron. He was also responsible for refusing to allow our continuing in the EU Galileo GPS system, in spite of huge technology transfer from us – and over a billion pounds.
Despite being subjected to repeated provocations from Russian squadrons, the Royal Navy has only recently had sufficient warships to effectively challenge Russian naval activity in the N Sea and the Channel (“La Manche”). Macron has repeatedly refused to provide naval support to the RN as it defends the northern French coast from this Russian threat, any more than Merkel has in the N Sea.
For once I am in agreement with your arguments. We should be landing – and exporting – our own fish. We should now regard the French as obstructive to our interests and act accordingly. Pull our Chinooks out of their Islamist war in Mali and let them get on with it.
Teeside and wearside could easily go back to being significant fishing ports, they have the space for processing facilities, they have large underutilised workforces, they have the harbours. All it needs is the politicians to reverse the social manipulation which they used to kill this business originally.
+1
The 0.1% industry employing 24000 that seems to be your only concern is dwarfed by other industries and people’s lives that will be ruined by your Brexit. The numbers of UK people employed in just the leisure industry on the continent will likely be replaced by EU people. That’s over 25000.
Your arguments are beneath pitiful.
The Tory media are doing John etc. the enormous service of filling their pages and airtime with this smokescreen, blown-up matter though, so you can see why he does it.
Reply It’s the EU that are making a big thing of fish and that is why the media are following their agenda yet again
You have it well covered this morning. I would only add that as we now have an FTA with Japan we should encourage the expansion of a quality fishing trade with them. though by and large the Brits don’t eat shellfish the Japanese do. They would appreciate the quality of the Scallops and what we call Langoustines ( Scampi, Dublin Bay Prawns, Cigalas ) that come from the west coast of Scotland. A very good business could be built using refrigerated airfreight. Government have done their bit with the FTA. I would encourage those who already export these delights to Paris and Madrid to check out the potential in Japan. I also know that once the Japanese agree something, that’s it, end of story. No blocked ports or lorries on fire. I would also guess that the added value would be better.
We had an FTA with Japan for a long time, while we were members of the EU. Now we’ve got a replacement, only not quite so good. Please, Mr Agricola, do not be taken in by Ms Liz Truss and her “here’s a new trade deal” pitch. They are old and slightly shoddy trade deals
Did you dream that after your heavy lunch, there is no evidence to support your silly statement
The Foreign Office now expect 200,000 British Passport holders in Hong Kong will be moving to the U.K.
Which parts of the U.K. will benefit from this influx?
They are intelligent ,industrious, and obviously believe in democracy. It rather depends on their skills as to where they end up. The last such influx of the enterprising gave us the first Home Secretary who seems in tune with what needs to be done.
That will keep the printers happy in France
Slight correction…
The UK will roll out new “iconic” blue passports for a post-Brexit Britain — but they will be produced in Poland by a French-Dutch company called Gemalto
It’s now 800,000 not 200,000.
BD: given that the Hong Kong Chinese have a reputation for hard work and initiative, I’d say wherever they settle in the UK will probably benefit.
Every society has its bad ‘uns. Will we getting the best – or the worst?
So do the Polish, so what ever is your point?
I am old enough to remember the time when fresh fish was a regular item of the family diet and fishmongers existed where you could buy fresh fish. IIRC it was not rationed during WW2, unlike meat and eggs. I would welcome a return of fish to the national diet. If no agreement can be reached with the EU then the industry will need to find new markets. Such is the global demand for fish that should not be beyond its wit and imagination. If the EU decides in its wisdom actually to boycott or prevent sale of UK fish in the EU then I think it should be possible to reciprocate by finding suitable non-EU sourced substitute food and drink from other countries eager to sell to the UK. The EU has been slow to come to terms with the implications, for the EU, of Brexit. No deal looks more likely by the day.
Dear Sir John–Now that we are out (Deo Gratia) I can never understand the talk of Fishing “Rights” because I see not the slightest question of the EU having “Rights” of any kind over our fishing. I am a bit dim on this but do our EU good friends partners and all the rest propose to buy the fish they wish to conitue plundering or to rent the use of the sea? I don’t see much parallel with our desired involvement in EU trade at market prices. It all continues unbelievable.
The EU is the largest single fisheries market in the world and a net importer of fish and fish products. This is before they lose access to our waters. Most fish imports have zero tariffs because there is already a shortage. I can go to my local supermarket and buy prawns from Thailand or Pollock from Alaska and neither country is in the EU. The customer is king and maybe prices will increase for the EU countries but try and stop Europeans buying their favourite fish and there will be riots.
The dear old EU allowed the Med to be emptied – its fish stocks dead. If we carry on with current rules the UK will be surrounded by empty sea too!
As a child and indeed a teenager we had 2 cinemas a mile walk from home. Regularly we’d walk past chippies on the way home. It never occured to us that we couldn’t afford fish & chips, white paper and outside wrapped with clean newspaper.
Not an unaffordable treat as it is for so many families now. Get rid of the EU trawling killing the stocks and resurrect the habit of improving diet with fish.
I’ve asked the question before. Why are we importing workers from Africa and the Philippines to work on our trawlers? Is it that they work for less or that British workers don’t want to do the job? We need to understand this before we take back control of our fishing grounds and try and grow the industry.
The last time I patrolled our fishing grounds, the money from the sale of the catch was divvied up between the boat (owner), skipper and crew, by fixed proportions. If we need to import fishermen, Africa shouldn’t be sourcing them.
The level of gaslighting by you and other brexiters is actually now quite sickening.
We did not vote to leave the single market in 2016. The campaign to leave actually said ‘Brexit does not mean the UK will leave the single market’.
Reply Reply Both Leave and Remain said we would be leaving the single market. I always said that in debates.
The Leave campaign said over and over again that Brexit would lead to no change at all in trade with the EU, it would remain frictionless. That happens only in the EU single market – as people like Dan Hannan, Owen Paterson, Michael Gove, David Davis and Nigel Farage said repeatedly. I can’t understand why John Redwood tries to deny facts that are one click away on google
Reply The government’s own pamphlet to every house said we would be leaving the single market and customs union. I always said that.
The government supported remain so whatever the government said was rejected by the British people. It follows that since the government said we’d be leaving the single market and customs union, the British people voted for us to stay in them. Please do not disobey the will of the people, Mr Redwood
Reply The government said if we voted to leave we would be leaving the single market!
“Both Leave and Remain said we would be leaving the single market.”
As did the then Prime Minister.
Exactly. We must watch for flags of convenience, i.e. EU owned vessels registering in the UK to get fish. They can buy licences if they want but it must be strictly enforced or the EU will cheat like they always do. Perhaps it should all be landed in the UK.
Perhaps with more of our own fish in the shops prices will be more reasonable and demand will increase. which would be good for the health of the nation. The Remoaners say it is an irrelevant industry. It was made so by the EU grab of our fishing grounds, so there is every chance it will expand. If not, the fish can stay there and not bee hoovered up or electric shocked to extinction. The seabeds will recover and we must also do something about the sand eels being taken to excess for fish meal processing. We got absolutely nothing out of EU fishing except to buy our own fish back again, so whatever happens we will be no worse off.
Re Freeports, I understand our largest port, Felixstowe has already applied.
OK – nothing to disagree with there….
I would only add that yes, many are expecting some kind of Brexit fudge — after Boris’s disastrous approach to CV-19 and his abject surrender to the green lobby, a failure to deliver Brexit will be his third strike.
Surely we should have a vote on the government’s pursuit of green policies, they don’t have a mandate to proceed with this and it will result in a return to the Stone Age?
A referendum should be the automatic response when the country and the evidence is split… and a government want a drastic change
Not so long ago we were being told that we needed to eat other fish rather than Cod due to the shortage, they didn’t tell us that France had been given 84% of the Cod quotas in the English waters in English channel, ourselves 9% .
It would be an error to place any trust in the British establishment fighting our corner.
You may or not like Margaret Thatcher but she had an unshakeable belief in standing up for Britain and getting value for money. So it is a watershed moment that the EU is caving in (symbolically represented by Frenchman Monsieur Barnier) but french President Monsieur Macron uses the death of Maradonna to declare ‘Hand of God’ goal in 1986 Argentina v England was a “Victory against Margaret Thatcher’s Britain”. Desperation indeed to stoop so low to save his own skin.
MT is Britain’s Ace Card as she is well known by the french MSM as ” Mrs I want my money back Thatcher” usually followed by laughs all round in the TV studios – their little joke. Bu now they are just beginning to realise now what it means.
It shows how the EU at the top really think of Britain – and that is our Ace card now- lack of their goodwill and entente cordial – deliberately misspell.
An excellent post and your first two paragraphs sum up the main issue nicely. I have often heard the claim that we no longer have a large enough fleet to take advantage of all those waters. That may be the case for a year or so but benefits will begin to show themselves immediately. Investment in the industry infrastructure will begin almost immediately, boat building and processing facillities for example. More importantly, fish stocks will recover with the temporary reduction in pressure that would come during 2021.
I have heard the threats to disrupt our exports of fish but Europe is not the only market available to us, particularly for shellfish. In any event, EU customers do not buy from us for charitable reasons and I suspect that their respective governments would find it hard to justify breaking International Law.
I was heartened by what Lord Frost was reported to have said yesterday about the negotiations. His assertions about Sovereignty (they were a fact and not a negotiating tactic) were loud and clear earlier this year but it is no surprise to me that te EU chose to ignore them. So be it.
It is time to repudiate the Withdrawal Agreement, repeal the 2020 withdrawal agreement Act and look for other markets. That is the beauty of Sovereignty, if an International Law doesn’t suit the Country, you just repeal the Domestic Law that enacts it!
So you wont mind when China absorbs Hong Kong then
It already has.
It was always going to happen eventually Len.
The PLA could have marched over the border anytime they wanted to – but they didn’t. HK and Macau were important sources of foreign currency for the Chinese at one time – but once that need diminished, so did the logic of maintaining HK’s imaginary independence.
The wealthy HK Chinese have been moving their money out for many decades. They make it there but it doesn’t stay there… Go look at the North Shore in Vancouver if you need any proof… 🙂
They already have, hence the passport holders flocking here.
Yup. We need a new industry. Every new industry we can get, in fact.
Does Boris not realise that his blunderbuss approach to lockdown is going to create SO much unemployment, especially among the young and among women ?
Britain could well become the world’s new Red Light district.
Barnier, who the Remoaners assure us is a magnificent negotiator, indeed the only adult in the room, seems to have as two high priority goals getting access to UK fish and controlling UK state aid. At this point with only a few weeks to go he faces utterly failing to achieve either of these with the EU totally locked out of UK waters and no state aid restrictions at all. Tell me again what a good negotiator he is ?
I think we should unilaterally start inviting French and other fishermen currently active in British waters to apply for short-term 2-3 year fishing licenses and quotas for next year to ensure their businesses can continue and they can plan for future quota decreases. This would seem a fair way to proceed. It would also remove fishing as an issue for the FTA talks which will no doubt start again in the next 2-3 years.
Barnier, is playing the remoaners game. Trying to slip in EU control over the peoples of the UK, then salami slice away until we are brought to heel and accept our superior masters.
Roy
“I think we should unilaterally start inviting French and other fishermen currently active in British waters to apply for short-term 2-3 year fishing licenses and quotas for next year to ensure their businesses can continue ……”
=========
Why give the french fishermen anything? They’ve been attacking British boats and crews. They should be kicked out.
The so-called ‘sticking points’, fish, ‘level playing field’ etc. wouldn’t even be on the table if the EU was ‘negotiating’ with any other country.
We should have told them that on ‘Day One’ and refused any talks until that pre-condition was accepted.
As it is we keep being told that these issues still need to be ‘resolved’ which implies that the UK will make some concession. It reminds me of the way some people wanted to ‘negotiate’ over the Falkland Islands – either the UK holds them or Argentina does, there is no ‘middle way’.
Rememer this ‘deal’ is a party decision, the referendum said nothing about a deal – it said leave
The past 4 years have, front and centre, been a Tory mess of their own making
Hi JimS,
I whole-heartedly agree with your last paragraph.
As I said in my earlier post, David Frost made our red lines very clear. He told everyone that these red lines were not a negotiating tactic. Indeed I remember him saying that reclaiming our Sovereignty was the very object of leaving the EU.
It is the EU that keep saying that issues need to be resolved or that the UK needs to compromise perhaps in hope that we will cave (no doubt encouraged by certain Scottish politicians siren songs). As you point out, how can any independent and sovereign state tolerate such bad faith demands.
+1
Before the EU stole our fish, it was a staple in our daily diet. It was not expensive compared to meat. The landed fish were mature and sold fresh not frozen. I look forward to eating fresh fish caught by our fishermen in our waters. When the fishing industry returns to what it was before Edward Heath gave it away as a dowry to the French for allowing them to decimate our farming industry, fresh caught fish will become a staple again for many British households and the size of the industry will grow dramatically.
The duty of government is its own people first. That applies in negotiating trade as well as determining who if anyone at all should be be allowed to immigrate or otherwise arrive on our overcrowded little island. People motivated by sentimentality have no business in government because they can cause immense damage to those they are paid to serve.
Agreed, we will eat more fresh fish if it’s available.
Should suit the Greens too as they want us to eat less cows, sheep etc…
Well Said.
Excellent, John. I do hope you have a direct link with David Frost and Michael Gove. You seem to speak with clarity and sense.
Always look forward to reading your comments on these matters.
Sorry for the pun but the boat has already left the port
The deals been done
Boris will this weekend accept anything to secure a WA deal
Glen Cullen
“Boris will this weekend accept anything to secure a WA deal”
============
Indeed he will. It shows you what the guy is like. He denounced May’s treason document as being akin to polishing a turd, all this time later has he ripped it up?…no he hasn’t.
Cast your mind back to when covid broke – that famous press conference when a journalist asked about brexit, Johnson’s response: “nah we don’t want to talk about that”……. No, Johnson I bet you don’t !
He’s been playing covid as a smokescreen to hide a big fat smelly betrayal. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if his aides correctly advised him that any betrayal no matter how small could never be sold to the people.
No wrong as usual Remain support ( the majority) never wanted anyone to jeopardise the rest of the economy in the first place .This includes ,as it happens much of the fishing industry which processes EU caught fish and will now be unsustainable ( this is why we have to have Free Ports – not bounty just a miserable work-around yet more damage ).
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I agree wholeheartedly with the contents of your today’s post. However, the fact that the government has not embarked already upon your policies 1,2 and 3, suggests that it does not know what to do with the return of UK fishing grounds. It does not have a plan, just one month before the possible return of one of the richest fishing grounds in the world, except to be able to say it has taken back control of our waters. It will then allow EU vessels to continue fishing there with some minor reductions in their catch spread over many years. In the event of a No-Deal, does anyone think this government would have the balls to ban EU trawlers and more importantly enforce the ban?
Indeed, the lack of planning is probably not confined to fisheries. Who expects this government to have the requisite borders and customs practices fully in operation come January 1st?
With a couple of notable exceptions; Priti Patel being one, Ministers give the impression they would like nothing better than a return to the good old days when decisions were made for them in Brussels.
There is nothing that would please me more than to see a successful Brexit Britain but the government’s heart is not in it.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Sorry! Policies 1,2,3 AND 4
What of the new Fisheries Act? I read foreign boats can still fish in British waters as long as the catch is landed here. They are then free to immediately export them to the Continent. Sounds like plus ca change. With our own fleet diminished, why and how would British fishers compete in an area where those dominant in the industry from abroad can continue to harvest our seas. Yet another piece of governmental sleight of hand if this is true.
I think that you will find that foreign boats will require our Governments permission to fish our waters.
I do wish people who refer to regulations actually acquire an adequate level of knowledge of them before commenting.
“Fishing is one of the world’s most dangerous occupations” – from Lloyds Register Foundation. One thing this pandemic has shown us is that life will always trump the economy.
I always thought it strange in the 1980s that coal miners always said they wanted to keep the mines open so their sons would have jobs. Ironically those same sons are actually now small traders (the self same “white van man” that Labour turn their nose up at) and “red wall” Tory voters.
The fundamental problem with the EU is, and has always been, the balance of trade.
Peter
“The fundamental problem with the EU is, and has always been, the balance of trade.”
=======
And also the fact that the french are in it. Take France out of the EU and it’d probably work fine.
I like your 4 point plan Sir John, but if the British government were serious about regenerating the UK fishing industry they would have announced specific incentives months if not years ago. It would have been a statement of intent, but the deafening silence speaks volumes….
Great idea.
The first thing is for the EU to understand is that what ever fishing takes place in UK coastal waters or in fact the UK’s EEZ is at the discretion of the UK Government. The EU quota system past or present has nothing to do with it.
The Common Fisheries Policy is the part that has destroyed fishing for all. It has destroyed the fishing in EU coastal waters, hence the desperate play to get control of UK coastal resources,
If EU boats are permitted to fish in UK waters it should be assessed on stocks and stocks along, not other trading criteria, and by the UK authorities and no one else, other wise ‘all’ fishermen everywhere will loose.
The UK already limits the size of boat our fishermen can use in our coastal waters, that same limit should apply to all. Fish not landed in UK ports should always be part of any foreign quota.
Above all is the UK a Sovereign Independent country with laws and rules in its own territory decided, changed and dropped by the people of the UK. Or is it a defeated colony of some foreign power?
The CFP saved fish stocks and allowed them to be rebuilt.
If a new fishing industry could be made to happen it would be a marvellous thing for really depressed coastal regions.
Fishing used to be a significant industry which was sacrificed by Heath because he was sooo desperate to join the EEC. A scam pulled at the eleventh hour …just wait for the next one!!
The terrible damage the EU has done to this country!!!
Our waters are NOT EU property!
The only deal that works for every sector of the UK is what was voted for a ‘Clean-Break’ .
Everything else is smoke and mirrors played into by a Parliament that prefers to do as they are told by foreign mandarins than take control and start working for the People that put them there and pay their wages.
I see the government has banned the playing of monopoly on Christmas day.
Send the police around now for me, as I will be playing it.
Never in human history has a government looked so silly.
From….The World Turn’d Upside Down 1647
Listen to me and you shall hear, news hath not been this thousand year.
Since Herod, Caesar and many more, you never heard the like before.
Holy-dates are despis’d, new fashions are devis’d.
Old Christmas is kickt out of Town,
Yet let’s be content, and the times lament, you
See the world turn’d upside down.
Yes…Cromwell, Herod, Caesar and so on through history…and there were worse tyrants to come.
Like the Rt Hon Michael Gove MP saying you have to leave the restaurant as soon as you’ve finishing licking your plate – without an after dinner drink
We’re just naughty children to them
For fish, 75% of the British catch by value gets exported to the EU with its main entry point being in Boulogne-sur-Mer which over the years has become Europe’s logistic platform for seafood.
For shellfish, 85% of the British catch is also exported to the EU and, being shellfish, is not subject to the CFP.
Good luck to all British fishermen when they will find their main market closed to them comes 2021.
The EU is not there to play nice. It’s there to defend the interests of its member-states and their fishing communities and will use all means at its disposal to do so.
I am afraid that in 2021, the British population regardless of what it voted in the referendum will discover some self-evident truths.
The Brexiters such as John Reddwood and the majority of the people commenting on this blog will discover that the EU is not puny.
The remainers such as the minority of the people commenting here will discover that the EU first and foremost defend itself and is not always nice.
I live close to a fishing port. It’s seen no investment for decades. It is one of the few towns in the country where the population has gone down. If this Government had any intention of growing the industry they would have been investing in new trawlers and training people. Where are the plans for the future of UK fishing?
We need a new minister with a portfolio for improving the UK post-EU membership. Sir John would be the ideal candidate. Boris is a fool leaving such talent on the backbenches.
I have been making the case for government action to start to rebuild our fishing fleet on this blog for the last four years. It was obvious that we need an entirely new fleet of different boats so that we can catch the fish that we actually eat here.
Unfortunately, it has fallen on deaf ears and we are faced with needing a long transition period just to get into a position where we can make best use of our own waters.
Why, when this was absolutely obvious to everyone, has the civil service and government done nothing to put us in a better position ?
It demonstrates a complete failure of policy by successive Conservative governments, where a common thread has been Mr Gove, a man in highly influential positions throughout, and who was brought up in a family heavily involved in the industry.
There are no excuses for this failure.
When I was a boy in the 1950’s there seemed to be plenty of fish. ‘Tunnyfish’ were caught off Whitby and Scarborough in competitions. Tunny = tuna. And further up the coast while I was waiting for the school bus home men would beach their cobles full with mackeral. They would give us all we could carry.
Maybe one day they will come back if we get the EU out of our country’s water and we get total sovereignty back. There must be absolutely no surrender, no concessions on EU fishermen’s ‘rights’, they must not be granted any – none. If they are granted short-term licences they must sell their catches at our ports first. If we don’t buy they can take them away. If our boats are in harbour at the same time they must take second place. Who has the guts to insist on this.
Thank you for pursuing your instincts on this important issue, Sir John, Its not just about fish: historically, the sovereignty of an island nation is bound up with its territorial waters – it’s an important part of the soul of the nation. The bent of your detractors, and even the apathy of others who should be on-side with you, is enough to confirm that you are on the right course. What a shame we so lost our way in the past. I wish you well with your message to Government.
Like all things the EU rulers just ‘don’t get it’.
Trade deal sticking point ‘Governance’, in that they are not referring to the actual trade between the UK and the EU. They are talking about how the EU gets to carry on Governing how the UK works internally. There is nothing about a level playing field in any of the discussions, it is about how the EU will carry on implementing their laws and rules internally in the UK. The added insult the UK has no say in the making of these rules or laws and the UK has no say in how the EU is governed internally. Its a simple continuance on what the EU negotiator stated at the end of the WA talks – the UK is now our colony.
There has bee nothing from the EU side that suggests otherwise. They do not respect the UK position of self governance, they do not respect position of running its own territory and the certainly don’t respect the idea that the UK is Sovereign.
All EU so-called redlines and sticking points relate to how they and only they get to control the UK. UK democracy, the wants and needs of the UK people are not considered.
Thank you Sir John for support of the Fishing Industry and the proposals you intend to put to Government.
Some people who have contributed to your column need to watch a few TV programmes on the Fishing Industry to make sensible comments. People are risking their lives to provide our Fish and Chips. Our ships are inspected by the Fish Police to check quotas. Did not see them boarding foreign factory size ships in our waters.
As you have point out the Fishing industry is not just going out in ships to catch fish.
Boat building and repair just one spin off
These words of yours – “I am sending this to the government for consideration” – were the final straw and so, monarch-like, I have made a rare, direct intervention that I hope may be decisive.
I have written a polite but sharp-enough letter to the people’s Blue Boris himself pointing out that he now knows it is no fun running a Government that has lost its way, telling him that I know what the Government should be thinking and doing because I read this diary every day, and asking him to start reading it too, before it no longer matters.
I mention all this as Blue Boris may be prompted to realize he can have your advice constantly, without awaiting diary updates, so you might standby to be contacted please.
Sir John,
Even if the UK accepted this ‘offer’ is only the tenth part of it – along with this will be the whole paraphernalia of the CFP, the Single Market regulations attached to it, the so called ‘Social Directives’ on covering UK fleets, non-compete clauses for a ‘slanted playing field’ in EU’s direction, and CU rules on any competitive fish and ‘fish related’ ie aero engine parts, products, and VAT slice and – special parts and labour (ooops – getting confused with my back street M oT mechanic ..))then by extension to … well the car industry, because you have to have lorries in fish ports, ohh yes, all disputes settled by the ECJ and while at it join the EUro Zone. These things NEVER stand alone with the EU; everything is about creeping control and they will demand an international treaty to confirm it all monitored by .. the ECJ.
The EU w does not offer an FTA because that is something reciprocal on tariffs, to ask for anything else is against the WTO Rules.
It is notable that Barnier told the Council that the problems with the UK were confined to an argument within the Conservative Party – this is of course the Commission myth as for why there was a referendum and one which favoured Brexit, because the entire UK political establishment were pro-EU and the peoples vote was of no consequence and can be ‘fixed’ by Cameron-May-Johnson.
massive protests against the lockdown in London and Paris and what is Boris tweeting about? Colombia and their carbon emissions.
absolutely staggering
WTO default trading please.
Once out after a suitable delay, as many years as it takes. We can talk about “Trade only” nothing else.
Zero rate fish and chips takeaway.
Encourage fish consumption in UK, reducing food imports and miles.
Allow fish stocks to recover.
Any vessels caught illegally fishing to be seized and sold at auction, proceeds re-invested in maritime coastguarding activities.
Encourage Non-EU trade for the export of frozen processed fish.
Increase our independent UK controlled Air & Port capacity to enable direct import export without using continental facilities which are subject to EU law/ ECJ.
Increase our facilities to ensure that any undesirable behaviour by the EU is simply neutered. In other words maintain independent capacity.
Purge the House of Frauds, Civil service etc of any who first loyalty is to a foreign power.
Ban the export of fish landed in the UK which are not processed and sold for local consumption in the UK. Let the fish stocks recover whilst our capacity is rebuilt.
Fishing in the 12 mile limit is ours. Just take back control and don’t argue the point.
Sir Redwood
The time has come when I have to give you and your like minded colleagues a stark choice:
Get Johnson out of office now, before he signs anything, or your party is done for and will have to disband altogether.
Johnson gives in to foreign demands, and we’re after blood. (Electorally speaking of course)
Same goes for the electric car scam and all the other green shyte he’s been paddling without a mandate.
It’s Johnson or all of your jobs.
It is as simple as that.