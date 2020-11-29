Under the new tier 2, much of the country will only be able to buy a drink in a pub or cafe if at the same time they order a meal. This policy of chips with everything is causing concerns about how many pubs and other hospitality venues will close down for good as a result. Tiers 2 and 3 with its more severe closures represent additional erosion of the High Street and more heartache for owners and employees of catering based business. A Parliament which has often campaigned to save pubs and Town Centres is edging towards more policies that destroy both.
There is a wider concern that I have set out before. Can we have a better vision than the idea that we suffer one bad lockdown only to have a brief respite before another. This time indeed many places face a tougher continuing lockdown with a different name and different criteria immediately after a national lockdown.
The government is having trouble persuading its MPs to back this latest redrawing of the map and rejigging of detailed controls over our lives. Many Conservative MPs are demanding more information on how the decisions are made over which Tier a place is in, over which controls and rules might have some beneficial impact upon the progress of the virus, over how much collateral damage will be done to other health care issues, how much economic damage will be done, and how a place gets out of the higher tiers.
This may turn out to be first angry responses, to be assuaged by better information later. It may be a more serious challenge to the whole base of the policy. I have heard MPs ask many detailed and searching questions, with no signs so far of compelling answers.
It turns out there is considerable judgement involved in putting a place into Tier 2 or 3, despite the generally expressed wish for it be more data driven. Whilst we are told there are five sets of figures they look at to do with case numbers, rates of change and NHS capacity, they admit they also look at Travel to Work areas and make assumptions about future developments.
There is great concern that many places have just lived through the national lockdown, only to find themselves allocated to a higher tier than before. Doesn’t that mean the national lockdown failed for them? There is little explanation of the true compliance rate with the rules , or of how the scientific modellers expect compliance to develop given the longevity of these measures and the sense of lack of progress their latest proposals have generated. It appears Ministers recommended a long Christmas break with permitted travel in response to polling, which was then used by the advisers to demand more lockdown for longer as offset for the Christmas relaxation.
Many pose the issue as one of seeking a balance between measures which control the virus and measures which allow jobs and activity to flourish. We need to move on to find solutions to both the pandemic and the need for economic recovery based on best policies for each issue, without having so many policies which favour one at cost to the other. I will be pursuing again the options that can help protect us whilst keeping open more hospitality, entertainment and travel, and asking more about the capacity of the NHS and the forecasts of the government advisers.
As noted previously, attempting to control peoples lives from Westminster is a fools errand, why does the PM keep making it?
The PM has shot himself in the other foot this last week; by breaking his promise to provide fast broadband throughout the country.
Dear PM, we DON’T need HS2, but we DO need highspeed broadband.
Another promise broken; we deserve better.
FROM PETER HITCHENS – Daily Mail
I beg and urge you to write to your MP, and to get your friends, neighbours, colleagues and family to join you. Numbers are crucial, as you will see.
On your computer, please find writetothem com . This will direct your letter to your MP in easy steps. Then write, briefly, politely, acidly.
Say only this: ‘If on Tuesday you vote to destroy the jobs and livelihoods of others, do not expect to keep your own. When the reckoning comes for this, there will be no such thing as a safe seat. Scottish Labour MPs once thought their seats were safe. Look what happened to them.’
Do not worry about any reply you receive or do not receive. These boobies mostly cannot reason. But they can count. And if enough such emails arrive, they will at last grasp what they have done, and fear for their majorities as they should.
This is pretty much the only lawful means of resistance we still have. If you do not use it now, to the full, when are you going to do so?
And if lawful protest is ignored, what do people think is going to happen when the P45s and the bankruptcies spread like a great puce blot across the country through the miserable winter months, and next spring brings no real release?
As with any system (think of taxation, or public health care for instance) the more complex it becomes – no matter how good the motives – the less likely ordinary people will be likely to adhere to every last dot and comma. Not because they are ‘bad’ or ‘lazy’ or ‘selfish’ but because they/we have families/work/personal health/community duties to attend to.
This is worrying. Not being able to answer questions on such an important matter opens up many possibilities as to why. And none of them good.
And this is the killer quote ! I say this because I have noticed very little change from peoples behaviour compared to that of the first lockdown. Many were happy to comply in the beginning as they thought there was real danger. Now people have realised for themselves that the danger is not there and just want to get on with their lives. It is also, I believe, down to the poor weather. People are were only too happy to have a paid holiday and bask in the Sun. Now the realisation that they may not have a job for long and would sooner be working and earning money rather than sitting at home looking out at the dark and grim sky.
Still, we can always ask the Public Sector workers to stand outside their houses and give the newly unemployed a good clap for saving their jobs.
Its an absolute nightmare for anyone who has to make the decisions about which Tier to place areas in. I wouldn’t know where to start.
Whatever the Government decides, some people are going to be unhappy. I just hope a balance can be struck between keeping people safe, and protecting jobs and livelihoods, and that a vaccine may be ready very soon.
Having destroyed the business of one of my ‘locals’, the government has left me with two – one in Tier 2 Hampshire and the other in Tier 3 Kent. Let’s consider my Sunday morning routine at the Tier 2 cafe/restaurant/bar. My Sunday routine was to buy my broadsheet and go there for a leisurely read. During the morning it might have had 50 patrons, for breakfasts and or coffees. It was fastidious in being COVID-secure. Now, from next week, will I be able to go, sit at a table by myself, and have a coffee? Must I buy a breakfast that I don’t want? Must I have a cake with my coffee, bumping up the price to £4.95? And if I’m still there at 1100, could I ‘warm the turn’ by having a glass of wine? Note, in making these considerations, I haven’t left my table and increased my interactions with people. I’m pretty sure that Hancock bans some of these options – such as the glass of wine – to the detriment of me, the business and Sunak’s VAT-take and FOR NO IMPROVEMENT IN PUBLIC HEALTH. The Tier 2 restrictions on pubs are a nonsense and must be eased before Sea Warrior has no locals left.
After watching the demo’s fronted by Corbyns brother and the rest of the unwashed leftists and the easily lead in London I think it’s about time the police used the water cannons filled with dye to identify these idiots who clearly have no brains if they think the virus doesn’t exist so they can be refused treatment at a later date muppets