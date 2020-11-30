The credibility of the science

I admire the work done by medics and scientists who study disease in getting to a much better understanding of this virus quickly, and in finding some treatments and some potential vaccines that can help tame it. These offer the establishment’s way out from lockdowns. I am urging the government to do more on treatments, as we are still due test results for various medicines which might help fight the disease.
I have been less impressed by the epidemiologists and modellers working for the government, who have produced high and worrying numbers which even they have had to amend or shade. They have had problems compiling and publishing reliable figures to plot the disease, had trouble designing reliable tests to see how much of the disease is around, and have chopped and changed definitions even for something as important as deaths. In the early months they delighted in publishing comparisons with other countries that seemed to exaggerate the UK figures in a negative direction as numbers were not calculated on the same basis for each country. There was also a time when there seemed to be facilitation to maximise the number of death certificates saying died “with CV 19” rather than died of CV 19. There have been big arguments amongst scientists over the speed and method of spread and the likely future course of transmission of the disease, with very different forecasts.
It is most important that the public have trust in the official scientists and advisers. This is more likely if they treat the public as adults, explain what they do not know as well as what they know, leave scope for individual risk assessment and judgement, and try not to change requirements or strong advice unless they find they were wrong and need to tell us that.
The advisers did change their stance on mask wearing, from telling us they did not do much or any good to saying we must wear them in enclosed public places. They shifted from emphasis on picking up the virus through your hands, with the need for hand washing and much sterilisation of surfaces, to emphasis on airborne virus picked up from sharing airspace with infected people. This is understandable as their knowledge improves or changes, but does lead more people to ask if the latest iteration of the advice is good advice. It is likely to be true you can catch the virus both ways and so need to be careful both ways.
Today these same scientific advisers have persuaded Ministers to back them again with recommendations for more severe lockdowns, maybe continuing all the way through to April next year. This is why their advice needs challenging, as the cost to livelihoods and businesses will be considerable if this is followed. What evidence do they have that the worst transmission now occurs through hospitality venues rather than through everyday social contact? There is much contact through schools and universities staying open, through family gatherings and through the many businesses that do need people to go to a place of work so our power stays on and our food is on the shelves. How much transmission is occurring through rule breaking with people holding unofficial parties, entertainments and events?
The government advisers have always seemed to want a vaccine and to want as many of us as possible out of circulation until a vaccine arrives. They need to help the government and the rest of us to live with this virus whilst various vaccines are rolled out in ways which minimise deaths and serious cases whilst allowing as much normal life as possible.
I am pressing again for the results of work the government has said it is doing on safer indoor environments through better air extraction systems, best practice on how to run shops, gyms, events in a socially distanced way, and recommended standards for protective clothing for different tasks. What is the latest thinking on the use of UV machines for removing the virus from places where people meet? I will look tomorrow at the big issue of NHS capacity.
What evidence do you have that Brexit makes our country better? Been asking for five years now and you’d not got beyond discount tampons. When we asked for the same sort of impact assessment tests you now ask for, your all poo-poo the impact assessment tests.
Have scientists got everything right about this new disease? No. Have they correctly predicted the direction of travel? Yes.
Meanwhile as you and your colleagues moan, in the coming few days the official death toll from those with Covid will pass 60,000 – whilst excess deaths total many thousands more on top of that.
The lockdown is hard and it is painful. But the alternative of the whinging hard right of the Tory party is to let people die needlessly. The people who need to shut up are really not the scientists.
Did you actually read the article before you went off on your usual rant ?
I don’t think anyone has said let people die needlessly.
What I have heard proposed, however, is:
A) Focused Shielding
B) Full assessments of deaths and ill health caused because of lockdown (which you do not propose at all.)
Anyone with a different view to you either wants to ruin the children’s lives or kill granny. Such defamation is how you murder democracy and get your own way when you lose a vote.
Andy it is you who never stops whinging! Esp on Brexit….
Please forgive the cynicism, but it seems to me that – across the world – Covid is having a far more deleterious effect on people’s minds than on their bodies.
And that includes both governments globally and us oiks.
We are fed figures by bbc news on COVID patients needing treatment in hospitals.We are not told those who can return home.What I need to know is the net figure.
The BBC showed pictures every night of full covid wards in hospitals in Italy – but not in the UK because the wards where empty….they have a lot to answer for
The scientists (the ones the government choose to use anyway) have become politicians just as they have in the climate alarmist industry. They have not even assessed the damage being done by this second lock down which is surely gross negligence. How can you choose a sensible direction of travel without considering both or all paths? Their scientists are so incompetent (or political) that they do not even seem to have worked out that in the vaccine priority list (when and if it is shown safe enough to use) men should clearly get it at a younger age than women due to their different risk profile.
A good interview with Matt Ridley Working Class Sacrifice at the Alter of Green with Darren Grimes. Another area where political insanity, crony capitalism and vested interest take priority over sensible science, engineering, the laws of physics and rational energy economics.
Bent or deluded scientist saying what they think the client (the government or state sector) want to hear. Thus retaining their jobs or consultancies.
Group think lunacy or vested interest corruption take your pick.
(The scientists (the ones the government choose to use anyway) have become politicians just as they have in the climate alarmist industry.)…
In fact, probably the most important point to ‘try’ to get across.
Tooley Stu
So …… this morning a new study has appeared… in support of the most recent lockdown…… just in time for the vote tomorrow.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55124286
JR,
Could you explain to all of us the science behind why Grouse shooting is an exemption to the rule of six under Johnson’s new plan?
Is it to accommodate the Royal family shoot at Christmas? Charles and William caught the disease and out to know better.
It no longer about scientific or medic data, its now political
Even the reported R number being 0.88 is meaningless if ignored
I thought the timing was impeccable and it comes of course from the Institution where the modelling comes from.
The data needs to be considered on a much more local level. It is absurd locking down whole counties because there are a few cases in one large town.
That said, the government will damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t. The Tories should have got Labour involved in this. Boris is a very divisive figure. Half the country (used to) think something of him, the other half think he’s a clown. Now, even diehard Tory supporters on this web site want to be rid of him. This is a national issue that needs the consent of the people. Starmer should have been involved.
It is clear from what you write that you do not see the danger of governments desparate for a vaccine working hand in glove with pharmaceutical companies only too happy to provide a vaccine that will make them rich. And you are apparently unconcerned by the pharmaceutical companies being freed from any liability in the event a vaccine is harmful. Why is this?
PS My initial post of yesterday morning is still held up in moderation. It was substantial, but not overly so. It also directly addressed a number of your points. Can I look forward to you responding to my criticisms? After all, they offer a great opportunity for you to clarify and strengthen your own argument…
When your post is finally put up, let me know 😉
Good morning
The problem with government advisors is that, they are, surprise, surprise, in the pay of the government. They are therefore, in my opinion, tainted by government politics and what government wants to be told. This is not right. They are there to provide government with the best possible advice, irrespective if that advice conflicts with what the government might want to hear. So if the official advice is that going Green is not as environmentally viable as made out, then the government has to accept the advice. Trouble is, because these ‘advisors’ (sic) feel the need to tell their masters what they want to hear, or push their own narrow agenda, they and their advice is fundamentally compromised. Good governance recognises this as will, privately, seek alternative views. It will balance any advice given against other factors, such as the economy, and make policy decisions based on this. Saying that the government will be led by the science (government advisors) is folly and shows that those who govern for and on our behalf are not fit for office. This must change ! Alas we are no where near being able to and must therefore seek other remedies such as demonstrations and MP’s pressuring the government to listen. If none of these work, what course of action do we have etc ed ? This game has been played out as recently as Venezuela, hardly good company for our government to be seen in.
University and NHS scientists are not independent and will always project the outcome there paymaster wants
This article perfectly exhibits why when opposition to destructive and oppressive State policy such as what we are seeing regarding CV19 is left to Tory or Labour MPs the State will always succeed in its game plan.
Mr Redwood and his twee Oxbridge crew are part of the problem not the solution
For example, without Farage we would never have been given the choice of Leave or Remain. Left to Mr Redwood and his colleagues the UK would now be subsumed.
Vacuous Tory and duplicitous Labour MPs do what’s best for their party and for themselves.They have been doing since 1990 and sometimes before that
True opposition rarely comes from within. If it did this Socialist PM with his Marxist tendencies would now have been brought to his knees and despatched
We really are ‘having our noses rubbed in diversity’ each and every night
Your party, its leaders and the Brexit hating political class appear intent on destroying our identity, our freedoms and our world
Sinister. What we are seeing is sinister as hell
Still some good new news, positive tests this last week was just 105k down 27% on the week earlier (both not really due to this lock down at all). At this rate they would be down to just 32 a day in just eight weeks, even without any lock down. Deaths would be expected to follow this curve so down to perhaps 20 a day or so. Just 1/800 of the daily deaths and perhaps only 1/20,000 of the quality life years lost due to the age profile of covid deaths. The vaccine, for most people and areas, is largely irrelevant. This even if it is safe enough to use and does work. This as most areas will have clear herd immunity now or very shortly anyway.
It is surely overwhelming that the lockdown is doing far more harm than good.
Plus even these deaths are hugely overstated due to the large false positive rate of the test and deaths from other causes being recorded as covid deaths.
If only an MP would stand up and say these things, at least it would be preserved in hansard (till Winston and the re-write anyway).
A very extensive description of the problems with the PCR test and the lack of scientific rigour at some of the testing laboratories, is provided today by Dr Mike Yeadon, an expert that the government should have listened to some time ago.
I can see parallels between this government’s policies on Covid and those of John Major on the ERM, and Ted Heath’s 4day week. The latter two resulted in the Conservatives losing their reputation for good governance and economic competence; leading to loss of voter support.
The local government elections will be interesting.
Indeed. Total economic incompetence in imposing this second lockdown that will certainly causes more more health problems than not locking down and the economic misery (nearly all suffered by the private sector) on top of this damage to people’s health. Total economic and energy incompetence too with the net zero war on plant food agenda and the mad ten point plan from Boris and Queen Carrie too.
They lost their reputation for “relative” economic competence and did not gain a full majority (after John Major predictable and predicted ERM disaster) for 4 terms (18 years).
True Lobour would be (and will be if they get it) even worse and even more fully green crap, socialist lunacy, ever higher taxes and an ever bigger parasitic sector.
“It is most important that the public have trust in the official scientists and advisers. This is more likely if they treat the public as adults, explain what they do not know as well as what they know”.
The same applies to members of parliament and to what you call “the establishment” many of whom have treated the public with contempt for years now, long before the arrival of Covid-19 in our lives. That’s why nobody trusts you any longer.
Many of us had questions to ask about the wisdom of ‘eat out to help out’ – but the ‘establishment’ thought it knew best. I am longing for the day when members of parliament put their collective hands up and admit they got it wrong. Just once in my lifetime. Not too much to ask, is it?
Heard Immunity is a vaccine in itself – fact in history
There’s another excellent piece by Dr Mike Yeadon on Conservative Woman. Why do Dr Yeadon, Dr Clare Craig, Professors Gupta and Heneghan always seem so much more credible than the team around the government? If they are right there is absolutely no reason for the economy not to reopen fully immediately.
The credibility of this Government
The Department of Business Enterprise and Industrial Strategy is sending the Chinese £478,906 to help them grow more rice – Guido Fawkes
I’d like to see the data that tells us the success of foreign aid
The Goverment took a political decision to prioritise education and keep the schools and universities open. Since these are a likely source of infection it follows that other “less important ” opportunities for infection need to be restricted if we are to avoid an explosion in transmission. The endless disagreements with the governments policies among politicians and journalists undermine the publics trust and compliance. We therefore suffer the costs of the policy but without the full gains that could be made if we all got behind it. With such uncertainty at present anyone who is certain that another policy is better is deluded.
Another good piece by Mike Yeadon today on PCR testing over at Lockdown sceptics and also some good data showing the numbers reducing before the second lockdown
Just watched Drakeford announcing that pubs in Wales must shut at 6pm and are banned from serving alcohol. When asked why they were not shut altogether he said that he wanted young people to be able to meet socially. To a later question about why the hospitality industry was being targeted, he said that the virus spreads when people meet socially! So complete inconsistency.
I am not clear that anyone has established that there is any point in wearing a mask. To my mind the change in advice was done on the principle of being seen to do something.
Your comments on how the advisers are urging lockdown is also interesting. Surely as advisors their role is to offer views on the implications of different policy options, rather than to make decisions on what policies should be adopted?
Just a few more plebs falling out of the back of the lorry that all the science means with more to come, look out you might be next.
Science solves the problem for humanity . John Redwood pursues his own petty little Brexit objective , rien ne change .Can remind everyone that this criticism of scientific accuracy comes from a Government who claimed 2 tests had been made when in fact it was one person tested in two places ( I could go on)
Yes local GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS IN THE spring, bring it on
Sir John,
Would it be strange to ask if there are any “real world” examples of assymptomatic transmission? This was the early days bogeyman fear factor which was very successful.
I continue to be saddened by my prediction being realised, of the subjective R number being used as a dangerous tool to restrict lives. It still astounds me that most politicians argue over the “punishment” (Tiers} rather than start with “is there any evidence for this”.
I am reminded of “Naval Justice – Wheel the guilty bstard in”.
The credibility of the Government is what many are concerned with Sir John.
Only fisheries to negotiate, so what did we agree/capitulate against ‘Level Playing Field’ and ‘ECJ’ ?
I wrote to my MP Daniel Kawczynski on Friday asking him not to support the new lockdown restrictions and it would seem that according to the Shropshire newspapers he will be voting for the new measures. That’s my vote going elsewhere then.
The Government needs to get real. Using their own science and reporting they show there are less infections and deaths on weekends. In the Governments own super arts & crafts logic way of sticking to their thinking facts – a simple way out would be to ban weekdays and only permit weekends.