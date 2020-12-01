The Christmas break

As the Prime Minister says,, the virus will not know it’s Christmas. He tells us to be jolly careful.
Nonetheless the government proposes a five day period when we are free to make more of our own decisions about social contacts in our homes with family. Some families will decide they do not wish to run any risk of infecting elderly or vulnerable people, and will not use the new freedoms to have a crowded house and table over the festive season. Others will decide that the risk is low for them of catching the disease at all or for getting a bad version of it, and will go ahead and use the freedoms the state permits.
Some elderly people will want the warmth and friendship of a family occasion and will assess their own risks accordingly.
This has itself created a further debate. A few have contacted me to say the relaxation is too generous, as they fear some will make bad judgements. More contact me to say if we can be trusted to make these decisions for five days, why cannot this be extended or why can’t there be a more general relaxation of rules? People after all do not wish to pass on a bad disease to loved ones and can make their own decisions about risk.
Where the government can help and reassure is to see what can be done about train travel. Now the railway is fully under state control for the time being the state has a duty of care to passengers. What actions have been taken or are being taken to ensure safer airflows in carriages? What evidence is there about spread rates for the virus at different levels of seat occupancy?
The railway is examining fare structures to avoid an incentive for more people to want to travel on an off peak train. Over a holiday period and in an era of homeworking off peak is a less clear idea anyway. They also need to renew the guidance about safe use of the railway and tell us what they think the risks are to inform people making those difficult judgements about family reunions over the five days of Christmas allotted.
Well, Johnson is clearly wrong! The virus MUST know it is Christmas, otherwise how could the govt. lift restrictions for five days?
After all the PM and his henchmen have destroyed the entire country because the virus is so virulent! So why invite it for Christmas?
All the better to Reset you with, my dear!
I recommend fully open train carriages. Like they used to have!
No roofs.
Plenty of fresh air.
No need for masks..which might just avert the rise in bacterial pneumonia these magik face coverings are apparently causing.
Wear a Boris Johnson mask and everyone will keep their distance.
love it ! But you might get smacked in the mouth?
Strange that the Tory party has embraced the destruction of capitalism.
Obviously Christmas, ( designed by Albert as a capitalist fest) has to go.
But where will Johnson et al get their pocket money from?
Ok they will have requisitioned every asset under the sun but without money…how will it work?
Oh..get rid of us ( including useful idiots who thought they were safe) and use AI to do all the work?
And take holidays on Mars?
Good morning
And
Is it just me, or does anyone else find those two sentences really rather creepy?
As I read today’s post by our kind host, I was downloading a revised time table. Reason being, they were putting on more trains at the weekend. Which is nice – If the government is prepared to allow me to travel ? 😉
/sarc
As long as you have your shiny new vacpass?
Off topic: I am getting increasingly fed up with –
1) posters who believe they have an inalienable right to have their comments posted on this site virtually instantaneously, regardless of our host’s commitments to his work, the need to edit out possibly libellous or fake statements, and his right to a private life,
2) posters who assert (often offensively) their absolute and expert knowledge about a wide range of matters, without apparently being able to pick up on the simple fact that our host is not ‘Mr Redwood’, or even ‘Sir Redwood’, but ‘Sir John Redwood’.
Maybe they are getting increasingly “fed up” with the government?
Creeping totalitarianism breeds frustration and fear.
They need/want to express themselves.
Understandable.
‘A few have contacted me to say the relaxation is too generous, as they fear some will make bad judgements’
What is it with politicians? Their capacity for invention and bullshxt is both unlimited, offensive and grotesquely patronising
I despise the way party politicians tiptoe through any debate for fear of diverting away from the party or party leader line even pumping out meaningless rhetoric wrapped up in a sickening cover of contrived balance
Everyone I know in my immediate circle (100 or so people) despises and hates your party, this ….. PM and ……opposition for what you have done and still doing to OUR beautiful country
Reply You May find it inconvenient that some people support the CV19 policies but I represent them as well as the ones who oppose these measures. I report what I find. My emails are heavily against by number overall. I have allowed this post by editing out your description of the Labour opposition but will usually delete your pieces when you use Such language. The choice is yours.
Clinical trial regulators have been very cautious using viruses as delivery mechanisms (aka viral vectors) because there is a rare risk of strong immune responses – but MORE importantly there is a strong risk that the patient will become immune to the viral vector.
The problem then is the patient’s immune system will reject the viral vector thus rendering repeated doses useless. So if people who take the new vaccine then become immune to the viral vector they may not be able to use that viral vector to deliver a vaccine or cancer treatment when their life is actually at risk.
MPs need clinical evidence to confirm this will not happen from the clinical regulators.
Frankly, I don’t care what ‘the state permits.’ Like the vast majority of the electorate I did not vote for this useless government. A government elected by a minority can only govern with the consent of a majority. And this bunch of clowns doesn’t have that consent.
So the incompetent blonde oaf can pronounce what he likes. And I will do what I like. He can’t enforce it anyway so, frankly, who cares?
I see though, today, that the Tory cheats want to repeal the Fixed Term Parliament Act. A law to effectively prevent electoral cheating. After all it is easy to win an election when you set the rules for it. If the majority can’t remove this useless minority at the ballot box then we will get rid of them in other ways. Simple as that.
Reply The CV19 policy is supported by Labour and the SNP
So you support breaking the law ? So why were you moaning about the government “breaking international law” ?
The Fixed Term Parliament act hasn’t actually worked has it – no government has run to the end of the fixed term as far as I know.
To the bareacdes comrades says Andy.
Hilarious.
The limitations of the FTPA were clearly on display at the end of last year. Should it now be repealed? On balance, yes. But the Queen – our chairwoman of the board – should have had the power to order a general election last year whether our useless political class wanted one or not. And I would have cheered if she had stormed the Lords and told them so!
The Government’s actions are only supported on the basis that something is better than nothing.
The opposition parties have major and very well-grounded criticisms of the appalling mess that the Government has allowed to arise and to persist.
The fixed term parliament act should certainly be repealed it was a total disaster (Cameron yet again to blame). We saw this in spades before the last election. Repealing the climate change act lunacy and about 95% of all the other laws passed in the last 50 years or so would also be a good plan. It would release millions for essentially parasitic jobs in regulation etc so they could get real and productive ones.
Almost anything supported by Labour and even worse the The National Socialist Party of Scotland is bound to be damaging and misguided. Usually in the interest of the state sector and against the interests of the 80%+ in the private sector.
You weren’t complaining when the Blair- Brown govt crashed the economy, sold off the gold, started the Iraq war, stoked up Scottish separatism and signed 3 federalising EU treaties with a far smaller share of the vote than Boris has.
So stop whining now.
Apparently the virus know that a Christmas tree has been put in a care home.
He will be lurking on a bauble.
Christmas trees already put up will be dead by Christmas – here’s hoping so will this Government.
One of the constant mantras of the Lockdown Lovers is that Britain “went into Lockdown too late”.
The official deaths per million in Italy is now higher than Britain’s , which clearly blows the Britain “went into Lockdown too late” argument straight out of the Grand Canal in Venice.
I am far from a ‘lockdown lover’ and the second lockdown is clearly doing more harm than good. Infections were falling anyway before it even started. The first lockdown was however done too late.
The NHS did not cope, we had nearly 3 times the deaths of Germany per infection and much higher infection rates too. Nearly half died at home or in care homes with little or no medical care that would surely have saved many of them.
Perhaps one good to come out of this will be if the public finally realise just how very dire the UK’s state monopoly, healthcare rationing system actually is and it is changed so it works and serves the public properly.
What a perfect example of the footballification, that is, the cretinisation, of so much of life.
So, out of hundreds of countries, the UK is not quite top of the Deaths-Per-Million-League.
So that’s just fine, isn’t it?
Italy begged the UK not to make the same mistakes as they did, for weeks, whilst the Government here sat on their hands.
Your logic simply does not follow. Italy locked down too late too. The UK had far less excuse though. This as they had seen the Italian health service hugely overloaded and unable to cope weeks earlier.
Indeed. The main thing that will prevent the spread is keeping people with any symptoms isolated from others.
Doubtless the train and bus services will be second rate, expensive and inflexible as usual. One chap on the radio was trying to do a 60 mile journey by public transport from Barrow to see his relatives for Christmas and could not do it at all within the dates needed so limited and restrictive were the services.
Perhaps he should hire an electric bike 4 hours at 15 mph each way.
I cannot recommend the piece by Dr Mike Yeadon on lockdownsceptics.org enough. He is surely right. Sage have made many obvious, hugely damaging and unforgivable errors.
What SAGE Has Got Wrong
by Mike Yeadon
So have the government done a serious assessment of the damage done to health and the economy by this second lockdown or not? If so where is it? If not surely this is gross negligence?
It is surely doing far more damage than good. Let us hope MP can do something today, but it seems unlikely given Starmer & LABOUR’s position.
Doubtless, you are medically qualified, an experienced epidemiologist with experience of modelling pandemics and you carefully check the provenance of any websites/data/information/etc before your fingers hit the keyboard.
Do you ever engage your brain before searching for a conspiracy website who’s views you wish to believe?
His latest article in Lockdown Sceptics is even more damning. The moonshot is a another shambles as shown in detail by witnesses in the labs. He also shows how the discrepancy between overall average cases remaining only slightly above average and the apparent surge in covid deaths and cases is explained by the false positives increasing with the number of tests and fall in quality caused by cross infection.
The government is ignoring and silencing the criticism instead of acting on it. Admitting that the NHS and polticians have made such a huge mistake after the epidemic was over would lead to resignations. They would rather sacrifice businesses and claim that it was the lockdown that prevented the apparent second wave.
The “experts” fixing the vaccine priority list seem similarly incompetent too in not adjusting for gender, blood groups and other known higher risk indicators.
Though is is far from clear yet that the vaccine is safe and effective enough (particularly in the very elderly) to do more good than harm.
I’ll be keeping my socialising at a steady state across December and January. I’ll avoid doing anything like a peak at Christmas because that’s where I’ll slip up and accidentally infect my, mainly elderly, loved ones. Hospitality venues will, I hope, be sensible enough to offer their Christmas specials across a wider range of dates than just Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. They need to flatten the demand curve.
I have no fears about using trains and will look to get into London. I have no need of any financial incentives to make me journey; I just need something worthwhile open at the end of the line. There are a great many people striggling financially at the moment but there is, probably, a greater number who aren’t – and lack opportunities to spend their money. My holiday expenditure, for example, is some 80% down from what it was last year. And that means less tax for Sunak. The government needs to resist the urge to make us into pressed Puritans. It should always be looking for ways that business can continue safely and COVID-securely.
P.S. Who’d want to be a Turkey farmer right now?
Hush! The next thing we will have is Sunak’s Spare Cash Tax.
Eminently sensible – especially the bit about incentives at the end of the line.
There always seems to be people with the eletist view that they personally are capable of making informed sensible decisions about their own conduct but they believe there are a large number of the great unwashed who do not share their own dazzling intellect and will be irresponsible and so draconian measures to control them are needed. It is a modified form of the “all Brexit voters are thick” view. I can take you to an area of my part of London where the majority have ignored many of the restrictions relating to shops and resturants right from the start and are still doing so. That’s their decision, and it’s my decision not to go there, so we all get along fine.
Personally I think the decision to ‘allow ‘ families to meet at Christmas was made to save face. Too many families were going to meet whether they were ‘allowed’ to or not.
It has been pointed out that even the dates have been ill thought out as most people work until Christmas Eve, and the bank holiday on the 28th hasn’t been mentioned – are families ‘allowed’ to meet up then? Those that have chosen to meet up, may well meet then too. Each and every family group will be different.
As an aside, somebody pointed out that Sage have said if people must stand around drinking, to do it in the garden by their fire pit, to encourage the use of two tables to eat at and for each person to put their own plate into the dishwasher…does this not show the extent to which they are out of touch?
Government cannot and should not interfere in people’s daily lives. Consequences of bad decisions in life sadly have to be lived with.
“the freedoms the state permits.”
What a phrase to read on a British political blog.
Don’t you understand Mr Redwood? We don’t want more government. We don’t more fascism. We don’t more Marxism
We want our voice back, our place, we want attacks on our identity to stop. we are exhausted with progressive fascist propaganda
We want a police force that doesn’t act like a paramilitary extension of Labour’s fascist client state
Stop immersing us all in racial images. It is sinister and DISTURBING and we are pissed off with it
We want our country back from the political class that stole it in 1997
The save Christmas mantra seems to be a nonsense to me. Either we need these restrictions, in which case they should be kept in place until they have done the job, or we don’t, in which case we should get rid of them. I would happily trade the Christmas easing up for a proper rigorous analysis of the lockdown policy in which dissenting scientists and other experts are given a proper hearing and not denigrated. A red team blue team exercise.