Tiers at vote time

Yesterday in the debate I urged the government to take those measures which both help control the virus and allow economic recovery.
I pressed the government again on where are the results of the tests of other drugs that might help treat CV 19 patients. After the good break-through with the steroid it would be good to hear about other possibilities.
I urged them to work harder with the hospitality industry on air extraction and other measures which would enable safer working in inside spaces, as many hospitality businesses will only survive if they can earn more money soon.
I asked them to reconsider the issue of compensation and support for the self employed, where many small business owners who work in their own business do not qualify for the support.
I have regularly raised the issue of creating specialist isolation hospitals for CV 19 so there is more capacity in the District Generals for all other medical problems. This of course means continuing the extra recruitment of staff the government has promised, and requires suitable Training and protective clothing for the volunteers staffing the CV 19 facilities.
I raised the issue that many of my constituents feel strongly about. Why are West Berkshire and Wokingham in Tier 2 when numbers are quite low and we were in Tier 1 before the lockdown. I voted against the Regulations.
Some of it does not make sense. I can work all day with someone but I can’t go for a meal and a pint with him at the end of the day because he is from a different household. He really is hitting hospitality very hard indeed.
Council officials trick a pub manager into serving him a drink and then close him down
Nigel Farage Investigates: Why are the authorities attacking our pubs?
you tube
It’s all about control.
Remember earlier in the year Hancock, you can have pubs or schools. Why.
The schools are closing for Christmas so why aren’t the pubs opening.
We’re being duped by a bunch of idiots and they will pay at the next el, local or national.
Boris is an abject failure and he just has to roll over on Brexit to complete his humiliation.
He’s already folded on the ECHR.
I know the pub next door – The Bulls Head.
This pub is relatively new and owned by a smaller company/brewer that has other pubs near me, though I have not used the Barnes establishment.
I do wonder at the reasons this particular pub has been targeted.
The Bulls Head had been a long-standing venue for jazz music. Then there were complaints about noise. Some of these were from residents whose homes were built long after the music events had been hosted. The council threatened the pub with a noise abatement order that could have forced its closure.
I wonder if the entrapment against the pub next door is another ploy on behalf of disgruntled residents?
I agree! It seems to be almost a deliberate attack with no evidence to support their actions.
It’s as though the government has picked on the worst possible family in the country and is treating us all with the same disdain and mistrust. And this family must frequent pubs, get drunk and cavort in an irresponsible manner. Well close all pubs, ‘just in case’ they go to one! Madness!
Mark Drayford in Wales has been banned from 100 pubs in Wales for 18months by an open latter. He is tee-total but they are angry!
Punishment for voting Brexit.
Pubs are one of the few things left that are distinctively English.
Agreed. I don’t think ‘sense’ or alternative analyses and approaches are taken into consideration.
The government announced its decision and offered its flawed reasons for this. It is determined to push ahead with this and ignore or suppress criticism. There is a feeling that they are making it up as they go along. It’s as if they have a preplanned goal and all measures are tailored to achieving this.
Well done to those MPs who voted against.
Those who attend protest meetings against lockdown now need to anticipate heavy police reaction and plan accordingly.
I could have my son in my house to work but I can’t visit him in his home. My daughter could cut my hair ut I can’t see her in her own home. It’s insane John. Today I can mix with all and sundry in the shops but not visit my own family . I think there will be a lot of rule breaking out there.
You make a good case for the re-empowerment of local authorities and for the reinvigoration of local democracy.
Countries where these sorts of decisions are made by those with local knowledge as appropriate have better outcomes and less aggrieved peoples.
However, Tory power means centralisation, so you have for what you voted yet again.
Pubs are places of gathering. So are cafes, restaurants, etc. Likewise society meetings, hobby and collector gatherings, the local knitting fellowship, the community orchestra. Lots of hobby societies hold their meetings in pubs. All hammered into oblivion. Stops people talking and planning. The separation of humanity into atoms, isolated minds, demoralised souls, ripe for picking off with “the solution to it all”. It is an evil war of attrition.
You can’t order a second drink after your meal and you have to leave!!! You can also order soft drinks without a meal. Prey explain to me how this stops the spread if you are already sitting in the venue. I think the government have got this horribly wrong and is not well thought out.
Please, not Prey ! Sorry
Well done for voting against – would that more MPs had done the same! We might have seen an end to the stampede to economic suicide.
The parallels between hysteria over climate and Covid are uncanny – both based on flawed science, corrupt statistics and downright fraud. Certainly Covid was very serious when it first struck and claimed a tragic number of victims but is now known to be similar to a bad flu year. It no longer warrants keeping the whole economy in intensive care and undoubtedly causing more heartache and deaths than the virus.
On both climate and the virus the government listen to too narrow a range of scientists, put too more faith in computer models and ignore other opinions. Th e 40,000 signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration and views of highly qualified dissenting scientists seem to count for nothing, as do the 800 scientists of the Climate Intelligence Foundation and the 31,000 who signed the Petition Project. Regrettably the result will be the same, economic suicide twice over. Nothing has been learned.
Economic suicide is a done deal. The cliff has bean leapt, the pills already popped. The only question is how quickly we hit the bottom, and how messy when we do,
Thank you Sir John for voting against
Ian wilson
Who is going to listen? Non so deaf as those who will not hear.
Indeed. When are the scientists producing data showing the age of victims and the number and type of underlying conditions? Those that die of the virus alone and those who’ve had it at some point in the recent past. Then we protect those vulnerable sections of society and let the rest get on with their lives with common-sense precautions.
Thank you Sir John for voting against the restrictions.
With the number of those who voted ‘No’, and adding in the number of MPs who abstained, the ‘Yes’ vote was a mere 291.
Hopefully this lack of a majority will give the Prime Minister pause for thought.
Don’t bank on it. Boris is as bad as May.
Well, there is precedent here. When May could no longer rely on votes within her own party, she looked across to Labour. Now is a time of national emergency (though the real reasons for this are not what the politicians think they are), so there is greater incentive for Blowers to do the same. Although the reality is that Labour support the government’s approach in broad terms already. I wouldn’t be surprised if down the road restrictions become harsher in order to keep Labour ‘sweet’, with Blowers blaming his own hardliners for undermining his balancing act. It’s all a game of course, with the winners being the politicians, and the losers being the public – even if many (most?) don’t realise it.
Mary
Will the PM even bother to join the dots? It needs to be pointed out to him and fast!
Too busy with virtue signalling climate change and announcing the removal of the internal combustion engine by 2030. During a pandemic and with our economy crashing! Shows he has NO common sense and hasn’t thought it through. Does he know that our two new aircraft carriers are…diesel powered and have 50 year contracts into the future! What about vans, lorry’s, ships and airplanes? How about all those millions in terraced properties, high rise apartments and other inappropriate dwellings? He’s a short sighted fool and with that on offer at the next election who’s going to vote for him and his ridiculous policies? Does he really think we all live in areas with good public transport, cycle range of supermarkets or walking distance with the weekly shop? Let alone specialist journeys beyond the range of the electric vehicles that cost a fortune!
Yes vote would have been even less had Conservative MPs in Welsh seats not stuck their noses in.
Mary M
No chance
I wake up this morning with my county being in tier 3 even though in my area of Lincolnshire we should have been in tier 2 but hey there it is, if people had stuck by the rules Face Hands Distance then it would be a completely different outlook, so now we have to lump it, but being human and Christmas nearly on us, Face Hands Distance will be given a second thought as people go out and try to enjoy themselves best they can , don’t forget we were all young one day
I’m not sure it’s anything to do with whether people “stuck by the rules”. UK’s outcome is almost exactly the same as the other larger EU countries who had a range of restrictions and compliance. It is really a bit of British exceptionalism to claim we could have done better. The one outlier country, and only in terms of deaths rather than cases, is Germany who have a much better health system than us, but we’re not allowed to say that.
Mick
You’re doing what the government are doing – blaming everyone for irresponsible behaviour – that’s not fair to the millions who are following the guidelines and being sensible!
and the partying young might soon find their friends don’t have grandparents anymore, or perhaps that vulnerable relative had to go to hospital and has now died.
Live with that for the rest of your life.
Stop blaming other people for this nonsense, Mick. You are in Tier 3 because of bogus PCR test results. Your nearest hospitals have no more patients than they did this time last year. The government’s own figures showed that infections were mostly spread in the home and in hospitals, not by ‘going out and enjoying ourselves’. Do yourself a bit of good, buddy, and stop swallowing the lies.
I don’t know about ‘if people had stuck by the rules’. Boris Johnson didn’t stick by his own covid distance rules, or protective glass in meetings and had to self-isolate for a fortnight then he imposes more rules on everyone else but him and his MPs it seems.
Lewis Hamilton – every time we’ve seen a picture of him he has a high-quality mask on, he is spotless and I would imagine washes his hands all the time so how did he catch covid? Unless we’re told how he caught it masks and hands don’t seem to protect do they. Or is he just another celebrity who with impunity a the threat of what is a puny fine to them meet up with anyone they want inside with no distance!
So Boris caught CV19 because he could not hack ‘face, hands, distance’?
The MPs we need to return to the House are self-selecting. Keep a list. I salute those on all sides of the house who put the welfare of their constituents above ‘saving the PM’s face/NHS’ and other made-up priorities.
I know people who work in the NHS (so on full salary and an increase expected etc) now having nervous breakdowns because of the loneliness of lockdown and the prospect of a bleak Christmas.
Thank you for putting the rational argument yet again and voting against the destruction of very many people and businesses.
Some of the MPs that voted against restrictions yesterday are Remainers. Some who voted for are Brexiters. So how does this work? Do you have to get both things right, or is one out of two good enough? And how about the question of State expansion? Which MPs are against that? Because the first MP on that list would be our kind host, one would think. But even today, he is again calling for more state spending, more state control and more state interference. I agree that the MPs are self-selecting – condemned by their own words and actions!
Nothing has changed though.
And the juggernaut of damage steams ahead flattening lives, jobs and countryside.
Our future ( if we have one ) is bleaker than anything we have ever experienced in this country.
Take the needle into oblivion?
Lynn Atkinson
Mr Redwood, you did what we all know to be right. Thanks but we’ve seen rebellions like this in the past and I suppose makes for Parliamentary theatre but with zero impact
A true opposition cannot come from within as we saw with Farage and the EU referendum.
Maintaining a national sense of urgency and inciting fear is one of the State’s primary weapons against its own people and their freedoms.
I can almost taste the hate and resentment seeping from this government and Labour’s political construct as they work together to cloak us in a web of control and oppression
It is important that people understand that this grotesque now in charge of our nation’s direction is working closely with those on the left including Labour and their public sector allies (dependent class who feed off us)
Labour abstaining was their usual tactic that allows them to say ‘We didn’t vote this’ but neither did they vote against it and that’s approval imho
The Labour-Tory disease that’s gripped this nation since 1990 has imposed huge damages upon us quite simply because these two parties work together to maintain the status quo and to insulate themselves from harm. To create true change this duopoly must be destroyed or else they’ll take our nation in a direction that can only lead to further politicisation and the destruction of all that we cherish
Dom, much of what you say is true, but Farage is also complicit. He deserted the electorate at the last election and pulled candidates giving PM Johnson his majority.
All is devastated.
I am pretty cynical re govts/authority but even I was surprised that politicians are actually prepared to see people die as a result of their policies. And then continue those policies!!
You can almost taste the hatred, Dom..I can feel the declining ability to cope with all this!
Indeed Socialist lunacy from the Conservative and even more insane Socialism from Labour/Libdim/Plaid and SNP. Heath, Major, Cameron, Wilson, Calaghan, Blair, Brown, May – all essentially deluded socialists.
Even Mrs Thatcher made many large errors and failed to get real competition into Education and Health Care, Major and the ERM, closed many excellent grammar schools, failed to cut the state down to size and buried the country further into the EU.
It seems that Boris has now turned into a creen crap pushing, economy destroying mad Socialist too. Pushed by Queen Carrie one assumes. Or Covid induced insanity perhaps?
Yes, thank you, Sir John for voting against. One of the few MPs with both integrity and a brain.
Agree, Dom. The only way for the people and nation to regain our freedoms is to destroy both the Labour and Tory parties.
The Reform Party is long overdue. I hope Farage doesn’t foul up the end game this time.
Thank you for voting against the Government’s latest Tiers plan, Sir John.
Mamy thanks for your vote John. A true Tory amongst a few others. I noticed Theresa May abstained as did Andrea Leadsom. Disgusting but not surprised at May. Leadsom, like May has shown she was not fit to leas the country but then neither is the Carrie/Johnson team.
If only we had more people working in manufacturing, making white goods and electronic equipment, a vibrant steel industry, shipbuilding, rather than non-essential services (except they’re essential to the people who depend on them for their livelihood), then the impact on the country would be far less. Industry isn’t closed down and people can still go out to work.
Thank you for voting against the tiers. (I’m not a constituent, but live in a London suburb with low cases which went up to tier two when London ‘went as one’ and we’re back in it again)
The most disturbing and frustrating thing about it all at the moment, is the government’s intransigence in thinking or cooperating with others. Julia Hartley Brewer was talking to someone, yesterday, whose name I forget, and he said Boris had told him, we must use government approved scientists….? The implication being we can’t just listen to any old Tom, Dick or Harry.
We don’t stand a chance of moving on from this groundhog day. Boris and his team must go!
I salute your act of rebellion, Sir John. But waiting two weeks for the next review just isn’t acting fast enough to correct a wrong. Businesses are being destroyed. Jobs are being lost. The public finances are being further wrecked. The rebels now need to cormer Hancock in the Tea Room and demand that sorts out the mess, of his making, in the next couple of days: ‘Action this day’, as a late, great Conservative PM would have demanded.
Congratulations on expressing the anger of your voters. You keep raising isolation hospitals, what is their answer.
My MP, Leo Docherty who claims to speak up for his constituents, once again said nothing, going into the voting chamber as a puppy for the government.
Back in the day I challenged him on Brexit and his letter, obviously the standard line supported Mrs Mays lies about leaving when it was nothing if the sort. What can you do when your MP is so obviously acting as lobby fodder, and by implication ‘lie’ to his electorate, to advance his win career, as indeed did his predecessor.
The disease is NOT a significant one.
So we know that this bizarre response must be about something else.
The damage being done is breath-taking and all you MPs …voting is not enough…need to stand back and take a reality check. People are suffering harm at the hands of their government.
In your name. Under your watch.
THIS IS A VERY SLIPPERY SLOPE.
Even I have a small knowledge of Modern History…….
603 dead from Covid yesterday.
Another 400-500 likely today and tomorrow.
60,000 dead by the end of the week.
You and 50+ of your colleagues voted for more to die.
How many dead do you want Mr Redwood?
Andy WITH a positive test in the last 28 days. NOT of Covid. When are we going to get some transparency over the numbers?
Accusing Sir John of wanting to kill people is pretty desperate even for you, Andy. After 8 months of this,do you still not understand the difference between ‘died from’ and ‘died with’ Covid? Even the BBC does. If you don’t, a period of silence from you on this subject would be most welcome,
Well done for voting against John. Wish I could say the same for my pathetic MP who voted in favour but then he is the MP for St. Ives and Isles of Scilly so hey we’re alright Jack are obviously his thoughts. Disgusted to see meddling Welsh Conservative MPs all voting in favour. At least for once Scottish MPs had the good grace not to vote but it was their choice, they could have had they wished. How much longer John are you and your fellow MPs squatting in English seats going to allow this affront to democracy to carry on? Do any of you even care about the disgraceful way England is treated in this so called union?
The Welsh voted on matters pertaining to England and yet they have their own set of rules and regulations when it comes to Covid and block us from travelling there when they wish to. How come England is always getting kicked in the teeth?
It is not the tiers that are the problem but the size of the areas reporting the data. Hence the government has little option but to apply the tier relating to the CV figures. If for example Wiltshire or Dorset could have a North/South divide the southern part of Wiltshire would be in tier 1 as would the northern half of Dorset. Swindon and Bournemouth would be in tier 2 quite rightly so
Neither side is completely right on this. MPs appear not to have been persuaded that the tier system is wrong. At least that is a democratic decision.
I can understand Boris’s dilemma. Less responsible people in Tier 3 would migrate for more relaxed living in lesser Tiers, were they readily accessible a couple of miles down the road. Which would ensure that your low tier paradise became a Covid19 hot spot PDQ. I recognise the need to protect the economy and it’s return to normality, but that solution lies with vaccination, and ensuring that that programme runs smoothly. I emphasise strongly that everyone vaccinated needs to be given a health visa certificate or passport stamp to accelerate the return to normal economic activity.
Thank you Sir John for voting against the restrictions, for the first time in my life I’m fearful of what this government is planning, surely it’s not simply incompetence?
Taking on board all the Green Crap is a sure sign that there’s something sinister going on, vote for a Churchill and get Stalin.
I no longer have any faith in the NHS to treat me should I fall ill, our local surgery is closed with only telephone consultations.
It seems the PM is set in his ways – no amount of sense from back-benchers with more savvy is going to make him change his mind…
If our country survives this attack on what we hold dear, Boris will surely be held to account for what he is doing, but THAT may be too late.
This situation, over and above even the anarchy in parliament that existed before the last GE, shows most clearly that our method of government is broken — When the establishment NWO view can dominate over common sense, we know all too well that things must change — Big brother has no place in my country.
It’s astounding that our own parliamentarians are still so fearful, that they’re willing to inflict death by a thousand cuts on our economy. Thank you for standing by your principles and your constituents, Sir John. I’m stuck with a “quality” Labour abstainer, a Party that conveniently forgets the underwhelming results of its own draconian measures in Wales. If they didn’t want the responsibility, they probably shouldn’t have applied for the job.
“I voted against the Regulations.” – thank you! A great pity our fence-sitting Official Opposition did not do so too.
The people’s Blue Boris has much to learn from today’s diary post.
Forgot to attach the link to the whole paper about the pfizer vaccine.
Sir John, a big thank you! It’s not easy, but you and your colleagues are making something happen.
Any plan to make vaccination mandatory or allow businesses to require it is not acceptable. Apart from the being contrary to the Article 6 of the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, what it has the effect of doing is forcing disclosure of a person’s medical records. These are confidential and should not be required to go into a shop or restaurant and any such denial of service is discrimanation.
The PM’s response to getting out of the Tiers is the vaccine program. Given the approval announced today, where is the option to end the Tiers early? If the vaccine does not get you out of lockdown, why bother?
Well done to keep pressing for Govt not to lose the plot and our – not their priorities Sir John.
How can the Scottish Nicola Party expect to pay £500 Bonus to NHS staff when they have a wrecked economy? Lunacy.
Thank you for voting the right way and for making an intelligent case for other measures. It is not easy with so much hysteria around. Even on this site we see melodramatic nonsense about having lunch with granny at Christmas and then burying her in January (even granny has a survival rate of over 95% in the unlikely event she picked up the virus).
You were right to vote against the measures. I would think our MP, Chris Chope voted with you because we are in a similar situation in Rural Dorset. We have been lumped into tier 2 with Bournemouth with its university even though our virus rate is less than one-tenth of one per cent above that of Cornwall or the Isle of Wight in tier 1.
It has been a huge misjudgement by the Government to use crude County-wide boundaries for the tiers. It was always going to cause great upset and trouble, not least because of the much greater economic damage that will be done across the country in vast rural areas where there is no justification for a tier 2 or 3 shut down.
We all know that Boris is a broad brush person and it would seem that he doesn’t question his officials sufficiently or challenge their dafter suggestions. As we saw over Brexit issues under the May administration, this cabinet also isn’t taking its collective responsibilities seriously enough either. Otherwise they would not have allowed this ill-thought out plan to go ahead.
Sir John,
Having read Hansard, I can only say the PM has been totally taken over by the delusion. Parroting familiar tropes from the early days of the outbreak such as “Schools or pubs” and the odd meme that more testing drives down cases, encouraging all you MPs to drag your constituents in. Did the thought never cross anyones mind that, to use Liverpool as an example, that using the lateral flow testing instead of the PCR test reduced the numbers of false positive cases? As an example a College near to me offered LFT to their students to ease their minds prior to going home, of the 300 tested so far, not one positive. That doesn’t mean testing drove down cases. In fact it suggests to me that there is a problem with the previous test. Are the NHS testing their hospital cases using both tests? Perhaps that could “drive down” death stats too.
The list of those who went int0 the same lobby as you makes interesting reading. It is a pity, though perhaps not surprising, that there were not more of them.
Vaccines do of course mean there is some light at the end of the tunnel; when we get there, the next job must be to see that the management of the NHS receives at last the reform it has been in need of for decades. In its present form, and on its record in this pandemic, the NHS does not deserve ‘Saving’.
Alison Pearson has a very good article in today’s Daily Telegraph.
Good morning Sir John
Thank you for voting to support the People of England and the UK.
Big centralised Government is not Government that is Rule. It can never be the way for a whole society all of the time. Punishing the innocent just ‘in hope’ is seriously perverted thinking.
I am all for verifiable advice and guidance and would be one of those that complied. But punishing those that take care and whom will never meet with those that play fast and loose, could in its self be considered a crime.
I do wish we had a Conservative Party in Government, this crowd is an insult to the meaning
By my reckoning the Last Conservative government in power was under PM Thatcher. That was the last time there was any semblance of a government working for all the people.
Even she was crippled by left leaning hypocrites in her own party. The left likes to infiltrate and pervert from the inside
Sensible is the word that springs to mind whenever I read your diary.
Sounds like faint praise I know, but I’d rather have one sensible friend and 100 of some politicians as enemies.
Your government just want all the workers to keep their shops open for them now and so they can meet up and go for meals, then the wealthy and elite with jet off to winter ski or sunny climes to spend the life of Riley with their families. I hope the newspaper journalists are watching all of those that voted yesterday to remove workers liberties and freedoms to ensure they follow all these rules. We don’t even finish work until the 24th yet the family visit period was from the 24th to 27th the bank holiday Monday is the 28th! We were told we were locking down for a month in November to lower the numbers and what people are coming out of that lockdown into higher tiers!
As for labour abstaining, shame on all those that didn’t vote, shame on you.
+1 spot on:”Maintaining a national sense of urgency and inciting fear is one of the State’s primary weapons against its own people and their freedoms.”
As you say, a true opposition cannot come from within…
Thank you for voting ‘no’, Sir John. A lone voice of reason. Begs the question why Boris Johnson is only listening to a very select and IMHO misguided group of ‘scientists’ who seem to prefer modelling to hard facts and statistics. To date this question has been repeatedly asked but no one has been able to come up with a plausible answer.
Meanwhile my son-in-law lost his job in April and, having been self-employed for less than 3 years, does not qualify for any Government support. My son has moved back in with me, as he has been hard hit by IR35 and can’t afford to pay rent. Scandalous.
And the fabric of our society has been torn apart for what? It’s enough to make one weep.
Thank you Sir John for voting against this mad policy.